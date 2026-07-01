Highlights Warwickshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 01.07.2026
Gillgrass to Redmayne, 5 wides
Gray to Brewer, 4 runs
Gray to Brewer, 4 runs
Gray to Redmayne, 1 run
Gray to Brewer, 1 run
Gray to Brewer, 0 runs
Gray to Redmayne, 1 run
Munro to Redmayne, 1 run
Munro to Brewer, 1 run
Munro to Brewer, 2 runs
Munro to Redmayne, 1 run
Munro to Brewer, 1 run
Munro to Redmayne, 1 run
Gillgrass to Redmayne, 1 run
Gillgrass to Redmayne, 2 runs
Gillgrass to Brewer, 1 run
Gillgrass to Brewer, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Brewer, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Redmayne, 1 run
Gray to Redmayne, 1 run
Gray to Brewer, 1 run
Gray to Brewer, 0 runs
Gray to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (bowled - Surenkumar)
Gray to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Gray to Surenkumar, 3 wides
Gray to Redmayne, 1 run
Bosch to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Bosch to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Bosch to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Bosch to Redmayne, 1 run
Bosch to Redmayne, 4 runs
Bosch to Surenkumar, 1 run
Coppack to Redmayne, 2 runs
Coppack to Redmayne, 0 runs
Coppack to Redmayne, 4 runs
Coppack to Surenkumar, 1 run
Coppack to Redmayne, 1 run
Coppack to Redmayne, 0 runs
MacGregor to Surenkumar, 0 runs
MacGregor to Surenkumar, 0 runs
MacGregor to Redmayne, 1 run
MacGregor to Surenkumar, 1 run
MacGregor to Redmayne, 1 run
MacGregor to Surenkumar, 1 run
Gillgrass to Surenkumar, 1 run
Gillgrass to Surenkumar, 2 runs
Gillgrass to Redmayne, 1 run
Gillgrass to Redmayne, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Surenkumar, 1 run
Gillgrass to Redmayne, 1 run
Gray to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Gray to Arlott, appeal, wicket (bowled - Arlott)
Gray to Arlott, 0 runs
Gray to Redmayne, 1 run
Gray to Redmayne, 0 runs
Gray to Redmayne, 5 wides
Gray to Redmayne, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Redmayne, 1 run
Gillgrass to Redmayne, 2 runs
Gillgrass to Arlott, 1 run
Gillgrass to Arlott, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Redmayne, 1 run
Gillgrass to Redmayne, 0 runs
Coppack to Arlott, 4 runs
Coppack to Arlott, 4 runs
Coppack to Arlott, 0 runs
Coppack to Arlott, 0 runs
Coppack to Redmayne, 1 run
Coppack to Redmayne, 0 runs
Gray to Arlott, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Freeborn)
Gray to Redmayne, 1 run
Gray to Redmayne, 0 runs
Gray to Freeborn, 1 run
Gray to Freeborn, 0 runs
Coppack to Redmayne, 2 runs
Coppack to Redmayne, 2 runs
Coppack to Redmayne, 0 runs
Coppack to Redmayne, wide
Coppack to Redmayne, 0 runs
Coppack to Redmayne, 0 runs
Coppack to Redmayne, 0 runs
Munro to Freeborn, 4 runs
Munro to Freeborn, 4 runs
FOUR! Freeborn defends for four runs.
Redmayne defends for a single run.
0 runs
Munro to Redmayne, wide
Munro to Wraith, appeal, wicket (caught - Wraith)
MacGregor to Freeborn, 0 runs
MacGregor to Wraith, 1 run
MacGregor to Wraith, 4 runs
MacGregor to Wraith, 0 runs
MacGregor to Wraith, 4 runs
MacGregor to Wraith, wide
Munro to Freeborn, 4 runs
Munro to Wraith, 1 run
Munro to Wraith, 0 runs
Munro to George, appeal, wicket (caught - George)
Munro to George, 0 runs
Munro to Freeborn, leg bye
Arlott to Coppack, 1 run
Arlott to Munro, 1 run
Arlott to Munro, 0 runs
Arlott to Coppack, 1 run
Arlott to Munro, 1 run
Arlott to Munro, 4 runs
Millie Taylor to Munro, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Gray)
Millie Taylor to Munro, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Munro, 6 runs
Millie Taylor to Munro, 4 runs
Millie Taylor to Munro, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Munro, 0 runs
Baker to Munro, 1 run
Baker to Munro, 0 runs
Baker to Gray, 1 run
Baker to Gray, 0 runs
Baker to Gray, 4 runs
Baker to Gray, 0 runs
Davis to Gray, 1 run
Davis to Munro, 1 run
Davis to Gray, 1 run
Davis to Gray, 0 runs
Davis to Munro, 1 run
Davis to Munro, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Gray, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Gray, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Dowse)
Mary Taylor to Munro, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Munro, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Dowse, 1 run
Davis to Dowse, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Heap)
Davis to Munro, 1 run
Davis to Gardner, wicket (lbw - Gardner)
Davis to Gardner, 4 runs
Davis to Heap, 1 run
Surenkumar to Gardner, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Gardner, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Gardner, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Heap, 1 run
Surenkumar to Heap, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Heap, 4 runs
Baker to Heap, 1 run
Baker to Heap, 0 runs
Baker to Heap, 0 runs
Baker to Heap, 0 runs
Baker to Heap, 0 runs
Baker to Heap, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Gardner, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Heap, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Heap, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Gardner, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Gardner, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Heap, 1 run
Davis to Gardner, 4 runs
Davis to Heap, 1 run
Davis to Gardner, 1 run
Davis to Heap, 1 run
Davis to Heap, 0 runs
Davis to Gardner, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Gardner, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Gardner, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Gardner, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Gardner, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Gardner, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Gardner, 0 runs
Baker to Heap, 0 runs
Baker to Heap, 0 runs
Baker to Gardner, 1 run
Baker to Heap, 1 run
Baker to Heap, 0 runs
Baker to Gardner, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Gardner, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Gardner, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Gardner, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Gardner, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Gardner, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Heap, 1 run
Baker to Gardner, 0 runs
Baker to Gardner, 0 runs
Baker to Heap, leg bye
Baker to Gardner, 1 run
Baker to Gardner, 0 runs
Baker to Gardner, 2 runs
Surenkumar to Heap, 4 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Bosch)
Surenkumar to Gardner, 1 run
Surenkumar to Gardner, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Gardner, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Kirk, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kirk)
Millie Taylor to Bosch, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Kirk, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Kirk, 4 runs
Millie Taylor to Kirk, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Kirk, 2 runs
Millie Taylor to Kirk, 0 runs
Arlott to Bosch, 0 runs
Arlott to Bosch, 4 runs
Arlott to Kirk, 1 run
Arlott to Kirk, 0 runs
Arlott to Bosch, 1 run
Arlott to Bosch, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Bosch, 1 run
Surenkumar to Kirk, 1 run
Surenkumar to Kirk, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Gillgrass, appeal, wicket (caught - Gillgrass)
Surenkumar to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Bosch, 1 run
Surenkumar to Bosch, wide
Arlott to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Arlott to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Arlott to Bosch, leg bye
Arlott to Bosch, wide
Arlott to Bosch, 0 runs
Arlott to Bosch, 0 runs
Arlott to Macleod, wicket (lbw - Macleod)
Millie Taylor to Gillgrass, 2 leg byes
Millie Taylor to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Macleod, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Macleod, wide
Millie Taylor to Gillgrass, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Macleod, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Gillgrass, 1 run