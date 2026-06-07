Squads Middlesex vs Derbyshire Falcons T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Trussler Finty
batsman
Couser Jessica Alice
no information yet
Sproul Pippa Nancy
wicket keeper
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Horley Saskia
batsman
Kenvyn Lauren
all rounder
Gole Gayatri
bowler
Lonsdale Frances
batsman
Irving Georgia
no information yet
Duckworth Rebecca
batsman
Pindoria Riva
bowler
Tennakoon Malisha
no information yet
Whitmore Alice
no information yet
Darlow Adrianna
batsman
Davis Hannah
all rounder
Gater Matilda Atherton
all rounder
Turner Lauren
no information yet
Bedi Prisha
bowler
Wolfe Katie
bowler
Knowling-Davies Rhiannon
bowler
Cambampaty Rachana
no information yet
Clarke Francesca
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Blofield Jenny
no information yet
Adams Gemma
batsman
Dattani Naomi
all rounder
Andrews Maria
no information yet
Dissanayake Anisha Kulendri
batsman
Baker Olivia
bowler
Downer Artemis
no information yet
Crosby Erynn
no information yet
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Gray Millie
no information yet
Francis Hannah R
all rounder
Hardwick Pagan
no information yet
Hughes Scarlett
wicket keeper
Hughes Emily
no information yet
Judge Layla
no information yet
Khan Aamna
no information yet
Kibler Olivia
no information yet
McCollum Sophia
no information yet
Miles Natasha
batsman
McDonald Caitlin
no information yet
Patel Ananya
no information yet
Nightingale Ellie M
all rounder
Patel Sonali
bowler
Parkin Harriet
no information yet
Pearson Sarah
no information yet
Pittman Megan
no information yet
Porter Lucy
all rounder
Porter Ella
batsman
Rogers Mia
wicket keeper
Rose Gemma
no information yet
Routledge Issy
no information yet
Shaw Lara
all rounder
Solomon Victoria
no information yet
Slater Beth
no information yet
Tyson Bex
no information yet
Tyson Rebecca
bowler
Whybrow Abbie
wicket keeper