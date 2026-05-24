Highlights Warwickshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 24.05.2026

T20

WAR
WAR

166

SOM
SOM

167

18.2
1

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run

18.1
.

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs

17.6
1

Davis to Learoyd, 1 run

17.5
1

Davis to Griffiths, 1 run

17.4
.

Davis to Griffiths, 0 runs

17.3
4

Davis to Griffiths, 4 runs

17.2
1

Davis to Learoyd, 1 run

17.1
4

Davis to Learoyd, 4 runs

16.6
1

Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run

16.5
1

Millie Taylor to Griffiths, 1 run

16.4
.

Millie Taylor to Griffiths, 0 runs

16.3
1

Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run

16.2
.

Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs

16.1
1

Millie Taylor to Griffiths, 1 run

15.6
4

Brett to Learoyd, 4 runs

15.5
4

Brett to Learoyd, 4 runs

15.4
1

Brett to Griffiths, 1 run

15.3
.

Brett to Griffiths, 0 runs

15.2
W

Brett to Holland, appeal, wicket (bowled - Holland)

15.1
1

Brett to Learoyd, 1 run

14.6
.

Davis to Holland, 0 runs

14.5
1

Davis to Learoyd, 1 run

14.4
1

Davis to Holland, 1 run

14.3
4

Davis to Holland, 4 runs

14.2
1

Davis to Learoyd, 1 run

14.1
1

Davis to Holland, 1 run

13.6
1

Mary Taylor to Holland, 1 run

13.6
5

Mary Taylor to Holland, 5 wides

13.5
1

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run

13.4
1

Mary Taylor to Holland, 1 run

13.3
1

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run

13.2
.

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs

13.1
2

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 2 runs

12.6
1

Surenkumar to Learoyd, 1 run

12.5
.

Surenkumar to Learoyd, 0 runs

12.4
.

Surenkumar to Learoyd, 0 runs

12.4
1

Surenkumar to Learoyd, wide

12.3
1

Surenkumar to Holland, 1 run

12.2
1

Surenkumar to Learoyd, 1 run

12.1
2

Surenkumar to Learoyd, 2 runs

11.6
2

Millie Taylor to Holland, 2 runs

11.5
1

Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run

11.4
1

Millie Taylor to Holland, 1 run

11.3
4

Millie Taylor to Holland, 4 runs

11.2
1

Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run

11.1
.

Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.6
.

Davis to Holland, 0 runs

10.5
W

Davis to Luff, appeal, wicket (bowled - Luff)

10.4
4

Davis to Luff, 4 runs

10.3
1

Davis to Learoyd, 1 run

10.2
.

Davis to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.1
.

Davis to Learoyd, 0 runs

9.6
1

Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run

9.5
.

Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs

9.4
1

Millie Taylor to Luff, 1 run

9.3
1

Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run

9.2
.

Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs

9.1
1

Millie Taylor to Luff, 1 run

8.6
1

Mary Taylor to Luff, 1 run

8.5
1

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run

8.4
2

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 2 runs

8.3
.

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs

8.2
2

Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 2 runs

8.1
1

Mary Taylor to Luff, 1 run

7.6
4

Davis to Learoyd, 4 runs

7.5
4

Davis to Learoyd, 4 runs

7.4
1

Davis to Luff, 1 run

7.3
.

Davis to Luff, 0 runs

7.2
.

Davis to Luff, 0 runs

7.1
1

Davis to Learoyd, 1 run

6.6
4

Millie Taylor to Luff, 4 runs

6.5
1

Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run

6.4
1

Millie Taylor to Luff, 1 run

6.3
4

Millie Taylor to Luff, 4 runs

6.2
3

Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 3 runs

6.1
.

Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs

5.6
4

Stonehouse to Luff, 4 runs

5.5
1

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 1 run

5.4
1

Stonehouse to Luff, 1 run

5.3
4

Stonehouse to Luff, 4 runs

5.2
4

Stonehouse to Luff, 4 runs

5.1
.

Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs

4.6
1

Brett to Luff, 1 run

4.5
4

Brett to Luff, 4 runs

4.4
1

Brett to Learoyd, 1 run

4.3
4

Brett to Learoyd, 4 runs

4.2
1

Brett to Luff, 1 run

4.1
4

Brett to Luff, 4 runs

3.6
1

Surenkumar to Luff, 1 run

3.5
2

Surenkumar to Luff, 2 runs

3.4
4

Surenkumar to Luff, 4 runs

3.3
1

Surenkumar to Learoyd, 1 run

3.2
1

Surenkumar to Luff, 1 run

3.1
1

Surenkumar to Learoyd, 1 run

2.6
.

Brett to Luff, 0 runs

2.5
4

Brett to Luff, 4 runs

2.5
1

Brett to Luff, wide

2.4
1

Brett to Learoyd, 1 run

2.3
.

Brett to Learoyd, 0 runs

2.2
W

Brett to Odgers, appeal, wicket (caught - Odgers)

2.1
.

Brett to Odgers, 0 runs

1.6
1

Mary Taylor to Odgers, 1 run

1.5
4

Mary Taylor to Odgers, 4 runs

1.4
4

Mary Taylor to Odgers, 4 runs

1.3
.

Mary Taylor to Odgers, 0 runs

1.3
1

Mary Taylor to Odgers, wide

1.2
.

Mary Taylor to Odgers, 0 runs

1.1
1

Mary Taylor to Luff, 1 run, appeal

0.6
4

Stonehouse to Odgers, 4 runs

0.5
1

Stonehouse to Luff, leg bye

0.4
.

Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs

0.4
1

Stonehouse to Luff, wide

0.3
.

Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs

0.2
4

Stonehouse to Luff, 4 runs

0.2
1

Stonehouse to Luff, no ball

0.1
1

Stonehouse to Odgers, 1 run

19.6
W

Holland to Millie Taylor, appeal, wicket (stumped - Millie Taylor)

19.5
2

Holland to Millie Taylor, 2 runs

19.4
1

Holland to Davis, 1 run

19.3
1

Holland to Millie Taylor, 1 run

19.2
1

Holland to Davis, 1 run

19.1
4

Holland to Davis, 4 runs

18.6
1

Vukusic to Davis, 1 run

18.5
W

Vukusic to Stonehouse, appeal, wicket (caught - Stonehouse)

18.4
1

Vukusic to Millie Taylor, 1 run

18.3
4

Vukusic to Millie Taylor, 4 runs

18.2
.

Vukusic to Millie Taylor, 0 runs

18.1
W

Vukusic to Mary Taylor, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mary Taylor)

17.6
2

Skelton to Stonehouse, 2 runs

17.5
1

Skelton to Mary Taylor, 1 run

17.4
2

Skelton to Mary Taylor, 2 runs

17.3
4

Skelton to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

17.2
.

Skelton to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

17.1
2

Skelton to Mary Taylor, 2 runs

16.6
.

Holland to Stonehouse, 0 runs

16.5
.

Holland to Stonehouse, 0 runs

16.4
4

Holland to Stonehouse, 4 runs

16.3
.

Holland to Stonehouse, 0 runs

16.2
W

Holland to Mary Taylor, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Wraith)

16.1
1

Holland to Wraith, 1 run

15.6
2

Harris to Mary Taylor, 2 runs

15.5
1

Harris to Wraith, 1 run

15.4
1

Harris to Mary Taylor, 1 run

15.3
.

Harris to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

15.2
1

Harris to Wraith, 1 run

15.1
1

Harris to Mary Taylor, 1 run

14.6
1

Vukusic to Mary Taylor, 1 run

14.5
.

Vukusic to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

14.4
W

Vukusic to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (caught - Surenkumar)

14.3
.

Vukusic to Surenkumar, 0 runs

14.2
4

Vukusic to Surenkumar, 4 runs

14.1
.

Vukusic to Surenkumar, 0 runs

13.6
2

Barnes to Wraith, 2 runs

13.5
.

Barnes to Wraith, 0 runs

13.4
1

Barnes to Surenkumar, 1 run

13.3
1

Barnes to Wraith, 1 run

13.2
3

Barnes to Surenkumar, 3 runs

13.1
2

Barnes to Surenkumar, 2 runs

12.6
W

Skelton to Brewer, appeal, wicket (stumped - Brewer)

12.5
1

Skelton to Surenkumar, 1 run

12.4
1

Skelton to Brewer, 1 run

12.3
1

Skelton to Surenkumar, 1 run

12.2
1

Skelton to Brewer, 1 run

12.1
1

Skelton to Surenkumar, 1 run

11.6
1

Harris to Surenkumar, 1 run

11.5
2

Harris to Surenkumar, 2 runs

11.4
6

Harris to Surenkumar, 6 runs

11.3
.

Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs

11.2
1

Harris to Brewer, 1 run

11.1
1

Harris to Surenkumar, 1 run

10.6
.

Holland to Brewer, appeal

10.5
W

Holland to Redmayne, appeal, wicket (bowled - Redmayne)

10.4
1

Holland to Surenkumar, 1 run

10.2
.

Holland to Redmayne, 0 runs

10.2
2

Holland to Surenkumar, 2 wides

10.1
.

Holland to Surenkumar, 0 runs

9.6
1

Barnes to Surenkumar, 1 run

9.5
1

Barnes to Redmayne, 1 run

9.4
1

Barnes to Surenkumar, 1 run

9.4
1

Barnes to Surenkumar, wide

9.3
2

Barnes to Surenkumar, 2 runs

9.2
1

Barnes to Redmayne, 1 run

9.1
.

Barnes to Redmayne, 0 runs

9.1
nb

Barnes to Redmayne, no ball + 4 runs

8.6
1

Griffiths to Redmayne, 1 run

8.5
W

Griffiths to Austin, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Austin)

8.4
4

Griffiths to Austin, 4 runs

8.3
.

Griffiths to Austin, 0 runs

8.2
.

Griffiths to Austin, 0 runs

8.1
4

Griffiths to Austin, 4 runs

7.6
1

Harris to Austin, 1 run

7.5
2

Harris to Austin, 2 runs

7.4
1

Harris to Redmayne, 1 run

7.3
4

Harris to Redmayne, 4 runs

7.2
1

Harris to Austin, 1 run

7.1
1

Harris to Redmayne, 1 run

6.6
1

Holland to Redmayne, 1 run

6.5
.

Holland to Redmayne, 0 runs

6.4
.

Holland to Redmayne, 0 runs

6.3
2

Holland to Redmayne, 2 runs

6.2
1

Holland to Austin, 1 run

6.1
.

Holland to Austin, 0 runs

5.6
1

Vukusic to Austin, 1 run

5.5
.

Vukusic to Austin, 0 runs

5.4
1

Vukusic to Redmayne, 1 run

5.3
.

Vukusic to Redmayne, 0 runs

5.2
1

Vukusic to Austin, 1 run

5.1
1

Vukusic to Redmayne, 1 run

4.6
4

Skelton to Austin, 4 runs

4.5
.

Skelton to Austin, 0 runs

4.4
1

Skelton to Redmayne, 1 run

4.3
4

Skelton to Redmayne, 4 runs

4.2
1

Skelton to Austin, 1 run

4.1
1

Skelton to Redmayne, 1 run

3.6
2

Barnes to Austin, 2 runs

3.5
.

Barnes to Austin, 0 runs

3.4
2

Barnes to Austin, 2 runs

3.3
1

Barnes to Redmayne, 1 run

3.2
4

Barnes to Redmayne, 4 runs

3.1
W

Barnes to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (caught - Freeborn)

2.6
.

Griffiths to Austin, 0 runs

2.5
4

Griffiths to Austin, 4 runs

2.4
.

Griffiths to Austin, 0 runs

2.3
1

Griffiths to Freeborn, 1 run

2.2
4

Griffiths to Freeborn, 4 runs

2.1
.

Griffiths to Freeborn, 0 runs

1.6
.

Skelton to Austin, 0 runs

1.5
4

Skelton to Austin, 4 runs

1.4
2

Skelton to Austin, 2 runs

1.3
1

Skelton to Freeborn, 1 run

1.2
.

Skelton to Freeborn, 0 runs

1.1
1

Skelton to Austin, 1 run

0.6
2

Vukusic to Freeborn, 2 runs

0.6
1

Vukusic to Freeborn, wide

0.5
4

Vukusic to Freeborn, 4 runs

0.4
4

Vukusic to Freeborn, 4 runs

0.3
1

Vukusic to Austin, 1 run

0.2
4

Vukusic to Austin, 4 runs

0.1
.

Vukusic to Austin, 0 runs

0.1
1

Vukusic to Austin, wide