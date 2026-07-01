Match details Warwickshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 01.07.2026

T20

WAR
WAR

119

ESS
ESS

116

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Essex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, July 01, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersFreeborn Abbey, George Katie, Wraith Natasha, Redmayne Georgia, Arlott Emily, Brewer Chloe, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Taylor Mary, Taylor Millie, Davis Georgia, Baker Hannah
BenchBeech Sophie, Brett Phoebe, Ellis Bethan, Graham Phoebe, Hardwick Hannah, Harris Laura, Kalis Sterre, Pavely Charis, Perrin Davina, Porter Gemma, Rainey Hannah, Stonehouse Alexa, Wong Issy

Essex Squad

PlayersMacleod Alice, Gillgrass Bryony, Bosch Anneke, Kirk Michaela, Gardner Joana, Heap Liberty, Munro Sophie, Dowse Ariana, Gray Eva, Coppack Kate Louise, MacGregor Esmae
BenchBishop Amelie, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Carr Amara, Castle Kelly, Grewcock Jodie, Griffith Cordelia, Maqsood Abtaha, Miller Florence H, Penna Madeline, Scrivens Grace, Smale Sophia, Winfield Lauren

Venue Guide

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