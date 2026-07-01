Squads Warwickshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 01.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Freeborn Abbey
wicket keeper
Macleod Alice
batsman
George Katie
bowler
Gillgrass Bryony
no information yet
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Bosch Anneke
all rounder
Redmayne Georgia
wicket keeper
Kirk Michaela
batsman
Arlott Emily
bowler
Gardner Joana
all rounder
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Heap Liberty
bowler
Surenkumar Amuruthaa
bowler
Munro Sophie
bowler
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Taylor Millie
no information yet
Gray Eva
bowler
Davis Georgia
bowler
Coppack Kate Louise
all rounder
Baker Hannah
bowler
MacGregor Esmae
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Bishop Amelie
no information yet
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Carr Amara
wicket keeper
Graham Phoebe
bowler
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
Harris Laura
batsman
Griffith Cordelia
batsman
Kalis Sterre
batsman
Maqsood Abtaha
bowler
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Miller Florence H
batsman
Perrin Davina
all rounder
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Porter Gemma
no information yet
Scrivens Grace
all rounder
Rainey Hannah
bowler
Smale Sophia
bowler
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Winfield Lauren
wicket keeper
Wong Issy
bowler