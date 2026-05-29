Highlights Lancashire Thunder vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 29.05.2026

T20

LAT
LAT

138

SOM
SOM

137

15.3
1

Holland to Threlkeld, 1 run

15.2
1

Holland to Lanning, 1 run

15.1
6

Holland to Lanning, 6 runs

14.6
W

Vukusic to Johnson, appeal, wicket (lbw - Johnson)

14.5
1

Vukusic to Lanning, 1 run

14.4
1

Vukusic to Johnson, 1 run

14.3
2

Vukusic to Johnson, 2 runs

14.2
4

Vukusic to Johnson, 4 runs

14.1
1

Vukusic to Lanning, 1 run

13.6
2

Harris to Johnson, 2 runs

13.5
1

Harris to Lanning, 1 run

13.4
.

Harris to Lanning, 0 runs

13.3
2

Harris to Lanning, 2 runs

13.2
.

Harris to Lanning, appeal

13.1
2

Harris to Lanning, 2 runs

12.6
1

Barnes to Lanning, 1 run

12.5
2

Barnes to Lanning, 2 runs

12.4
4

Barnes to Lanning, 4 runs

12.3
1

Barnes to Johnson, 1 run

12.2
.

Barnes to Johnson, 0 runs

12.1
.

Barnes to Johnson, 0 runs

11.6
3

Harris to Johnson, 3 runs

11.5
2

Harris to Johnson, 2 runs

11.4
1

Harris to Lanning, leg bye

11.3
1

Harris to Johnson, 1 run

11.2
1

Harris to Lanning, 1 run

11.1
.

Harris to Lanning, 0 runs

10.6
.

Vukusic to Johnson, 0 runs

10.5
W

Vukusic to Lewis Collins, appeal, wicket (caught - Lewis Collins)

10.4
W

Vukusic to E Jones, appeal, wicket (bowled - E Jones)

10.3
.

Vukusic to E Jones, 0 runs

10.2
2

Vukusic to E Jones, 2 runs

10.1
1

Vukusic to Lanning, 1 run

9.6
1

Skelton to Lanning, 1 run

9.5
1

Skelton to E Jones, 1 run

9.4
1

Skelton to Lanning, 1 run

9.3
1

Skelton to E Jones, 1 run

9.2
1

Skelton to Lanning, 1 run

9.1
1

Skelton to E Jones, 1 run

8.6
4

Barnes to Lanning, 4 runs

8.5
.

Barnes to Lanning, 0 runs

8.4
1

Barnes to E Jones, 1 run

8.3
.

Barnes to E Jones, 0 runs

8.2
.

Barnes to E Jones, 0 runs

8.1
2

Barnes to E Jones, 2 runs

7.6
.

Harris to Lanning, 0 runs

7.5
4

Harris to Lanning, 4 runs

7.4
1

Harris to E Jones, 1 run

7.3
1

Harris to Lanning, 1 run

7.2
1

Harris to E Jones, 1 run

7.1
1

Harris to Lanning, 1 run

6.6
1

Holland to Lanning, 1 run

6.5
.

Holland to Lanning, 0 runs

6.4
2

Holland to Lanning, 2 runs

6.3
4

Holland to Lanning, 4 runs

6.2
4

Holland to Lanning, 4 runs

6.2
1

Holland to Lanning, wide

6.1
.

Holland to Lanning, 0 runs

5.6
2

Vukusic to E Jones, 2 runs

5.5
.

Vukusic to E Jones, 0 runs

5.4
1

Vukusic to Lanning, 1 run

5.3
.

Vukusic to Lanning, 0 runs

5.2
1

Vukusic to E Jones, 1 run

5.1
4

Vukusic to E Jones, 4 runs

4.6
1

Skelton to E Jones, 1 run

4.5
.

Skelton to E Jones, 0 runs

4.4
.

Skelton to E Jones, 0 runs

4.3
4

Skelton to E Jones, 4 runs

4.2
.

Skelton to E Jones, 0 runs

4.1
4

Skelton to E Jones, 4 runs

3.6
2

Griffiths to Lanning, 2 runs

3.5
.

Griffiths to Lanning, 0 runs

3.4
4

Griffiths to Lanning, 4 runs

3.3
1

Griffiths to E Jones, 1 run

3.2
4

Griffiths to E Jones, 4 runs

3.1
2

Griffiths to E Jones, 2 runs

2.6
2

Vukusic to Lanning, 2 runs

2.5
1

Vukusic to E Jones, 1 run

2.4
3

Vukusic to Lanning, 3 runs

2.3
4

Vukusic to Lanning, 4 runs

2.2
.

Vukusic to Lanning, 0 runs

2.1
.

Vukusic to Lanning, 0 runs

1.6
4

Barnes to E Jones, 4 runs

1.5
1

Barnes to Lanning, 1 run

1.5
1

Barnes to Lanning, wide

1.4
4

Barnes to Lanning, 4 runs

1.3
.

Barnes to Lanning, 0 runs

1.2
4

Barnes to Lanning, 4 runs

1.1
2

Barnes to Lanning, 2 runs

0.6
4

Griffiths to E Jones, 4 runs

0.5
1

Griffiths to Lanning, 1 run

0.4
.

Griffiths to Lanning, 0 runs

0.3
1

Griffiths to E Jones, 1 run

0.2
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

0.1
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

19.6
4

Cross to Hazell, 4 runs

19.5
4

Cross to Hazell, 4 runs

19.4
1

Cross to Skelton, 1 run

19.3
1

Cross to Hazell, 1 run

19.2
1

Cross to Skelton, 1 run

19.1
1

Cross to Hazell, 1 run

18.6
1

Potts to Hazell, 1 run

18.5
.

Potts to Hazell, 0 runs

18.4
1

Potts to Skelton, 1 run

18.3
1

Potts to Hazell, 1 run

18.2
1

Potts to Skelton, 1 run

18.1
1

Potts to Hazell, 1 run

17.6
.

Jones to Skelton, 0 runs

17.5
1lb

Jones to Hazell, leg bye, appeal

17.4
1

Jones to Skelton, 1 run

17.3
1

Jones to Hazell, 1 run

17.2
3

Jones to Skelton, 3 runs

17.1
W

Jones to Griffiths, appeal, wicket (lbw - Griffiths)

16.6
.

Johnson to Hazell, 0 runs

16.5
1

Johnson to Griffiths, 1 run

16.4
1

Johnson to Hazell, 1 run

16.3
.

Johnson to Hazell, 0 runs

16.2
.

Johnson to Hazell, 0 runs

16.1
2

Johnson to Hazell, 2 runs

15.6
2

Weerappuli to Griffiths, 2 runs

15.5
1

Weerappuli to Hazell, 1 run

15.4
.

Weerappuli to Hazell, 0 runs

15.3
1

Weerappuli to Griffiths, 1 run

15.2
.

Weerappuli to Griffiths, 0 runs

15.1
1

Weerappuli to Hazell, 1 run

14.6
1

Potts to Hazell, bye

14.5
1

Potts to Griffiths, 1 run

14.4
1

Potts to Hazell, 1 run

14.3
1

Potts to Griffiths, 1 run

14.2
1

Potts to Hazell, leg bye

14.1
1

Potts to Griffiths, 1 run

13.6
1

Weerappuli to Griffiths, 1 run

13.6
2

Weerappuli to Hazell, 2 wides

13.5
.

Weerappuli to Hazell, 0 runs

13.4
1

Weerappuli to Griffiths, 1 run

13.3
1

Weerappuli to Hazell, 1 run

13.2
1lb

Weerappuli to Griffiths, leg bye, appeal

13.1
.

Weerappuli to Griffiths, 0 runs

12.6
.

Cross to Hazell, 0 runs

12.5
1

Cross to Griffiths, 1 run

12.4
1

Cross to Hazell, 1 run

12.3
.

Cross to Hazell, 0 runs

12.2
.

Cross to Hazell, 0 runs

12.1
1

Cross to Griffiths, 1 run

11.6
.

FMK Morris to Hazell, 0 runs

11.5
1

FMK Morris to Griffiths, 1 run

11.4
1

FMK Morris to Hazell, 1 run

11.3
W

FMK Morris to Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Jones)

11.2
4

FMK Morris to Jones, 4 runs

11.1
1

FMK Morris to Griffiths, 1 run

10.6
4

Johnson to Jones, 4 runs

10.5
1

Johnson to Griffiths, 1 run

10.4
.

Johnson to Griffiths, 0 runs

10.3
W

Johnson to Luff, appeal, wicket (stumped - Luff)

10.2
.

Johnson to Luff, 0 runs

10.1
4

Johnson to Luff, 4 runs

9.6
1

Weerappuli to Luff, 1 run

9.5
4

Weerappuli to Luff, 4 runs

9.4
1

Weerappuli to Jones, 1 run

9.3
1

Weerappuli to Luff, 1 run

9.2
4

Weerappuli to Luff, 4 runs

9.1
1

Weerappuli to Jones, 1 run

8.6
2

Potts to Luff, 2 runs

8.5
1

Potts to Jones, 1 run

8.4
4

Potts to Jones, 4 runs

8.3
.

Potts to Jones, 0 runs

8.2
1

Potts to Luff, 1 run

8.1
.

Potts to Luff, 0 runs

7.6
1

Weerappuli to Luff, 1 run

7.5
1

Weerappuli to Griffiths, 1 run

7.4
W

Weerappuli to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)

7.3
.

Weerappuli to Holland, 0 runs

7.2
1

Weerappuli to Luff, 1 run

7.1
4

Weerappuli to Luff, 4 runs

6.6
1

Jones to Luff, 1 run

6.5
1

Jones to Holland, 1 run

6.4
.

Jones to Holland, 0 runs

6.3
.

Jones to Holland, 0 runs

6.2
.

Jones to Holland, 0 runs

6.1
.

Jones to Holland, 0 runs

5.6
2

Cross to Luff, 2 runs

5.5
.

Cross to Luff, 0 runs

5.4
2

Cross to Luff, 2 runs

5.3
1

Cross to Holland, 1 run

5.2
.

Cross to Holland, 0 runs

5.1
1

Cross to Luff, 1 run

4.6
W

Jones to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (bowled - Learoyd)

4.5
1

Jones to Luff, 1 run

4.4
.

Jones to Luff, 0 runs

4.3
1

Jones to Learoyd, 1 run

4.2
W

Jones to Odgers, appeal, wicket (lbw - Odgers)

4.1
4

Jones to Odgers, 4 runs

3.6
1

Johnson to Odgers, 1 run

3.5
1

Johnson to Luff, 1 run

3.4
.

Johnson to Luff, appeal

3.3
1

Johnson to Odgers, 1 run

3.2
2

Johnson to Odgers, 2 runs

3.2
2

Johnson to Luff, 2 wides

3.1
2

Johnson to Luff, 2 runs

2.6
2

Jones to Odgers, 2 runs

2.5
4

Jones to Odgers, 4 runs

2.4
.

Jones to Odgers, 0 runs

2.3
.

Jones to Odgers, appeal

2.2
1

Jones to Luff, 1 run

2.1
.

Jones to Luff, 0 runs

1.6
1

Potts to Luff, 1 run

1.5
.

Potts to Luff, 0 runs

1.4
4

Potts to Luff, 4 runs

1.3
3

Potts to Odgers, 3 runs

1.2
.

Potts to Odgers, 0 runs

1.1
1

Potts to Luff, 1 run

0.6
4

Cross to Odgers, 4 runs

0.5
.

Cross to Odgers, 0 runs

0.4
1

Cross to Luff, 1 run

0.3
1

Cross to Odgers, 1 run

0.2
1

Cross to Luff, 1 run

0.1
1

Cross to Odgers, 1 run