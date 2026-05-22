Squads Leicestershire Foxes vs Worcestershire Rapids T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Brooker Rebecca
batsman
Baker-Smith C
no information yet
Chissell Caitlin
no information yet
Beach Jess
no information yet
Davies Flora
all rounder
Bishop Megan
no information yet
Phillips Ellie
no information yet
Boycott Clare
all rounder
Teekasingh Faith
batsman
Davies Gwenan
wicket keeper
Thatcher Emma
bowler
Khurana Sanya
bowler
Watson Ellen
batsman
Mitchell Sophia
no information yet
Western Lucy
no information yet
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Weston Lucy
batsman
Egerton Daisy
no information yet
Whitfield Holly
all rounder
Gillgrass Bryony
no information yet
Ketan Anjali
no information yet
Tweats Ebony Jade
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Abraham Molly
no information yet
Bertwhistle Flora
all rounder
Bennett Sophie
all rounder
Bishop Meg
no information yet
Brown Hayley
batsman
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Butler Emelia
no information yet
Churms Emily
batsman
Colquhoun Aimee
bowler
Davies Poppy
wicket keeper
Crofts Laura
bowler
Davis Ruby
batsman
Grayson Sophie
batsman
Gough Olivia
no information yet
Herathge April Ayesha
all rounder
Griffiths Amy
batsman
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Joseph Tia
no information yet
Harris Lucy
no information yet
Khan Miriam
no information yet
Hill Chloe
batsman
Roff D'nical Lell
bowler
Hill Imogen
no information yet
Shaikh Nayma
bowler
Maund Amy
batsman
Singh Indira
no information yet
Roberts Charlotte
no information yet
Solomon Bethan
all rounder
Samarakoon Samadhi
all rounder
Sweet Francesca
no information yet
Wheeler Amy
bowler
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Windeatt Madison
no information yet
Wrightson Emma
no information yet
Wright Maisie
no information yet