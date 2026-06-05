Highlights Kent vs Worcestershire Rapids T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026
Bishop to Belt, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Gorham)
Bishop to Belt, 4 runs
Bishop to Gorham, 1 run
Bishop to Gorham, 0 runs
Boycott to Gorham, 1 run
Boycott to Belt, 1 run
Boycott to Gorham, 1 run
OUT! Run out. Gorham defends. James is then run out at the bowler's end, as a result of some good fielding by Mitchell and Boycott.
Boycott to Gorham, 0 runs
Boycott to James, 1 run
Bishop to James, 1 run
Bishop to Gorham, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Bilal)
Bishop to James, 1 run
Bishop to James, 0 runs
And again! James defends for 4 runs.
Maund to Bilal, 0 runs
Maund to James, 1 run
Maund to Bilal, 1 run
Maund to James, 1 run
Maund to James, 0 runs
Maund to James, 2 runs
Gillgrass to James, leg bye
Gillgrass to James, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Bilal, 1 run
Gillgrass to Bilal, wide
Gillgrass to Bilal, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Bilal, 4 runs
Gillgrass to James, 1 run
Boycott to James, 1 run
Boycott to Bilal, 1 run
Boycott to Bilal, 0 runs
Boycott to Bilal, 0 runs
Bilal plays a defensive stroke for two runs.
Boycott to Bilal, 0 runs
Gillgrass to James, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Young, appeal, wicket (caught - Young)
Gillgrass to Young, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Bilal, 1 run
Gillgrass to Bilal, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Hardwick, appeal, wicket (stumped - Hardwick)
Boycott to Young, 0 runs
Boycott to Hardwick, 1 run
Boycott to Hardwick, 0 runs
Boycott to Young, 1 run
Boycott to Young, 0 runs
Boycott to Young, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Young, 1 run
Gillgrass to Gordon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gordon)
Hardwick defends for a leg bye.
Gillgrass to Hardwick, appeal
Gillgrass to Gordon, 1 run
Gillgrass to Hardwick, 1 run
Boycott to Gordon, 0 runs
Boycott to Gordon, 0 runs
Boycott to Gordon, 4 runs
Boycott to Hardwick, 1 run
Boycott to Gordon, 1 run
Boycott to Gordon, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Gordon, 1 run
Gillgrass to Gordon, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Gordon, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Gordon, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Hardwick, 1 run
Gillgrass to Gordon, 1 run
Maund to Hardwick, 0 runs
Maund to Hardwick, 0 runs
Maund to Hardwick, 0 runs
Maund to Castle, appeal, wicket (caught - Castle)
Maund to Barnfather, wicket (lbw - Barnfather)
Maund to Barnfather, 0 runs
Bishop to Barnfather, 1 run
Bishop to Barnfather, 4 runs
Bishop to Barnfather, 0 runs
Bishop to Gordon, 1 run
Bishop to Barnfather, 1 run
Gordon plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Maund to Barnfather, 0 runs
Maund to Blinkhorn-Jones, appeal, wicket (bowled - Blinkhorn-Jones)
Maund to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Maund to Gordon, 1 run
Maund to Gordon, 0 runs
Maund to Gordon, 0 runs
Bishop to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Bishop to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Bishop to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
Bishop to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Bishop to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Bishop to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Maund to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Maund to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Maund to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Maund to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Maund to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Maund to Streets, appeal, wicket (bowled - Streets)
Pollard to Gordon, 0 runs
Pollard to Gordon, 4 runs
Pollard to Streets, 1 run
Pollard to Gordon, 1 run
Pollard to Gordon, 4 runs
Pollard to Gordon, no ball
Pollard to Gordon, no ball
Pollard to Streets, 1 run
Pollard to Streets, wide
Pollard to Streets, wide
Beach to Gordon, 0 runs
Beach to Streets, 1 run
Beach to Streets, 0 runs
Beach to Gordon, 1 run
Beach to Gordon, 4 runs
Beach to Gordon, 0 runs
Roberts to Streets, 4 runs
Roberts to Streets, 4 runs
Roberts to Streets, 4 runs
Roberts to Streets, 0 runs
Roberts to Streets, 0 runs
Roberts to Streets, wide
Roberts to Streets, 0 runs
Beach to Gordon, 0 runs
Beach to Gordon, 0 runs
Beach to Gordon, 0 runs
Beach to Gordon, 0 runs
Beach to Gordon, 0 runs
Beach to Streets, 1 run
Hardwick to Wright, appeal, wicket (run out - Beach)
Hardwick to Beach, 1 run
Wright decides to let that one through to the wicketkeeper untouched, and the ball trickles away for 1 bye.
Hardwick to Wright, 2 runs
Hardwick to Wright, 0 runs
Beach defends for 1 run.
Hardwick to Beach, wide
Gorham to Beach, 1 run
Gorham to Wright, 1 run
Gorham to Wright, 2 runs
Gorham to Beach, 1 run
Gorham to Wright, 1 run
Gorham to Beach, 1 run
Hardwick to Wright, 2 runs
Hardwick to Wright, 0 runs
Hardwick to Beach, leg bye
Hardwick to Gough, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gough)
Hardwick to Wright, 1 run
Hardwick to Gough, 1 run
Hardwick to Gough, wide
Gordon to Wright, 0 runs
Gordon to Gough, 1 run
Gordon to Gillgrass, appeal, wicket (caught - Gillgrass)
Gordon to Gough, 1 run
Bilal to Gough, 1 run
Bilal to Gough, 0 runs
Bilal to Gough, 2 runs
Bilal to Gillgrass, 1 run
Bilal to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Bilal to Gough, 1 run
Bilal to Gough, wide
Bilal to Gough, wide
Young to Gough, 1 run
Young to Gough, 0 runs
Young to Gillgrass, 1 run
Young to Gough, 1 run
Young to Gough, 0 runs
Young to Gough, 0 runs
Bilal to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Bilal to Gough, 1 run
Bilal to Gough, 2 runs
Bilal to Gillgrass, 1 run
Bilal to Gough, 1 run
Bilal to Gillgrass, 1 run
Young to Gough, 0 runs
Young to Gough, 0 runs
Young to Gillgrass, 1 run
Young to Gillgrass, 2 runs
Young to Gough, 1 run
Belt to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Belt to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Belt to Gillgrass, 4 runs
Belt to Bishop, 1 run
Belt to Bishop, 0 runs
And another! Bishop plays a defensive stroke for six runs.
James to Bishop, 1 run
James to Bishop, 0 runs
James to Gillgrass, 1 run
James to Bishop, 1 run
James to Bishop, 0 runs
James to Bishop, 0 runs
Belt to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Belt to Bishop, 1 run
Belt to Boycott, appeal, wicket (stumped - Boycott)
wide
Belt to Gillgrass, 1 run
Belt to Boycott, 1 run
Belt to Boycott, 0 runs
James to Boycott, 1 run
James to Boycott, 0 runs
James to Boycott, 0 runs
James to Gillgrass, 1 run
James to Gillgrass, 0 runs
James to Gillgrass, 3 wides
James to Boycott, 1 run
Belt to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Belt to Boycott, 1 run
Belt to Gillgrass, 1 run
Belt to Boycott, 1 run
Belt to Boycott, wide
Belt to Gillgrass, 1 run
Belt to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Young to Boycott, 0 runs
Young to Boycott, 0 runs
Young to Boycott, 0 runs
Young to Boycott, 0 runs
Young to Boycott, 0 runs
Young to Gillgrass, 1 run
Hardwick to Boycott, 0 runs
Hardwick to Boycott, 0 runs
Hardwick to Boycott, 0 runs
Hardwick to Tweats, appeal, wicket (bowled - Tweats)
Hardwick to Tweats, appeal
Hardwick to Mitchell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mitchell)
Hardwick to Gillgrass, 2 wides
Young to Gillgrass, 1 run
Young to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Gillgrass decides to just let that one travel through to the wicketkeeper untouched, and the ball runs away for a pair of byes.
Young to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Young to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Young to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Hardwick to Mitchell, 0 runs
Hardwick to Mitchell, 0 runs
Hardwick to Pollard, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pollard)
Hardwick to Pollard, 0 runs
Hardwick to Gillgrass, 1 run
Hardwick to Gillgrass, wide
Hardwick to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Gillgrass plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Gorham to Gillgrass, 2 runs
Gorham to Gillgrass, 4 runs
Gorham to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Gorham to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Gorham to Gillgrass, 4 runs
Gordon to Pollard, 0 runs
Gordon to Pollard, 4 runs
Gordon to Pollard, 0 runs
Gordon to Pollard, 0 runs
Gordon to Pollard, 4 runs
Gordon to Gillgrass, 1 run
Gorham to Pollard, 0 runs
Gorham to Pollard, 0 runs
Gorham to Pollard, 2 runs
Gorham to Pollard, 0 runs
Gillgrass defends for 3 runs.
Gorham to Gillgrass, 0 runs