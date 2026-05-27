Highlights Warwickshire vs The Blaze T20 T20 Blast, Women 27.05.2026

T20

WAR
WAR

158

BLA
BLA

159

19.2
1

Surenkumar to Jones, 1 run

19.1
1

Surenkumar to Higham, 1 run

18.6
1

Mary Taylor to Higham, 1 run

18.5
W

Mary Taylor to Boyce, appeal, wicket (caught - Boyce)

18.4
W

Mary Taylor to Elwiss, appeal, wicket (caught - Elwiss)

18.3
.

Mary Taylor to Elwiss, 0 runs

18.2
1

Mary Taylor to Jones, 1 run

18.1
1

Mary Taylor to Elwiss, 1 run

17.6
4

Brett to Jones, 4 runs

17.5
4

Brett to Jones, 4 runs

17.4
.

Brett to Jones, 0 runs

17.3
1

Brett to Elwiss, 1 run

17.2
1

Brett to Jones, 1 run

17.1
2

Brett to Jones, 2 runs

17.1
1

Brett to Jones, wide

16.6
1

Surenkumar to Jones, 1 run

16.5
.

Surenkumar to Jones, 0 runs

16.4
1

Surenkumar to Elwiss, 1 run

16.3
1

Surenkumar to Jones, 1 run

16.2
1

Surenkumar to Elwiss, 1 run

16.1
1

Surenkumar to Jones, 1 run

15.6
1

Millie Taylor to Jones, 1 run

15.5
4

Millie Taylor to Jones, 4 runs

15.4
4

Millie Taylor to Jones, 4 runs

15.3
1

Millie Taylor to Elwiss, 1 run

15.2
1

Millie Taylor to Jones, 1 run

15.1
1

Millie Taylor to Elwiss, 1 run

14.6
1

Mary Taylor to Elwiss, 1 run

14.5
1

Mary Taylor to Jones, 1 run

14.4
W

Mary Taylor to Claridge, wicket (caught - Claridge)

14.3
4

Mary Taylor to Claridge, 4 runs

14.2
1

Mary Taylor to Elwiss, 1 run

14.1
.

Mary Taylor to Elwiss, 0 runs

13.6
1

Millie Taylor to Elwiss, 1 run

13.5
1

Millie Taylor to Claridge, 1 run

13.4
1

Millie Taylor to Elwiss, 1 run

13.3
1

Millie Taylor to Claridge, 1 run

13.2
.

Millie Taylor to Claridge, 0 runs

13.1
1

Millie Taylor to Elwiss, 1 run

12.6
1

Surenkumar to Elwiss, 1 run

12.5
1

Surenkumar to Claridge, 1 run

12.4
1

Surenkumar to Elwiss, 1 run

12.3
1

Surenkumar to Claridge, 1 run

12.2
4

Surenkumar to Claridge, 4 runs

12.1
.

Surenkumar to Claridge, 0 runs

11.6
1

Pavely to Claridge, 1 run

11.5
.

Pavely to Claridge, 0 runs

11.4
.

Pavely to Claridge, 0 runs

11.3
1

Pavely to Elwiss, 1 run

11.2
4

Pavely to Elwiss, 4 runs

11.1
.

Pavely to Elwiss, 0 runs

10.6
W

Surenkumar to Kelly, appeal, wicket (caught - Kelly)

10.5
1

Surenkumar to Elwiss, 1 run

10.4
1

Surenkumar to Kelly, 1 run

10.3
1

Surenkumar to Elwiss, 1 run

10.2
W

Surenkumar to Knott, appeal, wicket (caught - Knott)

10.1
1

Surenkumar to Kelly, 1 run

9.6
1

Davis to Kelly, 1 run

9.5
4

Davis to Kelly, 4 runs

9.4
1

Davis to Knott, 1 run

9.3
4

Davis to Knott, 4 runs

9.2
.

Davis to Knott, 0 runs

9.1
1

Davis to Kelly, 1 run

8.6
1

Brett to Kelly, 1 run

8.5
1

Brett to Knott, 1 run

8.4
1

Brett to Kelly, 1 run

8.3
4

Brett to Kelly, 4 runs

8.2
1

Brett to Knott, 1 run

8.1
1

Brett to Kelly, 1 run

7.6
1

Millie Taylor to Kelly, 1 run

7.5
4

Millie Taylor to Kelly, 4 runs

7.5
2

Millie Taylor to Knott, wide

7.4
.

Millie Taylor to Knott, 0 runs

7.3
1

Millie Taylor to Kelly, 1 run

7.2
1

Millie Taylor to Knott, 1 run

7.1
1

Millie Taylor to Kelly, 1 run

6.6
.

Davis to Knott, 0 runs

6.5
.

Davis to Knott, 0 runs

6.4
4

Davis to Knott, 4 runs

6.3
4

Davis to Knott, 4 runs

6.2
1

Davis to Kelly, 1 run

6.1
1

Davis to Knott, bye

5.6
.

Mary Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs

5.5
.

Mary Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs

5.4
1

Mary Taylor to Knott, 1 run

5.3
4

Mary Taylor to Knott, 4 runs

5.2
1

Mary Taylor to Kelly, leg bye

5.1
4

Mary Taylor to Kelly, 4 runs

4.6
4

Brett to Knott, 4 runs

4.5
.

Brett to Knott, 0 runs

4.4
2

Brett to Knott, 2 runs

4.3
1

Brett to Kelly, 1 run

4.3
5

Brett to Kelly, 5 wides

4.2
.

Brett to Kelly, 0 runs

4.1
.

Brett to Kelly, 0 runs

3.6
.

Stonehouse to Knott, 0 runs

3.5
.

Stonehouse to Knott, 0 runs

3.4
.

Stonehouse to Knott, 0 runs

3.3
.

Stonehouse to Knott, 0 runs

3.2
W

Stonehouse to Beaumont, appeal, wicket (caught - Beaumont)

3.1
4

Stonehouse to Beaumont, 4 runs

2.6
.

Mary Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs

2.5
1

Mary Taylor to Beaumont, 1 run

2.4
1

Mary Taylor to Kelly, 1 run

2.3
.

Mary Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs

2.2
1

Mary Taylor to Beaumont, 1 run

2.1
.

Mary Taylor to Beaumont, 0 runs

1.6
.

Pavely to Kelly, 0 runs

1.5
1

Pavely to Beaumont, 1 run

1.4
2

Pavely to Beaumont, 2 runs

1.3
1

Pavely to Kelly, 1 run

1.2
3

Pavely to Beaumont, 3 runs

1.1
2

Pavely to Beaumont, 2 runs

0.6
4

Stonehouse to Kelly, 4 runs

0.5
1

Stonehouse to Beaumont, 1 run

0.4
1

Stonehouse to Kelly, 1 run

0.3
6

Stonehouse to Kelly, 6 runs

0.2
4

Stonehouse to Kelly, 4 runs

0.1
.

Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs

19.6
W

Charley Nicola Phillips to Mary Taylor, appeal, wicket (caught - Mary Taylor)

19.5
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Millie Taylor, 1 run

19.4
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Mary Taylor, 1 run

19.3
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Millie Taylor, 1 run

19.2
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Mary Taylor, 1 run

19.1
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Millie Taylor, 1 run

18.6
.

Ballinger to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

18.5
.

Ballinger to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

18.4
6

Ballinger to Mary Taylor, 6 runs

18.3
1

Ballinger to Millie Taylor, 1 run

18.2
W

Ballinger to Stonehouse, appeal, wicket (caught - Stonehouse)

18.1
W

Ballinger to Wraith, appeal, wicket (caught - Wraith)

17.6
.

Knott to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

17.5
1

Knott to Wraith, 1 run

17.4
1

Knott to Mary Taylor, 1 run

17.3
2

Knott to Mary Taylor, 2 runs

17.2
1

Knott to Wraith, 1 run

17.1
1

Knott to Mary Taylor, 1 run

16.6
1

Ballinger to Mary Taylor, 1 run

16.5
.

Ballinger to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

16.4
W

Ballinger to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (caught - Surenkumar)

16.3
1

Ballinger to Wraith, 1 run

16.2
1

Ballinger to Surenkumar, 1 run

16.1
1

Ballinger to Wraith, 1 run

15.6
1

Knott to Wraith, 1 run

15.5
W

Knott to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (caught - Freeborn)

15.4
1

Knott to Surenkumar, 1 run

15.3
4

Knott to Surenkumar, 4 runs

15.2
2

Knott to Surenkumar, 2 runs

15.1
1

Knott to Freeborn, 1 run

14.6
1

Groves to Freeborn, 1 run

14.5
1

Groves to Surenkumar, 1 run

14.4
4

Groves to Surenkumar, 4 runs

14.3
1

Groves to Freeborn, 1 run

14.2
1

Groves to Surenkumar, 1 run

14.1
4

Groves to Surenkumar, 4 runs

13.6
1

Higham to Surenkumar, 1 run

13.5
1

Higham to Freeborn, 1 run

13.4
1

Higham to Surenkumar, 1 run

13.3
1

Higham to Freeborn, 1 run

13.2
1

Higham to Surenkumar, 1 run

13.1
4

Higham to Surenkumar, 4 runs

12.6
.

Groves to Freeborn, 0 runs

12.5
.

Groves to Freeborn, 0 runs

12.4
1

Groves to Surenkumar, 1 run

12.3
1

Groves to Freeborn, 1 run

12.2
2

Groves to Freeborn, 2 runs

12.1
.

Groves to Freeborn, 0 runs

11.6
1

Higham to Freeborn, 1 run

11.5
1

Higham to Surenkumar, 1 run

11.4
W

Higham to Pavely, appeal, wicket (caught - Pavely)

11.3
1

Higham to Freeborn, 1 run

11.2
1

Higham to Pavely, 1 run

11.1
W

Higham to Redmayne, wicket (stumped - Redmayne)

10.6
1

Elwiss to Redmayne, 1 run

10.5
1

Elwiss to Freeborn, 1 run

10.4
1

Elwiss to Redmayne, 0 runs

10.3
.

Elwiss to Redmayne, 0 runs

10.2
W

Elwiss to Austin, appeal, wicket (caught - Austin)

10.1
1

Elwiss to Freeborn, 1 run

9.6
.

Knott to Austin, 0 runs

9.5
2

Knott to Austin, 2 runs

9.4
1

Knott to Freeborn, 1 run

9.3
2

Knott to Freeborn, 2 runs

9.2
2

Knott to Freeborn, 2 runs

9.1
1

Knott to Austin, 1 run, appeal

8.6
1

Groves to Austin, 1 run

8.5
4

Groves to Austin, 4 runs

8.4
1

Groves to Freeborn, 1 run

8.3
1

Groves to Austin, 1 run

8.2
2

Groves to Austin, 2 runs

8.1
4

Groves to Austin, 4 runs

7.6
.

Higham to Freeborn, 0 runs

7.5
1

Higham to Austin, 1 run

7.4
1

Higham to Freeborn, 1 run

7.3
1

Higham to Austin, bye

7.2
1

Higham to Freeborn, 1 run

7.1
.

Higham to Freeborn, 0 runs

6.6
.

Groves to Austin, 0 runs

6.5
.

Groves to Austin, 0 runs

6.4
1

Groves to Freeborn, 1 run

6.3
4

Groves to Freeborn, 4 runs

6.2
2

Groves to Freeborn, 2 runs

6.2
2

Groves to Austin, 2 wides

6.1
.

Groves to Austin, 0 runs

5.6
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, leg bye

5.5
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, 4 runs

5.4
1lb

Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, leg bye, appeal

5.3
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, 4 runs

5.2
2

Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, 2 runs

5.1
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, 0 runs

4.6
4

Elwiss to Austin, 4 runs

4.5
6

Elwiss to Austin, 6 runs

4.4
1

Elwiss to Freeborn, 1 run

4.3
.

Elwiss to Freeborn, 0 runs

4.2
.

Elwiss to Freeborn, 0 runs

4.1
1

Elwiss to Austin, 1 run

3.6
1

Knott to Austin, 1 run

3.5
1

Knott to Freeborn, 1 run

3.4
.

Knott to Freeborn, 0 runs

3.3
4

Knott to Freeborn, 4 runs

3.2
2

Knott to Freeborn, 2 runs

3.1
1

Knott to Austin, 1 run

2.6
1

Ballinger to Freeborn, 1 run

2.5
1

Ballinger to Freeborn, 0 runs

2.4
.

Ballinger to Freeborn, 0 runs

2.3
4

Ballinger to Freeborn, 4 runs

2.2
1

Ballinger to Austin, 1 run

2.1
1

Ballinger to Freeborn, 1 run

1.6
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, 0 runs

1.5
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, 0 runs

1.4
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, 4 runs

1.3
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, 1 run

1.2
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, 4 runs

1.1
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, 0 runs

0.6
1

Ballinger to Freeborn, 1 run

0.5
1

Ballinger to Austin, 1 run

0.4
4

Ballinger to Austin, 4 runs

0.3
.

Ballinger to Austin, 0 runs

0.2
.

Ballinger to Austin, 0 runs

0.1
.

Ballinger to Austin, 0 runs