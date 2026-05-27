Squads Warwickshire vs The Blaze T20 T20 Blast, Women 27.05.2026

T20

WAR
WAR

158

BLA
BLA

159

Playing

WAR
WAR
BLA
BLA
First TeamSecond Team
Austin Meg

batsman

Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Redmayne Georgia

wicket keeper

Knott Charli

all rounder

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Elwiss Georgia

all rounder

Jones Emma

no information yet

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Claridge Ella

wicket keeper

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Bench

WAR
WAR
BLA
BLA
First TeamSecond Team
Beech Sophie

no information yet

Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Bryce Sarah

wicket keeper

de Klerk Nadine

all rounder

Devine Sophie

all rounder

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

Perrin Davina

all rounder

Porter Gemma

no information yet

Graves Teresa

all rounder

Wong Issy

bowler