Highlights The Blaze vs Lancashire Thunder T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026
Elwiss to Weerappuli, appeal, wicket (caught - Weerappuli)
Ballinger to Weerappuli, bye
Ballinger to Potts, 1 run
Ballinger to Potts, 0 runs
Ballinger to Weerappuli, 1 run
Ballinger to Weerappuli, 0 runs
Ballinger to Potts, 1 run
Elwiss to Weerappuli, 0 runs
Elwiss to Weerappuli, 0 runs
Elwiss to Weerappuli, 0 runs
Elwiss to Weerappuli, 0 runs
Elwiss to Norris, appeal, wicket (caught - Norris)
Elwiss to Potts, 1 run
Ballinger to Potts, 1 run
Ballinger to Norris, 1 run
Ballinger to Potts, 1 run
Ballinger to Potts, 0 runs
Ballinger to Threlkeld, appeal, wicket (caught - Threlkeld)
Ballinger to Norris, 1 run
Ballinger to Norris, wide
Charley Nicola Phillips to Threlkeld, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Norris, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Norris, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Threlkeld, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Threlkeld, 2 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Threlkeld, 2 runs
Knott to Threlkeld, 1 run
Knott to Norris, 1 run
Knott to Threlkeld, 1 run
Knott to Threlkeld, 2 runs
Norris defends for a run.
Knott to Norris, 0 runs
Andrews to Norris, 1 run
Andrews to Threlkeld, 1 run
Andrews to Norris, 1 run
Andrews to Threlkeld, 1 run
Andrews to Norris, 1 run
Andrews to Threlkeld, 1 run
Gordon to Norris, 2 runs
Gordon to Norris, 0 runs
Gordon to Norris, 0 runs
Gordon to Threlkeld, 1 run
Gordon to Threlkeld, 2 runs
Gordon to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Elwiss to Threlkeld, 1 run
Elwiss to Threlkeld, 4 runs
Elwiss to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Elwiss to Norris, 1 run
Elwiss to Norris, 0 runs
Elwiss to Cross, appeal, wicket (stumped - Cross)
Gordon to Cross, 1 run
Gordon to Threlkeld, 1 run
Gordon to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Gordon to Cross, 1 run
Gordon to Threlkeld, 1 run
Gordon to Cross, 1 run
Andrews to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Cross defends for a single run.
Andrews to Threlkeld, 1 run
Andrews to Cross, 1 run
Andrews to Cross, 0 runs
Andrews to Cross, 0 runs
Knott to Cross, 1 run
Threlkeld defends for one run.
Knott to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Knott to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Knott to Threlkeld, 4 runs
Knott to Threlkeld, 2 runs
Threlkeld defends for a couple of runs.
Elwiss to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Elwiss to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Elwiss to Cross, 1 run
Elwiss to Threlkeld, 1 run
Knott to Cross, 0 runs
Knott to FMK Morris, wicket (lbw - FMK Morris)
Knott to FMK Morris, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Seren Smale)
appeal, wicket (caught - Lanning)
Knott to Lanning, 0 runs
Gordon to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Gordon to Lanning, 1 run
Gordon to Threlkeld, 3 runs
Gordon to Threlkeld, 4 runs
Gordon to Threlkeld, 4 runs
Gordon to Johnson, wicket (lbw - Johnson)
Ballinger to Lanning, 0 runs
Ballinger to Johnson, 1 run
Ballinger to Johnson, 0 runs
Ballinger to Kesteven, appeal, wicket (caught - Kesteven)
Ballinger to Kesteven, 4 runs
Ballinger to Kesteven, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Lanning, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Lanning, 2 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Lanning, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Lanning, wide
Charley Nicola Phillips to Lanning, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Lanning, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Kesteven, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Kesteven, wide
Knott to Kesteven, 1 run
Knott to Kesteven, 0 runs
Knott to E Jones, wicket (caught - E Jones)
Knott to E Jones, 0 runs
Knott to Lanning, 1 run
Knott to E Jones, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Lanning, 2 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to E Jones, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Lanning, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Lanning, 0 runs
Lanning plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.
Charley Nicola Phillips to Lanning, 0 runs
Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs
Ballinger to E Jones, wide
Ballinger to E Jones, 4 runs
Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs
Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs
Ballinger to E Jones, 4 runs
Ballinger to E Jones, 4 runs
Potts to Andrews, 0 runs
Potts to Charley Nicola Phillips, 1 run
Potts to Ballinger, 1 run
Potts to Charley Nicola Phillips, 1 run
Potts to Thanawala, appeal, wicket (caught - Thanawala)
Ballinger plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.
Cross to Gordon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gordon)
Cross to Thanawala, 1 run
Cross to Gordon, 1 run
Cross to Gordon, 0 runs
Cross to Thanawala, 1 run
Norris to Thanawala, 1 run
Norris to Gordon, 1 run
Norris to Gordon, 2 runs
Norris to Thanawala, 1 run
Norris to Thanawala, 2 runs
Norris to Gordon, 1 run
Weerappuli to Gordon, 1 run
Weerappuli to Thanawala, 1 run
Weerappuli to Gordon, 1 run
Weerappuli to Thanawala, 1 run
Weerappuli to Gordon, 1 run
Weerappuli to Beaumont, appeal, wicket (caught - Beaumont)
FMK Morris to Beaumont, 1 run
FMK Morris to Beaumont, 0 runs
FMK Morris to Beaumont, 4 runs
FMK Morris to Thanawala, 1 run
FMK Morris to Beaumont, 1 run
FMK Morris to Beaumont, 4 runs
Norris to Thanawala, 2 runs
0 runs
Norris to Beaumont, 1 run
Norris to Thanawala, 1 run
Norris to Beaumont, 1 run
Norris to Thanawala, 1 run
Potts to Thanawala, 1 run
Potts to Beaumont, 1 run
Potts to Thanawala, 1 run
Potts to Beaumont, 1 run
Potts to Thanawala, 1 run
Potts to Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Jones)
Weerappuli to Beaumont, 2 runs
Weerappuli to Beaumont, 4 runs
Weerappuli to Jones, 2 wides
Weerappuli to Beaumont, 1 run
Weerappuli to Beaumont, 4 runs
Weerappuli to Jones, 1 run
Weerappuli to Jones, 0 runs
FMK Morris to Beaumont, 2 runs
FMK Morris to Jones, 1 run
FMK Morris to Beaumont, 1 run
Cross to Beaumont, 1 run
Cross to Beaumont, 4 runs
Cross to Claridge, 1 run
Cross to Beaumont, 1 run
Cross to Claridge, 1 run
Cross to Beaumont, 1 run
Weerappuli to Claridge, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Beaumont, 1 run
Weerappuli to Beaumont, 4 runs
Weerappuli to Claridge, 1 run
Weerappuli to Claridge, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Claridge, appeal
Norris to Beaumont, 0 runs
Norris to Claridge, 1 run
Norris to Elwiss, appeal, wicket (caught - Elwiss)
Norris to Elwiss, 4 runs
Norris to Elwiss, 2 runs
Norris to Elwiss, 0 runs
FMK Morris to Beaumont, 0 runs
FMK Morris to Beaumont, 2 runs
FMK Morris to Beaumont, 0 runs
FMK Morris to Beaumont, 0 runs
FMK Morris to Elwiss, 1 run
FMK Morris to Beaumont, 1 run
Weerappuli to Elwiss, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Beaumont, 1 run
Weerappuli to Elwiss, 1 run
Weerappuli to Elwiss, appeal
Weerappuli to Elwiss, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Beaumont, 1 run
Potts to Elwiss, 2 runs
Potts to Elwiss, 0 runs
Potts to Elwiss, wide
Potts to Knott, appeal, wicket (caught - Knott)
Potts to Knott, 0 runs
Potts to Beaumont, 1 run
Potts to Beaumont, 0 runs
Cross to Beaumont, 1 run
Cross to Beaumont, 4 runs
Cross to Knott, 1 run
Cross to Beaumont, 1 run
Cross to Knott, 1 run
Cross to Knott, 0 runs
Johnson to Beaumont, 4 runs
Johnson to Knott, 1 run
Johnson to Knott, wide
Johnson to Knott, 0 runs
Johnson to Knott, 0 runs
Johnson to Knott, 0 runs
Johnson to Beaumont, 1 run
Johnson to Beaumont, wide
Potts to Knott, 4 runs
Potts to Kelly, appeal, wicket (caught - Kelly)
Potts to Kelly, 0 runs
Potts to Kelly, 0 runs
Norris to Beaumont, 0 runs
Kelly defends for a single run.
Norris to Kelly, 4 runs
Norris to Kelly, appeal
Norris to Kelly, 0 runs
Norris to Kelly, 0 runs
Norris to Kelly, wide
Cross to Kelly, 1 run
Cross to Kelly, 0 runs
Cross to Beaumont, 1 run
Cross to Kelly, 3 runs
Cross to Kelly, 4 runs
Cross to Kelly, 0 runs