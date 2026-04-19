Match details Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans T20 Pakistan Super League 19.04.2026

T20

KKI
KKI

196

MUS
MUS

Match Info

Match:Pakistan Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Sunday, May 03, 2026
Toss:Karachi Kings won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, April 19, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Karachi Kings Squad

PlayersBaig Saad, Roy Jason, Hendricks Reeza, Salman Agha, Ali Moeen, Shah Khushdil, Afridi Muhammad Abbas, Aziz Shahid, Ali Hasan, Zampa Adam, Hamza Mir
BenchCharles Johnson, Hamza Mohammad, Ihsanullah, Ilyas Aqib, Khan Azam, Muhammad Waseem, Tanvir Khuzaima Bin, Ullah Rizwan, Warner David

Multan Sultans Squad

PlayersZafar Muhammad, Smith Steve, Turner Ashton, Masood Shan, Philippe Josh, Nawaz Mohammad, Minhas Arafat, Siddle Peter, Qamar Momin
BenchAkram Faisal, Daniyal Ahmad, Farhan Sahibzada, Gul Shehzad, Habib Khan Atizaz, Imran Mohammad, Iqbal Arshad, Ismail Mohammad, Masood Saad, Mirza Mohammad Salman, Muhammed Shahzad, Potgieter Delano, Shamsi Tabraiz, Shaw Lachlan, Sultan Jahanzaib, Wasim Jr Mohammad

Venue Guide

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