Match details Leicestershire Foxes vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026

T20

LEI
LEI

108

NOR
NOR

109

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Northamptonshire Steelbacks won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 07, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leicestershire Foxes Squad

PlayersTeekasingh Faith, Brooker Rebecca, Watson Ellen, Davies Flora, Weston Lucy, Singh Indira, Chissell Caitlin, Phillips Ellie, Ketan Anjali, Colquhoun Aimee, Thatcher Emma
BenchAbraham Molly, Bennett Sophie, Brown Hayley, Butler Emelia, Crofts Laura, Grayson Sophie, Herathge April Ayesha, Higham Lucy, Joseph Tia, Khan Miriam, Roff D'nical Lell, Shaikh Nayma, Solomon Bethan, Sweet Francesca, Thanawala Prisha, Western Lucy, Whitfield Holly, Wrightson Emma

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Squad

PlayersMarriott Gemma, Reid Mabel, Ascott Bethany, Kemp Amelia, Presland Alicia Demi, Hill Chloe, Patel Anisha, Phillips Ella, Sims Lenny, Russell Liz, Clive Ava
BenchAustin Meg, Butcher Abby, Carpenter Emily, Dowse Ariana, Drinkell Mary, Gibbs Emma, Groves Josie, Howarth Bella, Kirk Michaela, Robinson Bethan, Sims Ilenia, Smart Poppy, Speed Katherine, Thaker Clara, Turner Erica

Venue Guide

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