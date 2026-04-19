Results Score Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans T20 Pakistan Super League 19.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Hendricks Reezabatsman
|49
|32
|5
|2
|153.13
|Afridi Muhammad Abbasbowler
|34
|16
|3
|2
|212.5
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Siddle Peterbowler
|4
|0
|28
|2
|7
|1
|0
|Wasim Jr Mohammadbowler
|3.4
|0
|32
|0
|8.73
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.4
W
OUT! Run out. Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Hasan Ali moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run back behind square. He is then run out at the striker's end, as a result of some good fielding by Minhas.
19.3
2
CHANCE! Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Hasan Ali gets forward and skies a drive for 2 runs. A run out chance but KARACHI KINGS survive the attempt from Smith's throw.
19.2
2
Full toss, outside leg and angled across. Hasan Ali gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.