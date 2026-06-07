Highlights The Blaze vs Lancashire Thunder T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026

T20

BLA
BLA

135

LAT
LAT

120

19.1
W

Elwiss to Weerappuli, appeal, wicket (caught - Weerappuli)

18.6
1

Ballinger to Weerappuli, bye

18.5
1

Ballinger to Potts, 1 run

18.4
.

Ballinger to Potts, 0 runs

18.3
1

Ballinger to Weerappuli, 1 run

18.2
.

Ballinger to Weerappuli, 0 runs

18.1
1

Ballinger to Potts, 1 run

17.6
.

Elwiss to Weerappuli, 0 runs

17.5
.

Elwiss to Weerappuli, 0 runs

17.4
.

Elwiss to Weerappuli, 0 runs

17.3
.

Elwiss to Weerappuli, 0 runs

17.2
W

Elwiss to Norris, appeal, wicket (caught - Norris)

17.1
1

Elwiss to Potts, 1 run

16.6
1

Ballinger to Potts, 1 run

16.5
1

Ballinger to Norris, 1 run

16.4
1

Ballinger to Potts, 1 run

16.3
.

Ballinger to Potts, 0 runs

16.2
W

Ballinger to Threlkeld, appeal, wicket (caught - Threlkeld)

16.1
1

Ballinger to Norris, 1 run

16.1
1

Ballinger to Norris, wide

15.6
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to Threlkeld, 4 runs

15.5
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Norris, 1 run

15.4
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Norris, 0 runs

15.3
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Threlkeld, 1 run

15.2
2

Charley Nicola Phillips to Threlkeld, 2 runs

15.1
2

Charley Nicola Phillips to Threlkeld, 2 runs

14.6
1

Knott to Threlkeld, 1 run

14.5
1

Knott to Norris, 1 run

14.4
1

Knott to Threlkeld, 1 run

14.3
2

Knott to Threlkeld, 2 runs

14.2
1

Norris defends for a run.

14.1
.

Knott to Norris, 0 runs

13.6
1

Andrews to Norris, 1 run

13.5
1

Andrews to Threlkeld, 1 run

13.4
1

Andrews to Norris, 1 run

13.3
1

Andrews to Threlkeld, 1 run

13.2
1

Andrews to Norris, 1 run

13.1
1

Andrews to Threlkeld, 1 run

12.6
2

Gordon to Norris, 2 runs

12.5
.

Gordon to Norris, 0 runs

12.4
.

Gordon to Norris, 0 runs

12.3
1

Gordon to Threlkeld, 1 run

12.2
2

Gordon to Threlkeld, 2 runs

12.1
.

Gordon to Threlkeld, 0 runs

11.6
1

Elwiss to Threlkeld, 1 run

11.5
4

Elwiss to Threlkeld, 4 runs

11.4
.

Elwiss to Threlkeld, 0 runs

11.3
1

Elwiss to Norris, 1 run

11.2
.

Elwiss to Norris, 0 runs

11.1
W

Elwiss to Cross, appeal, wicket (stumped - Cross)

10.6
1

Gordon to Cross, 1 run

10.5
1

Gordon to Threlkeld, 1 run

10.4
.

Gordon to Threlkeld, 0 runs

10.3
1

Gordon to Cross, 1 run

10.2
1

Gordon to Threlkeld, 1 run

10.1
1

Gordon to Cross, 1 run

9.6
.

Andrews to Threlkeld, 0 runs

9.5
1

Cross defends for a single run.

9.4
1

Andrews to Threlkeld, 1 run

9.3
1

Andrews to Cross, 1 run

9.2
.

Andrews to Cross, 0 runs

9.1
.

Andrews to Cross, 0 runs

8.6
1

Knott to Cross, 1 run

8.5
1

Threlkeld defends for one run.

8.4
.

Knott to Threlkeld, 0 runs

8.3
.

Knott to Threlkeld, 0 runs

8.2
4

Knott to Threlkeld, 4 runs

8.1
2

Knott to Threlkeld, 2 runs

7.5
2

Threlkeld defends for a couple of runs.

7.4
.

Elwiss to Threlkeld, 0 runs

7.3
.

Elwiss to Threlkeld, 0 runs

7.2
1

Elwiss to Cross, 1 run

7.1
1

Elwiss to Threlkeld, 1 run

6.6
.

Knott to Cross, 0 runs

6.5
W

Knott to FMK Morris, wicket (lbw - FMK Morris)

6.4
.

Knott to FMK Morris, 0 runs

6.3
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Seren Smale)

6.2
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Lanning)

6.1
.

Knott to Lanning, 0 runs

5.6
.

Gordon to Threlkeld, 0 runs

5.5
1

Gordon to Lanning, 1 run

5.4
3

Gordon to Threlkeld, 3 runs

5.3
4

Gordon to Threlkeld, 4 runs

5.2
4

Gordon to Threlkeld, 4 runs

5.1
W

Gordon to Johnson, wicket (lbw - Johnson)

4.6
.

Ballinger to Lanning, 0 runs

4.5
1

Ballinger to Johnson, 1 run

4.4
.

Ballinger to Johnson, 0 runs

4.3
W

Ballinger to Kesteven, appeal, wicket (caught - Kesteven)

4.2
4

Ballinger to Kesteven, 4 runs

4.1
.

Ballinger to Kesteven, 0 runs

3.6
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to Lanning, 4 runs

3.5
2

Charley Nicola Phillips to Lanning, 2 runs

3.4
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to Lanning, 4 runs

3.4
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Lanning, wide

3.3
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Lanning, 0 runs

3.2
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to Lanning, 4 runs

3.1
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Kesteven, 1 run

3.1
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Kesteven, wide

2.6
1

Knott to Kesteven, 1 run

2.5
.

Knott to Kesteven, 0 runs

2.4
W

Knott to E Jones, wicket (caught - E Jones)

2.3
.

Knott to E Jones, 0 runs

2.2
1

Knott to Lanning, 1 run

2.1
1

Knott to E Jones, 1 run

1.6
2

Charley Nicola Phillips to Lanning, 2 runs

1.5
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to E Jones, 1 run

1.4
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Lanning, 1 run

1.3
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Lanning, 0 runs

1.2
2

Lanning plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

1.1
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Lanning, 0 runs

0.6
.

Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs

0.6
1

Ballinger to E Jones, wide

0.5
4

Ballinger to E Jones, 4 runs

0.4
.

Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs

0.3
.

Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs

0.2
4

Ballinger to E Jones, 4 runs

0.1
4

Ballinger to E Jones, 4 runs

19.6
.

Potts to Andrews, 0 runs

19.4
1

Potts to Charley Nicola Phillips, 1 run

19.3
1

Potts to Ballinger, 1 run

19.2
1

Potts to Charley Nicola Phillips, 1 run

19.1
W

Potts to Thanawala, appeal, wicket (caught - Thanawala)

18.6
2

Ballinger plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

18.5
W

Cross to Gordon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gordon)

18.4
1

Cross to Thanawala, 1 run

18.3
1

Cross to Gordon, 1 run

18.2
.

Cross to Gordon, 0 runs

18.1
1

Cross to Thanawala, 1 run

17.6
1

Norris to Thanawala, 1 run

17.5
1

Norris to Gordon, 1 run

17.4
2

Norris to Gordon, 2 runs

17.3
1

Norris to Thanawala, 1 run

17.2
2

Norris to Thanawala, 2 runs

17.1
1

Norris to Gordon, 1 run

16.6
1

Weerappuli to Gordon, 1 run

16.5
1

Weerappuli to Thanawala, 1 run

16.4
1

Weerappuli to Gordon, 1 run

16.3
1

Weerappuli to Thanawala, 1 run

16.2
1

Weerappuli to Gordon, 1 run

16.1
W

Weerappuli to Beaumont, appeal, wicket (caught - Beaumont)

15.6
1

FMK Morris to Beaumont, 1 run

15.5
.

FMK Morris to Beaumont, 0 runs

15.4
4

FMK Morris to Beaumont, 4 runs

15.3
1

FMK Morris to Thanawala, 1 run

15.2
1

FMK Morris to Beaumont, 1 run

15.1
4

FMK Morris to Beaumont, 4 runs

14.6
2

Norris to Thanawala, 2 runs

14.5
.

0 runs

14.4
1

Norris to Beaumont, 1 run

14.3
1

Norris to Thanawala, 1 run

14.2
1

Norris to Beaumont, 1 run

14.1
1

Norris to Thanawala, 1 run

13.6
1

Potts to Thanawala, 1 run

13.5
1

Potts to Beaumont, 1 run

13.4
1

Potts to Thanawala, 1 run

13.3
1

Potts to Beaumont, 1 run

13.2
1

Potts to Thanawala, 1 run

13.1
W

Potts to Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Jones)

12.6
2

Weerappuli to Beaumont, 2 runs

12.5
4

Weerappuli to Beaumont, 4 runs

12.5
2

Weerappuli to Jones, 2 wides

12.4
1

Weerappuli to Beaumont, 1 run

12.3
4

Weerappuli to Beaumont, 4 runs

12.2
1

Weerappuli to Jones, 1 run

12.1
.

Weerappuli to Jones, 0 runs

11.6
2

FMK Morris to Beaumont, 2 runs

11.5
1

FMK Morris to Jones, 1 run

11.1
1

FMK Morris to Beaumont, 1 run

10.6
1

Cross to Beaumont, 1 run

10.5
4

Cross to Beaumont, 4 runs

10.4
1

Cross to Claridge, 1 run

10.3
1

Cross to Beaumont, 1 run

10.2
1

Cross to Claridge, 1 run

10.1
1

Cross to Beaumont, 1 run

9.6
.

Weerappuli to Claridge, 0 runs

9.5
1

Weerappuli to Beaumont, 1 run

9.4
4

Weerappuli to Beaumont, 4 runs

9.3
1

Weerappuli to Claridge, 1 run

9.2
.

Weerappuli to Claridge, 0 runs

9.1
.

Weerappuli to Claridge, appeal

8.6
.

Norris to Beaumont, 0 runs

8.5
1

Norris to Claridge, 1 run

8.4
W

Norris to Elwiss, appeal, wicket (caught - Elwiss)

8.3
4

Norris to Elwiss, 4 runs

8.2
2

Norris to Elwiss, 2 runs

8.1
.

Norris to Elwiss, 0 runs

7.6
.

FMK Morris to Beaumont, 0 runs

7.5
2

FMK Morris to Beaumont, 2 runs

7.4
.

FMK Morris to Beaumont, 0 runs

7.3
.

FMK Morris to Beaumont, 0 runs

7.2
1

FMK Morris to Elwiss, 1 run

7.1
1

FMK Morris to Beaumont, 1 run

6.6
.

Weerappuli to Elwiss, 0 runs

6.5
1

Weerappuli to Beaumont, 1 run

6.4
1

Weerappuli to Elwiss, 1 run

6.3
.

Weerappuli to Elwiss, appeal

6.2
.

Weerappuli to Elwiss, 0 runs

6.1
1

Weerappuli to Beaumont, 1 run

5.6
2

Potts to Elwiss, 2 runs

5.5
.

Potts to Elwiss, 0 runs

5.5
1

Potts to Elwiss, wide

5.4
W

Potts to Knott, appeal, wicket (caught - Knott)

5.3
.

Potts to Knott, 0 runs

5.2
1

Potts to Beaumont, 1 run

5.1
.

Potts to Beaumont, 0 runs

4.6
1

Cross to Beaumont, 1 run

4.5
4

Cross to Beaumont, 4 runs

4.4
1

Cross to Knott, 1 run

4.3
1

Cross to Beaumont, 1 run

4.2
1

Cross to Knott, 1 run

4.1
.

Cross to Knott, 0 runs

3.6
4

Johnson to Beaumont, 4 runs

3.5
1

Johnson to Knott, 1 run

3.5
1

Johnson to Knott, wide

3.4
.

Johnson to Knott, 0 runs

3.3
.

Johnson to Knott, 0 runs

3.2
.

Johnson to Knott, 0 runs

3.1
1

Johnson to Beaumont, 1 run

3.1
1

Johnson to Beaumont, wide

2.4
4

Potts to Knott, 4 runs

2.3
W

Potts to Kelly, appeal, wicket (caught - Kelly)

2.2
.

Potts to Kelly, 0 runs

2.1
.

Potts to Kelly, 0 runs

1.6
.

Norris to Beaumont, 0 runs

1.5
1

Kelly defends for a single run.

1.4
4

Norris to Kelly, 4 runs

1.3
.

Norris to Kelly, appeal

1.2
.

Norris to Kelly, 0 runs

1.1
.

Norris to Kelly, 0 runs

1.1
1

Norris to Kelly, wide

0.6
1

Cross to Kelly, 1 run

0.5
.

Cross to Kelly, 0 runs

0.4
1

Cross to Beaumont, 1 run

0.3
3

Cross to Kelly, 3 runs

0.2
4

Cross to Kelly, 4 runs

0.1
.

Cross to Kelly, 0 runs