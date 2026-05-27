Highlights Warwickshire vs The Blaze T20 T20 Blast, Women 27.05.2026
Surenkumar to Jones, 1 run
Surenkumar to Higham, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Higham, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Boyce, appeal, wicket (caught - Boyce)
Mary Taylor to Elwiss, appeal, wicket (caught - Elwiss)
Mary Taylor to Elwiss, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Jones, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Elwiss, 1 run
Brett to Jones, 4 runs
Brett to Jones, 4 runs
Brett to Jones, 0 runs
Brett to Elwiss, 1 run
Brett to Jones, 1 run
Brett to Jones, 2 runs
Brett to Jones, wide
Surenkumar to Jones, 1 run
Surenkumar to Jones, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Elwiss, 1 run
Surenkumar to Jones, 1 run
Surenkumar to Elwiss, 1 run
Surenkumar to Jones, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Jones, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Jones, 4 runs
Millie Taylor to Jones, 4 runs
Millie Taylor to Elwiss, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Jones, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Elwiss, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Elwiss, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Jones, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Claridge, wicket (caught - Claridge)
Mary Taylor to Claridge, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Elwiss, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Elwiss, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Elwiss, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Claridge, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Elwiss, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Claridge, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Claridge, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Elwiss, 1 run
Surenkumar to Elwiss, 1 run
Surenkumar to Claridge, 1 run
Surenkumar to Elwiss, 1 run
Surenkumar to Claridge, 1 run
Surenkumar to Claridge, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Claridge, 0 runs
Pavely to Claridge, 1 run
Pavely to Claridge, 0 runs
Pavely to Claridge, 0 runs
Pavely to Elwiss, 1 run
Pavely to Elwiss, 4 runs
Pavely to Elwiss, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Kelly, appeal, wicket (caught - Kelly)
Surenkumar to Elwiss, 1 run
Surenkumar to Kelly, 1 run
Surenkumar to Elwiss, 1 run
Surenkumar to Knott, appeal, wicket (caught - Knott)
Surenkumar to Kelly, 1 run
Davis to Kelly, 1 run
Davis to Kelly, 4 runs
Davis to Knott, 1 run
Davis to Knott, 4 runs
Davis to Knott, 0 runs
Davis to Kelly, 1 run
Brett to Kelly, 1 run
Brett to Knott, 1 run
Brett to Kelly, 1 run
Brett to Kelly, 4 runs
Brett to Knott, 1 run
Brett to Kelly, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Kelly, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Kelly, 4 runs
Millie Taylor to Knott, wide
Millie Taylor to Knott, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Kelly, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Knott, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Kelly, 1 run
Davis to Knott, 0 runs
Davis to Knott, 0 runs
Davis to Knott, 4 runs
Davis to Knott, 4 runs
Davis to Kelly, 1 run
Davis to Knott, bye
Mary Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Knott, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Knott, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Kelly, leg bye
Mary Taylor to Kelly, 4 runs
Brett to Knott, 4 runs
Brett to Knott, 0 runs
Brett to Knott, 2 runs
Brett to Kelly, 1 run
Brett to Kelly, 5 wides
Brett to Kelly, 0 runs
Brett to Kelly, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Knott, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Knott, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Knott, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Knott, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Beaumont, appeal, wicket (caught - Beaumont)
Stonehouse to Beaumont, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Beaumont, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Kelly, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Beaumont, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Beaumont, 0 runs
Pavely to Kelly, 0 runs
Pavely to Beaumont, 1 run
Pavely to Beaumont, 2 runs
Pavely to Kelly, 1 run
Pavely to Beaumont, 3 runs
Pavely to Beaumont, 2 runs
Stonehouse to Kelly, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Beaumont, 1 run
Stonehouse to Kelly, 1 run
Stonehouse to Kelly, 6 runs
Stonehouse to Kelly, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Mary Taylor, appeal, wicket (caught - Mary Taylor)
Charley Nicola Phillips to Millie Taylor, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Millie Taylor, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Millie Taylor, 1 run
Ballinger to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Ballinger to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Ballinger to Mary Taylor, 6 runs
Ballinger to Millie Taylor, 1 run
Ballinger to Stonehouse, appeal, wicket (caught - Stonehouse)
Ballinger to Wraith, appeal, wicket (caught - Wraith)
Knott to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Knott to Wraith, 1 run
Knott to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Knott to Mary Taylor, 2 runs
Knott to Wraith, 1 run
Knott to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Ballinger to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Ballinger to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Ballinger to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (caught - Surenkumar)
Ballinger to Wraith, 1 run
Ballinger to Surenkumar, 1 run
Ballinger to Wraith, 1 run
Knott to Wraith, 1 run
Knott to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (caught - Freeborn)
Knott to Surenkumar, 1 run
Knott to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Knott to Surenkumar, 2 runs
Knott to Freeborn, 1 run
Groves to Freeborn, 1 run
Groves to Surenkumar, 1 run
Groves to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Groves to Freeborn, 1 run
Groves to Surenkumar, 1 run
Groves to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Higham to Surenkumar, 1 run
Higham to Freeborn, 1 run
Higham to Surenkumar, 1 run
Higham to Freeborn, 1 run
Higham to Surenkumar, 1 run
Higham to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Groves to Freeborn, 0 runs
Groves to Freeborn, 0 runs
Groves to Surenkumar, 1 run
Groves to Freeborn, 1 run
Groves to Freeborn, 2 runs
Groves to Freeborn, 0 runs
Higham to Freeborn, 1 run
Higham to Surenkumar, 1 run
Higham to Pavely, appeal, wicket (caught - Pavely)
Higham to Freeborn, 1 run
Higham to Pavely, 1 run
Higham to Redmayne, wicket (stumped - Redmayne)
Elwiss to Redmayne, 1 run
Elwiss to Freeborn, 1 run
Elwiss to Redmayne, 0 runs
Elwiss to Redmayne, 0 runs
Elwiss to Austin, appeal, wicket (caught - Austin)
Elwiss to Freeborn, 1 run
Knott to Austin, 0 runs
Knott to Austin, 2 runs
Knott to Freeborn, 1 run
Knott to Freeborn, 2 runs
Knott to Freeborn, 2 runs
Knott to Austin, 1 run, appeal
Groves to Austin, 1 run
Groves to Austin, 4 runs
Groves to Freeborn, 1 run
Groves to Austin, 1 run
Groves to Austin, 2 runs
Groves to Austin, 4 runs
Higham to Freeborn, 0 runs
Higham to Austin, 1 run
Higham to Freeborn, 1 run
Higham to Austin, bye
Higham to Freeborn, 1 run
Higham to Freeborn, 0 runs
Groves to Austin, 0 runs
Groves to Austin, 0 runs
Groves to Freeborn, 1 run
Groves to Freeborn, 4 runs
Groves to Freeborn, 2 runs
Groves to Austin, 2 wides
Groves to Austin, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, leg bye
Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, leg bye, appeal
Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, 2 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, 0 runs
Elwiss to Austin, 4 runs
Elwiss to Austin, 6 runs
Elwiss to Freeborn, 1 run
Elwiss to Freeborn, 0 runs
Elwiss to Freeborn, 0 runs
Elwiss to Austin, 1 run
Knott to Austin, 1 run
Knott to Freeborn, 1 run
Knott to Freeborn, 0 runs
Knott to Freeborn, 4 runs
Knott to Freeborn, 2 runs
Knott to Austin, 1 run
Ballinger to Freeborn, 1 run
Ballinger to Freeborn, 0 runs
Ballinger to Freeborn, 0 runs
Ballinger to Freeborn, 4 runs
Ballinger to Austin, 1 run
Ballinger to Freeborn, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, 0 runs
Ballinger to Freeborn, 1 run
Ballinger to Austin, 1 run
Ballinger to Austin, 4 runs
Ballinger to Austin, 0 runs
Ballinger to Austin, 0 runs
Ballinger to Austin, 0 runs