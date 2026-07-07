Squads Surrey vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 08.07.2026

T20

SUR
SUR
WAR
WAR

Playing

SUR
SUR
WAR
WAR
First TeamSecond Team
Buckle Anna

no information yet

Burke Emily

all rounder

Beech Sophie

no information yet

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Jones Emma

no information yet

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Smith Bryony

all rounder

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Bench

SUR
SUR
WAR
WAR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet