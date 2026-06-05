Squads Kent vs Worcestershire Rapids T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Streets Coco
no information yet
Boycott Clare
all rounder
Gordon Amy
bowler
Gillgrass Bryony
no information yet
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Pollard Elicia
all rounder
Barnfather Elsa
no information yet
Tweats Ebony Jade
bowler
Mitchell Sophia
no information yet
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Bishop Megan
no information yet
Bilal Zeena
no information yet
Beach Jess
no information yet
James Isabella
no information yet
Maund Amy
batsman
Gorham Sydney
bowler
Roberts Charlotte
no information yet
Young Hollie
no information yet
Wright Maisie
no information yet
Belt Megan
all rounder
Gough Olivia
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bailey Laura
no information yet
Baker-Smith C
no information yet
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Bird Jessica
no information yet
Bertwhistle Flora
all rounder
Callaghan Matilda Crystal
no information yet
Bishop Meg
no information yet
Callaghan Tilly
no information yet
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Cloke Izzy
no information yet
Churms Emily
batsman
Darlington Ella
no information yet
Davies Gwenan
wicket keeper
Davies Molly
no information yet
Davies Poppy
wicket keeper
Davis Molly Willow
no information yet
Davis Ruby
batsman
Grant Alice
no information yet
Egerton Daisy
no information yet
Hobson Jodie
all rounder
Griffiths Amy
batsman
Jeer Genevieve
no information yet
Harris Lucy
no information yet
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Hill Chloe
batsman
Kirby Isobel
bowler
Hill Imogen
no information yet
Poole Grace
no information yet
Khurana Sanya
bowler
Singer Sophie
batsman
Samarakoon Samadhi
all rounder
Spence Jemima
batsman
Wheeler Amy
bowler
Sturge Megan
bowler
Windeatt Madison
no information yet
Thompson Emily
no information yet