Highlights Warwickshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 24.05.2026
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs
Davis to Learoyd, 1 run
Davis to Griffiths, 1 run
Davis to Griffiths, 0 runs
Davis to Griffiths, 4 runs
Davis to Learoyd, 1 run
Davis to Learoyd, 4 runs
Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Griffiths, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Griffiths, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Griffiths, 1 run
Brett to Learoyd, 4 runs
Brett to Learoyd, 4 runs
Brett to Griffiths, 1 run
Brett to Griffiths, 0 runs
Brett to Holland, appeal, wicket (bowled - Holland)
Brett to Learoyd, 1 run
Davis to Holland, 0 runs
Davis to Learoyd, 1 run
Davis to Holland, 1 run
Davis to Holland, 4 runs
Davis to Learoyd, 1 run
Davis to Holland, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Holland, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Holland, 5 wides
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Holland, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 2 runs
Surenkumar to Learoyd, 1 run
Surenkumar to Learoyd, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Learoyd, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Learoyd, wide
Surenkumar to Holland, 1 run
Surenkumar to Learoyd, 1 run
Surenkumar to Learoyd, 2 runs
Millie Taylor to Holland, 2 runs
Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Holland, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Holland, 4 runs
Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs
Davis to Holland, 0 runs
Davis to Luff, appeal, wicket (bowled - Luff)
Davis to Luff, 4 runs
Davis to Learoyd, 1 run
Davis to Learoyd, 0 runs
Davis to Learoyd, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Luff, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Luff, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Luff, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Learoyd, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Luff, 1 run
Davis to Learoyd, 4 runs
Davis to Learoyd, 4 runs
Davis to Luff, 1 run
Davis to Luff, 0 runs
Davis to Luff, 0 runs
Davis to Learoyd, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Luff, 4 runs
Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Luff, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Luff, 4 runs
Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 3 runs
Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Luff, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 1 run
Stonehouse to Luff, 1 run
Stonehouse to Luff, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Luff, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs
Brett to Luff, 1 run
Brett to Luff, 4 runs
Brett to Learoyd, 1 run
Brett to Learoyd, 4 runs
Brett to Luff, 1 run
Brett to Luff, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Luff, 1 run
Surenkumar to Luff, 2 runs
Surenkumar to Luff, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Learoyd, 1 run
Surenkumar to Luff, 1 run
Surenkumar to Learoyd, 1 run
Brett to Luff, 0 runs
Brett to Luff, 4 runs
Brett to Luff, wide
Brett to Learoyd, 1 run
Brett to Learoyd, 0 runs
Brett to Odgers, appeal, wicket (caught - Odgers)
Brett to Odgers, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Odgers, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Odgers, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Odgers, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Odgers, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Odgers, wide
Mary Taylor to Odgers, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Luff, 1 run, appeal
Stonehouse to Odgers, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Luff, leg bye
Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Luff, wide
Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Luff, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Luff, no ball
Stonehouse to Odgers, 1 run
Holland to Millie Taylor, appeal, wicket (stumped - Millie Taylor)
Holland to Millie Taylor, 2 runs
Holland to Davis, 1 run
Holland to Millie Taylor, 1 run
Holland to Davis, 1 run
Holland to Davis, 4 runs
Vukusic to Davis, 1 run
Vukusic to Stonehouse, appeal, wicket (caught - Stonehouse)
Vukusic to Millie Taylor, 1 run
Vukusic to Millie Taylor, 4 runs
Vukusic to Millie Taylor, 0 runs
Vukusic to Mary Taylor, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mary Taylor)
Skelton to Stonehouse, 2 runs
Skelton to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Skelton to Mary Taylor, 2 runs
Skelton to Mary Taylor, 4 runs
Skelton to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Skelton to Mary Taylor, 2 runs
Holland to Stonehouse, 0 runs
Holland to Stonehouse, 0 runs
Holland to Stonehouse, 4 runs
Holland to Stonehouse, 0 runs
Holland to Mary Taylor, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Wraith)
Holland to Wraith, 1 run
Harris to Mary Taylor, 2 runs
Harris to Wraith, 1 run
Harris to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Harris to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Harris to Wraith, 1 run
Harris to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Vukusic to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Vukusic to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Vukusic to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (caught - Surenkumar)
Vukusic to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Vukusic to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Vukusic to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Barnes to Wraith, 2 runs
Barnes to Wraith, 0 runs
Barnes to Surenkumar, 1 run
Barnes to Wraith, 1 run
Barnes to Surenkumar, 3 runs
Barnes to Surenkumar, 2 runs
Skelton to Brewer, appeal, wicket (stumped - Brewer)
Skelton to Surenkumar, 1 run
Skelton to Brewer, 1 run
Skelton to Surenkumar, 1 run
Skelton to Brewer, 1 run
Skelton to Surenkumar, 1 run
Harris to Surenkumar, 1 run
Harris to Surenkumar, 2 runs
Harris to Surenkumar, 6 runs
Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Harris to Brewer, 1 run
Harris to Surenkumar, 1 run
Holland to Brewer, appeal
Holland to Redmayne, appeal, wicket (bowled - Redmayne)
Holland to Surenkumar, 1 run
Holland to Redmayne, 0 runs
Holland to Surenkumar, 2 wides
Holland to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Barnes to Surenkumar, 1 run
Barnes to Redmayne, 1 run
Barnes to Surenkumar, 1 run
Barnes to Surenkumar, wide
Barnes to Surenkumar, 2 runs
Barnes to Redmayne, 1 run
Barnes to Redmayne, 0 runs
Barnes to Redmayne, no ball + 4 runs
Griffiths to Redmayne, 1 run
Griffiths to Austin, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Austin)
Griffiths to Austin, 4 runs
Griffiths to Austin, 0 runs
Griffiths to Austin, 0 runs
Griffiths to Austin, 4 runs
Harris to Austin, 1 run
Harris to Austin, 2 runs
Harris to Redmayne, 1 run
Harris to Redmayne, 4 runs
Harris to Austin, 1 run
Harris to Redmayne, 1 run
Holland to Redmayne, 1 run
Holland to Redmayne, 0 runs
Holland to Redmayne, 0 runs
Holland to Redmayne, 2 runs
Holland to Austin, 1 run
Holland to Austin, 0 runs
Vukusic to Austin, 1 run
Vukusic to Austin, 0 runs
Vukusic to Redmayne, 1 run
Vukusic to Redmayne, 0 runs
Vukusic to Austin, 1 run
Vukusic to Redmayne, 1 run
Skelton to Austin, 4 runs
Skelton to Austin, 0 runs
Skelton to Redmayne, 1 run
Skelton to Redmayne, 4 runs
Skelton to Austin, 1 run
Skelton to Redmayne, 1 run
Barnes to Austin, 2 runs
Barnes to Austin, 0 runs
Barnes to Austin, 2 runs
Barnes to Redmayne, 1 run
Barnes to Redmayne, 4 runs
Barnes to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (caught - Freeborn)
Griffiths to Austin, 0 runs
Griffiths to Austin, 4 runs
Griffiths to Austin, 0 runs
Griffiths to Freeborn, 1 run
Griffiths to Freeborn, 4 runs
Griffiths to Freeborn, 0 runs
Skelton to Austin, 0 runs
Skelton to Austin, 4 runs
Skelton to Austin, 2 runs
Skelton to Freeborn, 1 run
Skelton to Freeborn, 0 runs
Skelton to Austin, 1 run
Vukusic to Freeborn, 2 runs
Vukusic to Freeborn, wide
Vukusic to Freeborn, 4 runs
Vukusic to Freeborn, 4 runs
Vukusic to Austin, 1 run
Vukusic to Austin, 4 runs
Vukusic to Austin, 0 runs
Vukusic to Austin, wide