Match details Middlesex vs Derbyshire Falcons T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
|Toss:
|Derbyshire Falcons won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, June 07, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Middlesex Squad
Derbyshire Falcons Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet