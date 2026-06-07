Highlights Middlesex vs Derbyshire Falcons T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026

T20

MID
MID

154

DER
DER

90

19.6
4

Horley to Kenvyn, 4 runs

19.5
1

Horley to Clarke, 1 run

19.4
1

Horley to Kenvyn, 1 run

19.3
.

Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs

19.2
2

Horley to Kenvyn, 2 runs

19.1
1

Horley to Clarke, leg bye

18.6
.

Wolfe to Kenvyn, 0 runs

18.5
4

Wolfe to Kenvyn, 4 runs

18.4
.

Wolfe to Kenvyn, 0 runs

18.3
.

Wolfe to Kenvyn, 0 runs

18.2
.

Wolfe to Kenvyn, 0 runs

18.2
1

Wolfe to Kenvyn, wide

18.1
.

Wolfe to Kenvyn, 0 runs

17.6
W

Davis to Knowling-Davies, appeal, wicket (bowled - Knowling-Davies)

17.5
W

Davis to Bedi, appeal, wicket (caught - Bedi)

17.4
.

Davis to Bedi, 0 runs

17.3
1

Davis to Kenvyn, 1 run

17.2
W

OUT! Run out. Kenvyn defends for one run. Atherton-Gater is then run out at the striker's end, as a result of some good fielding by Turner.

17.1
1

Davis to Atherton-Gater, 1 run

16.6
.

Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 0 runs

16.5
.

Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 0 runs

16.4
.

Cambampaty to Kenvyn, appeal

16.3
1

Cambampaty to Atherton-Gater, 1 run

16.2
.

Cambampaty to Atherton-Gater, 0 runs

16.1
.

Cambampaty to Atherton-Gater, appeal

15.6
4

Whitmore to Kenvyn, 4 runs

15.5
1

Whitmore to Atherton-Gater, 1 run

15.4
1

Whitmore to Kenvyn, 1 run

15.3
.

Whitmore to Kenvyn, 0 runs

15.2
1

Whitmore to Atherton-Gater, 1 run

15.1
W

Whitmore to Darlow, appeal, wicket (caught - Darlow)

14.6
1

Davis to Darlow, 1 run

14.5
1

Davis to Kenvyn, 1 run

14.4
.

Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs

14.3
1

Davis to Darlow, 1 run

14.2
.

Davis to Darlow, 0 runs

14.1
1

Davis to Kenvyn, 1 run

13.6
.

Whitmore to Darlow, 0 runs

13.5
1

Whitmore to Kenvyn, 1 run

13.4
2

Whitmore to Kenvyn, 2 runs

13.3
.

Whitmore to Kenvyn, 0 runs

13.2
1

Whitmore to Darlow, 1 run

13.1
.

Whitmore to Darlow, 0 runs

13.1
1

Whitmore to Darlow, wide

12.6
1

Cambampaty to Darlow, 1 run

12.5
1

Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 1 run

12.4
.

Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 0 runs

12.3
.

Cambampaty to Kenvyn, appeal

12.2
.

Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 0 runs

12.1
.

Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 0 runs

11.6
2

Davis to Darlow, 2 runs

11.5
1

Davis to Kenvyn, 1 run

11.4
.

Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs

11.3
.

Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs

11.2
.

Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs

11.1
.

Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs

10.6
1

Horley to Kenvyn, 1 run

10.5
1

Horley to Darlow, 1 run

10.4
1

Horley to Kenvyn, 1 run

10.3
1

Horley to Darlow, 1 run

10.2
1

Horley to Kenvyn, 1 run

10.1
.

Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs

9.6
.

Davis to Darlow, 0 runs

9.5
.

Davis to Darlow, 0 runs

9.4
.

Davis to Darlow, 0 runs

9.3
W

Davis to Tennakoon, appeal, wicket (stumped - Tennakoon)

9.2
.

Davis to Tennakoon, 0 runs

9.1
.

Davis to Tennakoon, appeal

8.6
4

Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 4 runs

8.5
.

Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 0 runs

8.4
1

Cambampaty to Tennakoon, 1 run

8.3
.

Cambampaty to Tennakoon, 0 runs

8.2
W

Cambampaty to Duckworth, appeal, wicket (caught - Duckworth)

8.1
1

Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 1 run

7.6
.

Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs

7.5
.

Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs

7.4
.

Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs

7.3
2

Turner to Duckworth, 2 runs

7.2
1

Turner to Kenvyn, 1 run

7.1
4

Turner to Kenvyn, 4 runs

6.6
1

Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 1 run

6.5
.

Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 0 runs

6.4
.

Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 0 runs

6.3
2

Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 2 runs

6.2
1

Cambampaty to Duckworth, 1 run

6.1
1

Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 1 run

5.6
.

Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs

5.5
W

Turner to Lonsdale, appeal, wicket (bowled - Lonsdale)

5.4
W

Turner to Fackrell, appeal, wicket (caught - Fackrell)

5.3
2

Turner to Fackrell, 2 runs

5.2
.

Turner to Fackrell, 0 runs

5.1
1

Turner to Kenvyn, 1 run

4.6
4

Wolfe to Fackrell, 4 runs

4.5
2

Wolfe to Fackrell, 2 runs

4.3
.

Wolfe to Kenvyn, 0 runs

4.2
1

Wolfe to Fackrell, 1 run

4.1
.

Wolfe to Fackrell, 0 runs

3.6
4

Turner to Kenvyn, 4 runs

3.5
.

Turner to Kenvyn, 0 runs

3.4
.

Turner to Kenvyn, 0 runs

3.3
1

Turner to Fackrell, 1 run

3.2
1

Turner to Kenvyn, 1 run

3.1
.

Turner to Kenvyn, 0 runs

2.6
1

Wolfe to Kenvyn, 1 run

2.5
2

Wolfe to Kenvyn, 2 runs

2.4
1

Wolfe to Fackrell, 1 run

2.3
.

Wolfe to Fackrell, 0 runs

2.2
.

Wolfe to Fackrell, 0 runs

2.1
4

Wolfe to Fackrell, 4 runs

1.6
.

Turner to Kenvyn, 0 runs

1.5
.

Turner to Kenvyn, 0 runs

1.4
.

Turner to Kenvyn, 0 runs

1.3
1

Turner to Fackrell, 1 run

1.2
.

Turner to Fackrell, 0 runs

1.1
W

Turner to Couser, appeal, wicket (run out - Couser)

0.6
.

Wolfe to Fackrell, 0 runs

0.5
.

Wolfe to Fackrell, 0 runs

0.5
1

Wolfe to Fackrell, wide

0.4
.

Wolfe to Fackrell, 0 runs

0.3
1

Wolfe to Couser, 1 run

0.2
.

Wolfe to Couser, 0 runs

0.1
.

Wolfe to Couser, 0 runs

19.6
1

Knowling-Davies to Irving, 1 run

19.5
2

Knowling-Davies to Irving, 2 runs

19.4
1

Knowling-Davies to Sproul, 1 run

19.3
2

Knowling-Davies to Sproul, 2 runs

19.2
2

Knowling-Davies to Sproul, 2 runs

19.1
1

Knowling-Davies to Irving, 1 run

18.6
1

Bedi to Irving, 1 run

18.5
1

Bedi to Sproul, 1 run

18.4
1

Bedi to Irving, 1 run

18.3
2

Bedi to Irving, 2 runs

18.2
1

Bedi to Sproul, 1 run

18.1
1

Bedi to Irving, 1 run

17.6
4

Darlow to Sproul, 4 runs

17.5
1

Darlow to Irving, 1 run

17.4
1

Darlow to Sproul, 1 run

17.3
4

Darlow to Sproul, 4 runs

17.2
4

Darlow to Sproul, 4 runs

17.1
4

Darlow to Sproul, 4 runs

16.6
.

Bedi to Irving, 0 runs

16.5
1

Bedi to Sproul, 1 run

16.4
1

Bedi to Irving, 1 run

16.3
1

Bedi to Sproul, 1 run

16.2
1

Bedi to Irving, 1 run

16.1
1

Bedi to Sproul, leg bye

15.6
4

Knowling-Davies to Irving, 4 runs

15.5
2

Knowling-Davies to Irving, 2 runs

15.4
W

Knowling-Davies to Gole, appeal, wicket (caught - Gole)

15.3
2lb

Knowling-Davies to Gole, 2 leg byes, appeal

15.2
1

Knowling-Davies to Sproul, 1 run

14.6
1

Bedi to Gole, 1 run

14.5
1

Bedi to Sproul, 1 run

14.4
1

Bedi to Gole, 1 run

14.3
1

Bedi to Sproul, 1 run

14.2
1

Bedi to Gole, 1 run

14.1
.

Bedi to Gole, 0 runs

13.6
1

Fackrell to Gole, 1 run

13.5
1

Fackrell to Sproul, 1 run

13.4
1

Fackrell to Gole, 1 run

13.3
1

Fackrell to Sproul, 1 run

13.2
.

Fackrell to Sproul, 0 runs

13.1
2

Fackrell to Sproul, 2 runs

12.6
1

Bedi to Sproul, 1 run

12.5
.

Bedi to Sproul, 0 runs

12.4
1

Bedi to Gole, 1 run

12.3
.

Bedi to Gole, 0 runs

12.2
W

Bedi to Horley, appeal, wicket (caught - Horley)

12.1
1

Bedi to Sproul, 1 run

11.6
2

Fackrell to Horley, 2 runs

11.5
1

Fackrell to Sproul, 1 run

11.4
.

Fackrell to Sproul, 0 runs

11.3
1

Fackrell to Horley, 1 run

11.2
2

Fackrell to Horley, 2 runs

11.1
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Trussler)

10.6
4

Darlow to Sproul, 4 runs

10.5
1

Darlow to Trussler, 1 run

10.4
.

Darlow to Trussler, 0 runs

10.3
.

Darlow to Trussler, 0 runs

10.2
1

Darlow to Sproul, 1 run

10.1
1

Darlow to Trussler, 1 run

9.6
1

Knowling-Davies to Trussler, 1 run

9.5
1

Knowling-Davies to Sproul, 1 run

9.4
4

Knowling-Davies to Sproul, 4 runs

9.3
4

Knowling-Davies to Sproul, 4 runs

9.2
1

Knowling-Davies to Trussler, 1 run

9.1
4

Knowling-Davies to Trussler, 4 runs

8.6
.

Darlow to Sproul, 0 runs

8.5
2

Darlow to Sproul, 2 runs

8.4
1

Darlow to Trussler, 1 run

8.3
.

Darlow to Trussler, 0 runs

8.2
2

Darlow to Trussler, 2 runs

8.1
1

Darlow to Sproul, 1 run

7.6
.

Knowling-Davies to Trussler, 0 runs

7.5
1

Knowling-Davies to Sproul, 1 run

7.4
4

Knowling-Davies to Sproul, 4 runs

7.3
1

Knowling-Davies to Trussler, 1 run

7.2
1

Knowling-Davies to Sproul, 1 run

7.1
.

Knowling-Davies to Sproul, 0 runs

6.6
.

Fackrell to Trussler, 0 runs

6.6
1

Fackrell to Trussler, wide

6.5
1

Fackrell to Sproul, 1 run

6.4
2

Fackrell to Sproul, 2 runs

6.3
4

Fackrell to Sproul, 4 runs

6.2
2

Fackrell to Sproul, 2 runs

6.1
.

Fackrell to Sproul, 0 runs

5.6
4

Kenvyn to Trussler, 4 runs

5.5
1

Kenvyn to Sproul, 1 run

5.1
1

Kenvyn to Sproul, 1 run

4.6
.

Fackrell to Trussler, 0 runs

4.5
2

Fackrell to Trussler, 2 runs

4.4
.

Fackrell to Trussler, 0 runs

4.3
1

Fackrell to Sproul, 1 run

4.2
.

Fackrell to Sproul, 0 runs

4.1
.

Fackrell to Sproul, 0 runs

3.6
4

Clarke to Trussler, 4 runs

3.5
2

Clarke to Trussler, 2 runs

3.5
1

Clarke to Trussler, wide

3.4
4

Clarke to Trussler, 4 runs

3.3
1

Clarke to Sproul, 1 run

3.2
4

Clarke to Sproul, 4 runs

3.1
1

Clarke to Trussler, 1 run

3.1
1

Clarke to Trussler, wide

2.6
1

Tennakoon to Trussler, 1 run

2.6
1

Tennakoon to Trussler, wide

2.6
1

Tennakoon to Trussler, wide

2.5
.

Tennakoon to Trussler, 0 runs

2.4
.

Tennakoon to Trussler, 0 runs

2.3
.

Tennakoon to Trussler, 0 runs

2.2
.

Tennakoon to Trussler, 0 runs

2.1
.

Tennakoon to Trussler, 0 runs

1.6
1

Clarke to Trussler, 1 run

1.5
1

Clarke to Sproul, 1 run

1.4
1

Clarke to Trussler, 1 run

1.3
.

Clarke to Trussler, 0 runs

1.2
.

Clarke to Trussler, 0 runs

1.1
1

Clarke to Sproul, 1 run

0.6
.

Tennakoon to Trussler, appeal

0.5
.

Tennakoon to Trussler, 0 runs

0.4
1

Tennakoon to Sproul, 1 run

0.3
.

Tennakoon to Sproul, 0 runs

0.2
.

Tennakoon to Sproul, 0 runs

0.1
.

Tennakoon to Sproul, 0 runs