Squads Hampshire vs The Blaze T20 T20 Blast, Women 08.07.2026

T20

HAM
HAM
BLA
BLA

Playing

HAM
HAM
BLA
BLA
First TeamSecond Team
Andrews Maria

no information yet

Bishop Megan

no information yet

Bristowe Eliza

no information yet

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Bryce Sarah

wicket keeper

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Claridge Ella

wicket keeper

de Klerk Nadine

all rounder

Devine Sophie

all rounder

Knott Charli

all rounder

Lee Ava Georgina

all rounder

Elwiss Georgia

all rounder

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Graves Teresa

all rounder

Southby Rhianna

wicket keeper

Sproul Pippa Nancy

wicket keeper

Gunn Jenny

all rounder

Sweet Francesca

no information yet

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Hughes Scarlett

wicket keeper

Bench

HAM
HAM
BLA
BLA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet