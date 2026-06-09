Highlights Lancashire Thunder vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 09.06.2026

T20

LAT
LAT

130

HAM
HAM

133

15.5
4

Potts to Bouchier, 4 runs

15.4
1

Potts to Harman, 1 run

15.3
W

Potts to Adams, appeal, wicket (run out - Adams)

15.2
1

Potts to Bouchier, 1 run

15.1
.

Potts to Bouchier, 0 runs

14.6
1

Weerappuli to Bouchier, 1 run

14.5
1

Weerappuli to Adams, 1 run

14.4
.

Weerappuli to Adams, 0 runs

14.3
1

Weerappuli to Bouchier, 1 run

14.2
1

Weerappuli to Adams, 1 run

14.1
1

Weerappuli to Bouchier, 1 run

13.6
4

Cross to Adams, 4 runs

13.5
2

Cross to Adams, 2 runs

13.4
1

Cross to Bouchier, 1 run

13.3
1

Cross to Adams, 1 run

13.2
1

Cross to Bouchier, 1 run

13.1
1

Cross to Adams, 1 run

12.6
1

FMK Morris to Adams, 1 run

12.5
1

FMK Morris to Bouchier, 1 run

12.4
.

FMK Morris to Bouchier, 0 runs

12.3
4

FMK Morris to Bouchier, 4 runs

12.2
1

FMK Morris to Adams, 1 run

11.6
1

Jones to Bouchier, 1 run

11.5
1

Jones to Adams, 1 run

11.4
1

Jones to Bouchier, 1 run

11.3
4

Jones to Bouchier, 4 runs

11.2
1

Jones to Adams, 1 run

11.1
.

Jones to Adams, 0 runs

10.6
2

Weerappuli to Bouchier, 2 runs

10.5
2

Weerappuli to Bouchier, 2 runs

10.4
.

Weerappuli to Bouchier, 0 runs

10.3
1

Weerappuli to Adams, 1 run

10.2
.

Weerappuli to Adams, 0 runs

10.1
1

Weerappuli to Bouchier, 1 run

9.6
1

Potts to Bouchier, 1 run

9.5
.

Potts to Bouchier, 0 runs

9.4
1

Potts to Adams, 1 run

9.3
1

Potts to Bouchier, 1 run

9.2
.

Potts to Bouchier, 0 runs

9.1
1

Potts to Adams, 1 run

8.6
1

FMK Morris to Adams, 1 run

8.5
4

FMK Morris to Adams, 4 runs

8.4
1

FMK Morris to Bouchier, 1 run

8.3
1

FMK Morris to Adams, 1 run

8.2
1

FMK Morris to Bouchier, 1 run

8.1
1

FMK Morris to Adams, 1 run

7.6
1

Johnson to Adams, 1 run

7.5
4

Johnson to Adams, 4 runs

7.4
1

Johnson to Bouchier, 1 run

7.3
2

Johnson to Bouchier, 2 runs

7.2
4

Johnson to Bouchier, 4 runs

7.1
1

Johnson to Adams, 1 run

6.6
1

Weerappuli to Adams, 1 run

6.5
1

Weerappuli to Bouchier, 1 run

6.4
1

Weerappuli to Adams, 1 run

6.3
.

Weerappuli to Adams, 0 runs

6.2
4

Weerappuli to Adams, 4 runs

6.1
1

Weerappuli to Bouchier, 1 run

5.6
.

Potts to Adams, 0 runs

5.5
1

Potts to Bouchier, 1 run

5.4
1

Potts to Adams, 1 run

5.3
1

Potts to Bouchier, 1 run

5.3
1

Potts to Bouchier, wide

5.2
2

Potts to Bouchier, 2 runs

5.1
1

Potts to Adams, 1 run

4.6
1

Cross to Adams, 1 run

4.5
4

Cross to Adams, 4 runs

4.4
.

Cross to Adams, 0 runs

4.3
1

Cross to Bouchier, 1 run

4.2
4

Cross to Bouchier, 4 runs

4.2
1

Cross to Bouchier, wide

4.1
.

0 runs

3.6
1

Jones to Bouchier, 1 run

3.5
1

Jones to Adams, 1 run

3.4
1lb

Bouchier defends for a leg bye.

3.3
4

Jones to Bouchier, 4 runs

3.2
4

Jones to Bouchier, 4 runs

3.1
.

Jones to Bouchier, 0 runs

2.6
1

Johnson to Bouchier, leg bye

2.5
4

Johnson to Bouchier, 4 runs

2.4
2

Johnson to Bouchier, 2 runs

2.4
1

Johnson to Bouchier, wide

2.3
.

Johnson to Bouchier, 0 runs

2.2
1

Johnson to Adams, 1 run

2.1
2

Johnson to Adams, 2 runs

1.6
.

Potts to Bouchier, 0 runs

1.5
.

Potts to Bouchier, 0 runs

1.4
1

Potts to Adams, 1 run

1.4
1

Potts to Adams, wide

1.3
.

Potts to Adams, 0 runs

1.2
.

Potts to Adams, 0 runs

1.1
W

Potts to McCaughan, appeal, wicket (bowled - McCaughan)

0.6
6

Cross to Bouchier, 6 runs

0.5
4

Cross to Bouchier, 4 runs

0.4
.

Cross to Bouchier, 0 runs

0.3
.

Cross to Bouchier, 0 runs

0.2
.

Cross to Bouchier, 0 runs

0.1
4

Cross to Bouchier, 4 leg byes

19.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - FMK Morris)

19.5
.

Tulloch to FMK Morris, 0 runs

19.4
.

Tulloch to FMK Morris, 0 runs

19.3
W

Tulloch to Threlkeld, appeal, wicket (bowled - Threlkeld)

19.2
4

Tulloch to Threlkeld, 4 runs

19.2
1

Tulloch to Threlkeld, wide

19.1
1

Tulloch to Cross, 1 run

18.6
1

Adams to Cross, 1 run

18.5
1

Adams to Threlkeld, 1 run

18.4
1

Adams to Cross, 1 run

18.3
6

Adams to Cross, 6 runs

18.2
.

Adams to Cross, 0 runs

18.1
1

Adams to Threlkeld, 1 run

17.6
1

Wellington to Threlkeld, 1 run

17.5
1

Wellington to Cross, 1 run

17.4
1

Wellington to Threlkeld, 1 run

17.3
1

Wellington to Cross, 1 run

17.2
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Collins)

17.1
1

Wellington to Threlkeld, 1 run

16.6
W

Tyson to Lanning, appeal, wicket (caught - Lanning)

16.5
1

Tyson to Threlkeld, 1 run

16.4
1

Tyson to Lanning, bye

16.3
1

Tyson to Threlkeld, 1 run

16.2
2

Tyson to Threlkeld, 2 runs

16.1
1

Tyson to Lanning, 1 run

15.6
1

Tulloch to Lanning, 1 run

15.5
2

Tulloch to Lanning, 2 runs

15.4
1

Tulloch to Threlkeld, 1 run

15.3
2

Tulloch to Threlkeld, 2 runs

15.2
.

Tulloch to Threlkeld, 0 runs

15.1
1

Tulloch to Lanning, 1 run

14.6
1

Wellington to Lanning, 1 run

14.5
4

Wellington to Lanning, 4 runs

14.4
1

Wellington to Threlkeld, 1 run

14.3
1

Wellington to Lanning, 1 run

14.2
2

Wellington to Lanning, 2 runs

14.1
4

Wellington to Lanning, 4 runs

13.6
1

Tulloch to Lanning, 1 run

13.5
1

Tulloch to Threlkeld, 1 run

13.4
1

Tulloch to Lanning, 1 run

13.3
1

Tulloch to Threlkeld, 1 run

13.2
4

Tulloch to Threlkeld, 4 runs

13.1
1

Tulloch to Lanning, 1 run

12.6
1

Adams to Lanning, 1 run

12.5
1

Adams to Threlkeld, 1 run

12.4
1

Adams to Lanning, 1 run

12.3
1

Adams to Threlkeld, 1 run

12.2
1

Adams to Lanning, 1 run

12.1
1

Adams to Threlkeld, 1 run

11.6
1

Wellington to Threlkeld, 1 run

11.5
1

Wellington to Lanning, 1 run

11.4
1

Wellington to Threlkeld, 1 run

11.3
1

Wellington to Lanning, 1 run

11.2
1

Wellington to Threlkeld, 1 run

11.1
2

Wellington to Threlkeld, 2 runs

10.6
1

Tyson to Threlkeld, 1 run

10.5
1

Tyson to Lanning, 1 run

10.4
.

Tyson to Lanning, 0 runs

10.3
.

Tyson to Lanning, 0 runs

10.2
.

Tyson to Lanning, 0 runs

10.1
1

Tyson to Threlkeld, 1 run

9.6
2

Dattani to Lanning, 2 runs

9.5
.

Dattani to Lanning, 0 runs

9.4
.

Dattani to Lanning, 0 runs

9.3
1

Dattani to Threlkeld, 1 run

9.2
1

Dattani to Lanning, 1 run

9.1
.

Dattani to Lanning, 0 runs

8.6
1

Tulloch to Lanning, 1 run

8.5
6

Tulloch to Lanning, 6 runs

8.4
1

Tulloch to Threlkeld, 1 run

8.3
2

Tulloch to Threlkeld, 2 runs

8.2
.

Tulloch to Threlkeld, 0 runs

8.1
1

Tulloch to Lanning, 1 run

7.6
.

Wellington to Threlkeld, 0 runs

7.5
1

Wellington to Lanning, 1 run

7.4
1

Wellington to Threlkeld, 1 run

7.3
2

Wellington to Threlkeld, 2 runs

7.2
2

Wellington to Threlkeld, 2 runs

7.1
.

Wellington to Threlkeld, 0 runs

6.6
1

Adams to Threlkeld, 1 run

6.5
2

Adams to Threlkeld, 2 runs

6.4
.

Adams to Threlkeld, 0 runs

6.3
1

Adams to Lanning, 1 run

6.2
2

Adams to Lanning, 2 runs

6.1
2

Adams to Lanning, 2 runs

5.6
.

Dattani to Threlkeld, 0 runs

5.5
W

Dattani to Johnson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Johnson)

5.4
1

Dattani to Lanning, 1 run

5.3
.

Dattani to Lanning, 0 runs

5.2
1

Dattani to Johnson, 1 run

5.1
1

Dattani to Lanning, 1 run

4.6
.

Tyson to Johnson, 0 runs

4.5
.

Tyson to Johnson, 0 runs

4.4
.

Tyson to Johnson, 0 runs

4.3
1

Tyson to Lanning, 1 run

4.2
.

Tyson to Lanning, 0 runs

4.1
.

Tyson to Lanning, 0 runs

3.6
.

Adams to Johnson, 0 runs

3.5
1

Adams to Lanning, 1 run

3.4
.

Adams to Lanning, 0 runs

3.3
1

Adams to Johnson, 1 run

3.2
.

Adams to Johnson, 0 runs

3.1
W

Adams to Kesteven, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kesteven)

2.6
4

Dattani to Lanning, 4 runs

2.5
1

Dattani to Kesteven, 1 run

2.4
2

Dattani to Kesteven, 2 runs

2.3
1

Dattani to Lanning, leg bye

2.2
4

Dattani to Lanning, 4 runs

2.1
1

Dattani to Kesteven, 1 run

1.6
4

Tyson to Lanning, 4 runs

1.5
.

Tyson to Lanning, 0 runs

1.4
1

Tyson to Kesteven, 1 run

1.3
1

Tyson to Lanning, 1 run

1.2
.

Tyson to Lanning, 0 runs

1.1
4

Tyson to Lanning, 4 runs

0.6
.

Dattani to Kesteven, 0 runs

0.5
.

Dattani to Kesteven, 0 runs

0.4
.

Dattani to Kesteven, 0 runs

0.3
W

Dattani to E Jones, appeal, wicket (bowled - E Jones)

0.2
.

Dattani to E Jones, 0 runs

0.1
.

Dattani to E Jones, 0 runs