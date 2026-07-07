Squads Surrey vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 08.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Buckle Anna
no information yet
Arlott Emily
bowler
Burke Emily
all rounder
Baker Hannah
bowler
Chathli Kira Meghan
batsman
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Davis Georgia
bowler
Jones Emma
no information yet
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Macdonald-Gay Ryana
all rounder
Freeborn Abbey
wicket keeper
Miles Bethan
bowler
George Katie
bowler
Moore Kalea
bowler
Graham Phoebe
bowler
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Harris Laura
batsman
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Kalis Sterre
batsman
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Match has not started yet