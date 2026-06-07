Highlights Leicestershire Foxes vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026

T20

LEI
LEI

108

NOR
NOR

109

17.5
4

Ketan to Presland, 4 runs

17.4
1

Ketan to Ascott, 1 run

17.3
.

Ketan to Ascott, 0 runs

17.2
1

Ketan to Presland, leg bye

17.1
4

Ketan to Presland, 4 runs

16.6
4

Singh to Ascott, 4 runs

16.5
2

Singh to Ascott, 2 runs

16.4
1

Singh to Presland, 1 run

16.3
.

Singh to Presland, 0 runs

16.2
2

Singh to Presland, 2 runs

16.1
4

Singh to Presland, 4 runs

15.6
1

Phillips to Presland, 1 run

15.5
1

Phillips to Ascott, 1 run

15.4
1

Phillips to Presland, 1 run

15.3
1

Phillips to Ascott, 1 run

15.2
1

Phillips to Presland, 1 run

15.1
2

Phillips to Presland, 2 runs

14.6
1

Chissell to Presland, 1 run

14.5
.

Chissell to Presland, 0 runs

14.4
1

Chissell to Ascott, 1 run

14.3
1

Chissell to Presland, 1 run

14.2
.

Chissell to Presland, 0 runs

14.1
W

Chissell to Hill, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hill)

13.6
4

Ketan to Ascott, 4 runs

13.5
.

Ketan to Ascott, 0 runs

13.4
.

Ketan to Ascott, 0 runs

13.3
.

Ketan to Ascott, 0 runs

13.2
.

Ketan to Ascott, 0 runs

13.1
1

Ketan to Hill, 1 run

12.6
1

Teekasingh to Hill, 1 run

12.5
1

Teekasingh to Ascott, 1 run

12.4
4

Teekasingh to Ascott, 4 runs

12.3
2

Teekasingh to Ascott, 2 runs

12.2
1

Teekasingh to Hill, 1 run

12.1
1

Teekasingh to Ascott, 1 run

11.6
1

Ketan to Ascott, 1 run

11.5
1

Ketan to Hill, 1 run

11.4
1

Ketan to Ascott, leg bye

11.3
1

Ketan to Hill, 1 run

11.2
.

Ketan to Hill, 0 runs

11.2
1

Ketan to Hill, wide

11.1
2

Ketan to Hill, 2 runs

10.6
1

Chissell to Hill, 1 run

10.5
1

Chissell to Ascott, 1 run

10.4
1

Chissell to Hill, 1 run

10.3
.

Chissell to Hill, 0 runs

10.2
.

Chissell to Hill, 0 runs

10.2
1

Chissell to Hill, wide

10.1
.

Chissell to Hill, 0 runs

9.6
.

Singh to Ascott, 0 runs

9.5
.

Singh to Ascott, 0 runs

9.4
1

Singh to Hill, 1 run

9.3
1

Singh to Ascott, 1 run

9.2
.

Singh to Ascott, 0 runs

9.1
.

Singh to Ascott, 0 runs

9.1
1

Singh to Ascott, wide

9.1
1

Singh to Ascott, wide

8.6
W

Chissell to Clive, appeal, wicket (bowled - Clive)

8.5
1

Chissell to Ascott, 1 run

8.4
.

Chissell to Ascott, 0 runs

8.3
1

Chissell to Clive, 1 run

8.2
2

Chissell to Clive, 2 runs

8.1
.

Chissell to Clive, 0 runs

7.6
1

Singh to Clive, leg bye

7.5
.

Singh to Clive, 0 runs

7.4
1

Singh to Ascott, 1 run

7.3
1

Singh to Clive, leg bye

7.2
.

Singh to Clive, 0 runs

7.1
.

Singh to Clive, 0 runs

6.6
1

Chissell to Clive, 1 run

6.5
1

Chissell to Ascott, 1 run

6.4
1

Chissell to Clive, 1 run

6.3
1

Chissell to Ascott, 1 run

6.2
.

Chissell to Ascott, 0 runs

6.1
.

Chissell to Ascott, 0 runs

5.6
.

Singh to Clive, 0 runs

5.5
.

Singh to Clive, 0 runs

5.2
4

Singh to Ascott, 4 runs

5.1
.

Singh to Ascott, 0 runs

4.6
.

Thatcher to Clive, 0 runs

4.6
1

Thatcher to Clive, wide

4.5
3

Thatcher to Ascott, 3 runs

4.4
1lb

Clive defends for 1 leg bye.

4.3
1

Thatcher to Ascott, 1 run

4.2
1

Thatcher to Clive, 1 run

4.1
4

Thatcher to Clive, 4 runs

3.6
1

Phillips to Clive, 1 run

3.5
1

Phillips to Ascott, 1 run

3.4
1

Phillips to Clive, 1 run

3.3
.

Phillips to Clive, 0 runs

3.2
.

Phillips to Clive, 0 runs

3.1
4

Phillips to Clive, 4 runs

2.6
.

Thatcher to Ascott, 0 runs

2.5
.

Thatcher to Ascott, 0 runs

2.5
1

Thatcher to Ascott, wide

2.5
1

Thatcher to Ascott, wide

2.4
.

Thatcher to Ascott, 0 runs

2.3
.

Thatcher to Ascott, 0 runs

2.2
W

Thatcher to Kemp, wicket (lbw - Kemp)

2.1
.

Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs

1.6
W

Phillips to Reid, appeal, wicket (bowled - Reid)

1.5
1

Phillips to Kemp, 1 run

1.4
.

Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs

1.3
4

And again! Kemp plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

1.2
1

Phillips to Reid, 1 run

1.1
.

Phillips to Reid, 0 runs

0.6
.

Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs

0.6
1

Thatcher to Kemp, wide

0.5
.

Thatcher to Ascott, 0 runs

0.4
W

Thatcher to Marriott, appeal, wicket (caught - Marriott)

0.3
1

Thatcher to Reid, 1 run

0.2
.

Thatcher to Reid, 0 runs

0.2
1

Thatcher to Reid, wide

0.1
1

Thatcher to Marriott, leg bye

19.6
1

Lenny Sims to Chissell, 1 run

19.5
1

Lenny Sims to Singh, 1 run

19.4
1

Lenny Sims to Chissell, 1 run

19.3
2

Lenny Sims to Chissell, 2 runs

19.2
2

Lenny Sims to Chissell, 2 runs

19.1
2

Lenny Sims to Chissell, 2 runs

18.6
4

Anisha Patel to Singh, 4 runs

18.5
1

Anisha Patel to Chissell, 1 run

18.4
1

Anisha Patel to Singh, 1 run

18.3
2

Anisha Patel to Singh, 2 runs

18.2
2

Anisha Patel to Singh, 2 runs

18.1
1

Anisha Patel to Chissell, 1 run

17.6
W

Phillips to Phillips, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Phillips)

17.5
1

Phillips to Chissell, 1 run

17.4
1

Phillips to Phillips, leg bye

17.3
4

Phillips to Phillips, 4 runs

17.2
1

Phillips to Chissell, 1 run

17.1
4

Phillips to Chissell, 4 runs

16.6
W

Anisha Patel to Colquhoun, appeal, wicket (caught - Colquhoun)

16.5
1

Anisha Patel to Chissell, 1 run

16.4
1

Anisha Patel to Colquhoun, 1 run

16.3
.

Anisha Patel to Colquhoun, 0 runs

16.2
1

Anisha Patel to Chissell, 1 run

16.1
1

Anisha Patel to Colquhoun, 1 run

15.6
1

Lenny Sims to Colquhoun, 1 run

15.5
.

Lenny Sims to Colquhoun, 0 runs

15.4
.

Lenny Sims to Colquhoun, 0 runs

15.3
.

Lenny Sims to Colquhoun, 0 runs

15.2
1

Lenny Sims to Chissell, 1 run

15.1
.

Lenny Sims to Chissell, 0 runs

14.6
.

Anisha Patel to Colquhoun, 0 runs

14.5
4

FOUR MORE! Colquhoun defends for four runs.

14.4
1

Anisha Patel to Chissell, 1 run

14.3
.

Anisha Patel to Chissell, 0 runs

14.2
1

Anisha Patel to Colquhoun, 1 run

14.1
W

Anisha Patel to Watson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Watson)

13.6
2

Kemp to Chissell, 2 runs

13.6
2

Kemp to Watson, 2 wides

13.5
3

Kemp to Chissell, 3 runs

13.4
1

Kemp to Watson, 1 run

13.3
1

Kemp to Chissell, 1 run

13.2
1

Kemp to Watson, 1 run

13.1
1

Kemp to Chissell, 1 run

12.6
1

Anisha Patel to Chissell, 1 run

12.5
.

Anisha Patel to Chissell, 0 runs

12.4
W

Anisha Patel to Davies, appeal, wicket (bowled - Davies)

12.4
1

Anisha Patel to Davies, wide

12.3
.

Anisha Patel to Davies, 0 runs

11.6
4

Kemp to Davies, 4 runs

11.5
1

Kemp to Watson, 1 run

11.4
2

Kemp to Watson, 2 runs

11.3
.

Kemp to Watson, 0 runs

11.2
1

Kemp to Davies, 1 run

11.1
4

Kemp to Davies, 4 runs

10.6
1

Russell to Davies, 1 run

10.5
1

Russell to Watson, 1 run

10.4
1

Russell to Davies, 1 run

10.3
.

Russell to Davies, 0 runs

10.2
.

Russell to Davies, 0 runs

10.1
1

Russell to Watson, 1 run

9.6
1

Lenny Sims to Watson, 1 run

9.5
.

Lenny Sims to Watson, 0 runs

9.4
1

Lenny Sims to Davies, 1 run

9.3
1

Lenny Sims to Watson, 1 run

9.2
4

Lenny Sims to Watson, 4 runs

9.1
W

Lenny Sims to Brooker, wicket (lbw - Brooker)

8.2
1

Russell to Brooker, wide

8.1
.

Russell to Brooker, 0 runs

7.6
2

Lenny Sims to Davies, 2 runs

7.5
.

Lenny Sims to Davies, 0 runs

7.4
.

Lenny Sims to Davies, 0 runs

7.3
.

Lenny Sims to Davies, 0 runs

7.2
.

Lenny Sims to Davies, 0 runs

7.1
2

Lenny Sims to Davies, 2 runs

6.6
.

Russell to Brooker, 0 runs

6.5
.

Russell to Brooker, 0 runs

6.4
.

Russell to Brooker, 0 runs

6.3
1

Russell to Davies, 1 run

6.2
2

Russell to Davies, 2 runs

6.1
.

Russell to Davies, 0 runs

5.6
.

Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs

5.5
1

Phillips to Davies, 1 run

5.4
.

Phillips to Davies, 0 runs

5.3
4

Phillips to Davies, 4 runs

5.2
1

Phillips to Brooker, 1 run

5.1
.

Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs

4.6
.

Reid to Davies, 0 runs

4.5
.

Reid to Davies, 0 runs

4.4
.

Reid to Davies, 0 runs

4.3
.

Reid to Davies, 0 runs

4.2
W

Reid to Weston, wicket (lbw - Weston)

4.1
1

Reid to Brooker, 1 run

3.6
.

Phillips to Weston, 0 runs

3.5
.

Phillips to Weston, 0 runs

3.4
.

Phillips to Weston, 0 runs

3.3
W

Phillips to Teekasingh, appeal, wicket (caught - Teekasingh)

3.2
1

Phillips to Brooker, 1 run

3.1
.

Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs

2.6
.

Reid to Teekasingh, 0 runs

2.5
.

Reid to Teekasingh, 0 runs

2.4
2

Reid to Teekasingh, 2 runs

2.3
.

Reid to Teekasingh, 0 runs

2.3
1

Reid to Teekasingh, wide

2.2
1

Reid to Brooker, 1 run

2.1
.

Reid to Brooker, 0 runs

1.6
1

Phillips to Brooker, 1 run

1.5
.

Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs

1.4
.

Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs

1.3
.

Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs

1.2
.

Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs

1.1
.

Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs

0.6
.

Reid to Teekasingh, 0 runs

0.5
.

Reid to Teekasingh, 0 runs

0.4
.

Reid to Teekasingh, 0 runs

0.3
.

Reid to Teekasingh, 0 runs

0.2
1

Reid to Brooker, bye

0.1
.

Reid to Brooker, 0 runs