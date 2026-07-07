Squads Hampshire vs The Blaze T20 T20 Blast, Women 08.07.2026
Playing
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Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Adams Georgia
batsman
Andrews Maria
no information yet
Bell Lauren
bowler
Athapaththu Chamari
all rounder
Bishop Megan
no information yet
Baker Olivia
bowler
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Ballinger Grace
bowler
Bristowe Eliza
no information yet
Beams Kristen
bowler
Dattani Naomi
all rounder
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Davies Freya
bowler
Bryce Kathryn
all rounder
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Bryce Sarah
wicket keeper
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Claridge Ella
wicket keeper
Harman Nancy
bowler
de Klerk Nadine
all rounder
Kemp Freya
bowler
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Knott Charli
all rounder
du Preez Mignon
batsman
Lee Ava Georgina
all rounder
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
McCaughan Ella
batsman
Gammon Bethan
wicket keeper
Mullan Daisy
batsman
Glenn Sarah
bowler
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Graves Teresa
all rounder
Smith Linsey
bowler
Green Maddy
batsman
Southby Rhianna
wicket keeper
Groves Josie
bowler
Sproul Pippa Nancy
wicket keeper
Grundy Rebecca
bowler
Sturge Megan
bowler
Gunn Jenny
all rounder
Sweet Francesca
no information yet
Harmer Bethany
batsman
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Haynes Rachael
batsman
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Tyson Rebecca
bowler
Hughes Scarlett
wicket keeper
Wellington Amanda
bowler
Ismail Shabnim
bowler
Match has not started yet