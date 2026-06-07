Highlights Leicestershire Foxes vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026
Ketan to Presland, 4 runs
Ketan to Ascott, 1 run
Ketan to Ascott, 0 runs
Ketan to Presland, leg bye
Ketan to Presland, 4 runs
Singh to Ascott, 4 runs
Singh to Ascott, 2 runs
Singh to Presland, 1 run
Singh to Presland, 0 runs
Singh to Presland, 2 runs
Singh to Presland, 4 runs
Phillips to Presland, 1 run
Phillips to Ascott, 1 run
Phillips to Presland, 1 run
Phillips to Ascott, 1 run
Phillips to Presland, 1 run
Phillips to Presland, 2 runs
Chissell to Presland, 1 run
Chissell to Presland, 0 runs
Chissell to Ascott, 1 run
Chissell to Presland, 1 run
Chissell to Presland, 0 runs
Chissell to Hill, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hill)
Ketan to Ascott, 4 runs
Ketan to Ascott, 0 runs
Ketan to Ascott, 0 runs
Ketan to Ascott, 0 runs
Ketan to Ascott, 0 runs
Ketan to Hill, 1 run
Teekasingh to Hill, 1 run
Teekasingh to Ascott, 1 run
Teekasingh to Ascott, 4 runs
Teekasingh to Ascott, 2 runs
Teekasingh to Hill, 1 run
Teekasingh to Ascott, 1 run
Ketan to Ascott, 1 run
Ketan to Hill, 1 run
Ketan to Ascott, leg bye
Ketan to Hill, 1 run
Ketan to Hill, 0 runs
Ketan to Hill, wide
Ketan to Hill, 2 runs
Chissell to Hill, 1 run
Chissell to Ascott, 1 run
Chissell to Hill, 1 run
Chissell to Hill, 0 runs
Chissell to Hill, 0 runs
Chissell to Hill, wide
Chissell to Hill, 0 runs
Singh to Ascott, 0 runs
Singh to Ascott, 0 runs
Singh to Hill, 1 run
Singh to Ascott, 1 run
Singh to Ascott, 0 runs
Singh to Ascott, 0 runs
Singh to Ascott, wide
Singh to Ascott, wide
Chissell to Clive, appeal, wicket (bowled - Clive)
Chissell to Ascott, 1 run
Chissell to Ascott, 0 runs
Chissell to Clive, 1 run
Chissell to Clive, 2 runs
Chissell to Clive, 0 runs
Singh to Clive, leg bye
Singh to Clive, 0 runs
Singh to Ascott, 1 run
Singh to Clive, leg bye
Singh to Clive, 0 runs
Singh to Clive, 0 runs
Chissell to Clive, 1 run
Chissell to Ascott, 1 run
Chissell to Clive, 1 run
Chissell to Ascott, 1 run
Chissell to Ascott, 0 runs
Chissell to Ascott, 0 runs
Singh to Clive, 0 runs
Singh to Clive, 0 runs
Singh to Ascott, 4 runs
Singh to Ascott, 0 runs
Thatcher to Clive, 0 runs
Thatcher to Clive, wide
Thatcher to Ascott, 3 runs
Clive defends for 1 leg bye.
Thatcher to Ascott, 1 run
Thatcher to Clive, 1 run
Thatcher to Clive, 4 runs
Phillips to Clive, 1 run
Phillips to Ascott, 1 run
Phillips to Clive, 1 run
Phillips to Clive, 0 runs
Phillips to Clive, 0 runs
Phillips to Clive, 4 runs
Thatcher to Ascott, 0 runs
Thatcher to Ascott, 0 runs
Thatcher to Ascott, wide
Thatcher to Ascott, wide
Thatcher to Ascott, 0 runs
Thatcher to Ascott, 0 runs
Thatcher to Kemp, wicket (lbw - Kemp)
Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs
Phillips to Reid, appeal, wicket (bowled - Reid)
Phillips to Kemp, 1 run
Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs
And again! Kemp plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Phillips to Reid, 1 run
Phillips to Reid, 0 runs
Thatcher to Kemp, 0 runs
Thatcher to Kemp, wide
Thatcher to Ascott, 0 runs
Thatcher to Marriott, appeal, wicket (caught - Marriott)
Thatcher to Reid, 1 run
Thatcher to Reid, 0 runs
Thatcher to Reid, wide
Thatcher to Marriott, leg bye
Lenny Sims to Chissell, 1 run
Lenny Sims to Singh, 1 run
Lenny Sims to Chissell, 1 run
Lenny Sims to Chissell, 2 runs
Lenny Sims to Chissell, 2 runs
Lenny Sims to Chissell, 2 runs
Anisha Patel to Singh, 4 runs
Anisha Patel to Chissell, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Singh, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Singh, 2 runs
Anisha Patel to Singh, 2 runs
Anisha Patel to Chissell, 1 run
Phillips to Phillips, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Phillips)
Phillips to Chissell, 1 run
Phillips to Phillips, leg bye
Phillips to Phillips, 4 runs
Phillips to Chissell, 1 run
Phillips to Chissell, 4 runs
Anisha Patel to Colquhoun, appeal, wicket (caught - Colquhoun)
Anisha Patel to Chissell, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Colquhoun, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Colquhoun, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Chissell, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Colquhoun, 1 run
Lenny Sims to Colquhoun, 1 run
Lenny Sims to Colquhoun, 0 runs
Lenny Sims to Colquhoun, 0 runs
Lenny Sims to Colquhoun, 0 runs
Lenny Sims to Chissell, 1 run
Lenny Sims to Chissell, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Colquhoun, 0 runs
FOUR MORE! Colquhoun defends for four runs.
Anisha Patel to Chissell, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Chissell, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Colquhoun, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Watson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Watson)
Kemp to Chissell, 2 runs
Kemp to Watson, 2 wides
Kemp to Chissell, 3 runs
Kemp to Watson, 1 run
Kemp to Chissell, 1 run
Kemp to Watson, 1 run
Kemp to Chissell, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Chissell, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Chissell, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Davies, appeal, wicket (bowled - Davies)
Anisha Patel to Davies, wide
Anisha Patel to Davies, 0 runs
Kemp to Davies, 4 runs
Kemp to Watson, 1 run
Kemp to Watson, 2 runs
Kemp to Watson, 0 runs
Kemp to Davies, 1 run
Kemp to Davies, 4 runs
Russell to Davies, 1 run
Russell to Watson, 1 run
Russell to Davies, 1 run
Russell to Davies, 0 runs
Russell to Davies, 0 runs
Russell to Watson, 1 run
Lenny Sims to Watson, 1 run
Lenny Sims to Watson, 0 runs
Lenny Sims to Davies, 1 run
Lenny Sims to Watson, 1 run
Lenny Sims to Watson, 4 runs
Lenny Sims to Brooker, wicket (lbw - Brooker)
Russell to Brooker, wide
Russell to Brooker, 0 runs
Lenny Sims to Davies, 2 runs
Lenny Sims to Davies, 0 runs
Lenny Sims to Davies, 0 runs
Lenny Sims to Davies, 0 runs
Lenny Sims to Davies, 0 runs
Lenny Sims to Davies, 2 runs
Russell to Brooker, 0 runs
Russell to Brooker, 0 runs
Russell to Brooker, 0 runs
Russell to Davies, 1 run
Russell to Davies, 2 runs
Russell to Davies, 0 runs
Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs
Phillips to Davies, 1 run
Phillips to Davies, 0 runs
Phillips to Davies, 4 runs
Phillips to Brooker, 1 run
Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs
Reid to Davies, 0 runs
Reid to Davies, 0 runs
Reid to Davies, 0 runs
Reid to Davies, 0 runs
Reid to Weston, wicket (lbw - Weston)
Reid to Brooker, 1 run
Phillips to Weston, 0 runs
Phillips to Weston, 0 runs
Phillips to Weston, 0 runs
Phillips to Teekasingh, appeal, wicket (caught - Teekasingh)
Phillips to Brooker, 1 run
Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs
Reid to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Reid to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Reid to Teekasingh, 2 runs
Reid to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Reid to Teekasingh, wide
Reid to Brooker, 1 run
Reid to Brooker, 0 runs
Phillips to Brooker, 1 run
Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs
Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs
Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs
Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs
Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs
Reid to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Reid to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Reid to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Reid to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Reid to Brooker, bye
Reid to Brooker, 0 runs