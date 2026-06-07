Highlights Middlesex vs Derbyshire Falcons T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026
Horley to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Horley to Clarke, 1 run
Horley to Kenvyn, 1 run
Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Horley to Kenvyn, 2 runs
Horley to Clarke, leg bye
Wolfe to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Wolfe to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Wolfe to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Wolfe to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Wolfe to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Wolfe to Kenvyn, wide
Wolfe to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Davis to Knowling-Davies, appeal, wicket (bowled - Knowling-Davies)
Davis to Bedi, appeal, wicket (caught - Bedi)
Davis to Bedi, 0 runs
Davis to Kenvyn, 1 run
OUT! Run out. Kenvyn defends for one run. Atherton-Gater is then run out at the striker's end, as a result of some good fielding by Turner.
Davis to Atherton-Gater, 1 run
Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Kenvyn, appeal
Cambampaty to Atherton-Gater, 1 run
Cambampaty to Atherton-Gater, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Atherton-Gater, appeal
Whitmore to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Whitmore to Atherton-Gater, 1 run
Whitmore to Kenvyn, 1 run
Whitmore to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Whitmore to Atherton-Gater, 1 run
Whitmore to Darlow, appeal, wicket (caught - Darlow)
Davis to Darlow, 1 run
Davis to Kenvyn, 1 run
Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Davis to Darlow, 1 run
Davis to Darlow, 0 runs
Davis to Kenvyn, 1 run
Whitmore to Darlow, 0 runs
Whitmore to Kenvyn, 1 run
Whitmore to Kenvyn, 2 runs
Whitmore to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Whitmore to Darlow, 1 run
Whitmore to Darlow, 0 runs
Whitmore to Darlow, wide
Cambampaty to Darlow, 1 run
Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 1 run
Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Kenvyn, appeal
Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Davis to Darlow, 2 runs
Davis to Kenvyn, 1 run
Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Horley to Kenvyn, 1 run
Horley to Darlow, 1 run
Horley to Kenvyn, 1 run
Horley to Darlow, 1 run
Horley to Kenvyn, 1 run
Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Davis to Darlow, 0 runs
Davis to Darlow, 0 runs
Davis to Darlow, 0 runs
Davis to Tennakoon, appeal, wicket (stumped - Tennakoon)
Davis to Tennakoon, 0 runs
Davis to Tennakoon, appeal
Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Tennakoon, 1 run
Cambampaty to Tennakoon, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Duckworth, appeal, wicket (caught - Duckworth)
Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 1 run
Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs
Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs
Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs
Turner to Duckworth, 2 runs
Turner to Kenvyn, 1 run
Turner to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 1 run
Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 2 runs
Cambampaty to Duckworth, 1 run
Cambampaty to Kenvyn, 1 run
Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs
Turner to Lonsdale, appeal, wicket (bowled - Lonsdale)
Turner to Fackrell, appeal, wicket (caught - Fackrell)
Turner to Fackrell, 2 runs
Turner to Fackrell, 0 runs
Turner to Kenvyn, 1 run
Wolfe to Fackrell, 4 runs
Wolfe to Fackrell, 2 runs
Wolfe to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Wolfe to Fackrell, 1 run
Wolfe to Fackrell, 0 runs
Turner to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Turner to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Turner to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Turner to Fackrell, 1 run
Turner to Kenvyn, 1 run
Turner to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Wolfe to Kenvyn, 1 run
Wolfe to Kenvyn, 2 runs
Wolfe to Fackrell, 1 run
Wolfe to Fackrell, 0 runs
Wolfe to Fackrell, 0 runs
Wolfe to Fackrell, 4 runs
Turner to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Turner to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Turner to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Turner to Fackrell, 1 run
Turner to Fackrell, 0 runs
Turner to Couser, appeal, wicket (run out - Couser)
Wolfe to Fackrell, 0 runs
Wolfe to Fackrell, 0 runs
Wolfe to Fackrell, wide
Wolfe to Fackrell, 0 runs
Wolfe to Couser, 1 run
Wolfe to Couser, 0 runs
Wolfe to Couser, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Irving, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Irving, 2 runs
Knowling-Davies to Sproul, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Sproul, 2 runs
Knowling-Davies to Sproul, 2 runs
Knowling-Davies to Irving, 1 run
Bedi to Irving, 1 run
Bedi to Sproul, 1 run
Bedi to Irving, 1 run
Bedi to Irving, 2 runs
Bedi to Sproul, 1 run
Bedi to Irving, 1 run
Darlow to Sproul, 4 runs
Darlow to Irving, 1 run
Darlow to Sproul, 1 run
Darlow to Sproul, 4 runs
Darlow to Sproul, 4 runs
Darlow to Sproul, 4 runs
Bedi to Irving, 0 runs
Bedi to Sproul, 1 run
Bedi to Irving, 1 run
Bedi to Sproul, 1 run
Bedi to Irving, 1 run
Bedi to Sproul, leg bye
Knowling-Davies to Irving, 4 runs
Knowling-Davies to Irving, 2 runs
Knowling-Davies to Gole, appeal, wicket (caught - Gole)
Knowling-Davies to Gole, 2 leg byes, appeal
Knowling-Davies to Sproul, 1 run
Bedi to Gole, 1 run
Bedi to Sproul, 1 run
Bedi to Gole, 1 run
Bedi to Sproul, 1 run
Bedi to Gole, 1 run
Bedi to Gole, 0 runs
Fackrell to Gole, 1 run
Fackrell to Sproul, 1 run
Fackrell to Gole, 1 run
Fackrell to Sproul, 1 run
Fackrell to Sproul, 0 runs
Fackrell to Sproul, 2 runs
Bedi to Sproul, 1 run
Bedi to Sproul, 0 runs
Bedi to Gole, 1 run
Bedi to Gole, 0 runs
Bedi to Horley, appeal, wicket (caught - Horley)
Bedi to Sproul, 1 run
Fackrell to Horley, 2 runs
Fackrell to Sproul, 1 run
Fackrell to Sproul, 0 runs
Fackrell to Horley, 1 run
Fackrell to Horley, 2 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Trussler)
Darlow to Sproul, 4 runs
Darlow to Trussler, 1 run
Darlow to Trussler, 0 runs
Darlow to Trussler, 0 runs
Darlow to Sproul, 1 run
Darlow to Trussler, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Trussler, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Sproul, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Sproul, 4 runs
Knowling-Davies to Sproul, 4 runs
Knowling-Davies to Trussler, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Trussler, 4 runs
Darlow to Sproul, 0 runs
Darlow to Sproul, 2 runs
Darlow to Trussler, 1 run
Darlow to Trussler, 0 runs
Darlow to Trussler, 2 runs
Darlow to Sproul, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Trussler, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Sproul, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Sproul, 4 runs
Knowling-Davies to Trussler, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Sproul, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Sproul, 0 runs
Fackrell to Trussler, 0 runs
Fackrell to Trussler, wide
Fackrell to Sproul, 1 run
Fackrell to Sproul, 2 runs
Fackrell to Sproul, 4 runs
Fackrell to Sproul, 2 runs
Fackrell to Sproul, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Trussler, 4 runs
Kenvyn to Sproul, 1 run
Kenvyn to Sproul, 1 run
Fackrell to Trussler, 0 runs
Fackrell to Trussler, 2 runs
Fackrell to Trussler, 0 runs
Fackrell to Sproul, 1 run
Fackrell to Sproul, 0 runs
Fackrell to Sproul, 0 runs
Clarke to Trussler, 4 runs
Clarke to Trussler, 2 runs
Clarke to Trussler, wide
Clarke to Trussler, 4 runs
Clarke to Sproul, 1 run
Clarke to Sproul, 4 runs
Clarke to Trussler, 1 run
Clarke to Trussler, wide
Tennakoon to Trussler, 1 run
Tennakoon to Trussler, wide
Tennakoon to Trussler, wide
Tennakoon to Trussler, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Trussler, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Trussler, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Trussler, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Trussler, 0 runs
Clarke to Trussler, 1 run
Clarke to Sproul, 1 run
Clarke to Trussler, 1 run
Clarke to Trussler, 0 runs
Clarke to Trussler, 0 runs
Clarke to Sproul, 1 run
Tennakoon to Trussler, appeal
Tennakoon to Trussler, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Sproul, 1 run
Tennakoon to Sproul, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Sproul, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Sproul, 0 runs