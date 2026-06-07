Squads The Blaze vs Lancashire Thunder T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026

T20

BLA
BLA

135

LAT
LAT

120

Playing

BLA
BLA
LAT
LAT
First TeamSecond Team
Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Knott Charli

all rounder

Kesteven Tilly

no information yet

Elwiss Georgia

all rounder

Johnson Grace M

all rounder

Claridge Ella

wicket keeper

Threlkeld Ellie

wicket keeper

Jones Emma

no information yet

Smale Seren

wicket keeper

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet

Morris Fi

bowler

Andrews Maria

no information yet

Weerappuli Venus

no information yet

Bench

BLA
BLA
LAT
LAT
First TeamSecond Team
Bolton Nicole

all rounder

Brown Natalie

all rounder

Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Carter Darcey

all rounder

Bryce Sarah

wicket keeper

Clarke Alice

wicket keeper

de Klerk Nadine

all rounder

Devine Sophie

all rounder

Collins Danielle

no information yet

Dickinson Rachel

no information yet

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

Graves Teresa

all rounder

Gunn Jenny

all rounder

Jones Hannah

no information yet

Kaur Harmanpreet

all rounder

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Hughes Scarlett

wicket keeper

Lamb Emma

all rounder

Lewis Gaby

batsman

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Lister Ailsa

wicket keeper

Luus Sune

all rounder

Mack Katie

batsman

McGrath Tahlia

all rounder

Matthews Hayley

all rounder

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Midwood Katie

no information yet

Telford Ella

all rounder

Odedra Sonia

all rounder

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Prendergast Orla

all rounder

Shaw Lara

all rounder