Squads Lancashire Thunder vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 29.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Jones Evelyn
batsman
Odgers Rebecca
batsman
Lanning Meg
batsman
Luff Sophie Natasha
batsman
Collins Danielle
batsman
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Johnson Grace M
all rounder
Holland Niamh
bowler
Threlkeld Ellie
wicket keeper
Griffiths Alex
all rounder
Morris Fi
bowler
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Lister Ailsa
wicket keeper
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Cross Kate
bowler
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Potts Grace
bowler
Harris Lola
no information yet
Jones Hannah
no information yet
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Weerappuli Venus
no information yet
Vukusic Erin
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bell Olivia
bowler
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Bolton Nicole
all rounder
Corney Emma
batsman
Brown Natalie
all rounder
Davis Ruby
batsman
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Clarke Alice
wicket keeper
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Collins Danielle
no information yet
Jackson Laura
batsman
Dickinson Rachel
no information yet
Knight Heather
batsman
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Munday Amelie
no information yet
Dyson Alice
bowler
Robbins Mollie
bowler
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Willis Bea
no information yet
Gaur Mahika
bowler
Wilson Fran
batsman
Graham Phoebe
bowler
Heap Liberty
bowler
Kaur Harmanpreet
all rounder
Kesteven Tilly
no information yet
King Alana
bowler
Lamb Emma
all rounder
Lewis Gaby
batsman
Luus Sune
all rounder
Mack Katie
batsman
McGrath Tahlia
all rounder
Miles Natasha
batsman
Morris Sophie
bowler
Norris Tara
bowler
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Rainey Hannah
bowler
Satterthwaite Amy
batsman
Smale Seren
wicket keeper
Tahuhu Lea
bowler
Telford Ella
all rounder
Villiers Mady
bowler