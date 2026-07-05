Match details Durham vs The Blaze T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026

T20

DUR
DUR

148

BLA
BLA

147

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Durham won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, July 05, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersArmitage Hollie, Villiers Mady, Windsor Emily, Heath Bess, Graham Heather, Rodgers Mia, Marlow Emma, Fraser Katherine, Turner Sophia, Johnson Trudy, Levick Katie
BenchBates Suzie, Dobson Leah, Filer Lauren, Glen Abigail, Robson Harriet, Rook Freya, Scott Lizzie, Thompson Grace, Trotter Laura, Turner Phoebe, Whiting Emily, Wilson Tahlia

The Blaze Squad

PlayersKelly Marie, Elwiss Georgia, Bryce Kathryn, Knott Charli, Bryce Sarah, Jones Emma, Thanawala Prisha, Claridge Ella, Gordon Kirstie, Groves Josie, Andrews Maria
BenchAthapaththu Chamari, Baker Olivia, Ballinger Grace, Beams Kristen, Beaumont Tammy, de Klerk Nadine, Devine Sophie, du Preez Mignon, Gammon Bethan, Glenn Sarah, Graves Teresa, Green Maddy, Grundy Rebecca, Gunn Jenny, Harmer Bethany, Haynes Rachael, Higham Lucy, Hughes Scarlett, Ismail Shabnim, Jones Amy, Kellogg Leah Grace, Kirk Michaela, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Lee Lizelle, Matthews Hayley, McCarthy Cassidy, Midwood Katie, Midwood Katie Louise, Mullan Daisy, Odedra Sonia, Perry Ellyse, Phillips Charley, Prendergast Orla, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Shaw Lara, Sims Ilenia, Villani Elyse, Wheeler Amy

Venue Guide

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