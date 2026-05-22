Highlights Leicestershire Foxes vs Worcestershire Rapids T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026

T20

LEI
LEI

156

WOR
WOR

157

19.1
4

Phillips to Tweats, 4 runs

18.6
.

Thatcher to Beach, 0 runs

18.5
.

Thatcher to Beach, 0 runs

18.4
.

Thatcher to Beach, 0 runs

18.3
.

Thatcher to Beach, 0 runs

18.2
W

Thatcher to Baker-Smith, wicket (lbw - Baker-Smith)

18.1
W

Thatcher to Bishop, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bishop)

17.6
1

Phillips to Bishop, 1 run

17.5
1

Phillips to Tweats, 1 run

17.4
1

Phillips to Bishop, 1 run

17.3
.

Phillips to Bishop, 0 runs

17.2
.

Phillips to Bishop, 0 runs

17.2
1

Thatcher to Beach, wicket (lbw - Beach)

17.1
1

Phillips to Tweats, 1 run

16.6
.

Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs

16.5
1

Chissell to Tweats, 1 run

16.4
W

Chissell to Boycott, appeal, wicket (run out - Boycott)

16.3
4

Chissell to Boycott, 4 runs

16.2
1

Chissell to Tweats, 1 run

16.1
4

Chissell to Tweats, 4 runs

15.6
1

Whitfield to Tweats, 1 run

15.5
2

Whitfield to Tweats, 1 run

15.4
.

Whitfield to Tweats, 0 runs

15.1
.

Whitfield to Tweats, 0 runs

14.6
.

Thatcher to Boycott, 0 runs

14.6
1

Thatcher to Boycott, wide

14.5
1

Thatcher to Tweats, 1 run

14.4
1

Thatcher to Boycott, 1 run

14.3
1

Thatcher to Tweats, 1 run

14.2
.

Thatcher to Tweats, 0 runs

14.1
.

Thatcher to Tweats, 0 runs

13.6
.

Whitfield to Boycott, 0 runs

13.5
1

Whitfield to Tweats, 1 run

13.4
1

Whitfield to Boycott, 1 run

13.3
4

Whitfield to Boycott, 4 runs

13.2
1

Whitfield to Tweats, 1 run

13.1
1

Whitfield to Boycott, 1 run

12.6
4

Chissell to Tweats, 4 runs

12.5
1

Chissell to Boycott, 1 run

12.4
4

Chissell to Boycott, 4 runs

12.3
.

Chissell to Boycott, 0 runs

12.3
3

Chissell to Boycott, 2 runs

12.3
1

Chissell to Boycott, wide

12.2
.

Chissell to Boycott, 0 runs

12.1
.

Chissell to Boycott, 0 runs

11.6
.

Ketan to Tweats, 0 runs

11.5
4

Ketan to Tweats, 4 runs

11.4
.

Ketan to Tweats, 0 runs

11.3
.

Ketan to Tweats, 0 runs

11.2
1

Ketan to Boycott, 1 run

11.2
1

Ketan to Boycott, wide

11.1
1

Ketan to Tweats, 1 run

10.6
1

Teekasingh to Tweats, 1 run

10.5
1

Teekasingh to Boycott, 1 run

10.4
1

Teekasingh to Tweats, 1 run

10.4
1

Teekasingh to Tweats, wide

10.3
4

Teekasingh to Tweats, 4 runs

10.2
2

Teekasingh to Tweats, 2 runs

10.1
1

Teekasingh to Boycott, 1 run

9.6
.

Ketan to Tweats, 0 runs

9.5
1

Ketan to Boycott, 1 run

9.4
2

Ketan to Boycott, 2 runs

9.3
1

Ketan to Tweats, 1 run

9.2
1

Ketan to Boycott, 1 run

9.1
1

Ketan to Tweats, 1 run

8.6
.

Teekasingh to Boycott, 0 runs

8.5
1

Teekasingh to Tweats, 1 run

8.4
.

Teekasingh to Tweats, 0 runs

8.3
1

Teekasingh to Tweats, 1 run

8.2
W

Teekasingh to Tweats, wicket (run out - Mitchell)

8.1
1

Teekasingh to Mitchell, 1 run

7.6
.

Ketan to Tweats, 0 runs

7.5
1

Ketan to Mitchell, 1 run

7.4
W

Ketan to Davies, appeal, wicket (bowled - Davies)

7.3
1

Ketan to Tweats, 1 run

7.2
1

Ketan to Davies, 1 run

7.1
2

Ketan to Davies, 2 runs

7.1
nb

Ketan to Davies, no ball + 4 runs

6.6
1

Teekasingh to Davies, 1 run

6.5
1

Teekasingh to Tweats, 1 run

6.4
4

Teekasingh to Tweats, 4 runs

6.3
4

Teekasingh to Tweats, 4 runs

6.3
nb

Weston to Davies, no ball + 1 run

6.2
4

Weston to Davies, 4 runs

6.1
1

Weston to Tweats, 1 run

6.1
nb

Weston to Davies, no ball + 1 run

5.6
.

Whitfield to Tweats, 0 runs

5.5
4

Whitfield to Tweats, 4 runs

5.5
1

Whitfield to Tweats, wide

5.4
.

Whitfield to Tweats, 0 runs

5.3
4

Whitfield to Tweats, 4 runs

5.2
4

Whitfield to Tweats, 4 runs

5.1
.

Whitfield to Tweats, 0 runs

4.6
1

Chissell to Tweats, 1 run

4.5
4

Chissell to Tweats, 4 runs

4.4
1

Chissell to Davies, 1 run

4.3
1

Chissell to Tweats, 1 run

4.2
4

Chissell to Tweats, 4 runs

4.1
.

Chissell to Tweats, 0 runs

4.1
1

Chissell to Tweats, wide

4.1
1

Chissell to Tweats, wide

3.6
1

Phillips to Tweats, 1 run

3.5
W

Phillips to Gillgrass, appeal, wicket (caught - Gillgrass)

3.4
.

Phillips to Gillgrass, 0 runs

3.3
1

Phillips to Davies, 1 run

3.2
.

Phillips to Davies, 0 runs

3.1
1

Phillips to Gillgrass, 1 run

2.6
.

Thatcher to Davies, 0 runs

2.5
W

Thatcher to Beech, appeal, wicket (bowled - Beech)

2.4
4

Thatcher to Beech, 4 runs

2.3
.

Thatcher to Beech, 0 runs

2.2
1

Thatcher to Gillgrass, 1 run

2.1
4

Thatcher to Gillgrass, 4 runs

1.6
.

Phillips to Beech, 0 runs

1.5
4

Phillips to Beech, 4 runs

1.4
1

Phillips to Gillgrass, 1 run

1.3
1

Phillips to Beech, 0 runs

1.2
.

Phillips to Beech, 0 runs

1.1
1

Phillips to Gillgrass, 1 run

0.6
4

Thatcher to Beech, 4 runs

0.5
.

Thatcher to Beech, 0 runs

0.4
W

Thatcher to Khurana, appeal, wicket (bowled - Khurana)

0.3
.

Thatcher to Khurana, 0 runs

0.2
1

Thatcher to Gillgrass, 1 run

0.1
.

Thatcher to Gillgrass, 0 runs

19.6
W

Baker-Smith to Phillips, appeal, wicket (stumped - Phillips)

19.5
.

Baker-Smith to Phillips, 0 runs

19.4
2

Baker-Smith to Phillips, 2 runs

19.3
1

Baker-Smith to Ketan, 1 run

19.2
W

Baker-Smith to Davies, appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)

19.1
.

Baker-Smith to Davies, 0 runs

18.6
W

Boycott to Chissell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Chissell)

18.5
1

Boycott to Davies, 1 run

18.4
1

Boycott to Chissell, 1 run

18.3
1

Boycott to Davies, 1 run

18.2
1

Boycott to Chissell, 1 run

18.1
3

Boycott to Davies, 2 runs

17.6
1

Gillgrass to Davies, 1 run

17.5
2

Gillgrass to Davies, 2 runs

17.4
1

Gillgrass to Chissell, 1 run

17.3
W

Gillgrass to Watson, wicket (caught - Watson)

17.2
1

Gillgrass to Davies, 1 run

17.1
4

Gillgrass to Davies, 4 runs

16.3
W

Bishop to Western, appeal, wicket (bowled - Western)

16.2
.

Bishop to Western, 0 runs

16.1
1

Bishop to Davies, 1 run

15.6
.

Gillgrass to Western, 0 runs

15.5
1

Gillgrass to Davies, 1 run

15.4
1

Gillgrass to Western, 1 run

15.3
4

Gillgrass to Western, 4 runs

15.2
1

Gillgrass to Davies, leg bye

15.1
1

Gillgrass to Western, 1 run

14.6
4

Egerton to Davies, 4 runs

14.5
4

Egerton to Davies, 4 runs

14.4
.

Egerton to Davies, 0 runs

14.3
.

Egerton to Davies, 0 runs

14.2
.

Egerton to Davies, 0 runs

14.1
4

Egerton to Davies, 4 runs

13.6
1

Gillgrass to Davies, 1 run

13.5
1

Gillgrass to Western, 1 run

13.4
1

Gillgrass to Davies, 1 run

13.3
2

Gillgrass to Davies, 2 runs

13.2
.

Gillgrass to Davies, 0 runs

13.1
1

Gillgrass to Western, 1 run

12.6
.

Egerton to Davies, 0 runs

12.5
1

Egerton to Western, 1 run

12.4
1

Egerton to Davies, 1 run

12.3
W

Egerton to Weston, appeal, wicket (caught - Weston)

12.3
1

Baker-Smith to Weston, wide

12.2
.

Baker-Smith to Weston, 0 runs

12.1
2

Baker-Smith to Weston, 2 runs

11.6
1

Gillgrass to Weston, 1 run

11.5
1

Gillgrass to Western, 1 run

11.4
2

Gillgrass to Western, 2 runs

11.3
1

Gillgrass to Weston, 1 run

11.2
1

Gillgrass to Western, 1 run

11.1
1

Gillgrass to Weston, 1 run

10.6
1

Bishop to Weston, 1 run

10.5
.

Bishop to Weston, 0 runs

10.1
4

Bishop to Western, 4 runs

9.6
4

Mitchell to Weston, 4 runs

9.5
6

Mitchell to Weston, 6 runs

9.4
.

Mitchell to Weston, 0 runs

9.3
1

Mitchell to Western, 1 run

9.3
1

Mitchell to Western, wide

9.2
1

Mitchell to Weston, 1 run

9.2
1

Mitchell to Weston, wide

9.1
.

Mitchell to Weston, 0 runs

8.6
4

Bishop to Western, 4 runs

8.5
.

Bishop to Western, 0 runs

8.4
.

Bishop to Western, 0 runs

8.3
1

Bishop to Weston, 1 run

8.2
.

Bishop to Weston, 0 runs

8.1
1

Bishop to Western, 1 run

7.6
1

Mitchell to Western, 1 run

7.5
.

Mitchell to Western, 0 runs

7.4
4

Mitchell to Western, 4 runs

7.4
1

Mitchell to Western, wide

7.4
1

Mitchell to Western, wide

7.4
1

Mitchell to Western, wide

7.3
1

Mitchell to Weston, 1 run

7.2
1

Mitchell to Western, 1 run

7.1
1

Mitchell to Weston, 1 run

6.6
W

Bishop to Brooker, wicket (stumped - Brooker)

6.5
.

Bishop to Brooker, 0 runs

6.4
1

Bishop to Weston, 1 run

6.3
1

Bishop to Weston, 1 run

6.2
.

Bishop to Brooker, 1 run

6.1
.

Bishop to Brooker, 0 runs

5.6
.

Baker-Smith to Weston, 0 runs

5.5
.

Baker-Smith to Weston, 0 runs

5.4
W

Baker-Smith to Teekasingh, appeal, wicket (caught - Teekasingh)

5.3
.

Baker-Smith to Teekasingh, 0 runs

5.2
1

Baker-Smith to Brooker, leg bye

5.1
1

Baker-Smith to Teekasingh, 1 run

4.6
1

Boycott to Teekasingh, 1 run

4.5
6

Boycott to Teekasingh, 6 runs

4.4
4

Boycott to Teekasingh, 4 runs

4.3
.

Boycott to Teekasingh, 0 runs

4.2
1

Boycott to Brooker, 1 run

4.1
1

Boycott to Teekasingh, 1 run

3.6
.

Baker-Smith to Brooker, 0 runs

3.5
1

Baker-Smith to Teekasingh, 1 run

3.4
.

Baker-Smith to Teekasingh, 0 runs

3.3
1

Baker-Smith to Brooker, 1 run

3.3
1

Baker-Smith to Brooker, wide

3.2
4

Baker-Smith to Brooker, 4 runs

3.1
.

Baker-Smith to Brooker, 0 runs

2.6
.

Boycott to Teekasingh, 0 runs

2.5
.

Boycott to Teekasingh, 0 runs

2.4
4

Boycott to Teekasingh, 4 runs

2.3
1

Boycott to Brooker, 1 run

2.2
1

Boycott to Teekasingh, 1 run

2.1
4

Boycott to Teekasingh, 4 runs

1.6
.

Baker-Smith to Brooker, 0 runs

1.5
4

Baker-Smith to Brooker, 4 runs

1.4
.

Baker-Smith to Brooker, 0 runs

1.3
.

Baker-Smith to Brooker, 0 runs

1.2
1

Baker-Smith to Teekasingh, 1 run

1.1
2

Baker-Smith to Teekasingh, 2 runs

0.6
.

Beach to Brooker, 0 runs

0.5
.

Beach to Brooker, 0 runs

0.5
1

Beach to Brooker, wide

0.5
1

Beach to Brooker, wide

0.4
4

Beach to Brooker, 4 runs

0.3
4

Beach to Brooker, 4 runs

0.3
1

Beach to Brooker, no ball

0.2
4

Beach to Brooker, 4 runs

0.1
.

Beach to Brooker, 0 runs

0.1
1

Beach to Brooker, wide