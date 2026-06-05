19.4 W Bishop to Belt, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Gorham)

19.3 4 Bishop to Belt, 4 runs

19.2 1 Bishop to Gorham, 1 run

19.1 . Bishop to Gorham, 0 runs

18.6 1 Boycott to Gorham, 1 run

18.5 1 Boycott to Belt, 1 run

18.4 1 Boycott to Gorham, 1 run

18.3 W OUT! Run out. Gorham defends. James is then run out at the bowler's end, as a result of some good fielding by Mitchell and Boycott.

18.2 . Boycott to Gorham, 0 runs

18.1 1 Boycott to James, 1 run

17.6 1 Bishop to James, 1 run

17.5 1 Bishop to Gorham, 1 run

17.4 W appeal, wicket (caught - Bilal)

17.3 1 Bishop to James, 1 run

17.2 . Bishop to James, 0 runs

17.1 4 And again! James defends for 4 runs.

16.6 . Maund to Bilal, 0 runs

16.5 1 Maund to James, 1 run

16.4 1 Maund to Bilal, 1 run

16.3 1 Maund to James, 1 run

16.2 . Maund to James, 0 runs

16.1 2 Maund to James, 2 runs

15.6 1 Gillgrass to James, leg bye

15.5 . Gillgrass to James, 0 runs

15.4 1 Gillgrass to Bilal, 1 run

15.4 1 Gillgrass to Bilal, wide

15.3 . Gillgrass to Bilal, 0 runs

15.2 4 Gillgrass to Bilal, 4 runs

15.1 1 Gillgrass to James, 1 run

14.6 1 Boycott to James, 1 run

14.5 1 Boycott to Bilal, 1 run

14.4 . Boycott to Bilal, 0 runs

14.3 . Boycott to Bilal, 0 runs

14.2 2 Bilal plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

14.1 . Boycott to Bilal, 0 runs

13.6 . Gillgrass to James, 0 runs

13.5 W Gillgrass to Young, appeal, wicket (caught - Young)

13.4 . Gillgrass to Young, 0 runs

13.3 1 Gillgrass to Bilal, 1 run

13.2 . Gillgrass to Bilal, 0 runs

13.1 W Gillgrass to Hardwick, appeal, wicket (stumped - Hardwick)

12.6 . Boycott to Young, 0 runs

12.5 1 Boycott to Hardwick, 1 run

12.4 . Boycott to Hardwick, 0 runs

12.3 1 Boycott to Young, 1 run

12.2 . Boycott to Young, 0 runs

12.1 . Boycott to Young, 0 runs

11.6 1 Gillgrass to Young, 1 run

11.5 W Gillgrass to Gordon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gordon)

11.4 1lb Hardwick defends for a leg bye.

11.3 . Gillgrass to Hardwick, appeal

11.2 1 Gillgrass to Gordon, 1 run

11.1 1 Gillgrass to Hardwick, 1 run

10.6 . Boycott to Gordon, 0 runs

10.5 . Boycott to Gordon, 0 runs

10.4 4 Boycott to Gordon, 4 runs

10.3 1 Boycott to Hardwick, 1 run

10.2 1 Boycott to Gordon, 1 run

10.1 . Boycott to Gordon, 0 runs

9.6 1 Gillgrass to Gordon, 1 run

9.5 . Gillgrass to Gordon, 0 runs

9.4 4 Gillgrass to Gordon, 4 runs

9.3 . Gillgrass to Gordon, 0 runs

9.2 1 Gillgrass to Hardwick, 1 run

9.1 1 Gillgrass to Gordon, 1 run

8.6 . Maund to Hardwick, 0 runs

8.5 . Maund to Hardwick, 0 runs

8.4 . Maund to Hardwick, 0 runs

8.3 W Maund to Castle, appeal, wicket (caught - Castle)

8.2 W Maund to Barnfather, wicket (lbw - Barnfather)

8.1 . Maund to Barnfather, 0 runs

7.6 1 Bishop to Barnfather, 1 run

7.5 4 Bishop to Barnfather, 4 runs

7.4 . Bishop to Barnfather, 0 runs

7.3 1 Bishop to Gordon, 1 run

7.2 1 Bishop to Barnfather, 1 run

7.1 1 Gordon plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

6.6 . Maund to Barnfather, 0 runs

6.5 W Maund to Blinkhorn-Jones, appeal, wicket (bowled - Blinkhorn-Jones)

6.4 . Maund to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

6.3 1 Maund to Gordon, 1 run

6.2 . Maund to Gordon, 0 runs

6.1 . Maund to Gordon, 0 runs

5.6 . Bishop to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

5.5 . Bishop to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

5.4 2 Bishop to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

5.3 . Bishop to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

5.2 . Bishop to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

5.1 . Bishop to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

4.6 1 Maund to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

4.5 . Maund to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

4.4 . Maund to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

4.3 . Maund to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

4.2 . Maund to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

4.1 W Maund to Streets, appeal, wicket (bowled - Streets)

3.6 . Pollard to Gordon, 0 runs

3.5 4 Pollard to Gordon, 4 runs

3.4 1 Pollard to Streets, 1 run

3.3 1 Pollard to Gordon, 1 run

3.2 4 Pollard to Gordon, 4 runs

3.2 1 Pollard to Gordon, no ball

3.2 1 Pollard to Gordon, no ball

3.1 1 Pollard to Streets, 1 run

3.1 1 Pollard to Streets, wide

3.1 1 Pollard to Streets, wide

2.6 . Beach to Gordon, 0 runs

2.5 1 Beach to Streets, 1 run

2.4 . Beach to Streets, 0 runs

2.3 1 Beach to Gordon, 1 run

2.2 4 Beach to Gordon, 4 runs

2.1 . Beach to Gordon, 0 runs

1.6 4 Roberts to Streets, 4 runs

1.5 4 Roberts to Streets, 4 runs

1.4 4 Roberts to Streets, 4 runs

1.3 . Roberts to Streets, 0 runs

1.2 . Roberts to Streets, 0 runs

1.2 1 Roberts to Streets, wide

1.1 . Roberts to Streets, 0 runs

0.6 . Beach to Gordon, 0 runs

0.5 . Beach to Gordon, 0 runs

0.4 . Beach to Gordon, 0 runs

0.3 . Beach to Gordon, 0 runs

0.2 . Beach to Gordon, 0 runs

0.1 1 Beach to Streets, 1 run

19.6 W Hardwick to Wright, appeal, wicket (run out - Beach)

19.5 1 Hardwick to Beach, 1 run

19.4 1b Wright decides to let that one through to the wicketkeeper untouched, and the ball trickles away for 1 bye.

19.3 2 Hardwick to Wright, 2 runs

19.2 . Hardwick to Wright, 0 runs

19.1 1 Beach defends for 1 run.

19.1 1 Hardwick to Beach, wide

18.6 1 Gorham to Beach, 1 run

18.5 1 Gorham to Wright, 1 run

18.4 2 Gorham to Wright, 2 runs

18.3 1 Gorham to Beach, 1 run

18.2 1 Gorham to Wright, 1 run

18.1 1 Gorham to Beach, 1 run

17.6 2 Hardwick to Wright, 2 runs

17.5 . Hardwick to Wright, 0 runs

17.4 1 Hardwick to Beach, leg bye

17.3 W Hardwick to Gough, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gough)

17.2 1 Hardwick to Wright, 1 run

17.1 1 Hardwick to Gough, 1 run

17.1 1 Hardwick to Gough, wide

16.6 . Gordon to Wright, 0 runs

16.5 1 Gordon to Gough, 1 run

16.2 W Gordon to Gillgrass, appeal, wicket (caught - Gillgrass)

16.1 1 Gordon to Gough, 1 run

15.6 1 Bilal to Gough, 1 run

15.5 . Bilal to Gough, 0 runs

15.4 2 Bilal to Gough, 2 runs

15.3 1 Bilal to Gillgrass, 1 run

15.2 . Bilal to Gillgrass, 0 runs

15.1 1 Bilal to Gough, 1 run

15.1 1 Bilal to Gough, wide

15.1 1 Bilal to Gough, wide

14.6 1 Young to Gough, 1 run

14.5 . Young to Gough, 0 runs

14.4 1 Young to Gillgrass, 1 run

14.3 1 Young to Gough, 1 run

14.2 . Young to Gough, 0 runs

14.1 . Young to Gough, 0 runs

13.6 . Bilal to Gillgrass, 0 runs

13.5 1 Bilal to Gough, 1 run

13.4 2 Bilal to Gough, 2 runs

13.3 1 Bilal to Gillgrass, 1 run

13.2 1 Bilal to Gough, 1 run

13.1 1 Bilal to Gillgrass, 1 run

12.6 . Young to Gough, 0 runs

12.5 . Young to Gough, 0 runs

12.4 1 Young to Gillgrass, 1 run

12.3 2 Young to Gillgrass, 2 runs

12.2 1 Young to Gough, 1 run

11.6 . Belt to Gillgrass, 0 runs

11.5 . Belt to Gillgrass, 0 runs

11.4 4 Belt to Gillgrass, 4 runs

11.3 1 Belt to Bishop, 1 run

11.2 . Belt to Bishop, 0 runs

11.1 6 And another! Bishop plays a defensive stroke for six runs.

10.6 1 James to Bishop, 1 run

10.5 . James to Bishop, 0 runs

10.4 1 James to Gillgrass, 1 run

10.3 1 James to Bishop, 1 run

10.2 . James to Bishop, 0 runs

10.1 . James to Bishop, 0 runs

9.6 . Belt to Gillgrass, 0 runs

9.5 1 Belt to Bishop, 1 run

9.4 W Belt to Boycott, appeal, wicket (stumped - Boycott)

9.4 1 wide

9.3 1 Belt to Gillgrass, 1 run

9.2 1 Belt to Boycott, 1 run

9.1 . Belt to Boycott, 0 runs

8.6 1 James to Boycott, 1 run

8.5 . James to Boycott, 0 runs

8.4 . James to Boycott, 0 runs

8.3 1 James to Gillgrass, 1 run

8.2 . James to Gillgrass, 0 runs

8.2 3 James to Gillgrass, 3 wides

8.1 1 James to Boycott, 1 run

7.6 . Belt to Gillgrass, 0 runs

7.5 1 Belt to Boycott, 1 run

7.4 1 Belt to Gillgrass, 1 run

7.3 1 Belt to Boycott, 1 run

7.3 1 Belt to Boycott, wide

7.2 1 Belt to Gillgrass, 1 run

7.1 . Belt to Gillgrass, 0 runs

6.6 . Young to Boycott, 0 runs

6.5 . Young to Boycott, 0 runs

6.4 . Young to Boycott, 0 runs

6.3 . Young to Boycott, 0 runs

6.2 . Young to Boycott, 0 runs

6.1 1 Young to Gillgrass, 1 run

5.6 . Hardwick to Boycott, 0 runs

5.5 . Hardwick to Boycott, 0 runs

5.4 . Hardwick to Boycott, 0 runs

5.3 W Hardwick to Tweats, appeal, wicket (bowled - Tweats)

5.2 . Hardwick to Tweats, appeal

5.1 W Hardwick to Mitchell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mitchell)

5.1 2 Hardwick to Gillgrass, 2 wides

4.6 1 Young to Gillgrass, 1 run

4.5 . Young to Gillgrass, 0 runs

4.4 2 Gillgrass decides to just let that one travel through to the wicketkeeper untouched, and the ball runs away for a pair of byes.

4.3 . Young to Gillgrass, 0 runs

4.2 . Young to Gillgrass, 0 runs

4.1 . Young to Gillgrass, 0 runs

3.6 . Hardwick to Mitchell, 0 runs

3.5 . Hardwick to Mitchell, 0 runs

3.4 W Hardwick to Pollard, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pollard)

3.3 . Hardwick to Pollard, 0 runs

3.2 1 Hardwick to Gillgrass, 1 run

3.2 1 Hardwick to Gillgrass, wide

3.1 . Hardwick to Gillgrass, 0 runs

2.6 1 Gillgrass plays a defensive stroke for one run.

2.5 2 Gorham to Gillgrass, 2 runs

2.4 4 Gorham to Gillgrass, 4 runs

2.3 . Gorham to Gillgrass, 0 runs

2.2 . Gorham to Gillgrass, 0 runs

2.1 4 Gorham to Gillgrass, 4 runs

1.6 . Gordon to Pollard, 0 runs

1.5 4 Gordon to Pollard, 4 runs

1.4 . Gordon to Pollard, 0 runs

1.3 . Gordon to Pollard, 0 runs

1.2 4 Gordon to Pollard, 4 runs

1.1 1 Gordon to Gillgrass, 1 run

0.6 . Gorham to Pollard, 0 runs

0.5 . Gorham to Pollard, 0 runs

0.4 2 Gorham to Pollard, 2 runs

0.3 . Gorham to Pollard, 0 runs

0.2 3 Gillgrass defends for 3 runs.