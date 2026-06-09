Match details Lancashire Thunder vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 09.06.2026

T20

LAT
LAT

130

HAM
HAM

133

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Hampshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, June 09, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersJones Evelyn, Lanning Meg, Kesteven Tilly, Collins Danielle, Johnson Grace M, Threlkeld Ellie, Morris Fi, Cross Kate, Potts Grace, Jones Hannah, Weerappuli Venus
BenchBell Olivia, Bolton Nicole, Brown Natalie, Carter Darcey, Clarke Alice, Collins Danielle, Dickinson Rachel, Dunkley Sophia, Dyson Alice, Ecclestone Sophie, Fackrell Ria, Gaur Mahika, Graham Phoebe, Heap Liberty, Kaur Harmanpreet, King Alana, Lamb Emma, Lewis Gaby, Lister Ailsa, Luus Sune, Mack Katie, McGrath Tahlia, Miles Natasha, Morris Sophie, Norris Tara, Penna Madeline, Rainey Hannah, Satterthwaite Amy, Smale Seren, Tahuhu Lea, Telford Ella, Villiers Mady

Hampshire Squad

PlayersMcCaughan Ella, Bouchier Maia, Adams Georgia, Sweet Francesca, Dattani Naomi, Southby Rhianna, Norgrove Abigale, Harman Nancy, Wellington Amanda, Tulloch Poppy, Tyson Rebecca
BenchBell Lauren, Bishop Megan, Davies Freya, Gibb Daisy, Hardwick Hannah, Kemp Freya, Knott Charli, Lee Ava Georgina, Mullan Daisy, Perry Ellyse, Smith Linsey, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Sturge Megan, Taylor Mary

Venue Guide

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