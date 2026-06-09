Highlights Lancashire Thunder vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 09.06.2026
Potts to Bouchier, 4 runs
Potts to Harman, 1 run
Potts to Adams, appeal, wicket (run out - Adams)
Potts to Bouchier, 1 run
Potts to Bouchier, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Bouchier, 1 run
Weerappuli to Adams, 1 run
Weerappuli to Adams, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Bouchier, 1 run
Weerappuli to Adams, 1 run
Weerappuli to Bouchier, 1 run
Cross to Adams, 4 runs
Cross to Adams, 2 runs
Cross to Bouchier, 1 run
Cross to Adams, 1 run
Cross to Bouchier, 1 run
Cross to Adams, 1 run
FMK Morris to Adams, 1 run
FMK Morris to Bouchier, 1 run
FMK Morris to Bouchier, 0 runs
FMK Morris to Bouchier, 4 runs
FMK Morris to Adams, 1 run
Jones to Bouchier, 1 run
Jones to Adams, 1 run
Jones to Bouchier, 1 run
Jones to Bouchier, 4 runs
Jones to Adams, 1 run
Jones to Adams, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Bouchier, 2 runs
Weerappuli to Bouchier, 2 runs
Weerappuli to Bouchier, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Adams, 1 run
Weerappuli to Adams, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Bouchier, 1 run
Potts to Bouchier, 1 run
Potts to Bouchier, 0 runs
Potts to Adams, 1 run
Potts to Bouchier, 1 run
Potts to Bouchier, 0 runs
Potts to Adams, 1 run
FMK Morris to Adams, 1 run
FMK Morris to Adams, 4 runs
FMK Morris to Bouchier, 1 run
FMK Morris to Adams, 1 run
FMK Morris to Bouchier, 1 run
FMK Morris to Adams, 1 run
Johnson to Adams, 1 run
Johnson to Adams, 4 runs
Johnson to Bouchier, 1 run
Johnson to Bouchier, 2 runs
Johnson to Bouchier, 4 runs
Johnson to Adams, 1 run
Weerappuli to Adams, 1 run
Weerappuli to Bouchier, 1 run
Weerappuli to Adams, 1 run
Weerappuli to Adams, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Adams, 4 runs
Weerappuli to Bouchier, 1 run
Potts to Adams, 0 runs
Potts to Bouchier, 1 run
Potts to Adams, 1 run
Potts to Bouchier, 1 run
Potts to Bouchier, wide
Potts to Bouchier, 2 runs
Potts to Adams, 1 run
Cross to Adams, 1 run
Cross to Adams, 4 runs
Cross to Adams, 0 runs
Cross to Bouchier, 1 run
Cross to Bouchier, 4 runs
Cross to Bouchier, wide
0 runs
Jones to Bouchier, 1 run
Jones to Adams, 1 run
Bouchier defends for a leg bye.
Jones to Bouchier, 4 runs
Jones to Bouchier, 4 runs
Jones to Bouchier, 0 runs
Johnson to Bouchier, leg bye
Johnson to Bouchier, 4 runs
Johnson to Bouchier, 2 runs
Johnson to Bouchier, wide
Johnson to Bouchier, 0 runs
Johnson to Adams, 1 run
Johnson to Adams, 2 runs
Potts to Bouchier, 0 runs
Potts to Bouchier, 0 runs
Potts to Adams, 1 run
Potts to Adams, wide
Potts to Adams, 0 runs
Potts to Adams, 0 runs
Potts to McCaughan, appeal, wicket (bowled - McCaughan)
Cross to Bouchier, 6 runs
Cross to Bouchier, 4 runs
Cross to Bouchier, 0 runs
Cross to Bouchier, 0 runs
Cross to Bouchier, 0 runs
Cross to Bouchier, 4 leg byes
appeal, wicket (caught - FMK Morris)
Tulloch to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Tulloch to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Tulloch to Threlkeld, appeal, wicket (bowled - Threlkeld)
Tulloch to Threlkeld, 4 runs
Tulloch to Threlkeld, wide
Tulloch to Cross, 1 run
Adams to Cross, 1 run
Adams to Threlkeld, 1 run
Adams to Cross, 1 run
Adams to Cross, 6 runs
Adams to Cross, 0 runs
Adams to Threlkeld, 1 run
Wellington to Threlkeld, 1 run
Wellington to Cross, 1 run
Wellington to Threlkeld, 1 run
Wellington to Cross, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Collins)
Wellington to Threlkeld, 1 run
Tyson to Lanning, appeal, wicket (caught - Lanning)
Tyson to Threlkeld, 1 run
Tyson to Lanning, bye
Tyson to Threlkeld, 1 run
Tyson to Threlkeld, 2 runs
Tyson to Lanning, 1 run
Tulloch to Lanning, 1 run
Tulloch to Lanning, 2 runs
Tulloch to Threlkeld, 1 run
Tulloch to Threlkeld, 2 runs
Tulloch to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Tulloch to Lanning, 1 run
Wellington to Lanning, 1 run
Wellington to Lanning, 4 runs
Wellington to Threlkeld, 1 run
Wellington to Lanning, 1 run
Wellington to Lanning, 2 runs
Wellington to Lanning, 4 runs
Tulloch to Lanning, 1 run
Tulloch to Threlkeld, 1 run
Tulloch to Lanning, 1 run
Tulloch to Threlkeld, 1 run
Tulloch to Threlkeld, 4 runs
Tulloch to Lanning, 1 run
Adams to Lanning, 1 run
Adams to Threlkeld, 1 run
Adams to Lanning, 1 run
Adams to Threlkeld, 1 run
Adams to Lanning, 1 run
Adams to Threlkeld, 1 run
Wellington to Threlkeld, 1 run
Wellington to Lanning, 1 run
Wellington to Threlkeld, 1 run
Wellington to Lanning, 1 run
Wellington to Threlkeld, 1 run
Wellington to Threlkeld, 2 runs
Tyson to Threlkeld, 1 run
Tyson to Lanning, 1 run
Tyson to Lanning, 0 runs
Tyson to Lanning, 0 runs
Tyson to Lanning, 0 runs
Tyson to Threlkeld, 1 run
Dattani to Lanning, 2 runs
Dattani to Lanning, 0 runs
Dattani to Lanning, 0 runs
Dattani to Threlkeld, 1 run
Dattani to Lanning, 1 run
Dattani to Lanning, 0 runs
Tulloch to Lanning, 1 run
Tulloch to Lanning, 6 runs
Tulloch to Threlkeld, 1 run
Tulloch to Threlkeld, 2 runs
Tulloch to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Tulloch to Lanning, 1 run
Wellington to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Wellington to Lanning, 1 run
Wellington to Threlkeld, 1 run
Wellington to Threlkeld, 2 runs
Wellington to Threlkeld, 2 runs
Wellington to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Adams to Threlkeld, 1 run
Adams to Threlkeld, 2 runs
Adams to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Adams to Lanning, 1 run
Adams to Lanning, 2 runs
Adams to Lanning, 2 runs
Dattani to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Dattani to Johnson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Johnson)
Dattani to Lanning, 1 run
Dattani to Lanning, 0 runs
Dattani to Johnson, 1 run
Dattani to Lanning, 1 run
Tyson to Johnson, 0 runs
Tyson to Johnson, 0 runs
Tyson to Johnson, 0 runs
Tyson to Lanning, 1 run
Tyson to Lanning, 0 runs
Tyson to Lanning, 0 runs
Adams to Johnson, 0 runs
Adams to Lanning, 1 run
Adams to Lanning, 0 runs
Adams to Johnson, 1 run
Adams to Johnson, 0 runs
Adams to Kesteven, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kesteven)
Dattani to Lanning, 4 runs
Dattani to Kesteven, 1 run
Dattani to Kesteven, 2 runs
Dattani to Lanning, leg bye
Dattani to Lanning, 4 runs
Dattani to Kesteven, 1 run
Tyson to Lanning, 4 runs
Tyson to Lanning, 0 runs
Tyson to Kesteven, 1 run
Tyson to Lanning, 1 run
Tyson to Lanning, 0 runs
Tyson to Lanning, 4 runs
Dattani to Kesteven, 0 runs
Dattani to Kesteven, 0 runs
Dattani to Kesteven, 0 runs
Dattani to E Jones, appeal, wicket (bowled - E Jones)
Dattani to E Jones, 0 runs
Dattani to E Jones, 0 runs