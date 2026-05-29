Highlights Lancashire Thunder vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 29.05.2026
Holland to Threlkeld, 1 run
Holland to Lanning, 1 run
Holland to Lanning, 6 runs
Vukusic to Johnson, appeal, wicket (lbw - Johnson)
Vukusic to Lanning, 1 run
Vukusic to Johnson, 1 run
Vukusic to Johnson, 2 runs
Vukusic to Johnson, 4 runs
Vukusic to Lanning, 1 run
Harris to Johnson, 2 runs
Harris to Lanning, 1 run
Harris to Lanning, 0 runs
Harris to Lanning, 2 runs
Harris to Lanning, appeal
Harris to Lanning, 2 runs
Barnes to Lanning, 1 run
Barnes to Lanning, 2 runs
Barnes to Lanning, 4 runs
Barnes to Johnson, 1 run
Barnes to Johnson, 0 runs
Barnes to Johnson, 0 runs
Harris to Johnson, 3 runs
Harris to Johnson, 2 runs
Harris to Lanning, leg bye
Harris to Johnson, 1 run
Harris to Lanning, 1 run
Harris to Lanning, 0 runs
Vukusic to Johnson, 0 runs
Vukusic to Lewis Collins, appeal, wicket (caught - Lewis Collins)
Vukusic to E Jones, appeal, wicket (bowled - E Jones)
Vukusic to E Jones, 0 runs
Vukusic to E Jones, 2 runs
Vukusic to Lanning, 1 run
Skelton to Lanning, 1 run
Skelton to E Jones, 1 run
Skelton to Lanning, 1 run
Skelton to E Jones, 1 run
Skelton to Lanning, 1 run
Skelton to E Jones, 1 run
Barnes to Lanning, 4 runs
Barnes to Lanning, 0 runs
Barnes to E Jones, 1 run
Barnes to E Jones, 0 runs
Barnes to E Jones, 0 runs
Barnes to E Jones, 2 runs
Harris to Lanning, 0 runs
Harris to Lanning, 4 runs
Harris to E Jones, 1 run
Harris to Lanning, 1 run
Harris to E Jones, 1 run
Harris to Lanning, 1 run
Holland to Lanning, 1 run
Holland to Lanning, 0 runs
Holland to Lanning, 2 runs
Holland to Lanning, 4 runs
Holland to Lanning, 4 runs
Holland to Lanning, wide
Holland to Lanning, 0 runs
Vukusic to E Jones, 2 runs
Vukusic to E Jones, 0 runs
Vukusic to Lanning, 1 run
Vukusic to Lanning, 0 runs
Vukusic to E Jones, 1 run
Vukusic to E Jones, 4 runs
Skelton to E Jones, 1 run
Skelton to E Jones, 0 runs
Skelton to E Jones, 0 runs
Skelton to E Jones, 4 runs
Skelton to E Jones, 0 runs
Skelton to E Jones, 4 runs
Griffiths to Lanning, 2 runs
Griffiths to Lanning, 0 runs
Griffiths to Lanning, 4 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 1 run
Griffiths to E Jones, 4 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 2 runs
Vukusic to Lanning, 2 runs
Vukusic to E Jones, 1 run
Vukusic to Lanning, 3 runs
Vukusic to Lanning, 4 runs
Vukusic to Lanning, 0 runs
Vukusic to Lanning, 0 runs
Barnes to E Jones, 4 runs
Barnes to Lanning, 1 run
Barnes to Lanning, wide
Barnes to Lanning, 4 runs
Barnes to Lanning, 0 runs
Barnes to Lanning, 4 runs
Barnes to Lanning, 2 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 4 runs
Griffiths to Lanning, 1 run
Griffiths to Lanning, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 1 run
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Cross to Hazell, 4 runs
Cross to Hazell, 4 runs
Cross to Skelton, 1 run
Cross to Hazell, 1 run
Cross to Skelton, 1 run
Cross to Hazell, 1 run
Potts to Hazell, 1 run
Potts to Hazell, 0 runs
Potts to Skelton, 1 run
Potts to Hazell, 1 run
Potts to Skelton, 1 run
Potts to Hazell, 1 run
Jones to Skelton, 0 runs
Jones to Hazell, leg bye, appeal
Jones to Skelton, 1 run
Jones to Hazell, 1 run
Jones to Skelton, 3 runs
Jones to Griffiths, appeal, wicket (lbw - Griffiths)
Johnson to Hazell, 0 runs
Johnson to Griffiths, 1 run
Johnson to Hazell, 1 run
Johnson to Hazell, 0 runs
Johnson to Hazell, 0 runs
Johnson to Hazell, 2 runs
Weerappuli to Griffiths, 2 runs
Weerappuli to Hazell, 1 run
Weerappuli to Hazell, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Griffiths, 1 run
Weerappuli to Griffiths, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Hazell, 1 run
Potts to Hazell, bye
Potts to Griffiths, 1 run
Potts to Hazell, 1 run
Potts to Griffiths, 1 run
Potts to Hazell, leg bye
Potts to Griffiths, 1 run
Weerappuli to Griffiths, 1 run
Weerappuli to Hazell, 2 wides
Weerappuli to Hazell, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Griffiths, 1 run
Weerappuli to Hazell, 1 run
Weerappuli to Griffiths, leg bye, appeal
Weerappuli to Griffiths, 0 runs
Cross to Hazell, 0 runs
Cross to Griffiths, 1 run
Cross to Hazell, 1 run
Cross to Hazell, 0 runs
Cross to Hazell, 0 runs
Cross to Griffiths, 1 run
FMK Morris to Hazell, 0 runs
FMK Morris to Griffiths, 1 run
FMK Morris to Hazell, 1 run
FMK Morris to Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Jones)
FMK Morris to Jones, 4 runs
FMK Morris to Griffiths, 1 run
Johnson to Jones, 4 runs
Johnson to Griffiths, 1 run
Johnson to Griffiths, 0 runs
Johnson to Luff, appeal, wicket (stumped - Luff)
Johnson to Luff, 0 runs
Johnson to Luff, 4 runs
Weerappuli to Luff, 1 run
Weerappuli to Luff, 4 runs
Weerappuli to Jones, 1 run
Weerappuli to Luff, 1 run
Weerappuli to Luff, 4 runs
Weerappuli to Jones, 1 run
Potts to Luff, 2 runs
Potts to Jones, 1 run
Potts to Jones, 4 runs
Potts to Jones, 0 runs
Potts to Luff, 1 run
Potts to Luff, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Luff, 1 run
Weerappuli to Griffiths, 1 run
Weerappuli to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)
Weerappuli to Holland, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Luff, 1 run
Weerappuli to Luff, 4 runs
Jones to Luff, 1 run
Jones to Holland, 1 run
Jones to Holland, 0 runs
Jones to Holland, 0 runs
Jones to Holland, 0 runs
Jones to Holland, 0 runs
Cross to Luff, 2 runs
Cross to Luff, 0 runs
Cross to Luff, 2 runs
Cross to Holland, 1 run
Cross to Holland, 0 runs
Cross to Luff, 1 run
Jones to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (bowled - Learoyd)
Jones to Luff, 1 run
Jones to Luff, 0 runs
Jones to Learoyd, 1 run
Jones to Odgers, appeal, wicket (lbw - Odgers)
Jones to Odgers, 4 runs
Johnson to Odgers, 1 run
Johnson to Luff, 1 run
Johnson to Luff, appeal
Johnson to Odgers, 1 run
Johnson to Odgers, 2 runs
Johnson to Luff, 2 wides
Johnson to Luff, 2 runs
Jones to Odgers, 2 runs
Jones to Odgers, 4 runs
Jones to Odgers, 0 runs
Jones to Odgers, appeal
Jones to Luff, 1 run
Jones to Luff, 0 runs
Potts to Luff, 1 run
Potts to Luff, 0 runs
Potts to Luff, 4 runs
Potts to Odgers, 3 runs
Potts to Odgers, 0 runs
Potts to Luff, 1 run
Cross to Odgers, 4 runs
Cross to Odgers, 0 runs
Cross to Luff, 1 run
Cross to Odgers, 1 run
Cross to Luff, 1 run
Cross to Odgers, 1 run