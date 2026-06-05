Highlights Kent vs Worcestershire Rapids T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026

T20

KEN
KEN

101

WOR
WOR

104

19.4
W

Bishop to Belt, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Gorham)

19.3
4

Bishop to Belt, 4 runs

19.2
1

Bishop to Gorham, 1 run

19.1
.

Bishop to Gorham, 0 runs

18.6
1

Boycott to Gorham, 1 run

18.5
1

Boycott to Belt, 1 run

18.4
1

Boycott to Gorham, 1 run

18.3
W

OUT! Run out. Gorham defends. James is then run out at the bowler's end, as a result of some good fielding by Mitchell and Boycott.

18.2
.

Boycott to Gorham, 0 runs

18.1
1

Boycott to James, 1 run

17.6
1

Bishop to James, 1 run

17.5
1

Bishop to Gorham, 1 run

17.4
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Bilal)

17.3
1

Bishop to James, 1 run

17.2
.

Bishop to James, 0 runs

17.1
4

And again! James defends for 4 runs.

16.6
.

Maund to Bilal, 0 runs

16.5
1

Maund to James, 1 run

16.4
1

Maund to Bilal, 1 run

16.3
1

Maund to James, 1 run

16.2
.

Maund to James, 0 runs

16.1
2

Maund to James, 2 runs

15.6
1

Gillgrass to James, leg bye

15.5
.

Gillgrass to James, 0 runs

15.4
1

Gillgrass to Bilal, 1 run

15.4
1

Gillgrass to Bilal, wide

15.3
.

Gillgrass to Bilal, 0 runs

15.2
4

Gillgrass to Bilal, 4 runs

15.1
1

Gillgrass to James, 1 run

14.6
1

Boycott to James, 1 run

14.5
1

Boycott to Bilal, 1 run

14.4
.

Boycott to Bilal, 0 runs

14.3
.

Boycott to Bilal, 0 runs

14.2
2

Bilal plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

14.1
.

Boycott to Bilal, 0 runs

13.6
.

Gillgrass to James, 0 runs

13.5
W

Gillgrass to Young, appeal, wicket (caught - Young)

13.4
.

Gillgrass to Young, 0 runs

13.3
1

Gillgrass to Bilal, 1 run

13.2
.

Gillgrass to Bilal, 0 runs

13.1
W

Gillgrass to Hardwick, appeal, wicket (stumped - Hardwick)

12.6
.

Boycott to Young, 0 runs

12.5
1

Boycott to Hardwick, 1 run

12.4
.

Boycott to Hardwick, 0 runs

12.3
1

Boycott to Young, 1 run

12.2
.

Boycott to Young, 0 runs

12.1
.

Boycott to Young, 0 runs

11.6
1

Gillgrass to Young, 1 run

11.5
W

Gillgrass to Gordon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gordon)

11.4
1lb

Hardwick defends for a leg bye.

11.3
.

Gillgrass to Hardwick, appeal

11.2
1

Gillgrass to Gordon, 1 run

11.1
1

Gillgrass to Hardwick, 1 run

10.6
.

Boycott to Gordon, 0 runs

10.5
.

Boycott to Gordon, 0 runs

10.4
4

Boycott to Gordon, 4 runs

10.3
1

Boycott to Hardwick, 1 run

10.2
1

Boycott to Gordon, 1 run

10.1
.

Boycott to Gordon, 0 runs

9.6
1

Gillgrass to Gordon, 1 run

9.5
.

Gillgrass to Gordon, 0 runs

9.4
4

Gillgrass to Gordon, 4 runs

9.3
.

Gillgrass to Gordon, 0 runs

9.2
1

Gillgrass to Hardwick, 1 run

9.1
1

Gillgrass to Gordon, 1 run

8.6
.

Maund to Hardwick, 0 runs

8.5
.

Maund to Hardwick, 0 runs

8.4
.

Maund to Hardwick, 0 runs

8.3
W

Maund to Castle, appeal, wicket (caught - Castle)

8.2
W

Maund to Barnfather, wicket (lbw - Barnfather)

8.1
.

Maund to Barnfather, 0 runs

7.6
1

Bishop to Barnfather, 1 run

7.5
4

Bishop to Barnfather, 4 runs

7.4
.

Bishop to Barnfather, 0 runs

7.3
1

Bishop to Gordon, 1 run

7.2
1

Bishop to Barnfather, 1 run

7.1
1

Gordon plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

6.6
.

Maund to Barnfather, 0 runs

6.5
W

Maund to Blinkhorn-Jones, appeal, wicket (bowled - Blinkhorn-Jones)

6.4
.

Maund to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

6.3
1

Maund to Gordon, 1 run

6.2
.

Maund to Gordon, 0 runs

6.1
.

Maund to Gordon, 0 runs

5.6
.

Bishop to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

5.5
.

Bishop to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

5.4
2

Bishop to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

5.3
.

Bishop to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

5.2
.

Bishop to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

5.1
.

Bishop to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

4.6
1

Maund to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

4.5
.

Maund to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

4.4
.

Maund to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

4.3
.

Maund to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

4.2
.

Maund to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

4.1
W

Maund to Streets, appeal, wicket (bowled - Streets)

3.6
.

Pollard to Gordon, 0 runs

3.5
4

Pollard to Gordon, 4 runs

3.4
1

Pollard to Streets, 1 run

3.3
1

Pollard to Gordon, 1 run

3.2
4

Pollard to Gordon, 4 runs

3.2
1

Pollard to Gordon, no ball

3.2
1

Pollard to Gordon, no ball

3.1
1

Pollard to Streets, 1 run

3.1
1

Pollard to Streets, wide

3.1
1

Pollard to Streets, wide

2.6
.

Beach to Gordon, 0 runs

2.5
1

Beach to Streets, 1 run

2.4
.

Beach to Streets, 0 runs

2.3
1

Beach to Gordon, 1 run

2.2
4

Beach to Gordon, 4 runs

2.1
.

Beach to Gordon, 0 runs

1.6
4

Roberts to Streets, 4 runs

1.5
4

Roberts to Streets, 4 runs

1.4
4

Roberts to Streets, 4 runs

1.3
.

Roberts to Streets, 0 runs

1.2
.

Roberts to Streets, 0 runs

1.2
1

Roberts to Streets, wide

1.1
.

Roberts to Streets, 0 runs

0.6
.

Beach to Gordon, 0 runs

0.5
.

Beach to Gordon, 0 runs

0.4
.

Beach to Gordon, 0 runs

0.3
.

Beach to Gordon, 0 runs

0.2
.

Beach to Gordon, 0 runs

0.1
1

Beach to Streets, 1 run

19.6
W

Hardwick to Wright, appeal, wicket (run out - Beach)

19.5
1

Hardwick to Beach, 1 run

19.4
1b

Wright decides to let that one through to the wicketkeeper untouched, and the ball trickles away for 1 bye.

19.3
2

Hardwick to Wright, 2 runs

19.2
.

Hardwick to Wright, 0 runs

19.1
1

Beach defends for 1 run.

19.1
1

Hardwick to Beach, wide

18.6
1

Gorham to Beach, 1 run

18.5
1

Gorham to Wright, 1 run

18.4
2

Gorham to Wright, 2 runs

18.3
1

Gorham to Beach, 1 run

18.2
1

Gorham to Wright, 1 run

18.1
1

Gorham to Beach, 1 run

17.6
2

Hardwick to Wright, 2 runs

17.5
.

Hardwick to Wright, 0 runs

17.4
1

Hardwick to Beach, leg bye

17.3
W

Hardwick to Gough, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gough)

17.2
1

Hardwick to Wright, 1 run

17.1
1

Hardwick to Gough, 1 run

17.1
1

Hardwick to Gough, wide

16.6
.

Gordon to Wright, 0 runs

16.5
1

Gordon to Gough, 1 run

16.2
W

Gordon to Gillgrass, appeal, wicket (caught - Gillgrass)

16.1
1

Gordon to Gough, 1 run

15.6
1

Bilal to Gough, 1 run

15.5
.

Bilal to Gough, 0 runs

15.4
2

Bilal to Gough, 2 runs

15.3
1

Bilal to Gillgrass, 1 run

15.2
.

Bilal to Gillgrass, 0 runs

15.1
1

Bilal to Gough, 1 run

15.1
1

Bilal to Gough, wide

15.1
1

Bilal to Gough, wide

14.6
1

Young to Gough, 1 run

14.5
.

Young to Gough, 0 runs

14.4
1

Young to Gillgrass, 1 run

14.3
1

Young to Gough, 1 run

14.2
.

Young to Gough, 0 runs

14.1
.

Young to Gough, 0 runs

13.6
.

Bilal to Gillgrass, 0 runs

13.5
1

Bilal to Gough, 1 run

13.4
2

Bilal to Gough, 2 runs

13.3
1

Bilal to Gillgrass, 1 run

13.2
1

Bilal to Gough, 1 run

13.1
1

Bilal to Gillgrass, 1 run

12.6
.

Young to Gough, 0 runs

12.5
.

Young to Gough, 0 runs

12.4
1

Young to Gillgrass, 1 run

12.3
2

Young to Gillgrass, 2 runs

12.2
1

Young to Gough, 1 run

11.6
.

Belt to Gillgrass, 0 runs

11.5
.

Belt to Gillgrass, 0 runs

11.4
4

Belt to Gillgrass, 4 runs

11.3
1

Belt to Bishop, 1 run

11.2
.

Belt to Bishop, 0 runs

11.1
6

And another! Bishop plays a defensive stroke for six runs.

10.6
1

James to Bishop, 1 run

10.5
.

James to Bishop, 0 runs

10.4
1

James to Gillgrass, 1 run

10.3
1

James to Bishop, 1 run

10.2
.

James to Bishop, 0 runs

10.1
.

James to Bishop, 0 runs

9.6
.

Belt to Gillgrass, 0 runs

9.5
1

Belt to Bishop, 1 run

9.4
W

Belt to Boycott, appeal, wicket (stumped - Boycott)

9.4
1

wide

9.3
1

Belt to Gillgrass, 1 run

9.2
1

Belt to Boycott, 1 run

9.1
.

Belt to Boycott, 0 runs

8.6
1

James to Boycott, 1 run

8.5
.

James to Boycott, 0 runs

8.4
.

James to Boycott, 0 runs

8.3
1

James to Gillgrass, 1 run

8.2
.

James to Gillgrass, 0 runs

8.2
3

James to Gillgrass, 3 wides

8.1
1

James to Boycott, 1 run

7.6
.

Belt to Gillgrass, 0 runs

7.5
1

Belt to Boycott, 1 run

7.4
1

Belt to Gillgrass, 1 run

7.3
1

Belt to Boycott, 1 run

7.3
1

Belt to Boycott, wide

7.2
1

Belt to Gillgrass, 1 run

7.1
.

Belt to Gillgrass, 0 runs

6.6
.

Young to Boycott, 0 runs

6.5
.

Young to Boycott, 0 runs

6.4
.

Young to Boycott, 0 runs

6.3
.

Young to Boycott, 0 runs

6.2
.

Young to Boycott, 0 runs

6.1
1

Young to Gillgrass, 1 run

5.6
.

Hardwick to Boycott, 0 runs

5.5
.

Hardwick to Boycott, 0 runs

5.4
.

Hardwick to Boycott, 0 runs

5.3
W

Hardwick to Tweats, appeal, wicket (bowled - Tweats)

5.2
.

Hardwick to Tweats, appeal

5.1
W

Hardwick to Mitchell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mitchell)

5.1
2

Hardwick to Gillgrass, 2 wides

4.6
1

Young to Gillgrass, 1 run

4.5
.

Young to Gillgrass, 0 runs

4.4
2

Gillgrass decides to just let that one travel through to the wicketkeeper untouched, and the ball runs away for a pair of byes.

4.3
.

Young to Gillgrass, 0 runs

4.2
.

Young to Gillgrass, 0 runs

4.1
.

Young to Gillgrass, 0 runs

3.6
.

Hardwick to Mitchell, 0 runs

3.5
.

Hardwick to Mitchell, 0 runs

3.4
W

Hardwick to Pollard, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pollard)

3.3
.

Hardwick to Pollard, 0 runs

3.2
1

Hardwick to Gillgrass, 1 run

3.2
1

Hardwick to Gillgrass, wide

3.1
.

Hardwick to Gillgrass, 0 runs

2.6
1

Gillgrass plays a defensive stroke for one run.

2.5
2

Gorham to Gillgrass, 2 runs

2.4
4

Gorham to Gillgrass, 4 runs

2.3
.

Gorham to Gillgrass, 0 runs

2.2
.

Gorham to Gillgrass, 0 runs

2.1
4

Gorham to Gillgrass, 4 runs

1.6
.

Gordon to Pollard, 0 runs

1.5
4

Gordon to Pollard, 4 runs

1.4
.

Gordon to Pollard, 0 runs

1.3
.

Gordon to Pollard, 0 runs

1.2
4

Gordon to Pollard, 4 runs

1.1
1

Gordon to Gillgrass, 1 run

0.6
.

Gorham to Pollard, 0 runs

0.5
.

Gorham to Pollard, 0 runs

0.4
2

Gorham to Pollard, 2 runs

0.3
.

Gorham to Pollard, 0 runs

0.2
3

Gillgrass defends for 3 runs.

0.1
.

Gorham to Gillgrass, 0 runs