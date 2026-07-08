Highlights Surrey vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 08.07.2026

T20

SUR
SUR
WAR
WAR

179

1.6
4

Mary Taylor to Chathli, 4 runs

1.5
.

Mary Taylor to Chathli, 0 runs

1.4
1

Millie Taylor to Smith, leg bye

1.3
.

Millie Taylor to Smith, 0 runs

1.2
4

Millie Taylor to Smith, 4 runs

1.1
1

Millie Taylor to Chathli, 1 run

0.6
4

Arlott to Smith, 4 runs

0.5
1

Arlott to Chathli, 1 run

0.4
.

Arlott to Chathli, 0 runs

0.3
.

Arlott to Chathli, 0 runs

0.2
1

Arlott to Smith, 1 run

0.1
.

Arlott to Smith, 0 runs

19.6
nb

No ball. Mary Taylor defends for a single run. Undefined appeal, however Mary Taylor is given not out.

19.5
.

0 runs

19.4
1

Moore to Redmayne, 1 run

19.3
W

Moore to Pavely, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pavely)

19.2
W

Moore to Pavely, appeal, wicket (run out - Freeborn)

19.1
1

Moore to Freeborn, 1 run

18.6
4

And again! Pavely plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

18.5
2

Pavely plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

18.4
4

Macdonald-Gay to Pavely, 4 runs

18.3
4

Macdonald-Gay to Freeborn, 4 runs

18.2
.

0 runs

18.1
1

Freeborn plays a defensive stroke for a run.

17.6
1

Gregory to Freeborn, 1 run

17.5
.

Gregory to Freeborn, 0 runs

17.4
1

Gregory to Pavely, 1 run

17.3
6

Gregory to Pavely, 6 runs

17.2
2

Gregory to Pavely, 2 runs

17.1
1

Freeborn defends for a single run.

16.6
1

Miles to Freeborn, 1 run

16.5
.

Miles to Freeborn, 0 runs

16.4
1

Miles to Pavely, 1 run

16.3
6

Miles to Pavely, 6 runs

16.2
6

Miles to Pavely, 6 runs

16.1
1

Miles to Freeborn, 1 run

15.6
.

Harris to Pavely, 0 runs

15.5
.

Harris to Pavely, 0 runs

15.4
1

Harris to Freeborn, 1 run

15.3
.

Harris to Freeborn, 0 runs

15.2
.

Harris to Freeborn, 0 runs

15.1
4

Harris to Freeborn, 4 runs

14.6
4

Moore to Pavely, 4 runs

14.5
1

Moore to Freeborn, 1 run

14.4
.

Moore to Freeborn, 0 runs

14.3
1

Moore to Pavely, 1 run

14.2
1

Moore to Freeborn, 1 run

14.1
4

Moore to Freeborn, 4 runs

13.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Wraith)

13.5
4

Monaghan to Freeborn, 4 runs

13.4
2

Wraith defends for a pair of runs.

13.3
.

0 runs

13.2
6

SIX! Wraith defends for a half dozen runs.

13.1
.

Monaghan to Freeborn, 0 runs

12.6
1

Gregory to Freeborn, 1 run

12.5
1

Freeborn plays a defensive stroke for one run.

12.4
.

0 runs

12.3
1

Gregory to Wraith, 1 run

12.2
.

0 runs

12.1
1

Gregory to Freeborn, 1 run

11.6
.

0 runs

11.5
1

Freeborn plays a defensive stroke for one run.

11.4
4

Miles to Freeborn, 4 runs

11.3
1

Wraith plays a defensive stroke for one run.

11.2
.

0 runs

11.1
1

Wraith defends for a single run.

10.6
1

Moore to Wraith, 1 run

10.5
4

Moore to Wraith, 4 runs

10.4
.

Moore to Wraith, 0 runs

10.3
1

Moore to Freeborn, 1 run

10.2
1

Moore to Wraith, 1 run

10.1
.

Moore to Wraith, 0 runs

9.6
1

Monaghan to Wraith, 1 run

9.5
1

Monaghan to Freeborn, 1 run

9.4
1

Monaghan to Wraith, 1 run

9.3
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Wraith plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

9.2
.

Monaghan to Wraith, 0 runs

9.1
4

FOUR! Wraith plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

8.6
1

Macdonald-Gay to Wraith, 1 run

8.5
6

Macdonald-Gay to Wraith, 6 runs

8.4
1

Macdonald-Gay to Freeborn, 1 run

8.3
.

Macdonald-Gay to Freeborn, 0 runs

8.2
1

Macdonald-Gay to Wraith, 1 run

8.1
.

Macdonald-Gay to Wraith, 0 runs

7.6
4

Gregory to Freeborn, 4 runs

7.5
4

Gregory to Freeborn, 4 runs

7.4
4

Gregory to Freeborn, 4 runs

7.3
.

Gregory to Freeborn, 0 runs

7.2
.

Gregory to Freeborn, 0 runs

7.1
1b

Wraith decides to allow it to travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot, and the ball flies away for a single bye.

6.6
1

Monaghan to Wraith, 1 run

6.5
1

Monaghan to Freeborn, 1 run

6.4
1

Monaghan to Wraith, 1 run

6.3
W

Monaghan to George, appeal, wicket (bowled - George)

6.2
6

Monaghan to George, 6 runs

6.1
1

Monaghan to Freeborn, 1 run

5.6
.

Harris to George, 0 runs

5.5
2

Harris to George, 2 runs

5.4
.

Harris to George, 0 runs

5.3
4

Harris to George, 4 runs

5.2
.

Harris to George, 0 runs

5.1
4

Harris to George, 4 runs

4.6
.

Miles to Freeborn, 0 runs

4.5
4

Miles to Freeborn, 4 runs

4.4
1

Miles to George, 1 run

4.3
1

Miles to Freeborn, 1 run

4.2
1

Miles to George, 1 run

4.1
1

Miles to Freeborn, 1 run

3.6
.

Macdonald-Gay to George, 0 runs

3.5
1

Macdonald-Gay to Freeborn, 1 run

3.4
1

Macdonald-Gay to George, 1 run

3.3
4

Macdonald-Gay to George, 4 runs

3.3
1

Macdonald-Gay to George, wide

3.2
1

Macdonald-Gay to Freeborn, 1 run

3.1
1

Macdonald-Gay to George, 1 run

3.1
1

Macdonald-Gay to George, wide

2.6
1

Miles to George, 1 run

2.5
1

Miles to Freeborn, 1 run

2.4
.

Miles to Freeborn, 0 runs

2.3
1

Miles to George, 1 run

2.2
.

Miles to George, 0 runs

2.1
1

Miles to Freeborn, 1 run

1.6
4

Macdonald-Gay to George, 4 runs

1.5
.

Macdonald-Gay to George, 0 runs

1.4
1

Macdonald-Gay to Freeborn, 1 run

1.3
1

Macdonald-Gay to George, leg bye

1.2
1

Macdonald-Gay to Freeborn, leg bye

1.1
.

Macdonald-Gay to Freeborn, 0 runs

0.6
4

Moore to George, 4 runs

0.5
.

Moore to George, 0 runs

0.4
.

Moore to George, 0 runs

0.3
1

Moore to Freeborn, 1 run

0.2
.

Moore to Freeborn, 0 runs

0.1
.

Moore to Freeborn, 0 runs