Squads Leicestershire Foxes vs Worcestershire Rapids T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026

T20

LEI
LEI

156

WOR
WOR

157

Playing

LEI
LEI
WOR
WOR
First TeamSecond Team
Baker-Smith C

no information yet

Chissell Caitlin

no information yet

Beach Jess

no information yet

Davies Flora

all rounder

Bishop Megan

no information yet

Phillips Ellie

no information yet

Boycott Clare

all rounder

Davies Gwenan

wicket keeper

Mitchell Sophia

no information yet

Western Lucy

no information yet

Beech Sophie

no information yet

Egerton Daisy

no information yet

Whitfield Holly

all rounder

Gillgrass Bryony

no information yet

Ketan Anjali

no information yet

Bench

LEI
LEI
WOR
WOR
First TeamSecond Team
Abraham Molly

no information yet

Bennett Sophie

all rounder

Bishop Meg

no information yet

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Butler Emelia

no information yet

Davies Poppy

wicket keeper

Davis Ruby

batsman

Gough Olivia

no information yet

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Joseph Tia

no information yet

Harris Lucy

no information yet

Khan Miriam

no information yet

Hill Chloe

batsman

Hill Imogen

no information yet

Maund Amy

batsman

Singh Indira

no information yet

Roberts Charlotte

no information yet

Solomon Bethan

all rounder

Sweet Francesca

no information yet

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet

Windeatt Madison

no information yet

Wrightson Emma

no information yet

Wright Maisie

no information yet