Daryl Joseph Mitchell

Daryl Joseph Mitchell

all rounder

Full name:Daryl Joseph Mitchell
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium
Date of Birth (Age):May 20, 1991 (31)
Zodiac Sign:Taurus
Height:178 cm
Hometown:Hamilton, New Zealand
Jersey Number:75
Batting Style:Right Handed Bat
Bowling Style:Right Arm Medium
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Canterbury Kings

Lahore Qalandars

Lancashire

New Zealand

Rawalpindi Pindiz

Texas Super Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches18295698115178
Innings1812101236680
Overs109.147.014.5946.1315.1188.3
Balls------
Maidens271021450
Runs331263148303719041722
Wickets3138986473
Avg110.3320.2318.530.9829.7523.58
SR218.3321.6911.1257.9229.5415.49
Eco3.035.599.973.26.049.13
BB132634
4w000302
5w000100
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches18295698115178
Innings272653158105163
Not outs4410201238
Runs131610251069565335623867
Balls Faced239511117791138141592858
Avg57.2146.5924.8640.9638.330.93
SR54.9492.25137.2249.6785.64135.3
Fours1308070548269242
Fifties835312117
Sixies26224110996159
Highest1901297219012988
Hundreds5401570

Daryl Joseph Mitchell Schedule & Results

Pakistan Super League

Test Series England vs. New Zealand

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

Test Series England vs. New Zealand

Lord's, St John's Wood

ENG

ENG

140

NZ

NZ

(19 ov.) 61/6

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

Test Series England vs. New Zealand

The Oval, London

ENG

ENG

NZ

NZ

(77 ov.) 291/7

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

Test Series England vs. New Zealand

Trent Bridge, West Bridgford

ENG

ENG

NZ

NZ

(84 ov.) 361/4

Major League Cricket

ResultTexas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

221

SEA

SEA

220

ResultTexas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns

Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

152

SAN

SAN

153

ResultTexas Super Kings vs Mi New York

Texas Super Kings vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

158

NEW

NEW

162

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

139

TEX

TEX

161

ResultMi New York vs Texas Super Kings

Mi New York vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

127

TEX

TEX

(8 ov.) 56/1

ResultWashington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings

Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

187

TEX

TEX

185

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

175

TEX

TEX

173

UpcomingSeattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

TEX

TEX

UpcomingTexas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

WAS

WAS

UpcomingTexas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

LOS

LOS

One-Day Cup

Daryl Mitchell News

View all

Cricket player Daryl Mitchell is one of the top cricketers, below you can read all his achievements and defeats, as well as find out how he trains and what he does for a living outside of cricket matches.

New Zealand tour of India | Twitter in splits as comedy of errors ensues between Mitchell and Santner

New Zealand tour of India | Twitter in splits as comedy of errors ensues between Mitchell and Santner

Running between wickets can often be comical as Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner showed in the first T20I against India at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday. Mitchell was not impressed with New Zealand captain Santner’s running as he made his displeasure clear with an animated gesture.

Daryl Mitchell09:27 PM, 21 January, 2026

New Zealand tour of India | Twitter salutes as Mitchell puts in brave effort albeit in vain to stop Abhishek storm

Daryl Mitchell05:11 PM, 21 January, 2026

Kohli Slips from Top of ODI Rankings After Just One Week

Daryl Mitchell05:37 PM, 19 January, 2026

New Zealand tour of India | Twitter in disbelief as New Zealand wins maiden ODI series on Indian soil

Daryl Mitchell06:34 PM, 18 January, 2026

IND vs NZ | Twitter laughs as applauding Kohli rushes Mitchell off to say he has had enough for the day

International career

Daryl Mitchell is a New Zealand cricketer representing the team across all three formats of the game. He was born on 20 May 1991, in Hamilton, New Zealand, with the dream of representing the country at the international level. He started off playing as a batting all-rounder in the domestic tournaments, where he played for Northern Districts in the initial stages. Showcasing his consistent form in List A, he was given an opportunity to play for New Zealand in 2019.

Mitchell’s performances in the domestic format came to be an opportunity for him to mark his spot in the team, which he definitely didn't miss. Here are some important moments in his international career:

  • February 6, 2019: Daryl Mitchell was selected in New Zealand’s team for the home T20I series against India. He played the first match at Wellington and scored 8 runs off 6 balls before losing his wicket to Hardik Pandya. Later, with the bowl, he took Yuzvendra Chahal's wicket, and the Kiwis went on to win the game.
  • December 3, 2019: Following his performances in the home matches, he also received an opportunity to play for New Zealand in the home Test series against England. In the first match, Mitchell scored an impressive 73 runs off 159 balls, marking a Test half-century in his debut match.
  • March 2021: After waiting for more than two years, Mitchell made his debut in the ODI format against Bangladesh. He did not bat in the first one but played a finisher role in the second match scoring 12 runs off 6 balls. Later in the third match, he scored his first ODI century in just 92 balls.
  • November 10, 2021: Mitchell also played in the T20 World Cup for New Zealand and had a crucial role in the semi-finals against England. While chasing the score of 167, he scored 72 runs off 47 balls and helped the Kiwis to reach the finals.
  • November 15, 2023: Daryl Mitchell was a part of New Zealand's team in the ODI World Cup 2023, where he played a crucial role throughout the tournament. In the semi-final match against India, he scored 135 runs off 119 balls, dominating the Indian bowlers. Unfortunately, New Zealand lost by 70 runs and did not reach the finals.

Daryl Mitchell has played 70 T20Is, 42 ODIs, and 31 Test matches for New Zealand ever since his debut and has made a permanent spot in the team as a batting all-rounder.

Indian Premier League

In the Indian Premier League, Daryl Mitchell is yet to make an impact, as he has played in only two seasons of the tournament. Let's take a look at his IPL career so far:

Year

Information about Participation in the Tournament

IPL 2022

He made his debut in the 2022 season, playing for Rajasthan Royals, where he made his debut against Mumbai Indians, scoring 17 runs off 20 balls. In the season, he played just two games and scored 33 runs at an average of 16.50.

IPL 2023

Mitchell was a part of the auction but went unsold, due to which he missed the season.

IPL 2024

He was bought by Chennai Super Kings for the IPL 2024 season. In this edition, he made a mark by scoring 318 runs in 13 matches with an average of 28.90 runs per inning. He also scored two half-centuries, with a high score of 63, and even took a wicket.

IPL 2025

Once again, Daryl Mitchell went unsold in the IPL; as for the 2025 auction, he had a bid price starting at 2 crore INR, but no team showed interest.

Domestic career

Daryl Mitchell was born in Hamilton and became a part of Northern District's domestic team across all three formats in 2011-12. He played his debut first-class match against Central Districts, scoring 5 off 7 in the first innings and 42 off 90 in the second innings while also taking 2 wickets. His List A debut came against Canterbury, where he bowled two overs in the first innings following the suspension of the game. He also made his T20 debut in 2012, playing against Canterbury, where he neither came to bat nor bowled.

Throughout his First class career, Mitchell has scored 6445 runs at an average of 39.29 in 112 matches, along with 100 wickets. In the List A format, he has scored 4154 runs in 128 games at an average of 40.33 and secured 64 wickets. In the T20 format, Mitchell has scored 4720 runs in 215 matches at an average of 31.25 and has also taken 78 wickets throughout.

Records and achievements

Daryl Mitchell has named multiple records and achievements following his consistent and impressive performances across both domestic and international events.

Awards:

  • In the 2022 tour of England, Mitchell scored centuries in three consecutive matches, scoring 108, 190, and 109, respectively.
  • He also took 11 catches in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023, taking these catches in 10 matches.
  • He also has the record for most runs by a New Zealand player on a losing side, scoring 252 runs in the Test match against England in 2022.
  • With Michael Bracewell, Mitchell holds the record of the highest sixth-wicket partnership for New Zealand, as they scored 105 runs for the sixth wicket against Sri Lanka.
  • He also holds the record for most catches by a substitute fielder, taking 3 catches in the T20I match against Pakistan.

Records:

  • First-class Cricket: He has scored 6445 runs in 185 innings at an average of 39.29, including 15 centuries and 37 half-centuries. Also, he grabbed 100 wickets at an economy of 3.20.
  • List A Cricket: Mitchell has smashed 4154 runs in 116 innings at an average of 40.33, with 9 centuries and 23 half-centuries, while also taking 64 wickets at an economy of 6.05.
  • T20 Cricket: He has scored 4720 runs in 215 matches at an average of 31.25, with 24 half-centuries.
  • IPL: In the Indian Premier League, he scored 351 runs in 15 matches with two half-centuries at an average of 27.
  • Test Cricket: Playing 31 tests for New Zealand, he has scored 2059 runs with 5 centuries and 14 half-centuries at an average of 43.80 and also took 3 wickets.
  • ODI Cricket: In the One Day format, he has scored 1617 runs in 37 innings with six centuries and 5 half centuries, at an impressive average of 50.53 runs. He has also secured 13 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 22.15.
  • T20I Cricket: In the shorter format of the game, he has scored 1411 runs in 70 matches at an average of 26.62, with 8 half-centuries. Also, he has taken 9 wickets at an economy of 10.59 runs per over.

Daryl Mitchell's consecutive centuries in the Test series against England remains one of his major achievements, along with the century in the semi-final match against India in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Personal life

Daryl Mitchell, born on 20 May 1991 in Hamilton, New Zealand, is an all-format player for the New Zealand international cricket team as a batting all-rounder. He is the son of John Mitchell, who is a former Rugby player and Union coach for the international team. Mitchell completed his schooling at the Hale School and further went on to pursue his bachelor's in sports science and exercise. With immense support from his parents and his ever-growing talent, he also joined the Northern Districts domestic team in the 2011-12 season.

Family Life

Daryl Mitchell was born in Hamilton to John Mitchell and Julie Mitchell. His father was a former rugby player, but he also showed immense support for his cricketing career, which has also helped him make his country proud at the international level. Mitchell was married to Carol Mitchell in 2017, and the couple now has two daughters. Along with that, he keeps his private life away from social media, posting only a few times with his family, due to which other personal information is unknown.

Financial Standing

Daryl Mitchell's financial standing has been great because of his consistent occurrences for the New Zealand team in the international format. Also, being an all formats player has helped him to receive good salaries from the cricket board. In the 2024 season, he was also sold to Chennai Super Kings at a price of 14 crore INR, which he revealed was a lot to set up his family in various good ways.

Cars and House

Currently, there is no information about the cars being owned by Daryl Mitchell, and if any information is received regarding the same, it will be updated as soon as possible. Also, Mitchell reportedly has a home in Hamilton, but its worth is still unknown.

Scandals

During the 2020 Test series between New Zealand and West Indies, Daryl Mitchell was involved in a controversy with the West Indies captain Jason Holder. He abused Holder while taking a run and was fined 15% of the match fees for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

Later in the 2021 T20 World Cup, he denied a single to Jimmy Neesham in the semi-final match against England, as he thought that he came in the way of Adil Rashid while he was trying to stop the ball going down the ground. One of his recent controversial moments came in the IPL 2024 season, where he was at the non-striker end, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the other side. Dhoni hit the ball towards the boundary, and Mitchell ran, but Dhoni denied it. Due to this reason, Mitchell ran two runs alone, and fans criticised Dhoni's running between the wickets.

Fans and Social Media Presence

Daryl Mitchell is also active across social media platforms, where he regularly posts his match moments, family outings, and much more. On his Instagram, Mitchell has more than 350K followers, and fans are also able to have a look at his personal life through the same. Also, being associated with various T20 teams and the international cricket team of New Zealand is able to mark his presence on social media platforms.

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