Highlights Surrey vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 08.07.2026
Mary Taylor to Chathli, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Chathli, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Smith, leg bye
Millie Taylor to Smith, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Smith, 4 runs
Millie Taylor to Chathli, 1 run
Arlott to Smith, 4 runs
Arlott to Chathli, 1 run
Arlott to Chathli, 0 runs
Arlott to Chathli, 0 runs
Arlott to Smith, 1 run
Arlott to Smith, 0 runs
No ball. Mary Taylor defends for a single run. Undefined appeal, however Mary Taylor is given not out.
0 runs
Moore to Redmayne, 1 run
Moore to Pavely, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pavely)
Moore to Pavely, appeal, wicket (run out - Freeborn)
Moore to Freeborn, 1 run
And again! Pavely plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Pavely plays a defensive stroke for two runs.
Macdonald-Gay to Pavely, 4 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Freeborn, 4 runs
0 runs
Freeborn plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Gregory to Freeborn, 1 run
Gregory to Freeborn, 0 runs
Gregory to Pavely, 1 run
Gregory to Pavely, 6 runs
Gregory to Pavely, 2 runs
Freeborn defends for a single run.
Miles to Freeborn, 1 run
Miles to Freeborn, 0 runs
Miles to Pavely, 1 run
Miles to Pavely, 6 runs
Miles to Pavely, 6 runs
Miles to Freeborn, 1 run
Harris to Pavely, 0 runs
Harris to Pavely, 0 runs
Harris to Freeborn, 1 run
Harris to Freeborn, 0 runs
Harris to Freeborn, 0 runs
Harris to Freeborn, 4 runs
Moore to Pavely, 4 runs
Moore to Freeborn, 1 run
Moore to Freeborn, 0 runs
Moore to Pavely, 1 run
Moore to Freeborn, 1 run
Moore to Freeborn, 4 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Wraith)
Monaghan to Freeborn, 4 runs
Wraith defends for a pair of runs.
0 runs
SIX! Wraith defends for a half dozen runs.
Monaghan to Freeborn, 0 runs
Gregory to Freeborn, 1 run
Freeborn plays a defensive stroke for one run.
0 runs
Gregory to Wraith, 1 run
0 runs
Gregory to Freeborn, 1 run
0 runs
Freeborn plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Miles to Freeborn, 4 runs
Wraith plays a defensive stroke for one run.
0 runs
Wraith defends for a single run.
Moore to Wraith, 1 run
Moore to Wraith, 4 runs
Moore to Wraith, 0 runs
Moore to Freeborn, 1 run
Moore to Wraith, 1 run
Moore to Wraith, 0 runs
Monaghan to Wraith, 1 run
Monaghan to Freeborn, 1 run
Monaghan to Wraith, 1 run
Back-to-back boundaries! Wraith plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Monaghan to Wraith, 0 runs
FOUR! Wraith plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Macdonald-Gay to Wraith, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Wraith, 6 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Freeborn, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Freeborn, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Wraith, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Wraith, 0 runs
Gregory to Freeborn, 4 runs
Gregory to Freeborn, 4 runs
Gregory to Freeborn, 4 runs
Gregory to Freeborn, 0 runs
Gregory to Freeborn, 0 runs
Wraith decides to allow it to travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot, and the ball flies away for a single bye.
Monaghan to Wraith, 1 run
Monaghan to Freeborn, 1 run
Monaghan to Wraith, 1 run
Monaghan to George, appeal, wicket (bowled - George)
Monaghan to George, 6 runs
Monaghan to Freeborn, 1 run
Harris to George, 0 runs
Harris to George, 2 runs
Harris to George, 0 runs
Harris to George, 4 runs
Harris to George, 0 runs
Harris to George, 4 runs
Miles to Freeborn, 0 runs
Miles to Freeborn, 4 runs
Miles to George, 1 run
Miles to Freeborn, 1 run
Miles to George, 1 run
Miles to Freeborn, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to George, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Freeborn, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to George, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to George, 4 runs
Macdonald-Gay to George, wide
Macdonald-Gay to Freeborn, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to George, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to George, wide
Miles to George, 1 run
Miles to Freeborn, 1 run
Miles to Freeborn, 0 runs
Miles to George, 1 run
Miles to George, 0 runs
Miles to Freeborn, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to George, 4 runs
Macdonald-Gay to George, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Freeborn, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to George, leg bye
Macdonald-Gay to Freeborn, leg bye
Macdonald-Gay to Freeborn, 0 runs
Moore to George, 4 runs
Moore to George, 0 runs
Moore to George, 0 runs
Moore to Freeborn, 1 run
Moore to Freeborn, 0 runs
Moore to Freeborn, 0 runs