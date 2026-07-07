Match details Surrey vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 08.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, July 08, 2026 01:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Surrey Squad
|Players
|Buckle Anna, Burke Emily, Chathli Kira Meghan, Chatterji Priyanaz, Coleman Tilly, Gregory Danielle, Jones Emma, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Miles Bethan, Moore Kalea, Scholfield Paige, Smith Bryony, Stonehouse Alexa, Wyatt Danielle
|Bench
|no information yet
Warwickshire Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet