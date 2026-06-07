Squads Leicestershire Foxes vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Teekasingh Faith
batsman
Marriott Gemma
all rounder
Brooker Rebecca
batsman
Reid Mabel
bowler
Watson Ellen
batsman
Ascott Bethany
bowler
Davies Flora
all rounder
Kemp Amelia
no information yet
Weston Lucy
batsman
Presland Alicia Demi
all rounder
Singh Indira
no information yet
Hill Chloe
batsman
Chissell Caitlin
no information yet
Patel Anisha
bowler
Phillips Ellie
no information yet
Phillips Ella
no information yet
Ketan Anjali
no information yet
Sims Lenny
bowler
Colquhoun Aimee
bowler
Russell Liz
bowler
Thatcher Emma
bowler
Clive Ava
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Abraham Molly
no information yet
Austin Meg
batsman
Bennett Sophie
all rounder
Butcher Abby
no information yet
Brown Hayley
batsman
Carpenter Emily
bowler
Butler Emelia
no information yet
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Crofts Laura
bowler
Drinkell Mary
no information yet
Grayson Sophie
batsman
Gibbs Emma
no information yet
Herathge April Ayesha
all rounder
Groves Josie
bowler
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Howarth Bella
all rounder
Joseph Tia
no information yet
Kirk Michaela
batsman
Khan Miriam
no information yet
Robinson Bethan
bowler
Roff D'nical Lell
bowler
Sims Ilenia
bowler
Shaikh Nayma
bowler
Smart Poppy
batsman
Solomon Bethan
all rounder
Speed Katherine
batsman
Sweet Francesca
no information yet
Thaker Clara
no information yet
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Turner Erica
wicket keeper
Western Lucy
no information yet
Whitfield Holly
all rounder
Wrightson Emma
no information yet