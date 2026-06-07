Squads The Blaze vs Lancashire Thunder T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Kelly Marie
batsman
Jones Evelyn
batsman
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Lanning Meg
batsman
Knott Charli
all rounder
Kesteven Tilly
no information yet
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
Johnson Grace M
all rounder
Claridge Ella
wicket keeper
Threlkeld Ellie
wicket keeper
Jones Emma
no information yet
Smale Seren
wicket keeper
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Morris Fi
bowler
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Cross Kate
bowler
Phillips Charley
batsman
Norris Tara
bowler
Ballinger Grace
bowler
Potts Grace
bowler
Andrews Maria
no information yet
Weerappuli Venus
no information yet
Bench