Daryl Joseph Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell News View all Cricket player Daryl Mitchell is one of the top cricketers, below you can read all his achievements and defeats, as well as find out how he trains and what he does for a living outside of cricket matches. New Zealand tour of India | Twitter in splits as comedy of errors ensues between Mitchell and Santner Running between wickets can often be comical as Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner showed in the first T20I against India at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday. Mitchell was not impressed with New Zealand captain Santner’s running as he made his displeasure clear with an animated gesture. Daryl Mitchell New Zealand tour of India | Twitter salutes as Mitchell puts in brave effort albeit in vain to stop Abhishek storm Daryl Mitchell Kohli Slips from Top of ODI Rankings After Just One Week Daryl Mitchell New Zealand tour of India | Twitter in disbelief as New Zealand wins maiden ODI series on Indian soil Daryl Mitchell IND vs NZ | Twitter laughs as applauding Kohli rushes Mitchell off to say he has had enough for the day

International career Daryl Mitchell is a New Zealand cricketer representing the team across all three formats of the game. He was born on 20 May 1991, in Hamilton, New Zealand, with the dream of representing the country at the international level. He started off playing as a batting all-rounder in the domestic tournaments, where he played for Northern Districts in the initial stages. Showcasing his consistent form in List A, he was given an opportunity to play for New Zealand in 2019. Mitchell’s performances in the domestic format came to be an opportunity for him to mark his spot in the team, which he definitely didn't miss. Here are some important moments in his international career: February 6, 2019: Daryl Mitchell was selected in New Zealand’s team for the home T20I series against India. He played the first match at Wellington and scored 8 runs off 6 balls before losing his wicket to Hardik Pandya. Later, with the bowl, he took Yuzvendra Chahal's wicket, and the Kiwis went on to win the game.

December 3, 2019: Following his performances in the home matches, he also received an opportunity to play for New Zealand in the home Test series against England. In the first match, Mitchell scored an impressive 73 runs off 159 balls, marking a Test half-century in his debut match.

March 2021: After waiting for more than two years, Mitchell made his debut in the ODI format against Bangladesh. He did not bat in the first one but played a finisher role in the second match scoring 12 runs off 6 balls. Later in the third match, he scored his first ODI century in just 92 balls.

November 10, 2021: Mitchell also played in the T20 World Cup for New Zealand and had a crucial role in the semi-finals against England. While chasing the score of 167, he scored 72 runs off 47 balls and helped the Kiwis to reach the finals.

November 15, 2023: Daryl Mitchell was a part of New Zealand's team in the ODI World Cup 2023, where he played a crucial role throughout the tournament. In the semi-final match against India, he scored 135 runs off 119 balls, dominating the Indian bowlers. Unfortunately, New Zealand lost by 70 runs and did not reach the finals. Daryl Mitchell has played 70 T20Is, 42 ODIs, and 31 Test matches for New Zealand ever since his debut and has made a permanent spot in the team as a batting all-rounder.

Indian Premier League In the Indian Premier League, Daryl Mitchell is yet to make an impact, as he has played in only two seasons of the tournament. Let's take a look at his IPL career so far: Year Information about Participation in the Tournament IPL 2022 He made his debut in the 2022 season, playing for Rajasthan Royals, where he made his debut against Mumbai Indians, scoring 17 runs off 20 balls. In the season, he played just two games and scored 33 runs at an average of 16.50. IPL 2023 Mitchell was a part of the auction but went unsold, due to which he missed the season. IPL 2024 He was bought by Chennai Super Kings for the IPL 2024 season. In this edition, he made a mark by scoring 318 runs in 13 matches with an average of 28.90 runs per inning. He also scored two half-centuries, with a high score of 63, and even took a wicket. IPL 2025 Once again, Daryl Mitchell went unsold in the IPL; as for the 2025 auction, he had a bid price starting at 2 crore INR, but no team showed interest.

Domestic career Daryl Mitchell was born in Hamilton and became a part of Northern District's domestic team across all three formats in 2011-12. He played his debut first-class match against Central Districts, scoring 5 off 7 in the first innings and 42 off 90 in the second innings while also taking 2 wickets. His List A debut came against Canterbury, where he bowled two overs in the first innings following the suspension of the game. He also made his T20 debut in 2012, playing against Canterbury, where he neither came to bat nor bowled. Throughout his First class career, Mitchell has scored 6445 runs at an average of 39.29 in 112 matches, along with 100 wickets. In the List A format, he has scored 4154 runs in 128 games at an average of 40.33 and secured 64 wickets. In the T20 format, Mitchell has scored 4720 runs in 215 matches at an average of 31.25 and has also taken 78 wickets throughout.

Records and achievements Daryl Mitchell has named multiple records and achievements following his consistent and impressive performances across both domestic and international events. Awards: In the 2022 tour of England, Mitchell scored centuries in three consecutive matches, scoring 108, 190, and 109, respectively.

He also took 11 catches in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023, taking these catches in 10 matches.

He also has the record for most runs by a New Zealand player on a losing side, scoring 252 runs in the Test match against England in 2022.

With Michael Bracewell, Mitchell holds the record of the highest sixth-wicket partnership for New Zealand, as they scored 105 runs for the sixth wicket against Sri Lanka.

He also holds the record for most catches by a substitute fielder, taking 3 catches in the T20I match against Pakistan. Records: First-class Cricket: He has scored 6445 runs in 185 innings at an average of 39.29, including 15 centuries and 37 half-centuries. Also, he grabbed 100 wickets at an economy of 3.20.

List A Cricket: Mitchell has smashed 4154 runs in 116 innings at an average of 40.33, with 9 centuries and 23 half-centuries, while also taking 64 wickets at an economy of 6.05.

T20 Cricket: He has scored 4720 runs in 215 matches at an average of 31.25, with 24 half-centuries.

IPL: In the Indian Premier League, he scored 351 runs in 15 matches with two half-centuries at an average of 27.

Test Cricket: Playing 31 tests for New Zealand, he has scored 2059 runs with 5 centuries and 14 half-centuries at an average of 43.80 and also took 3 wickets.

ODI Cricket: In the One Day format, he has scored 1617 runs in 37 innings with six centuries and 5 half centuries, at an impressive average of 50.53 runs. He has also secured 13 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 22.15.

T20I Cricket: In the shorter format of the game, he has scored 1411 runs in 70 matches at an average of 26.62, with 8 half-centuries. Also, he has taken 9 wickets at an economy of 10.59 runs per over. Daryl Mitchell's consecutive centuries in the Test series against England remains one of his major achievements, along with the century in the semi-final match against India in the 2023 ODI World Cup.