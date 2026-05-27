Squads Warwickshire vs The Blaze T20 T20 Blast, Women 27.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Austin Meg
batsman
Kelly Marie
batsman
Freeborn Abbey
wicket keeper
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Redmayne Georgia
wicket keeper
Knott Charli
all rounder
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
Surenkumar Amuruthaa
bowler
Jones Emma
no information yet
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Claridge Ella
wicket keeper
Taylor Millie
no information yet
Boyce Georgie
batsman
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Groves Josie
bowler
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Davis Georgia
bowler
Phillips Charley
batsman
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Ballinger Grace
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Arlott Emily
bowler
Athapaththu Chamari
all rounder
Baker Hannah
bowler
Baker Olivia
bowler
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Beams Kristen
bowler
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Bryce Kathryn
all rounder
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Bryce Sarah
wicket keeper
George Katie
bowler
de Klerk Nadine
all rounder
Graham Phoebe
bowler
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
du Preez Mignon
batsman
Harris Laura
batsman
Gammon Bethan
wicket keeper
Kalis Sterre
batsman
Glenn Sarah
bowler
Perrin Davina
all rounder
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Porter Gemma
no information yet
Graves Teresa
all rounder
Rainey Hannah
bowler
Green Maddy
batsman
Wong Issy
bowler
Grundy Rebecca
bowler