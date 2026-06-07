Match details The Blaze vs Lancashire Thunder T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026

T20

BLA
BLA

135

LAT
LAT

120

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Lancashire Thunder won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 07, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

The Blaze Squad

PlayersKelly Marie, Beaumont Tammy, Knott Charli, Elwiss Georgia, Claridge Ella, Jones Emma, Thanawala Prisha, Gordon Kirstie, Phillips Charley, Ballinger Grace, Andrews Maria
BenchAthapaththu Chamari, Baker Olivia, Beams Kristen, Bryce Kathryn, Bryce Sarah, de Klerk Nadine, Devine Sophie, du Preez Mignon, Gammon Bethan, Glenn Sarah, Graves Teresa, Green Maddy, Groves Josie, Grundy Rebecca, Gunn Jenny, Harmer Bethany, Haynes Rachael, Higham Lucy, Hughes Scarlett, Ismail Shabnim, Jones Amy, Kellogg Leah Grace, Kirk Michaela, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Lee Lizelle, Matthews Hayley, McCarthy Cassidy, Midwood Katie, Midwood Katie Louise, Mullan Daisy, Odedra Sonia, Perry Ellyse, Prendergast Orla, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Shaw Lara, Sims Ilenia, Villani Elyse, Wheeler Amy

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersJones Evelyn, Lanning Meg, Kesteven Tilly, Johnson Grace M, Threlkeld Ellie, Smale Seren, Morris Fi, Cross Kate, Norris Tara, Potts Grace, Weerappuli Venus, Morris Sophie
BenchBell Olivia, Bolton Nicole, Brown Natalie, Carter Darcey, Clarke Alice, Collins Danielle, Collins Danielle, Dickinson Rachel, Dunkley Sophia, Dyson Alice, Ecclestone Sophie, Fackrell Ria, Gaur Mahika, Graham Phoebe, Heap Liberty, Jones Hannah, Kaur Harmanpreet, King Alana, Lamb Emma, Lewis Gaby, Lister Ailsa, Luus Sune, Mack Katie, McGrath Tahlia, Miles Natasha, Penna Madeline, Rainey Hannah, Satterthwaite Amy, Tahuhu Lea, Telford Ella, Villiers Mady

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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