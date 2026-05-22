Highlights Leicestershire Foxes vs Worcestershire Rapids T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026
Phillips to Tweats, 4 runs
Thatcher to Beach, 0 runs
Thatcher to Beach, 0 runs
Thatcher to Beach, 0 runs
Thatcher to Beach, 0 runs
Thatcher to Baker-Smith, wicket (lbw - Baker-Smith)
Thatcher to Bishop, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bishop)
Phillips to Bishop, 1 run
Phillips to Tweats, 1 run
Phillips to Bishop, 1 run
Phillips to Bishop, 0 runs
Phillips to Bishop, 0 runs
Thatcher to Beach, wicket (lbw - Beach)
Phillips to Tweats, 1 run
Chissell to Bishop, 0 runs
Chissell to Tweats, 1 run
Chissell to Boycott, appeal, wicket (run out - Boycott)
Chissell to Boycott, 4 runs
Chissell to Tweats, 1 run
Chissell to Tweats, 4 runs
Whitfield to Tweats, 1 run
Whitfield to Tweats, 1 run
Whitfield to Tweats, 0 runs
Whitfield to Tweats, 0 runs
Thatcher to Boycott, 0 runs
Thatcher to Boycott, wide
Thatcher to Tweats, 1 run
Thatcher to Boycott, 1 run
Thatcher to Tweats, 1 run
Thatcher to Tweats, 0 runs
Thatcher to Tweats, 0 runs
Whitfield to Boycott, 0 runs
Whitfield to Tweats, 1 run
Whitfield to Boycott, 1 run
Whitfield to Boycott, 4 runs
Whitfield to Tweats, 1 run
Whitfield to Boycott, 1 run
Chissell to Tweats, 4 runs
Chissell to Boycott, 1 run
Chissell to Boycott, 4 runs
Chissell to Boycott, 0 runs
Chissell to Boycott, 2 runs
Chissell to Boycott, wide
Chissell to Boycott, 0 runs
Chissell to Boycott, 0 runs
Ketan to Tweats, 0 runs
Ketan to Tweats, 4 runs
Ketan to Tweats, 0 runs
Ketan to Tweats, 0 runs
Ketan to Boycott, 1 run
Ketan to Boycott, wide
Ketan to Tweats, 1 run
Teekasingh to Tweats, 1 run
Teekasingh to Boycott, 1 run
Teekasingh to Tweats, 1 run
Teekasingh to Tweats, wide
Teekasingh to Tweats, 4 runs
Teekasingh to Tweats, 2 runs
Teekasingh to Boycott, 1 run
Ketan to Tweats, 0 runs
Ketan to Boycott, 1 run
Ketan to Boycott, 2 runs
Ketan to Tweats, 1 run
Ketan to Boycott, 1 run
Ketan to Tweats, 1 run
Teekasingh to Boycott, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Tweats, 1 run
Teekasingh to Tweats, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Tweats, 1 run
Teekasingh to Tweats, wicket (run out - Mitchell)
Teekasingh to Mitchell, 1 run
Ketan to Tweats, 0 runs
Ketan to Mitchell, 1 run
Ketan to Davies, appeal, wicket (bowled - Davies)
Ketan to Tweats, 1 run
Ketan to Davies, 1 run
Ketan to Davies, 2 runs
Ketan to Davies, no ball + 4 runs
Teekasingh to Davies, 1 run
Teekasingh to Tweats, 1 run
Teekasingh to Tweats, 4 runs
Teekasingh to Tweats, 4 runs
Weston to Davies, no ball + 1 run
Weston to Davies, 4 runs
Weston to Tweats, 1 run
Weston to Davies, no ball + 1 run
Whitfield to Tweats, 0 runs
Whitfield to Tweats, 4 runs
Whitfield to Tweats, wide
Whitfield to Tweats, 0 runs
Whitfield to Tweats, 4 runs
Whitfield to Tweats, 4 runs
Whitfield to Tweats, 0 runs
Chissell to Tweats, 1 run
Chissell to Tweats, 4 runs
Chissell to Davies, 1 run
Chissell to Tweats, 1 run
Chissell to Tweats, 4 runs
Chissell to Tweats, 0 runs
Chissell to Tweats, wide
Chissell to Tweats, wide
Phillips to Tweats, 1 run
Phillips to Gillgrass, appeal, wicket (caught - Gillgrass)
Phillips to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Phillips to Davies, 1 run
Phillips to Davies, 0 runs
Phillips to Gillgrass, 1 run
Thatcher to Davies, 0 runs
Thatcher to Beech, appeal, wicket (bowled - Beech)
Thatcher to Beech, 4 runs
Thatcher to Beech, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gillgrass, 1 run
Thatcher to Gillgrass, 4 runs
Phillips to Beech, 0 runs
Phillips to Beech, 4 runs
Phillips to Gillgrass, 1 run
Phillips to Beech, 0 runs
Phillips to Beech, 0 runs
Phillips to Gillgrass, 1 run
Thatcher to Beech, 4 runs
Thatcher to Beech, 0 runs
Thatcher to Khurana, appeal, wicket (bowled - Khurana)
Thatcher to Khurana, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gillgrass, 1 run
Thatcher to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Phillips, appeal, wicket (stumped - Phillips)
Baker-Smith to Phillips, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Phillips, 2 runs
Baker-Smith to Ketan, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Davies, appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)
Baker-Smith to Davies, 0 runs
Boycott to Chissell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Chissell)
Boycott to Davies, 1 run
Boycott to Chissell, 1 run
Boycott to Davies, 1 run
Boycott to Chissell, 1 run
Boycott to Davies, 2 runs
Gillgrass to Davies, 1 run
Gillgrass to Davies, 2 runs
Gillgrass to Chissell, 1 run
Gillgrass to Watson, wicket (caught - Watson)
Gillgrass to Davies, 1 run
Gillgrass to Davies, 4 runs
Bishop to Western, appeal, wicket (bowled - Western)
Bishop to Western, 0 runs
Bishop to Davies, 1 run
Gillgrass to Western, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Davies, 1 run
Gillgrass to Western, 1 run
Gillgrass to Western, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Davies, leg bye
Gillgrass to Western, 1 run
Egerton to Davies, 4 runs
Egerton to Davies, 4 runs
Egerton to Davies, 0 runs
Egerton to Davies, 0 runs
Egerton to Davies, 0 runs
Egerton to Davies, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Davies, 1 run
Gillgrass to Western, 1 run
Gillgrass to Davies, 1 run
Gillgrass to Davies, 2 runs
Gillgrass to Davies, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Western, 1 run
Egerton to Davies, 0 runs
Egerton to Western, 1 run
Egerton to Davies, 1 run
Egerton to Weston, appeal, wicket (caught - Weston)
Baker-Smith to Weston, wide
Baker-Smith to Weston, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Weston, 2 runs
Gillgrass to Weston, 1 run
Gillgrass to Western, 1 run
Gillgrass to Western, 2 runs
Gillgrass to Weston, 1 run
Gillgrass to Western, 1 run
Gillgrass to Weston, 1 run
Bishop to Weston, 1 run
Bishop to Weston, 0 runs
Bishop to Western, 4 runs
Mitchell to Weston, 4 runs
Mitchell to Weston, 6 runs
Mitchell to Weston, 0 runs
Mitchell to Western, 1 run
Mitchell to Western, wide
Mitchell to Weston, 1 run
Mitchell to Weston, wide
Mitchell to Weston, 0 runs
Bishop to Western, 4 runs
Bishop to Western, 0 runs
Bishop to Western, 0 runs
Bishop to Weston, 1 run
Bishop to Weston, 0 runs
Bishop to Western, 1 run
Mitchell to Western, 1 run
Mitchell to Western, 0 runs
Mitchell to Western, 4 runs
Mitchell to Western, wide
Mitchell to Western, wide
Mitchell to Western, wide
Mitchell to Weston, 1 run
Mitchell to Western, 1 run
Mitchell to Weston, 1 run
Bishop to Brooker, wicket (stumped - Brooker)
Bishop to Brooker, 0 runs
Bishop to Weston, 1 run
Bishop to Weston, 1 run
Bishop to Brooker, 1 run
Bishop to Brooker, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Weston, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Weston, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Teekasingh, appeal, wicket (caught - Teekasingh)
Baker-Smith to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Brooker, leg bye
Baker-Smith to Teekasingh, 1 run
Boycott to Teekasingh, 1 run
Boycott to Teekasingh, 6 runs
Boycott to Teekasingh, 4 runs
Boycott to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Boycott to Brooker, 1 run
Boycott to Teekasingh, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Brooker, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Teekasingh, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Brooker, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Brooker, wide
Baker-Smith to Brooker, 4 runs
Baker-Smith to Brooker, 0 runs
Boycott to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Boycott to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Boycott to Teekasingh, 4 runs
Boycott to Brooker, 1 run
Boycott to Teekasingh, 1 run
Boycott to Teekasingh, 4 runs
Baker-Smith to Brooker, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Brooker, 4 runs
Baker-Smith to Brooker, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Brooker, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Teekasingh, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Teekasingh, 2 runs
Beach to Brooker, 0 runs
Beach to Brooker, 0 runs
Beach to Brooker, wide
Beach to Brooker, wide
Beach to Brooker, 4 runs
Beach to Brooker, 4 runs
Beach to Brooker, no ball
Beach to Brooker, 4 runs
Beach to Brooker, 0 runs
Beach to Brooker, wide