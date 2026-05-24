Match details Warwickshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 24.05.2026

T20

WAR
WAR

166

SOM
SOM

167

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 24, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersAustin Meg, Redmayne Georgia, Wraith Natasha, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Freeborn Abbey, Brewer Chloe, Taylor Mary, Stonehouse Alexa, Taylor Millie, Davis Georgia, Brett Phoebe
BenchArlott Emily, Baker Hannah, Beech Sophie, Ellis Bethan, George Katie, Graham Phoebe, Hardwick Hannah, Harris Laura, Kalis Sterre, Pavely Charis, Perrin Davina, Porter Gemma, Rainey Hannah, Wong Issy

Somerset Squad

PlayersOdgers Rebecca, Luff Sophie Natasha, Learoyd Anika, Holland Niamh, Griffiths Alex, Jones Katie, Skelton Chloe, Hazell Jess, Harris Lola, Barnes Olivia, Vukusic Erin
BenchAnderson Ellie, Corney Emma, Davis Ruby, Dean Charlie, Gibson Danielle, Jackson Laura, Jones Hannah, Knight Heather, Munday Amelie, Robbins Mollie, Westley Jasmine, Willis Bea, Wilson Fran

Venue Guide

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