Match details Leicestershire Foxes vs Worcestershire Rapids T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026

T20

LEI
LEI

156

WOR
WOR

157

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Worcestershire Rapids won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 22, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leicestershire Foxes Squad

PlayersBrooker Rebecca, Chissell Caitlin, Davies Flora, Phillips Ellie, Teekasingh Faith, Thatcher Emma, Watson Ellen, Western Lucy, Weston Lucy, Whitfield Holly, Ketan Anjali
BenchAbraham Molly, Bennett Sophie, Brown Hayley, Butler Emelia, Colquhoun Aimee, Crofts Laura, Grayson Sophie, Herathge April Ayesha, Higham Lucy, Joseph Tia, Khan Miriam, Roff D'nical Lell, Shaikh Nayma, Singh Indira, Solomon Bethan, Sweet Francesca, Thanawala Prisha, Wrightson Emma

Worcestershire Rapids Squad

PlayersBaker-Smith C, Beach Jess, Bishop Megan, Boycott Clare, Davies Gwenan, Khurana Sanya, Mitchell Sophia, Beech Sophie, Egerton Daisy, Gillgrass Bryony, Tweats Ebony Jade
BenchBertwhistle Flora, Bishop Meg, Brett Phoebe, Churms Emily, Davies Poppy, Davis Ruby, Gough Olivia, Griffiths Amy, Hardwick Hannah, Harris Lucy, Hill Chloe, Hill Imogen, Maund Amy, Roberts Charlotte, Samarakoon Samadhi, Wheeler Amy, Windeatt Madison, Wright Maisie

Venue Guide

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