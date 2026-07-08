1.6 4 Mary Taylor to Chathli, 4 runs

1.5 . Mary Taylor to Chathli, 0 runs

1.4 1 Millie Taylor to Smith, leg bye

1.3 . Millie Taylor to Smith, 0 runs

1.2 4 Millie Taylor to Smith, 4 runs

1.1 1 Millie Taylor to Chathli, 1 run

0.6 4 Arlott to Smith, 4 runs

0.5 1 Arlott to Chathli, 1 run

0.4 . Arlott to Chathli, 0 runs

0.3 . Arlott to Chathli, 0 runs

0.2 1 Arlott to Smith, 1 run

0.1 . Arlott to Smith, 0 runs

19.6 nb No ball. Mary Taylor defends for a single run. Undefined appeal, however Mary Taylor is given not out.

19.5 . 0 runs

19.4 1 Moore to Redmayne, 1 run

19.3 W Moore to Pavely, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pavely)

19.2 W Moore to Pavely, appeal, wicket (run out - Freeborn)

19.1 1 Moore to Freeborn, 1 run

18.6 4 And again! Pavely plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

18.5 2 Pavely plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

18.4 4 Macdonald-Gay to Pavely, 4 runs

18.3 4 Macdonald-Gay to Freeborn, 4 runs

18.2 . 0 runs

18.1 1 Freeborn plays a defensive stroke for a run.

17.6 1 Gregory to Freeborn, 1 run

17.5 . Gregory to Freeborn, 0 runs

17.4 1 Gregory to Pavely, 1 run

17.3 6 Gregory to Pavely, 6 runs

17.2 2 Gregory to Pavely, 2 runs

17.1 1 Freeborn defends for a single run.

16.6 1 Miles to Freeborn, 1 run

16.5 . Miles to Freeborn, 0 runs

16.4 1 Miles to Pavely, 1 run

16.3 6 Miles to Pavely, 6 runs

16.2 6 Miles to Pavely, 6 runs

16.1 1 Miles to Freeborn, 1 run

15.6 . Harris to Pavely, 0 runs

15.5 . Harris to Pavely, 0 runs

15.4 1 Harris to Freeborn, 1 run

15.3 . Harris to Freeborn, 0 runs

15.2 . Harris to Freeborn, 0 runs

15.1 4 Harris to Freeborn, 4 runs

14.6 4 Moore to Pavely, 4 runs

14.5 1 Moore to Freeborn, 1 run

14.4 . Moore to Freeborn, 0 runs

14.3 1 Moore to Pavely, 1 run

14.2 1 Moore to Freeborn, 1 run

14.1 4 Moore to Freeborn, 4 runs

13.6 W appeal, wicket (caught - Wraith)

13.5 4 Monaghan to Freeborn, 4 runs

13.4 2 Wraith defends for a pair of runs.

13.3 . 0 runs

13.2 6 SIX! Wraith defends for a half dozen runs.

13.1 . Monaghan to Freeborn, 0 runs

12.6 1 Gregory to Freeborn, 1 run

12.5 1 Freeborn plays a defensive stroke for one run.

12.4 . 0 runs

12.3 1 Gregory to Wraith, 1 run

12.2 . 0 runs

12.1 1 Gregory to Freeborn, 1 run

11.6 . 0 runs

11.5 1 Freeborn plays a defensive stroke for one run.

11.4 4 Miles to Freeborn, 4 runs

11.3 1 Wraith plays a defensive stroke for one run.

11.2 . 0 runs

11.1 1 Wraith defends for a single run.

10.6 1 Moore to Wraith, 1 run

10.5 4 Moore to Wraith, 4 runs

10.4 . Moore to Wraith, 0 runs

10.3 1 Moore to Freeborn, 1 run

10.2 1 Moore to Wraith, 1 run

10.1 . Moore to Wraith, 0 runs

9.6 1 Monaghan to Wraith, 1 run

9.5 1 Monaghan to Freeborn, 1 run

9.4 1 Monaghan to Wraith, 1 run

9.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Wraith plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

9.2 . Monaghan to Wraith, 0 runs

9.1 4 FOUR! Wraith plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

8.6 1 Macdonald-Gay to Wraith, 1 run

8.5 6 Macdonald-Gay to Wraith, 6 runs

8.4 1 Macdonald-Gay to Freeborn, 1 run

8.3 . Macdonald-Gay to Freeborn, 0 runs

8.2 1 Macdonald-Gay to Wraith, 1 run

8.1 . Macdonald-Gay to Wraith, 0 runs

7.6 4 Gregory to Freeborn, 4 runs

7.5 4 Gregory to Freeborn, 4 runs

7.4 4 Gregory to Freeborn, 4 runs

7.3 . Gregory to Freeborn, 0 runs

7.2 . Gregory to Freeborn, 0 runs

7.1 1b Wraith decides to allow it to travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot, and the ball flies away for a single bye.

6.6 1 Monaghan to Wraith, 1 run

6.5 1 Monaghan to Freeborn, 1 run

6.4 1 Monaghan to Wraith, 1 run

6.3 W Monaghan to George, appeal, wicket (bowled - George)

6.2 6 Monaghan to George, 6 runs

6.1 1 Monaghan to Freeborn, 1 run

5.6 . Harris to George, 0 runs

5.5 2 Harris to George, 2 runs

5.4 . Harris to George, 0 runs

5.3 4 Harris to George, 4 runs

5.2 . Harris to George, 0 runs

5.1 4 Harris to George, 4 runs

4.6 . Miles to Freeborn, 0 runs

4.5 4 Miles to Freeborn, 4 runs

4.4 1 Miles to George, 1 run

4.3 1 Miles to Freeborn, 1 run

4.2 1 Miles to George, 1 run

4.1 1 Miles to Freeborn, 1 run

3.6 . Macdonald-Gay to George, 0 runs

3.5 1 Macdonald-Gay to Freeborn, 1 run

3.4 1 Macdonald-Gay to George, 1 run

3.3 4 Macdonald-Gay to George, 4 runs

3.3 1 Macdonald-Gay to George, wide

3.2 1 Macdonald-Gay to Freeborn, 1 run

3.1 1 Macdonald-Gay to George, 1 run

3.1 1 Macdonald-Gay to George, wide

2.6 1 Miles to George, 1 run

2.5 1 Miles to Freeborn, 1 run

2.4 . Miles to Freeborn, 0 runs

2.3 1 Miles to George, 1 run

2.2 . Miles to George, 0 runs

2.1 1 Miles to Freeborn, 1 run

1.6 4 Macdonald-Gay to George, 4 runs

1.5 . Macdonald-Gay to George, 0 runs

1.4 1 Macdonald-Gay to Freeborn, 1 run

1.3 1 Macdonald-Gay to George, leg bye

1.2 1 Macdonald-Gay to Freeborn, leg bye

1.1 . Macdonald-Gay to Freeborn, 0 runs

0.6 4 Moore to George, 4 runs

0.5 . Moore to George, 0 runs

0.4 . Moore to George, 0 runs

0.3 1 Moore to Freeborn, 1 run

0.2 . Moore to Freeborn, 0 runs