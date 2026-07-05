Highlights Durham vs The Blaze T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026

T20

DUR
DUR

148

BLA
BLA

147

19.2
1

Knott to Marlow, 1 run

19.1
.

Knott to Marlow, 0 runs

18.6
1

KE Bryce to Marlow, 1 run

18.5
4

KE Bryce to Marlow, 4 runs

18.4
W

KE Bryce to Rogers, appeal, wicket (caught - Rogers)

18.3
.

KE Bryce to Rogers, 0 runs

18.2
.

KE Bryce to Rogers, 0 runs

18.1
1

KE Bryce to Armitage, 1 run

17.6
W

Elwiss to Graham, appeal, wicket (caught - Graham)

17.5
1

Armitage plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

17.5
nb

And again! No ball. Armitage plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

17.4
4

Elwiss to Armitage, 4 runs

17.3
1

Elwiss to Graham, 1 run

17.2
1

Elwiss to Armitage, 1 run

17.1
1

Elwiss to Graham, 1 run

16.6
4

Andrews to Armitage, 4 runs

16.5
1

Andrews to Graham, 1 run

16.4
1

Andrews to Armitage, 1 run

16.3
1

Andrews to Graham, 1 run

16.2
W

Andrews to Heath, appeal, wicket (caught - Heath)

16.1
4

Andrews to Heath, 4 runs

15.6
1

Elwiss to Heath, 1 run

15.5
1

Elwiss to Armitage, 1 run

15.4
1

Elwiss to Heath, 1 run

15.3
1

Elwiss to Armitage, 1 run

15.2
1

Elwiss to Heath, 1 run

15.1
2

Elwiss to Heath, 2 runs

14.6
.

KE Bryce to Armitage, 0 runs

14.5
1

KE Bryce to Heath, 1 run

14.4
.

KE Bryce to Heath, 0 runs

14.3
1

KE Bryce to Armitage, 1 run

14.2
1

KE Bryce to Heath, 1 run

14.1
.

KE Bryce to Heath, 0 runs

13.6
W

OUT! Run out. Windsor defends. She is then run out, as a result of some tidy fielding by Elwiss and Gordon.

13.5
1

Gordon to Armitage, 1 run

13.4
1

Gordon to Windsor, 1 run

13.3
1

Gordon to Armitage, 1 run

13.2
2

Gordon to Armitage, 2 runs

13.1
1

Gordon to Windsor, 1 run

12.6
1

Knott to Windsor, 1 run

12.5
.

Knott to Windsor, 0 runs

12.4
1

Knott to Armitage, 1 run

12.3
2

Knott to Armitage, 2 leg byes

12.2
1

Knott to Windsor, 1 run

12.1
1

Knott to Armitage, 1 run

11.6
.

Elwiss to Windsor, 0 runs

11.5
.

Elwiss to Windsor, 0 runs

11.4
1

Elwiss to Armitage, 1 run

11.3
1

Elwiss to Windsor, 1 run

11.2
.

Elwiss to Windsor, 0 runs

11.1
2

Elwiss to Windsor, 2 runs

10.6
1

Andrews to Windsor, 1 run

10.5
.

Andrews to Windsor, 0 runs

10.4
.

Andrews to Windsor, 0 runs

10.3
1

Andrews to Armitage, 1 run

10.2
1

Andrews to Windsor, 1 run

10.1
2

Andrews to Windsor, 2 runs

9.6
1

Gordon to Windsor, 1 run

9.5
1

Gordon to Armitage, 1 run

9.4
.

Gordon to Armitage, 0 runs

9.3
1

Gordon to Windsor, 1 run

9.2
.

Gordon to Windsor, 0 runs

9.1
1

Gordon to Armitage, 1 run

8.6
.

Jones to Windsor, 0 runs

8.5
2

Jones to Windsor, 2 runs

8.4
.

Jones to Windsor, 0 runs

8.3
1

Jones to Armitage, 1 run

8.2
4

Jones to Armitage, 4 runs

8.1
1

Jones to Windsor, 1 run

7.6
2

Andrews to Armitage, 2 runs

7.5
.

Andrews to Armitage, 0 runs

7.4
1

Andrews to Windsor, 1 run

7.3
2

Andrews to Windsor, 2 runs

7.2
1

Andrews to Armitage, 1 run

7.1
2

Andrews to Armitage, 2 runs

6.6
W

Gordon to Villiers, wicket (lbw - Villiers)

6.5
1

Gordon to Armitage, 1 run

6.4
.

Gordon to Armitage, 0 runs

6.3
1

Gordon to Villiers, 1 run

6.2
.

Gordon to Villiers, 0 runs

6.1
.

Gordon to Villiers, 0 runs

5.6
4

Knott to Armitage, 4 runs

5.5
.

Knott to Armitage, 0 runs

5.4
1

Knott to Villiers, 1 run

5.3
6

Knott to Villiers, 6 runs

5.2
1

Knott to Armitage, 1 run

5.1
4

Knott to Armitage, 4 runs

4.6
4

KE Bryce to Villiers, 4 runs

4.5
4

KE Bryce to Villiers, 4 runs

4.4
.

KE Bryce to Villiers, 0 runs

4.3
4

KE Bryce to Villiers, 4 runs

4.2
.

KE Bryce to Villiers, 0 runs

4.1
.

KE Bryce to Villiers, 0 runs

3.6
2

Elwiss to Armitage, 2 runs

3.5
1

Elwiss to Villiers, 1 run

3.4
6

Elwiss to Villiers, 6 runs

3.3
.

Elwiss to Villiers, 0 runs

3.2
1

Elwiss to Armitage, 1 run

3.1
1

Elwiss to Villiers, 1 run

2.6
1

Gordon to Villiers, 1 run

2.5
1

Gordon to Armitage, 1 run

2.4
1

Gordon to Villiers, 1 run

2.3
.

Gordon to Villiers, 0 runs

2.2
1

Gordon to Armitage, 1 run

2.1
2

Gordon to Armitage, 2 runs

1.6
1

Knott to Armitage, 1 run

1.5
2

Knott to Armitage, 2 runs

1.4
1

Knott to Villiers, 1 run

1.3
.

Knott to Villiers, 0 runs

1.2
1

Knott to Armitage, 1 run

1.1
2

Knott to Armitage, 2 runs

0.6
1

KE Bryce to Armitage, 1 run

0.5
.

KE Bryce to Armitage, 0 runs

0.4
4

KE Bryce to Armitage, 4 runs

0.3
1

KE Bryce to Villiers, bye

0.2
.

KE Bryce to Villiers, 0 runs

0.2
2

KE Bryce to Armitage, 2 wides

0.1
2

KE Bryce to Armitage, 2 runs

0.1
1

KE Bryce to Armitage, wide

0.1
1

KE Bryce to Armitage, wide

19.6
1

Fraser to Groves, 1 run

19.5
2

Fraser to Groves, 2 runs

19.4
1lb

Andrews plays a defensive stroke for one leg bye.

19.3
1

Fraser to Groves, leg bye

19.2
6

Fraser to Groves, 6 runs

19.1
6

Fraser to Groves, 6 runs

18.6
1

Graham to Groves, 1 run

18.5
.

Graham to Groves, 0 runs

18.4
.

Graham to Groves, 0 runs

18.3
1

Graham to Andrews, 1 run

18.2
.

Graham to Andrews, 0 runs

18.1
1

Graham to Groves, 1 run

17.6
W

Levick to Gordon, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gordon)

17.5
4

Levick to Gordon, 4 runs

17.4
1

Levick to Groves, 1 run

17.3
.

Levick to Groves, 0 runs

17.2
W

Levick to Claridge, wicket (lbw - Claridge)

17.1
.

Levick to Claridge, 0 runs

17.1
1

Levick to Claridge, wide

16.6
2

Turner to Gordon, 2 runs

16.5
.

Turner to Gordon, 0 runs

16.4
4

Turner to Gordon, 4 leg byes

16.3
4

Turner to Gordon, 4 runs

16.2
1

Turner to Claridge, 1 run

16.1
4

Turner to Claridge, 4 runs

15.6
.

Fraser to Gordon, 0 runs

15.5
4

Fraser to Gordon, 4 runs

15.4
1

Fraser to Claridge, 1 run

15.3
.

Fraser to Claridge, 0 runs

15.2
.

Fraser to Claridge, 0 runs

15.1
.

Fraser to Claridge, 0 runs

14.6
W

Graham to Jones, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jones)

14.5
1

Graham to Claridge, 1 run

14.4
.

Graham to Claridge, 0 runs

14.3
1

Graham to Jones, 1 run

14.2
1

Graham to Claridge, 1 run

14.1
.

Graham to Claridge, 0 runs

13.6
1

Villiers to Claridge, 1 run, appeal

13.5
.

Villiers to Claridge, 0 runs

13.4
W

Villiers to Thanawala, appeal, wicket (caught - Thanawala)

13.4
1

Villiers to Thanawala, wide

13.3
.

Villiers to Thanawala, 0 runs

13.2
.

Villiers to Thanawala, 0 runs

13.1
1

Villiers to Jones, 1 run

12.6
.

Turner to Thanawala, 0 runs

12.5
W

Turner to SJ Bryce, appeal, wicket (caught - SJ Bryce)

12.4
.

Turner to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

12.3
1

Turner to Jones, 1 run

12.2
.

Turner to Jones, 0 runs

12.1
.

Turner to Jones, 0 runs

11.6
1

Villiers to Jones, 1 run

11.5
.

Villiers to Jones, 0 runs

11.4
.

Villiers to Jones, 0 runs

11.3
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Knott)

11.2
4

Villiers to Knott, 4 runs

11.2
1

Villiers to Knott, wide

11.1
1

Villiers to SJ Bryce, 1 run

10.6
.

Levick to Knott, 0 runs

10.5
4

Levick to Knott, 4 runs

10.4
4

Levick to Knott, 4 runs

10.3
1

Levick to SJ Bryce, 1 run

10.2
1

Levick to Knott, 1 run

10.1
1

Levick to SJ Bryce, 1 run

9.6
.

Graham to Knott, 0 runs

9.5
.

Graham to Knott, 0 runs

9.4
1

Graham to SJ Bryce, 1 run

9.3
.

Graham to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

9.2
W

Graham to Kelly, appeal, wicket (caught - Kelly)

9.1
1

Graham to Knott, 1 run

8.6
1

Turner to Knott, 1 run

8.5
1

Turner to Kelly, 1 run

8.4
.

Turner to Kelly, 0 runs

8.3
4

Turner to Kelly, 4 runs

8.2
1

Turner to Knott, 1 run

8.1
1

Turner to Kelly, 1 run

7.6
4

Fraser to Knott, 4 runs

7.5
1

Fraser to Kelly, 1 run

7.4
.

Fraser to Kelly, appeal

7.3
.

Fraser to Kelly, 0 runs

7.2
1

Fraser to Knott, 1 run

7.1
4

Fraser to Knott, 4 runs

6.6
1

Levick to Knott, 1 run

6.5
1

Levick to Kelly, 1 run

6.4
1

Levick to Knott, 1 run

6.3
1

Levick to Kelly, 1 run

6.2
1

Levick to Knott, 1 run

6.1
.

Levick to Knott, 0 runs

5.6
.

Villiers to Kelly, 0 runs

5.5
1

Villiers to Knott, 1 run

5.4
.

Villiers to Knott, 0 runs

5.3
W

Villiers to KE Bryce, appeal, wicket (caught - KE Bryce)

5.2
1

Villiers to Kelly, 1 run

5.1
.

Villiers to Kelly, 0 runs

4.6
1

Johnson to Kelly, 1 run

4.5
1

Johnson to KE Bryce, 1 run

4.4
1

Johnson to Kelly, 1 run

4.3
4

Johnson to Kelly, 4 runs

4.2
4

Johnson to Kelly, 4 runs

4.1
4

Johnson to Kelly, 4 runs

3.6
.

Villiers to KE Bryce, 0 runs

3.5
1

Villiers to Kelly, 1 run

3.4
.

Villiers to Kelly, 0 runs

3.3
1

Villiers to KE Bryce, 1 run

3.2
W

Villiers to Elwiss, appeal, wicket (bowled - Elwiss)

3.1
.

Villiers to Elwiss, 0 runs

2.6
1

Levick to Elwiss, 1 run

2.5
.

Levick to Elwiss, 0 runs

2.4
.

Levick to Elwiss, 0 runs

2.3
.

Levick to Elwiss, 0 runs

2.2
.

Levick to Elwiss, appeal

2.1
4

Levick to Elwiss, 4 runs

1.6
4

Graham to Kelly, 4 runs

1.5
.

Graham to Kelly, 0 runs

1.4
1

Graham to Elwiss, 1 run

1.3
1

Graham to Kelly, 1 run

1.2
4

Graham to Kelly, 4 runs

1.1
2

Graham to Kelly, 2 runs

0.6
.

Johnson to Elwiss, 0 runs

0.6
1

Johnson to Elwiss, wide

0.5
4

Johnson to Elwiss, 4 runs

0.4
.

Johnson to Elwiss, 0 runs

0.3
.

Johnson to Elwiss, 0 runs

0.2
.

Johnson to Elwiss, 0 runs

0.2
5

Johnson to Elwiss, 5 wides

0.2
1

Johnson to Elwiss, wide

0.1
1

Johnson to Kelly, 1 run

0.1
1

Johnson to Kelly, wide