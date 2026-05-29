Match details Lancashire Thunder vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 29.05.2026

T20

LAT
LAT

138

SOM
SOM

137

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Somerset won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 29, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersJones Evelyn, Lanning Meg, Collins Danielle, Johnson Grace M, Threlkeld Ellie, Morris Fi, Lister Ailsa, Cross Kate, Potts Grace, Jones Hannah, Weerappuli Venus
BenchBell Olivia, Bolton Nicole, Brown Natalie, Carter Darcey, Clarke Alice, Collins Danielle, Dickinson Rachel, Dunkley Sophia, Dyson Alice, Ecclestone Sophie, Fackrell Ria, Gaur Mahika, Graham Phoebe, Heap Liberty, Kaur Harmanpreet, Kesteven Tilly, King Alana, Lamb Emma, Lewis Gaby, Luus Sune, Mack Katie, McGrath Tahlia, Miles Natasha, Morris Sophie, Norris Tara, Penna Madeline, Rainey Hannah, Satterthwaite Amy, Smale Seren, Tahuhu Lea, Telford Ella, Villiers Mady

Somerset Squad

PlayersOdgers Rebecca, Luff Sophie Natasha, Learoyd Anika, Holland Niamh, Griffiths Alex, Jones Katie, Skelton Chloe, Hazell Jess, Harris Lola, Barnes Olivia, Vukusic Erin
BenchAnderson Ellie, Corney Emma, Davis Ruby, Dean Charlie, Gibson Danielle, Jackson Laura, Knight Heather, Munday Amelie, Robbins Mollie, Westley Jasmine, Willis Bea, Wilson Fran

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet