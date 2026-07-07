Match details Hampshire vs The Blaze T20 T20 Blast, Women 08.07.2026

T20

HAM
HAM
BLA
BLA

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, July 08, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAdams Georgia, Bell Lauren, Bishop Megan, Bouchier Maia, Bristowe Eliza, Dattani Naomi, Davies Freya, Gibb Daisy, Hardwick Hannah, Harman Nancy, Kemp Freya, Knott Charli, Lee Ava Georgina, McCaughan Ella, Mullan Daisy, Norgrove Abigale, Perry Ellyse, Smith Linsey, Southby Rhianna, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Sturge Megan, Sweet Francesca, Taylor Mary, Tulloch Poppy, Tyson Rebecca, Wellington Amanda
Benchno information yet

The Blaze Squad

PlayersAndrews Maria, Athapaththu Chamari, Baker Olivia, Ballinger Grace, Beams Kristen, Beaumont Tammy, Bryce Kathryn, Bryce Sarah, Claridge Ella, de Klerk Nadine, Devine Sophie, du Preez Mignon, Elwiss Georgia, Gammon Bethan, Glenn Sarah, Gordon Kirstie, Graves Teresa, Green Maddy, Groves Josie, Grundy Rebecca, Gunn Jenny, Harmer Bethany, Haynes Rachael, Higham Lucy, Hughes Scarlett, Ismail Shabnim, Jones Amy, Jones Emma, Kellogg Leah Grace, Kelly Marie, Kirk Michaela, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Lee Lizelle, Matthews Hayley, McCarthy Cassidy, Midwood Katie, Midwood Katie Louise, Odedra Sonia, Phillips Charley, Prendergast Orla, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Shaw Lara, Sims Ilenia, Thanawala Prisha, Villani Elyse, Wheeler Amy
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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