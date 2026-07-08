Highlights Hampshire vs The Blaze T20 T20 Blast, Women 08.07.2026

T20

HAM
HAM

151

BLA
BLA

128

19.6
1

Dattani to Gordon, 1 run

19.5
1

Dattani to Ballinger, 1 run

19.4
1

Dattani to Gordon, 1 run

19.3
4

Dattani to Gordon, 4 runs

19.2
4

Dattani to Gordon, 4 runs

19.1
4

Dattani to Gordon, 4 runs

18.6
4

Gibb to Ballinger, 4 runs

18.5
.

Gibb to Ballinger, 0 runs

18.4
.

Gibb to Ballinger, appeal

18.3
.

Gibb to Ballinger, 0 runs

18.2
1

Gibb to Gordon, 1 run

18.1
1

Gibb to Ballinger, 1 run

17.6
1

Tyson DNU to Ballinger, 1 run

17.5
1

Tyson DNU to Gordon, 1 run

17.4
1

Tyson DNU to Ballinger, 1 run

17.3
.

Tyson DNU to Ballinger, 0 runs

17.2
1

Tyson DNU to Gordon, 1 run

17.1
1

Tyson DNU to Ballinger, 1 run

16.6
1

Tulloch to Ballinger, 1 run

16.5
4

Tulloch to Ballinger, 4 runs

16.4
1

Tulloch to Gordon, 1 run

16.3
1

Tulloch to Ballinger, 1 run

15.6
1

Adams to Ballinger, 1 run

15.5
.

Adams to Ballinger, 0 runs

15.4
.

Adams to Ballinger, 0 runs

15.3
.

Adams to Ballinger, 0 runs

15.2
W

Adams to Groves, appeal, wicket (caught - Groves)

15.2
1

Adams to Groves, wide

15.1
W

Adams to Kirk, wicket (lbw - Kirk)

14.6
1

Wellington to Kirk, 1 run

14.5
.

Wellington to Kirk, 0 runs

14.4
.

Wellington to Kirk, 0 runs

14.3
1

Wellington to Gordon, 1 run

14.2
.

Wellington to Gordon, 0 runs

14.1
W

Wellington to SJ Bryce, appeal, wicket (stumped - SJ Bryce)

13.6
W

Tyson DNU to Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Jones)

13.5
4

Tyson DNU to Jones, 4 runs

13.4
1

Tyson DNU to SJ Bryce, 1 run

13.3
.

Tyson DNU to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

13.2
2

Tyson DNU to SJ Bryce, 2 runs

13.1
1

Tyson DNU to Jones, 1 run

12.6
.

Tulloch to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

12.5
1

Tulloch to Jones, 1 run

12.4
.

Tulloch to Jones, 0 runs

12.3
.

Tulloch to Jones, 0 runs

12.2
1

Tulloch to SJ Bryce, 1 run

12.1
1

Tulloch to Jones, 1 run

11.6
1

Adams to Jones, 1 run

11.5
.

0 runs

11.4
1

Adams to SJ Bryce, 1 run

11.3
1

Adams to Jones, 1 run

11.2
W

wicket (stumped - Elwiss)

11.1
1

Adams to Elwiss, 1 run

10.6
1

SJ Bryce plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

10.5
.

Wellington to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

10.4
1

Elwiss defends for 1 run.

10.3
.

Wellington to Elwiss, 0 runs

10.2
1

Wellington to SJ Bryce, 1 run

10.1
1

Elwiss defends for 1 run.

9.6
1

Adams to Elwiss, 1 run

9.5
1

Adams to SJ Bryce, 1 run

9.4
W

Adams to Knott, appeal, wicket (bowled - Knott)

9.3
.

Adams to Knott, 0 runs

9.2
1

Adams to Elwiss, 1 run

9.1
1

Knott plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

8.6
1

Wellington to Knott, 1 run

8.5
W

Wellington to KE Bryce, appeal, wicket (caught - KE Bryce)

8.5
1

Wellington to KE Bryce, wide

8.4
1

Wellington to Elwiss, 1 run

8.1
.

Wellington to KE Bryce, 0 runs

7.6
1

Adams to KE Bryce, 1 run

7.5
1

Adams to Elwiss, 1 run

7.4
1

Adams to KE Bryce, 1 run

7.3
1

Adams to Elwiss, 1 run

7.2
1

Adams to KE Bryce, 1 run

7.1
1

Adams to Elwiss, 1 run

6.6
4

Wellington to KE Bryce, 4 runs

6.5
1

Wellington to Elwiss, 1 run

6.4
.

Wellington to Elwiss, 0 runs

6.3
.

Wellington to Elwiss, 0 runs

6.2
1

Wellington to KE Bryce, 1 run

6.1
.

Wellington to KE Bryce, 0 runs

5.6
1

Dattani to KE Bryce, 1 run

5.5
.

Dattani to KE Bryce, 0 runs

5.4
1

Dattani to Elwiss, 1 run

5.3
1

KE Bryce defends for one run.

5.2
.

Dattani to KE Bryce, 0 runs

5.1
1

Dattani to Elwiss, 1 run

4.6
.

Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs

4.5
.

Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs

4.4
4

FOUR MORE! KE Bryce defends for 4 runs.

4.3
W

Gibb to Kelly, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kelly)

4.2
4

Gibb to Kelly, 4 runs

4.1
.

Gibb to Kelly, 0 runs

3.6
4

Tyson DNU to Elwiss, 4 runs

3.5
.

0 runs

3.4
1

Tyson DNU to Kelly, 1 run

3.3
1

Tyson DNU to Elwiss, 1 run

3.2
1

Tyson DNU to Kelly, 1 run

3.1
.

Tyson DNU to Kelly, 0 runs

2.6
.

Gibb to Elwiss, 0 runs

2.5
1

Gibb to Kelly, 1 run

2.4
2

Gibb to Kelly, 2 runs

2.3
.

Gibb to Kelly, 0 runs

2.2
4

Gibb to Kelly, 4 runs

2.1
2

Gibb to Kelly, 2 runs

1.6
4

Dattani to Elwiss, 4 runs

1.5
1

Dattani to Kelly, 1 run

1.4
4

Dattani to Kelly, 4 runs

1.3
1

Dattani to Elwiss, 1 run

1.2
1

Dattani to Kelly, 1 run

1.1
1

Dattani to Elwiss, 1 run

0.6
4

Tyson DNU to Kelly, 4 runs

0.5
.

Tyson DNU to Kelly, 0 runs

0.4
.

Tyson DNU to Kelly, 0 runs

0.3
4

Tyson DNU to Kelly, 4 runs

0.2
4

Tyson DNU to Elwiss, 4 runs

0.1
.

0 runs

19.6
.

Knott to Gibb, 0 runs

19.5
.

Knott to Gibb, 0 runs

19.4
6

Knott to Gibb, 6 runs

19.3
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Wellington)

19.2
4

Knott to Wellington, 4 runs

19.1
1

Knott to Tulloch, 1 run

18.6
4

Ballinger to Wellington, 4 runs

18.5
1

Ballinger to Tulloch, 1 run

18.4
W

Ballinger to Harman, appeal, wicket (bowled - Harman)

18.3
1

Ballinger to Wellington, 1 run

18.2
1

Ballinger to Harman, 1 run

18.1
1

Ballinger to Wellington, leg bye

17.6
1

KE Bryce to Wellington, 1 run

17.5
1

KE Bryce to Harman, 1 run

17.4
1

KE Bryce to Wellington, leg bye

17.3
4

KE Bryce to Wellington, 4 runs

17.2
1

KE Bryce to Harman, 1 run

17.1
4

KE Bryce to Harman, 4 runs

16.6
.

Ballinger to Wellington, 0 runs

16.5
4

Ballinger to Wellington, 4 runs

16.4
1

Ballinger to Harman, 1 run

16.3
1lb

Ballinger to Wellington, leg bye, appeal

16.2
W

Ballinger to Dattani, appeal, wicket (bowled - Dattani)

16.1
W

Ballinger to Norgrove, appeal, wicket (bowled - Norgrove)

15.6
1

KE Bryce to Norgrove, 1 run

15.5
1

KE Bryce to Harman, 1 run

15.4
1

Norgrove defends for a single run.

15.3
1

KE Bryce to Harman, 1 run

15.2
1

KE Bryce to Norgrove, 1 run

15.1
2

KE Bryce to Norgrove, 2 runs

14.6
6

Groves to Harman, 6 runs

14.5
W

Groves to Southby, appeal, wicket (caught - Southby)

14.4
2

Groves to Southby, 2 runs

14.3
.

Groves to Southby, 0 runs

14.2
W

Groves to Sweet, appeal, wicket (caught - Sweet)

14.1
1

Groves to Norgrove, 1 run

13.6
4

And again! Sweet plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

13.5
1

Gordon to Norgrove, 1 run

13.4
1

Sweet plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

13.3
1

1 run

13.2
1

Gordon to Sweet, 1 run

13.1
1

Gordon to Norgrove, 1 run

12.6
1

Groves to Norgrove, 1 run

12.5
1

Groves to Sweet, 1 run

12.4
1

Groves to Norgrove, 1 run

12.3
1

Groves to Sweet, 1 run

12.2
.

Groves to Sweet, 0 runs

12.1
1

Groves to Norgrove, 1 run

11.6
.

Knott to Sweet, 0 runs

11.5
.

Knott to Sweet, 0 runs

11.4
1

Knott to Norgrove, 1 run

11.3
2

Norgrove defends for 2 runs.

11.2
1

Knott to Sweet, 1 run

11.1
.

Knott to Sweet, 0 runs

10.6
1

Elwiss to Sweet, 1 run

10.5
.

Elwiss to Sweet, 0 runs

10.4
1

Elwiss to Norgrove, 1 run

10.3
1

Elwiss to Sweet, 1 run

10.3
1

Elwiss to Sweet, wide

10.2
4

Elwiss to Sweet, 4 runs

10.1
1

Elwiss to Norgrove, 1 run

9.6
.

Groves to Sweet, 0 runs

9.5
1

Groves to Norgrove, 1 run

9.4
1

Groves to Sweet, 1 run

9.3
1

Groves to Norgrove, 1 run

9.2
.

Groves to Norgrove, 0 runs

9.1
.

Groves to Norgrove, 0 runs

8.6
1

Gordon to Norgrove, 1 run

8.5
1

Gordon to Sweet, 1 run

8.4
.

Gordon to Sweet, 0 runs

8.3
1

Norgrove defends for a single run.

8.2
2

Gordon to Norgrove, 2 runs

8.1
2

Gordon to Norgrove, 2 runs

7.6
.

Knott to Sweet, 0 runs

7.5
W

Knott to Adams, appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)

7.4
.

Knott to Adams, 0 runs

7.3
.

Knott to Adams, 0 runs

7.2
.

Knott to Adams, 0 runs

7.1
6

Knott to Adams, 6 runs

6.6
1

Elwiss to Adams, 1 run

6.5
2

Elwiss to Adams, 2 runs

6.4
1

Elwiss to Norgrove, 1 run

6.3
1

Elwiss to Adams, 1 run

6.2
1

Elwiss to Norgrove, 1 run

6.1
1

Elwiss to Adams, 1 run

5.6
.

KE Bryce to Norgrove, 0 runs

5.5
1

KE Bryce to Adams, 1 run

5.4
.

KE Bryce to Adams, 0 runs

5.3
.

KE Bryce to Adams, 0 runs

5.2
4

KE Bryce to Adams, 4 runs

5.1
.

KE Bryce to Adams, 0 runs

4.6
.

Gordon to Norgrove, 0 runs

4.5
1

Gordon to Adams, 1 run

4.4
4

Gordon to Adams, 4 runs

4.3
6

Gordon to Adams, 6 runs

4.2
4

Gordon to Adams, 4 runs

4.1
1

Gordon to Norgrove, 1 run

3.6
1

Knott to Norgrove, 1 run

3.5
.

0 runs

3.4
.

Knott to Norgrove, 0 runs

3.3
.

Knott to Norgrove, 0 runs

3.2
.

Knott to Norgrove, 0 runs

3.1
W

Knott to McCaughan, appeal, wicket (bowled - McCaughan)

2.6
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Adams, 0 runs

2.5
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Adams, 0 runs

2.4
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to McCaughan, 1 run

2.3
1

Adams plays a defensive stroke for a run.

2.2
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to Adams, 4 runs

2.1
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to McCaughan, 1 run

1.6
.

Ballinger to Adams, 0 runs

1.5
4

Ballinger to Adams, 4 runs

1.4
.

Ballinger to Adams, 0 runs

1.4
1

Ballinger to Adams, wide

1.3
.

Ballinger to Adams, 0 runs

1.2
4

Ballinger to Adams, 4 runs

1.1
4

Ballinger to Adams, 4 runs

0.6
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.5
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to McCaughan, 4 runs

0.4
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Adams, 1 run

0.3
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Adams, 0 runs

0.2
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to McCaughan, 1 run

0.1
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to McCaughan, 0 runs