Daryl Joseph Mitchell

International career
Daryl Mitchell is a New Zealand cricketer representing the team across all three formats of the game. He was born on 20 May 1991, in Hamilton, New Zealand, with the dream of representing the country at the international level. He started off playing as a batting all-rounder in the domestic tournaments, where he played for Northern Districts in the initial stages. Showcasing his consistent form in List A, he was given an opportunity to play for New Zealand in 2019.
Mitchell’s performances in the domestic format came to be an opportunity for him to mark his spot in the team, which he definitely didn't miss. Here are some important moments in his international career:
- February 6, 2019: Daryl Mitchell was selected in New Zealand’s team for the home T20I series against India. He played the first match at Wellington and scored 8 runs off 6 balls before losing his wicket to Hardik Pandya. Later, with the bowl, he took Yuzvendra Chahal's wicket, and the Kiwis went on to win the game.
- December 3, 2019: Following his performances in the home matches, he also received an opportunity to play for New Zealand in the home Test series against England. In the first match, Mitchell scored an impressive 73 runs off 159 balls, marking a Test half-century in his debut match.
- March 2021: After waiting for more than two years, Mitchell made his debut in the ODI format against Bangladesh. He did not bat in the first one but played a finisher role in the second match scoring 12 runs off 6 balls. Later in the third match, he scored his first ODI century in just 92 balls.
- November 10, 2021: Mitchell also played in the T20 World Cup for New Zealand and had a crucial role in the semi-finals against England. While chasing the score of 167, he scored 72 runs off 47 balls and helped the Kiwis to reach the finals.
- November 15, 2023: Daryl Mitchell was a part of New Zealand's team in the ODI World Cup 2023, where he played a crucial role throughout the tournament. In the semi-final match against India, he scored 135 runs off 119 balls, dominating the Indian bowlers. Unfortunately, New Zealand lost by 70 runs and did not reach the finals.
Daryl Mitchell has played 70 T20Is, 42 ODIs, and 31 Test matches for New Zealand ever since his debut and has made a permanent spot in the team as a batting all-rounder.
Domestic career
Daryl Mitchell was born in Hamilton and became a part of Northern District's domestic team across all three formats in 2011-12. He played his debut first-class match against Central Districts, scoring 5 off 7 in the first innings and 42 off 90 in the second innings while also taking 2 wickets. His List A debut came against Canterbury, where he bowled two overs in the first innings following the suspension of the game. He also made his T20 debut in 2012, playing against Canterbury, where he neither came to bat nor bowled.
Throughout his First class career, Mitchell has scored 6445 runs at an average of 39.29 in 112 matches, along with 100 wickets. In the List A format, he has scored 4154 runs in 128 games at an average of 40.33 and secured 64 wickets. In the T20 format, Mitchell has scored 4720 runs in 215 matches at an average of 31.25 and has also taken 78 wickets throughout.
Personal life
Daryl Mitchell, born on 20 May 1991 in Hamilton, New Zealand, is an all-format player for the New Zealand international cricket team as a batting all-rounder. He is the son of John Mitchell, who is a former Rugby player and Union coach for the international team. Mitchell completed his schooling at the Hale School and further went on to pursue his bachelor's in sports science and exercise. With immense support from his parents and his ever-growing talent, he also joined the Northern Districts domestic team in the 2011-12 season.
Family Life
Daryl Mitchell was born in Hamilton to John Mitchell and Julie Mitchell. His father was a former rugby player, but he also showed immense support for his cricketing career, which has also helped him make his country proud at the international level. Mitchell was married to Carol Mitchell in 2017, and the couple now has two daughters. Along with that, he keeps his private life away from social media, posting only a few times with his family, due to which other personal information is unknown.
Financial Standing
Daryl Mitchell's financial standing has been great because of his consistent occurrences for the New Zealand team in the international format. Also, being an all formats player has helped him to receive good salaries from the cricket board. In the 2024 season, he was also sold to Chennai Super Kings at a price of 14 crore INR, which he revealed was a lot to set up his family in various good ways.
Cars and House
Currently, there is no information about the cars being owned by Daryl Mitchell, and if any information is received regarding the same, it will be updated as soon as possible. Also, Mitchell reportedly has a home in Hamilton, but its worth is still unknown.
Scandals
During the 2020 Test series between New Zealand and West Indies, Daryl Mitchell was involved in a controversy with the West Indies captain Jason Holder. He abused Holder while taking a run and was fined 15% of the match fees for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.
Later in the 2021 T20 World Cup, he denied a single to Jimmy Neesham in the semi-final match against England, as he thought that he came in the way of Adil Rashid while he was trying to stop the ball going down the ground. One of his recent controversial moments came in the IPL 2024 season, where he was at the non-striker end, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the other side. Dhoni hit the ball towards the boundary, and Mitchell ran, but Dhoni denied it. Due to this reason, Mitchell ran two runs alone, and fans criticised Dhoni's running between the wickets.
Fans and Social Media Presence
Daryl Mitchell is also active across social media platforms, where he regularly posts his match moments, family outings, and much more. On his Instagram, Mitchell has more than 350K followers, and fans are also able to have a look at his personal life through the same. Also, being associated with various T20 teams and the international cricket team of New Zealand is able to mark his presence on social media platforms.