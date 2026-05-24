Squads Warwickshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 24.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Austin Meg
batsman
Odgers Rebecca
batsman
Redmayne Georgia
wicket keeper
Luff Sophie Natasha
batsman
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Surenkumar Amuruthaa
bowler
Holland Niamh
bowler
Freeborn Abbey
wicket keeper
Griffiths Alex
all rounder
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Taylor Millie
no information yet
Harris Lola
no information yet
Davis Georgia
bowler
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Vukusic Erin
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Arlott Emily
bowler
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Baker Hannah
bowler
Corney Emma
batsman
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Davis Ruby
batsman
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Dean Charlie
all rounder
George Katie
bowler
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Graham Phoebe
bowler
Jackson Laura
batsman
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Jones Hannah
no information yet
Harris Laura
batsman
Knight Heather
batsman
Kalis Sterre
batsman
Munday Amelie
no information yet
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Robbins Mollie
bowler
Perrin Davina
all rounder
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
Porter Gemma
no information yet
Willis Bea
no information yet
Rainey Hannah
bowler
Wilson Fran
batsman
Wong Issy
bowler