Match details Kent vs Worcestershire Rapids T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026

T20

KEN
KEN

101

WOR
WOR

104

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Kent won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 05, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersStreets Coco, Gordon Amy, Castle Kelly, Barnfather Elsa, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Hardwick Hannah, Bilal Zeena, James Isabella, Gorham Sydney, Young Hollie, Belt Megan
BenchBailey Laura, Barnes Olivia, Bird Jessica, Callaghan Matilda Crystal, Callaghan Tilly, Cloke Izzy, Darlington Ella, Davies Molly, Davis Molly Willow, Grant Alice, Hobson Jodie, Jeer Genevieve, King Rachel, Kirby Isobel, Poole Grace, Singer Sophie, Spence Jemima, Sturge Megan, Thompson Emily

Worcestershire Rapids Squad

PlayersBoycott Clare, Gillgrass Bryony, Pollard Elicia, Tweats Ebony Jade, Mitchell Sophia, Bishop Megan, Beach Jess, Maund Amy, Roberts Charlotte, Wright Maisie, Gough Olivia
BenchBaker-Smith C, Beech Sophie, Bertwhistle Flora, Bishop Meg, Brett Phoebe, Churms Emily, Davies Gwenan, Davies Poppy, Davis Ruby, Egerton Daisy, Griffiths Amy, Harris Lucy, Hill Chloe, Hill Imogen, Khurana Sanya, Samarakoon Samadhi, Wheeler Amy, Windeatt Madison

Venue Guide

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