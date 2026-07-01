Squads Warwickshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 01.07.2026

T20

WAR
WAR

119

ESS
ESS

116

Playing

WAR
WAR
ESS
ESS
First TeamSecond Team
Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Gillgrass Bryony

no information yet

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Bosch Anneke

all rounder

Redmayne Georgia

wicket keeper

Gardner Joana

all rounder

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Gray Eva

bowler

Bench

WAR
WAR
ESS
ESS
First TeamSecond Team
Beech Sophie

no information yet

Bishop Amelie

no information yet

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Carr Amara

wicket keeper

Castle Kelly

all rounder

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Perrin Davina

all rounder

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Porter Gemma

no information yet

Scrivens Grace

all rounder

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Winfield Lauren

wicket keeper

Wong Issy

bowler