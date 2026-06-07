Squads Leicestershire Foxes vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026

T20

LEI
LEI

108

NOR
NOR

109

Playing

LEI
LEI
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Marriott Gemma

all rounder

Davies Flora

all rounder

Kemp Amelia

no information yet

Singh Indira

no information yet

Hill Chloe

batsman

Chissell Caitlin

no information yet

Phillips Ellie

no information yet

Phillips Ella

no information yet

Ketan Anjali

no information yet

Clive Ava

no information yet

Bench

LEI
LEI
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Abraham Molly

no information yet

Austin Meg

batsman

Bennett Sophie

all rounder

Butcher Abby

no information yet

Butler Emelia

no information yet

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Drinkell Mary

no information yet

Gibbs Emma

no information yet

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Howarth Bella

all rounder

Joseph Tia

no information yet

Khan Miriam

no information yet

Solomon Bethan

all rounder

Sweet Francesca

no information yet

Thaker Clara

no information yet

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet

Turner Erica

wicket keeper

Western Lucy

no information yet

Whitfield Holly

all rounder

Wrightson Emma

no information yet