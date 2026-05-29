Squads Lancashire Thunder vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 29.05.2026

T20

LAT
LAT

138

SOM
SOM

137

Playing

LAT
LAT
SOM
SOM
First TeamSecond Team
Johnson Grace M

all rounder

Threlkeld Ellie

wicket keeper

Griffiths Alex

all rounder

Morris Fi

bowler

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Lister Ailsa

wicket keeper

Hazell Jess

no information yet

Harris Lola

no information yet

Jones Hannah

no information yet

Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Weerappuli Venus

no information yet

Vukusic Erin

no information yet

Bench

LAT
LAT
SOM
SOM
First TeamSecond Team
Bolton Nicole

all rounder

Brown Natalie

all rounder

Davis Ruby

batsman

Carter Darcey

all rounder

Dean Charlie

all rounder

Clarke Alice

wicket keeper

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Collins Danielle

no information yet

Dickinson Rachel

no information yet

Munday Amelie

no information yet

Westley Jasmine

no information yet

Willis Bea

no information yet

Kaur Harmanpreet

all rounder

Kesteven Tilly

no information yet

Lamb Emma

all rounder

Lewis Gaby

batsman

Luus Sune

all rounder

Mack Katie

batsman

McGrath Tahlia

all rounder

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Smale Seren

wicket keeper

Telford Ella

all rounder