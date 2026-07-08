Highlights Hampshire vs The Blaze T20 T20 Blast, Women 08.07.2026
Dattani to Gordon, 1 run
Dattani to Ballinger, 1 run
Dattani to Gordon, 1 run
Dattani to Gordon, 4 runs
Dattani to Gordon, 4 runs
Dattani to Gordon, 4 runs
Gibb to Ballinger, 4 runs
Gibb to Ballinger, 0 runs
Gibb to Ballinger, appeal
Gibb to Ballinger, 0 runs
Gibb to Gordon, 1 run
Gibb to Ballinger, 1 run
Tyson DNU to Ballinger, 1 run
Tyson DNU to Gordon, 1 run
Tyson DNU to Ballinger, 1 run
Tyson DNU to Ballinger, 0 runs
Tyson DNU to Gordon, 1 run
Tyson DNU to Ballinger, 1 run
Tulloch to Ballinger, 1 run
Tulloch to Ballinger, 4 runs
Tulloch to Gordon, 1 run
Tulloch to Ballinger, 1 run
Adams to Ballinger, 1 run
Adams to Ballinger, 0 runs
Adams to Ballinger, 0 runs
Adams to Ballinger, 0 runs
Adams to Groves, appeal, wicket (caught - Groves)
Adams to Groves, wide
Adams to Kirk, wicket (lbw - Kirk)
Wellington to Kirk, 1 run
Wellington to Kirk, 0 runs
Wellington to Kirk, 0 runs
Wellington to Gordon, 1 run
Wellington to Gordon, 0 runs
Wellington to SJ Bryce, appeal, wicket (stumped - SJ Bryce)
Tyson DNU to Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Jones)
Tyson DNU to Jones, 4 runs
Tyson DNU to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Tyson DNU to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Tyson DNU to SJ Bryce, 2 runs
Tyson DNU to Jones, 1 run
Tulloch to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Tulloch to Jones, 1 run
Tulloch to Jones, 0 runs
Tulloch to Jones, 0 runs
Tulloch to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Tulloch to Jones, 1 run
Adams to Jones, 1 run
0 runs
Adams to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Adams to Jones, 1 run
wicket (stumped - Elwiss)
Adams to Elwiss, 1 run
SJ Bryce plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Wellington to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Elwiss defends for 1 run.
Wellington to Elwiss, 0 runs
Wellington to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Elwiss defends for 1 run.
Adams to Elwiss, 1 run
Adams to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Adams to Knott, appeal, wicket (bowled - Knott)
Adams to Knott, 0 runs
Adams to Elwiss, 1 run
Knott plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Wellington to Knott, 1 run
Wellington to KE Bryce, appeal, wicket (caught - KE Bryce)
Wellington to KE Bryce, wide
Wellington to Elwiss, 1 run
Wellington to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Adams to KE Bryce, 1 run
Adams to Elwiss, 1 run
Adams to KE Bryce, 1 run
Adams to Elwiss, 1 run
Adams to KE Bryce, 1 run
Adams to Elwiss, 1 run
Wellington to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Wellington to Elwiss, 1 run
Wellington to Elwiss, 0 runs
Wellington to Elwiss, 0 runs
Wellington to KE Bryce, 1 run
Wellington to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Dattani to KE Bryce, 1 run
Dattani to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Dattani to Elwiss, 1 run
KE Bryce defends for one run.
Dattani to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Dattani to Elwiss, 1 run
Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs
FOUR MORE! KE Bryce defends for 4 runs.
Gibb to Kelly, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kelly)
Gibb to Kelly, 4 runs
Gibb to Kelly, 0 runs
Tyson DNU to Elwiss, 4 runs
0 runs
Tyson DNU to Kelly, 1 run
Tyson DNU to Elwiss, 1 run
Tyson DNU to Kelly, 1 run
Tyson DNU to Kelly, 0 runs
Gibb to Elwiss, 0 runs
Gibb to Kelly, 1 run
Gibb to Kelly, 2 runs
Gibb to Kelly, 0 runs
Gibb to Kelly, 4 runs
Gibb to Kelly, 2 runs
Dattani to Elwiss, 4 runs
Dattani to Kelly, 1 run
Dattani to Kelly, 4 runs
Dattani to Elwiss, 1 run
Dattani to Kelly, 1 run
Dattani to Elwiss, 1 run
Tyson DNU to Kelly, 4 runs
Tyson DNU to Kelly, 0 runs
Tyson DNU to Kelly, 0 runs
Tyson DNU to Kelly, 4 runs
Tyson DNU to Elwiss, 4 runs
0 runs
Knott to Gibb, 0 runs
Knott to Gibb, 0 runs
Knott to Gibb, 6 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Wellington)
Knott to Wellington, 4 runs
Knott to Tulloch, 1 run
Ballinger to Wellington, 4 runs
Ballinger to Tulloch, 1 run
Ballinger to Harman, appeal, wicket (bowled - Harman)
Ballinger to Wellington, 1 run
Ballinger to Harman, 1 run
Ballinger to Wellington, leg bye
KE Bryce to Wellington, 1 run
KE Bryce to Harman, 1 run
KE Bryce to Wellington, leg bye
KE Bryce to Wellington, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Harman, 1 run
KE Bryce to Harman, 4 runs
Ballinger to Wellington, 0 runs
Ballinger to Wellington, 4 runs
Ballinger to Harman, 1 run
Ballinger to Wellington, leg bye, appeal
Ballinger to Dattani, appeal, wicket (bowled - Dattani)
Ballinger to Norgrove, appeal, wicket (bowled - Norgrove)
KE Bryce to Norgrove, 1 run
KE Bryce to Harman, 1 run
Norgrove defends for a single run.
KE Bryce to Harman, 1 run
KE Bryce to Norgrove, 1 run
KE Bryce to Norgrove, 2 runs
Groves to Harman, 6 runs
Groves to Southby, appeal, wicket (caught - Southby)
Groves to Southby, 2 runs
Groves to Southby, 0 runs
Groves to Sweet, appeal, wicket (caught - Sweet)
Groves to Norgrove, 1 run
And again! Sweet plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Gordon to Norgrove, 1 run
Sweet plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
1 run
Gordon to Sweet, 1 run
Gordon to Norgrove, 1 run
Groves to Norgrove, 1 run
Groves to Sweet, 1 run
Groves to Norgrove, 1 run
Groves to Sweet, 1 run
Groves to Sweet, 0 runs
Groves to Norgrove, 1 run
Knott to Sweet, 0 runs
Knott to Sweet, 0 runs
Knott to Norgrove, 1 run
Norgrove defends for 2 runs.
Knott to Sweet, 1 run
Knott to Sweet, 0 runs
Elwiss to Sweet, 1 run
Elwiss to Sweet, 0 runs
Elwiss to Norgrove, 1 run
Elwiss to Sweet, 1 run
Elwiss to Sweet, wide
Elwiss to Sweet, 4 runs
Elwiss to Norgrove, 1 run
Groves to Sweet, 0 runs
Groves to Norgrove, 1 run
Groves to Sweet, 1 run
Groves to Norgrove, 1 run
Groves to Norgrove, 0 runs
Groves to Norgrove, 0 runs
Gordon to Norgrove, 1 run
Gordon to Sweet, 1 run
Gordon to Sweet, 0 runs
Norgrove defends for a single run.
Gordon to Norgrove, 2 runs
Gordon to Norgrove, 2 runs
Knott to Sweet, 0 runs
Knott to Adams, appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)
Knott to Adams, 0 runs
Knott to Adams, 0 runs
Knott to Adams, 0 runs
Knott to Adams, 6 runs
Elwiss to Adams, 1 run
Elwiss to Adams, 2 runs
Elwiss to Norgrove, 1 run
Elwiss to Adams, 1 run
Elwiss to Norgrove, 1 run
Elwiss to Adams, 1 run
KE Bryce to Norgrove, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Adams, 1 run
KE Bryce to Adams, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Adams, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Adams, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Adams, 0 runs
Gordon to Norgrove, 0 runs
Gordon to Adams, 1 run
Gordon to Adams, 4 runs
Gordon to Adams, 6 runs
Gordon to Adams, 4 runs
Gordon to Norgrove, 1 run
Knott to Norgrove, 1 run
0 runs
Knott to Norgrove, 0 runs
Knott to Norgrove, 0 runs
Knott to Norgrove, 0 runs
Knott to McCaughan, appeal, wicket (bowled - McCaughan)
Charley Nicola Phillips to Adams, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Adams, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to McCaughan, 1 run
Adams plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Charley Nicola Phillips to Adams, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to McCaughan, 1 run
Ballinger to Adams, 0 runs
Ballinger to Adams, 4 runs
Ballinger to Adams, 0 runs
Ballinger to Adams, wide
Ballinger to Adams, 0 runs
Ballinger to Adams, 4 runs
Ballinger to Adams, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to McCaughan, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to McCaughan, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Adams, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Adams, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to McCaughan, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to McCaughan, 0 runs