Highlights Warwickshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 01.07.2026

T20

WAR
WAR

119

ESS
ESS

116

16.1
5

Gillgrass to Redmayne, 5 wides

15.6
4

Gray to Brewer, 4 runs

15.5
4

Gray to Brewer, 4 runs

15.4
1

Gray to Redmayne, 1 run

15.3
1

Gray to Brewer, 1 run

15.2
.

Gray to Brewer, 0 runs

15.1
1

Gray to Redmayne, 1 run

14.6
1

Munro to Redmayne, 1 run

14.5
1

Munro to Brewer, 1 run

14.4
2

Munro to Brewer, 2 runs

14.3
1

Munro to Redmayne, 1 run

14.2
1

Munro to Brewer, 1 run

14.1
1

Munro to Redmayne, 1 run

13.6
1

Gillgrass to Redmayne, 1 run

13.5
2

Gillgrass to Redmayne, 2 runs

13.4
1

Gillgrass to Brewer, 1 run

13.3
.

Gillgrass to Brewer, 0 runs

13.2
.

Gillgrass to Brewer, 0 runs

13.1
1

Gillgrass to Redmayne, 1 run

12.6
1

Gray to Redmayne, 1 run

12.5
1

Gray to Brewer, 1 run

12.4
.

Gray to Brewer, 0 runs

12.3
W

Gray to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (bowled - Surenkumar)

12.2
.

Gray to Surenkumar, 0 runs

12.2
3

Gray to Surenkumar, 3 wides

12.1
1

Gray to Redmayne, 1 run

11.6
.

Bosch to Surenkumar, 0 runs

11.5
.

Bosch to Surenkumar, 0 runs

11.4
.

Bosch to Surenkumar, 0 runs

11.3
1

Bosch to Redmayne, 1 run

11.2
4

Bosch to Redmayne, 4 runs

11.1
1

Bosch to Surenkumar, 1 run

10.6
2

Coppack to Redmayne, 2 runs

10.5
.

Coppack to Redmayne, 0 runs

10.4
4

Coppack to Redmayne, 4 runs

10.3
1

Coppack to Surenkumar, 1 run

10.2
1

Coppack to Redmayne, 1 run

10.1
.

Coppack to Redmayne, 0 runs

9.6
.

MacGregor to Surenkumar, 0 runs

9.5
.

MacGregor to Surenkumar, 0 runs

9.4
1

MacGregor to Redmayne, 1 run

9.3
1

MacGregor to Surenkumar, 1 run

9.2
1

MacGregor to Redmayne, 1 run

9.1
1

MacGregor to Surenkumar, 1 run

8.6
1

Gillgrass to Surenkumar, 1 run

8.5
2

Gillgrass to Surenkumar, 2 runs

8.4
1

Gillgrass to Redmayne, 1 run

8.3
.

Gillgrass to Redmayne, 0 runs

8.2
1

Gillgrass to Surenkumar, 1 run

8.1
1

Gillgrass to Redmayne, 1 run

7.6
.

Gray to Surenkumar, 0 runs

7.5
W

Gray to Arlott, appeal, wicket (bowled - Arlott)

7.4
.

Gray to Arlott, 0 runs

7.3
1

Gray to Redmayne, 1 run

7.2
.

Gray to Redmayne, 0 runs

7.2
5

Gray to Redmayne, 5 wides

7.1
4

Gray to Redmayne, 4 runs

6.6
1

Gillgrass to Redmayne, 1 run

6.5
2

Gillgrass to Redmayne, 2 runs

6.4
1

Gillgrass to Arlott, 1 run

6.3
.

Gillgrass to Arlott, 0 runs

6.2
1

Gillgrass to Redmayne, 1 run

6.1
.

Gillgrass to Redmayne, 0 runs

5.6
4

Coppack to Arlott, 4 runs

5.5
4

Coppack to Arlott, 4 runs

5.4
.

Coppack to Arlott, 0 runs

5.3
.

Coppack to Arlott, 0 runs

5.2
1

Coppack to Redmayne, 1 run

5.1
.

Coppack to Redmayne, 0 runs

4.6
.

Gray to Arlott, 0 runs

4.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Freeborn)

4.4
1

Gray to Redmayne, 1 run

4.3
.

Gray to Redmayne, 0 runs

4.2
1

Gray to Freeborn, 1 run

4.1
.

Gray to Freeborn, 0 runs

3.6
2

Coppack to Redmayne, 2 runs

3.5
2

Coppack to Redmayne, 2 runs

3.4
.

Coppack to Redmayne, 0 runs

3.4
1

Coppack to Redmayne, wide

3.3
.

Coppack to Redmayne, 0 runs

3.2
.

Coppack to Redmayne, 0 runs

3.1
.

Coppack to Redmayne, 0 runs

2.6
4

Munro to Freeborn, 4 runs

2.5
4

Munro to Freeborn, 4 runs

2.4
4

FOUR! Freeborn defends for four runs.

2.3
1

Redmayne defends for a single run.

2.2
.

0 runs

2.2
1

Munro to Redmayne, wide

2.1
W

Munro to Wraith, appeal, wicket (caught - Wraith)

1.6
.

MacGregor to Freeborn, 0 runs

1.5
1

MacGregor to Wraith, 1 run

1.4
4

MacGregor to Wraith, 4 runs

1.3
.

MacGregor to Wraith, 0 runs

1.1
4

MacGregor to Wraith, 4 runs

1.1
1

MacGregor to Wraith, wide

0.6
4

Munro to Freeborn, 4 runs

0.5
1

Munro to Wraith, 1 run

0.4
.

Munro to Wraith, 0 runs

0.3
W

Munro to George, appeal, wicket (caught - George)

0.2
.

Munro to George, 0 runs

0.1
1

Munro to Freeborn, leg bye

19.6
1

Arlott to Coppack, 1 run

19.5
1

Arlott to Munro, 1 run

19.4
.

Arlott to Munro, 0 runs

19.3
1

Arlott to Coppack, 1 run

19.2
1

Arlott to Munro, 1 run

19.1
4

Arlott to Munro, 4 runs

18.6
W

Millie Taylor to Munro, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Gray)

18.5
.

Millie Taylor to Munro, 0 runs

18.4
6

Millie Taylor to Munro, 6 runs

18.3
4

Millie Taylor to Munro, 4 runs

18.2
.

Millie Taylor to Munro, 0 runs

18.1
.

Millie Taylor to Munro, 0 runs

17.6
1

Baker to Munro, 1 run

17.5
.

Baker to Munro, 0 runs

17.4
1

Baker to Gray, 1 run

17.3
.

Baker to Gray, 0 runs

17.2
4

Baker to Gray, 4 runs

17.1
.

Baker to Gray, 0 runs

16.6
1

Davis to Gray, 1 run

16.5
1

Davis to Munro, 1 run

16.4
1

Davis to Gray, 1 run

16.3
.

Davis to Gray, 0 runs

16.2
1

Davis to Munro, 1 run

16.1
.

Davis to Munro, 0 runs

15.6
.

Mary Taylor to Gray, 0 runs

15.5
.

Mary Taylor to Gray, 0 runs

15.4
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Dowse)

15.3
1

Mary Taylor to Munro, 1 run

15.2
.

Mary Taylor to Munro, 0 runs

15.1
1

Mary Taylor to Dowse, 1 run

14.6
1

Davis to Dowse, 1 run

14.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Heap)

14.4
1

Davis to Munro, 1 run

14.3
W

Davis to Gardner, wicket (lbw - Gardner)

14.2
4

Davis to Gardner, 4 runs

14.1
1

Davis to Heap, 1 run

13.6
4

Surenkumar to Gardner, 4 runs

13.5
4

Surenkumar to Gardner, 4 runs

13.4
.

Surenkumar to Gardner, 0 runs

13.3
1

Surenkumar to Heap, 1 run

13.2
.

Surenkumar to Heap, 0 runs

13.1
4

Surenkumar to Heap, 4 runs

12.6
1

Baker to Heap, 1 run

12.5
.

Baker to Heap, 0 runs

12.4
.

Baker to Heap, 0 runs

12.3
.

Baker to Heap, 0 runs

12.2
.

Baker to Heap, 0 runs

12.1
4

Baker to Heap, 4 runs

11.6
.

Mary Taylor to Gardner, 0 runs

11.5
1

Mary Taylor to Heap, 1 run

11.4
2

Mary Taylor to Heap, 2 runs

11.3
1

Mary Taylor to Gardner, 1 run

11.2
2

Mary Taylor to Gardner, 2 runs

11.1
1

Mary Taylor to Heap, 1 run

10.6
4

Davis to Gardner, 4 runs

10.5
1

Davis to Heap, 1 run

10.4
1

Davis to Gardner, 1 run

10.3
1

Davis to Heap, 1 run

10.2
.

Davis to Heap, 0 runs

10.1
1

Davis to Gardner, 1 run

9.6
1

Mary Taylor to Gardner, 1 run

9.5
.

Mary Taylor to Gardner, 0 runs

9.4
.

Mary Taylor to Gardner, 0 runs

9.3
.

Mary Taylor to Gardner, 0 runs

9.2
2

Mary Taylor to Gardner, 2 runs

9.1
.

Mary Taylor to Gardner, 0 runs

8.6
.

Baker to Heap, 0 runs

8.5
.

Baker to Heap, 0 runs

8.4
1

Baker to Gardner, 1 run

8.3
1

Baker to Heap, 1 run

8.2
.

Baker to Heap, 0 runs

8.1
1

Baker to Gardner, 1 run

7.6
1

Mary Taylor to Gardner, 1 run

7.5
2

Mary Taylor to Gardner, 2 runs

7.4
.

Mary Taylor to Gardner, 0 runs

7.3
.

Mary Taylor to Gardner, 0 runs

7.2
.

Mary Taylor to Gardner, 0 runs

7.1
1

Mary Taylor to Heap, 1 run

6.6
.

Baker to Gardner, 0 runs

6.5
.

Baker to Gardner, 0 runs

6.4
1

Baker to Heap, leg bye

6.3
1

Baker to Gardner, 1 run

6.2
.

Baker to Gardner, 0 runs

6.1
2

Baker to Gardner, 2 runs

5.6
4

Surenkumar to Heap, 4 runs

5.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Bosch)

5.4
1

Surenkumar to Gardner, 1 run

5.3
.

Surenkumar to Gardner, 0 runs

5.2
.

Surenkumar to Gardner, 0 runs

5.1
W

Surenkumar to Kirk, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kirk)

4.6
.

Millie Taylor to Bosch, 0 runs

4.5
1

Millie Taylor to Kirk, 1 run

4.4
4

Millie Taylor to Kirk, 4 runs

4.3
.

Millie Taylor to Kirk, 0 runs

4.2
2

Millie Taylor to Kirk, 2 runs

4.1
.

Millie Taylor to Kirk, 0 runs

3.6
.

Arlott to Bosch, 0 runs

3.5
4

Arlott to Bosch, 4 runs

3.4
1

Arlott to Kirk, 1 run

3.3
.

Arlott to Kirk, 0 runs

3.2
1

Arlott to Bosch, 1 run

3.1
.

Arlott to Bosch, 0 runs

2.6
1

Surenkumar to Bosch, 1 run

2.5
1

Surenkumar to Kirk, 1 run

2.4
.

Surenkumar to Kirk, 0 runs

2.3
W

Surenkumar to Gillgrass, appeal, wicket (caught - Gillgrass)

2.2
.

Surenkumar to Gillgrass, 0 runs

2.1
1

Surenkumar to Bosch, 1 run

2.1
1

Surenkumar to Bosch, wide

1.6
.

Arlott to Gillgrass, 0 runs

1.5
.

Arlott to Gillgrass, 0 runs

1.4
1

Arlott to Bosch, leg bye

1.4
1

Arlott to Bosch, wide

1.3
.

Arlott to Bosch, 0 runs

1.2
.

Arlott to Bosch, 0 runs

1.1
W

Arlott to Macleod, wicket (lbw - Macleod)

0.6
2

Millie Taylor to Gillgrass, 2 leg byes

0.5
.

Millie Taylor to Gillgrass, 0 runs

0.4
1

Millie Taylor to Macleod, 1 run

0.4
1

Millie Taylor to Macleod, wide

0.3
1

Millie Taylor to Gillgrass, 1 run

0.2
1

Millie Taylor to Macleod, 1 run

0.1
1

Millie Taylor to Gillgrass, 1 run