Highlights Durham vs The Blaze T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026
Knott to Marlow, 1 run
Knott to Marlow, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Marlow, 1 run
KE Bryce to Marlow, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Rogers, appeal, wicket (caught - Rogers)
KE Bryce to Rogers, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Rogers, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Armitage, 1 run
Elwiss to Graham, appeal, wicket (caught - Graham)
Armitage plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
And again! No ball. Armitage plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Elwiss to Armitage, 4 runs
Elwiss to Graham, 1 run
Elwiss to Armitage, 1 run
Elwiss to Graham, 1 run
Andrews to Armitage, 4 runs
Andrews to Graham, 1 run
Andrews to Armitage, 1 run
Andrews to Graham, 1 run
Andrews to Heath, appeal, wicket (caught - Heath)
Andrews to Heath, 4 runs
Elwiss to Heath, 1 run
Elwiss to Armitage, 1 run
Elwiss to Heath, 1 run
Elwiss to Armitage, 1 run
Elwiss to Heath, 1 run
Elwiss to Heath, 2 runs
KE Bryce to Armitage, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Heath, 1 run
KE Bryce to Heath, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Armitage, 1 run
KE Bryce to Heath, 1 run
KE Bryce to Heath, 0 runs
OUT! Run out. Windsor defends. She is then run out, as a result of some tidy fielding by Elwiss and Gordon.
Gordon to Armitage, 1 run
Gordon to Windsor, 1 run
Gordon to Armitage, 1 run
Gordon to Armitage, 2 runs
Gordon to Windsor, 1 run
Knott to Windsor, 1 run
Knott to Windsor, 0 runs
Knott to Armitage, 1 run
Knott to Armitage, 2 leg byes
Knott to Windsor, 1 run
Knott to Armitage, 1 run
Elwiss to Windsor, 0 runs
Elwiss to Windsor, 0 runs
Elwiss to Armitage, 1 run
Elwiss to Windsor, 1 run
Elwiss to Windsor, 0 runs
Elwiss to Windsor, 2 runs
Andrews to Windsor, 1 run
Andrews to Windsor, 0 runs
Andrews to Windsor, 0 runs
Andrews to Armitage, 1 run
Andrews to Windsor, 1 run
Andrews to Windsor, 2 runs
Gordon to Windsor, 1 run
Gordon to Armitage, 1 run
Gordon to Armitage, 0 runs
Gordon to Windsor, 1 run
Gordon to Windsor, 0 runs
Gordon to Armitage, 1 run
Jones to Windsor, 0 runs
Jones to Windsor, 2 runs
Jones to Windsor, 0 runs
Jones to Armitage, 1 run
Jones to Armitage, 4 runs
Jones to Windsor, 1 run
Andrews to Armitage, 2 runs
Andrews to Armitage, 0 runs
Andrews to Windsor, 1 run
Andrews to Windsor, 2 runs
Andrews to Armitage, 1 run
Andrews to Armitage, 2 runs
Gordon to Villiers, wicket (lbw - Villiers)
Gordon to Armitage, 1 run
Gordon to Armitage, 0 runs
Gordon to Villiers, 1 run
Gordon to Villiers, 0 runs
Gordon to Villiers, 0 runs
Knott to Armitage, 4 runs
Knott to Armitage, 0 runs
Knott to Villiers, 1 run
Knott to Villiers, 6 runs
Knott to Armitage, 1 run
Knott to Armitage, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Villiers, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Villiers, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Villiers, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Villiers, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Villiers, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Villiers, 0 runs
Elwiss to Armitage, 2 runs
Elwiss to Villiers, 1 run
Elwiss to Villiers, 6 runs
Elwiss to Villiers, 0 runs
Elwiss to Armitage, 1 run
Elwiss to Villiers, 1 run
Gordon to Villiers, 1 run
Gordon to Armitage, 1 run
Gordon to Villiers, 1 run
Gordon to Villiers, 0 runs
Gordon to Armitage, 1 run
Gordon to Armitage, 2 runs
Knott to Armitage, 1 run
Knott to Armitage, 2 runs
Knott to Villiers, 1 run
Knott to Villiers, 0 runs
Knott to Armitage, 1 run
Knott to Armitage, 2 runs
KE Bryce to Armitage, 1 run
KE Bryce to Armitage, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Armitage, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Villiers, bye
KE Bryce to Villiers, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Armitage, 2 wides
KE Bryce to Armitage, 2 runs
KE Bryce to Armitage, wide
KE Bryce to Armitage, wide
Fraser to Groves, 1 run
Fraser to Groves, 2 runs
Andrews plays a defensive stroke for one leg bye.
Fraser to Groves, leg bye
Fraser to Groves, 6 runs
Fraser to Groves, 6 runs
Graham to Groves, 1 run
Graham to Groves, 0 runs
Graham to Groves, 0 runs
Graham to Andrews, 1 run
Graham to Andrews, 0 runs
Graham to Groves, 1 run
Levick to Gordon, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gordon)
Levick to Gordon, 4 runs
Levick to Groves, 1 run
Levick to Groves, 0 runs
Levick to Claridge, wicket (lbw - Claridge)
Levick to Claridge, 0 runs
Levick to Claridge, wide
Turner to Gordon, 2 runs
Turner to Gordon, 0 runs
Turner to Gordon, 4 leg byes
Turner to Gordon, 4 runs
Turner to Claridge, 1 run
Turner to Claridge, 4 runs
Fraser to Gordon, 0 runs
Fraser to Gordon, 4 runs
Fraser to Claridge, 1 run
Fraser to Claridge, 0 runs
Fraser to Claridge, 0 runs
Fraser to Claridge, 0 runs
Graham to Jones, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jones)
Graham to Claridge, 1 run
Graham to Claridge, 0 runs
Graham to Jones, 1 run
Graham to Claridge, 1 run
Graham to Claridge, 0 runs
Villiers to Claridge, 1 run, appeal
Villiers to Claridge, 0 runs
Villiers to Thanawala, appeal, wicket (caught - Thanawala)
Villiers to Thanawala, wide
Villiers to Thanawala, 0 runs
Villiers to Thanawala, 0 runs
Villiers to Jones, 1 run
Turner to Thanawala, 0 runs
Turner to SJ Bryce, appeal, wicket (caught - SJ Bryce)
Turner to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Turner to Jones, 1 run
Turner to Jones, 0 runs
Turner to Jones, 0 runs
Villiers to Jones, 1 run
Villiers to Jones, 0 runs
Villiers to Jones, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Knott)
Villiers to Knott, 4 runs
Villiers to Knott, wide
Villiers to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Levick to Knott, 0 runs
Levick to Knott, 4 runs
Levick to Knott, 4 runs
Levick to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Levick to Knott, 1 run
Levick to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Graham to Knott, 0 runs
Graham to Knott, 0 runs
Graham to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Graham to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Graham to Kelly, appeal, wicket (caught - Kelly)
Graham to Knott, 1 run
Turner to Knott, 1 run
Turner to Kelly, 1 run
Turner to Kelly, 0 runs
Turner to Kelly, 4 runs
Turner to Knott, 1 run
Turner to Kelly, 1 run
Fraser to Knott, 4 runs
Fraser to Kelly, 1 run
Fraser to Kelly, appeal
Fraser to Kelly, 0 runs
Fraser to Knott, 1 run
Fraser to Knott, 4 runs
Levick to Knott, 1 run
Levick to Kelly, 1 run
Levick to Knott, 1 run
Levick to Kelly, 1 run
Levick to Knott, 1 run
Levick to Knott, 0 runs
Villiers to Kelly, 0 runs
Villiers to Knott, 1 run
Villiers to Knott, 0 runs
Villiers to KE Bryce, appeal, wicket (caught - KE Bryce)
Villiers to Kelly, 1 run
Villiers to Kelly, 0 runs
Johnson to Kelly, 1 run
Johnson to KE Bryce, 1 run
Johnson to Kelly, 1 run
Johnson to Kelly, 4 runs
Johnson to Kelly, 4 runs
Johnson to Kelly, 4 runs
Villiers to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Villiers to Kelly, 1 run
Villiers to Kelly, 0 runs
Villiers to KE Bryce, 1 run
Villiers to Elwiss, appeal, wicket (bowled - Elwiss)
Villiers to Elwiss, 0 runs
Levick to Elwiss, 1 run
Levick to Elwiss, 0 runs
Levick to Elwiss, 0 runs
Levick to Elwiss, 0 runs
Levick to Elwiss, appeal
Levick to Elwiss, 4 runs
Graham to Kelly, 4 runs
Graham to Kelly, 0 runs
Graham to Elwiss, 1 run
Graham to Kelly, 1 run
Graham to Kelly, 4 runs
Graham to Kelly, 2 runs
Johnson to Elwiss, 0 runs
Johnson to Elwiss, wide
Johnson to Elwiss, 4 runs
Johnson to Elwiss, 0 runs
Johnson to Elwiss, 0 runs
Johnson to Elwiss, 0 runs
Johnson to Elwiss, 5 wides
Johnson to Elwiss, wide
Johnson to Kelly, 1 run
Johnson to Kelly, wide