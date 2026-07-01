Gillgrass to Redmayne, 5 wides

Gray to Brewer, 4 runs

Gray to Brewer, 4 runs

Gray to Redmayne, 1 run

Gray to Brewer, 1 run

Gray to Brewer, 0 runs

Gray to Redmayne, 1 run

Munro to Redmayne, 1 run

Munro to Brewer, 1 run

Munro to Brewer, 2 runs

Munro to Redmayne, 1 run

Munro to Brewer, 1 run

Munro to Redmayne, 1 run

Gillgrass to Redmayne, 1 run

Gillgrass to Redmayne, 2 runs

Gillgrass to Brewer, 1 run

Gillgrass to Brewer, 0 runs

Gillgrass to Brewer, 0 runs

Gillgrass to Redmayne, 1 run

Gray to Redmayne, 1 run

Gray to Brewer, 1 run

Gray to Brewer, 0 runs

Gray to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (bowled - Surenkumar)

Gray to Surenkumar, 0 runs

Gray to Surenkumar, 3 wides

Gray to Redmayne, 1 run

Bosch to Surenkumar, 0 runs

Bosch to Surenkumar, 0 runs

Bosch to Surenkumar, 0 runs

Bosch to Redmayne, 1 run

Bosch to Redmayne, 4 runs

Bosch to Surenkumar, 1 run

Coppack to Redmayne, 2 runs

Coppack to Redmayne, 0 runs

Coppack to Redmayne, 4 runs

Coppack to Surenkumar, 1 run

Coppack to Redmayne, 1 run

Coppack to Redmayne, 0 runs

MacGregor to Surenkumar, 0 runs

MacGregor to Surenkumar, 0 runs

MacGregor to Redmayne, 1 run

MacGregor to Surenkumar, 1 run

MacGregor to Redmayne, 1 run

MacGregor to Surenkumar, 1 run

Gillgrass to Surenkumar, 1 run

Gillgrass to Surenkumar, 2 runs

Gillgrass to Redmayne, 1 run

Gillgrass to Redmayne, 0 runs

Gillgrass to Surenkumar, 1 run

Gillgrass to Redmayne, 1 run

Gray to Surenkumar, 0 runs

Gray to Arlott, appeal, wicket (bowled - Arlott)

Gray to Arlott, 0 runs

Gray to Redmayne, 1 run

Gray to Redmayne, 0 runs

Gray to Redmayne, 5 wides

Gray to Redmayne, 4 runs

Gillgrass to Redmayne, 1 run

Gillgrass to Redmayne, 2 runs

Gillgrass to Arlott, 1 run

Gillgrass to Arlott, 0 runs

Gillgrass to Redmayne, 1 run

Gillgrass to Redmayne, 0 runs

Coppack to Arlott, 4 runs

Coppack to Arlott, 4 runs

Coppack to Arlott, 0 runs

Coppack to Arlott, 0 runs

Coppack to Redmayne, 1 run

Coppack to Redmayne, 0 runs

Gray to Arlott, 0 runs

Gray to Redmayne, 1 run

Gray to Redmayne, 0 runs

Gray to Freeborn, 1 run

Gray to Freeborn, 0 runs

Coppack to Redmayne, 2 runs

Coppack to Redmayne, 2 runs

Coppack to Redmayne, 0 runs

Coppack to Redmayne, wide

Coppack to Redmayne, 0 runs

Coppack to Redmayne, 0 runs

Coppack to Redmayne, 0 runs

Munro to Freeborn, 4 runs

Munro to Freeborn, 4 runs

2.4 4

FOUR! Freeborn defends for four runs.