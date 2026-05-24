Squads Warwickshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 24.05.2026

T20

WAR
WAR

166

SOM
SOM

167

Playing

WAR
WAR
SOM
SOM
First TeamSecond Team
Austin Meg

batsman

Redmayne Georgia

wicket keeper

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Griffiths Alex

all rounder

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Hazell Jess

no information yet

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Harris Lola

no information yet

Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Vukusic Erin

no information yet

Bench

WAR
WAR
SOM
SOM
First TeamSecond Team
Beech Sophie

no information yet

Davis Ruby

batsman

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Dean Charlie

all rounder

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Jones Hannah

no information yet

Munday Amelie

no information yet

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Perrin Davina

all rounder

Westley Jasmine

no information yet

Porter Gemma

no information yet

Willis Bea

no information yet

Wong Issy

bowler