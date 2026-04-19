Results Score Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans T20 Pakistan Super League 19.04.2026

T20

KKI
KKI

196

MUS
MUS

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Hendricks Reezabatsman493252153.13
Afridi Muhammad Abbasbowler341632212.5
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Siddle Peterbowler40282710
Wasim Jr Mohammadbowler3.403208.7320

Latest Highlights

19.4
W

OUT! Run out. Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Hasan Ali moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run back behind square. He is then run out at the striker's end, as a result of some good fielding by Minhas.

19.3
2

CHANCE! Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Hasan Ali gets forward and skies a drive for 2 runs. A run out chance but KARACHI KINGS survive the attempt from Smith's throw.

19.2
2

Full toss, outside leg and angled across. Hasan Ali gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

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