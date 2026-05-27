Match details Warwickshire vs The Blaze T20 T20 Blast, Women 27.05.2026

T20

WAR
WAR

158

BLA
BLA

159

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:The Blaze won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, May 27, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersAustin Meg, Freeborn Abbey, Redmayne Georgia, Pavely Charis, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Wraith Natasha, Taylor Millie, Stonehouse Alexa, Taylor Mary, Davis Georgia, Brett Phoebe
BenchArlott Emily, Baker Hannah, Beech Sophie, Brewer Chloe, Ellis Bethan, George Katie, Graham Phoebe, Hardwick Hannah, Harris Laura, Kalis Sterre, Perrin Davina, Porter Gemma, Rainey Hannah, Wong Issy

The Blaze Squad

PlayersKelly Marie, Beaumont Tammy, Knott Charli, Elwiss Georgia, Jones Emma, Claridge Ella, Boyce Georgie, Groves Josie, Higham Lucy, Phillips Charley, Ballinger Grace
BenchAthapaththu Chamari, Baker Olivia, Beams Kristen, Bryce Kathryn, Bryce Sarah, de Klerk Nadine, Devine Sophie, du Preez Mignon, Gammon Bethan, Glenn Sarah, Gordon Kirstie, Graves Teresa, Green Maddy, Grundy Rebecca, Gunn Jenny, Harmer Bethany, Haynes Rachael, Hughes Scarlett, Ismail Shabnim, Jones Amy, Kellogg Leah Grace, Kirk Michaela, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Lee Lizelle, Matthews Hayley, McCarthy Cassidy, Midwood Katie, Midwood Katie Louise, Mullan Daisy, Odedra Sonia, Perry Ellyse, Prendergast Orla, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Shaw Lara, Sims Ilenia, Thanawala Prisha, Villani Elyse, Wheeler Amy

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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