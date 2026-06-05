Squads Kent vs Worcestershire Rapids T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026

T20

KEN
KEN

101

WOR
WOR

104

Playing

KEN
KEN
WOR
WOR
First TeamSecond Team
Streets Coco

no information yet

Boycott Clare

all rounder

Gillgrass Bryony

no information yet

Castle Kelly

all rounder

Pollard Elicia

all rounder

Barnfather Elsa

no information yet

Mitchell Sophia

no information yet

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Bishop Megan

no information yet

Bilal Zeena

no information yet

Beach Jess

no information yet

James Isabella

no information yet

Maund Amy

batsman

Roberts Charlotte

no information yet

Young Hollie

no information yet

Wright Maisie

no information yet

Belt Megan

all rounder

Gough Olivia

no information yet

Bench

KEN
KEN
WOR
WOR
First TeamSecond Team
Bailey Laura

no information yet

Baker-Smith C

no information yet

Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Beech Sophie

no information yet

Bird Jessica

no information yet

Callaghan Matilda Crystal

no information yet

Bishop Meg

no information yet

Callaghan Tilly

no information yet

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Cloke Izzy

no information yet

Darlington Ella

no information yet

Davies Gwenan

wicket keeper

Davies Molly

no information yet

Davies Poppy

wicket keeper

Davis Molly Willow

no information yet

Davis Ruby

batsman

Grant Alice

no information yet

Egerton Daisy

no information yet

Hobson Jodie

all rounder

Jeer Genevieve

no information yet

Harris Lucy

no information yet

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Hill Chloe

batsman

Hill Imogen

no information yet

Poole Grace

no information yet

Windeatt Madison

no information yet

Thompson Emily

no information yet