Match details Middlesex vs Derbyshire Falcons T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026

T20

MID
MID

154

DER
DER

90

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Derbyshire Falcons won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 07, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Middlesex Squad

PlayersTrussler Finty, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Horley Saskia, Gole Gayatri, Irving Georgia, Pindoria Riva, Whitmore Alice, Davis Hannah, Turner Lauren, Wolfe Katie, Cambampaty Rachana
BenchBlofield Jenny, Dattani Naomi, Dissanayake Anisha Kulendri, Downer Artemis, Dowse Ariana, Francis Hannah R, Hughes Scarlett, Judge Layla, Kibler Olivia, Miles Natasha, Patel Ananya, Patel Sonali, Pearson Sarah, Porter Lucy, Rogers Mia, Routledge Issy, Solomon Victoria, Tyson Bex, Tyson Rebecca, Whybrow Abbie

Derbyshire Falcons Squad

PlayersCouser Jessica Alice, Fackrell Ria, Kenvyn Lauren, Lonsdale Frances, Duckworth Rebecca, Tennakoon Malisha, Darlow Adrianna, Gater Matilda Atherton, Bedi Prisha, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Clarke Francesca, Allen Natasha
BenchAdams Gemma, Andrews Maria, Baker Olivia, Crosby Erynn, Gray Millie, Hardwick Pagan, Hughes Emily, Khan Aamna, McCollum Sophia, McDonald Caitlin, Nightingale Ellie M, Parkin Harriet, Pittman Megan, Porter Ella, Rose Gemma, Shaw Lara, Slater Beth

Venue Guide

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