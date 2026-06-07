Squads Middlesex vs Derbyshire Falcons T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026

T20

MID
MID

154

DER
DER

90

Playing

MID
MID
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Couser Jessica Alice

no information yet

Sproul Pippa Nancy

wicket keeper

Kenvyn Lauren

all rounder

Irving Georgia

no information yet

Tennakoon Malisha

no information yet

Whitmore Alice

no information yet

Davis Hannah

all rounder

Turner Lauren

no information yet

Cambampaty Rachana

no information yet

Clarke Francesca

no information yet

Bench

MID
MID
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Blofield Jenny

no information yet

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Andrews Maria

no information yet

Downer Artemis

no information yet

Crosby Erynn

no information yet

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Gray Millie

no information yet

Francis Hannah R

all rounder

Hardwick Pagan

no information yet

Hughes Scarlett

wicket keeper

Hughes Emily

no information yet

Judge Layla

no information yet

Khan Aamna

no information yet

Kibler Olivia

no information yet

McCollum Sophia

no information yet

McDonald Caitlin

no information yet

Patel Ananya

no information yet

Parkin Harriet

no information yet

Pearson Sarah

no information yet

Pittman Megan

no information yet

Porter Lucy

all rounder

Rogers Mia

wicket keeper

Rose Gemma

no information yet

Routledge Issy

no information yet

Shaw Lara

all rounder

Solomon Victoria

no information yet

Slater Beth

no information yet

Tyson Bex

no information yet

Whybrow Abbie

wicket keeper