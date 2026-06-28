Highlights Worcestershire Rapids vs Sussex Sharks T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026

T20

WOR
WOR

121

SUS
SUS

120

17.1
2

Denman to Gough, 2 runs

16.6
1

Groves to Gough, 1 run

16.5
1

Groves to Boycott, 1 run

16.4
.

Groves to Boycott, 0 runs

16.3
.

Groves to Boycott, 0 runs

16.2
.

Groves to Boycott, 0 runs

16.1
.

Groves to Boycott, 0 runs

15.6
W

Docherty to Windeatt, appeal, wicket (caught - Windeatt)

15.5
4

Docherty to Windeatt, 4 runs

15.4
.

Docherty to Windeatt, 0 runs

15.3
.

Docherty to Windeatt, 0 runs

15.2
4

Docherty to Windeatt, 4 runs

15.1
1

Docherty to Boycott, 1 run

14.6
1

Groves to Boycott, 1 run

14.6
1

Groves to Boycott, wide

14.6
3

Groves to Boycott, 3 wides

14.5
.

Groves to Boycott, 0 runs

14.4
.

Groves to Boycott, 0 runs

14.3
.

Groves to Boycott, 0 runs

14.2
1

Groves to Windeatt, 1 run

14.1
.

Groves to Windeatt, 0 runs

13.6
W

Docherty to Tweats, appeal, wicket (stumped - Tweats)

13.5
2

Docherty to Tweats, 2 runs

13.4
.

Docherty to Tweats, 0 runs

13.3
1

Docherty to Windeatt, 1 run

13.2
4

Docherty to Windeatt, 4 runs

13.1
.

Docherty to Windeatt, 0 runs

13.1
1

Docherty to Windeatt, wide

12.6
.

Groves to Tweats, 0 runs

12.5
1

Groves to Windeatt, 1 run

12.4
4

Groves to Windeatt, 4 runs

12.3
.

Groves to Windeatt, 0 runs

12.2
.

Groves to Windeatt, 0 runs

12.1
1

Groves to Tweats, 1 run

11.6
.

Denman to Windeatt, 0 runs

11.5
1

Denman to Tweats, 1 run

11.4
.

Denman to Tweats, 0 runs

11.3
1

Denman to Windeatt, 1 run

11.2
1

Denman to Tweats, 1 run

11.1
.

Denman to Tweats, 0 runs

10.6
.

Green to Windeatt, 0 runs

10.5
1

Green to Tweats, 1 run

10.4
.

Green to Tweats, 0 runs

10.3
.

Green to Tweats, 0 runs

10.2
.

Green to Tweats, 0 runs

10.1
W

Green to Davies, appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)

9.6
1

Patil to Davies, 1 run

9.5
4

Patil to Davies, 4 runs

9.4
1

Patil to Windeatt, 1 run

9.3
1

Patil to Davies, 1 run

9.2
4

Patil to Davies, 4 runs

9.1
1

Patil to Windeatt, 1 run

9.1
1

Patil to Windeatt, wide

8.6
1

Green to Windeatt, 1 run

8.5
.

Green to Windeatt, 0 runs

8.4
1

Green to Davies, 1 run

8.3
1

Green to Windeatt, 1 run

8.2
1

Green to Davies, 1 run

8.1
.

Green to Davies, 0 runs

7.6
.

O'Neill to Windeatt, 0 runs

7.5
1

O'Neill to Davies, 1 run

7.4
4

O'Neill to Davies, 4 runs

7.3
1

O'Neill to Windeatt, 1 run

7.2
1

O'Neill to Davies, 1 run

7.1
4

O'Neill to Davies, 4 runs

6.6
4

Docherty to Windeatt, 4 leg byes

6.5
1

Docherty to Davies, 1 run

6.4
4

Docherty to Davies, 4 runs

6.4
1

Docherty to Davies, wide

6.3
1

Docherty to Windeatt, 1 run

6.2
.

Docherty to Windeatt, 0 runs

6.1
.

Docherty to Windeatt, 0 runs

5.6
4

Collis to Davies, 4 runs

5.5
4

Collis to Davies, 4 runs

5.4
1

Collis to Windeatt, 1 run

5.3
1

Collis to Davies, 1 run

5.2
4

Collis to Davies, 4 runs

5.2
1

Mullins to Davies, no ball

5.1
1

Mullins to Windeatt, 1 run

4.6
1

Green to Windeatt, 1 run

4.5
.

Green to Windeatt, 0 runs

4.4
.

Green to Windeatt, 0 runs

4.3
1

Green to Davies, 1 run

4.2
.

Green to Davies, 0 runs

4.1
W

Green to Griffiths, appeal, wicket (bowled - Griffiths)

3.6
4

Mullins to Windeatt, 4 runs

3.5
.

Mullins to Windeatt, 0 runs

3.4
2

Mullins to Windeatt, 2 runs

3.3
.

Mullins to Windeatt, 0 runs

3.2
.

Mullins to Windeatt, 0 runs

3.2
1

Mullins to Windeatt, no ball

3.1
.

Mullins to Windeatt, 0 runs

2.6
.

Denman to Griffiths, 0 runs

2.5
.

Denman to Griffiths, 0 runs

2.4
1

Windeatt plays a defensive stroke for one run.

2.4
1

wide

2.3
4

FOUR! Windeatt defends for 4 runs.

2.2
.

0 runs

2.1
.

Denman to Windeatt, 0 runs

1.6
1

Docherty to Windeatt, 1 run

1.5
4

Docherty to Windeatt, 4 runs

1.4
1

Docherty to Griffiths, 1 run

1.4
1

Docherty to Griffiths, wide

1.3
4

Docherty to Griffiths, 4 runs

1.2
.

Docherty to Griffiths, 0 runs

1.1
.

Docherty to Griffiths, 0 runs

0.6
.

Green to Windeatt, 0 runs

0.5
.

Green to Windeatt, 0 runs

0.4
1

Green to Griffiths, 1 run

0.3
1

Green to Windeatt, 1 run

0.2
1

Green to Griffiths, 1 run

0.1
.

Green to Griffiths, 0 runs

19.6
1

Harris to O'Neill, 1 run

19.5
4

Harris to O'Neill, 4 runs

19.4
.

Harris to O'Neill, 0 runs

19.3
W

Harris to Stanley, appeal, wicket (bowled - Stanley)

19.2
1

Harris to Denman, 1 run

19.1
2

Harris to Denman, 2 runs

18.6
1

Bishop to Denman, 1 run

18.5
1

Bishop to Stanley, 1 run

18.4
1

Bishop to Denman, 1 run

18.3
1

Bishop to Stanley, 1 run

18.2
.

Bishop to Stanley, 0 runs

18.1
1

Bishop to Denman, 1 run

17.6
.

Harris to Stanley, 0 runs

17.5
.

Harris to Stanley, 0 runs

17.4
.

Harris to Stanley, 0 runs

17.3
.

Harris to Stanley, 0 runs

17.2
.

Harris to Stanley, 0 runs

17.1
4

Harris to Stanley, 4 runs

16.6
1

1 run

16.5
.

Boycott to Stanley, 0 runs

16.4
1

Boycott to Denman, 1 run

16.3
W

Boycott to Patil, wicket (lbw - Patil)

16.2
1

Boycott to Stanley, 1 run

16.1
1

Boycott to Patil, 1 run

15.6
1

Harris to Patil, 1 run

15.6
2

Harris to Stanley, 2 wides

15.5
4

Harris to Stanley, 4 runs

15.4
.

Harris to Stanley, 0 runs

15.3
.

Harris to Stanley, 0 runs

15.2
.

Harris to Stanley, 0 runs

15.2
nb

Harris to Patil, no ball + 1 run

15.1
.

Beach to Patil, 0 runs

14.6
W

Boycott to Wilkinson, wicket (lbw - Wilkinson)

14.5
.

Boycott to Wilkinson, 0 runs

14.4
W

Boycott to Green, appeal, wicket (caught - Green)

14.3
.

Boycott to Green, 0 runs

14.2
4

Boycott to Green, 4 runs

14.1
1

Boycott to Patil, 1 run

13.6
.

Griffiths to Green, 0 runs

13.5
.

Griffiths to Green, 0 runs

13.4
4

Griffiths to Green, 4 runs

13.3
1

Griffiths to Patil, 1 run

13.2
4

Griffiths to Patil, 4 runs

13.1
1

Griffiths to Green, 1 run

12.6
4

Boycott to Patil, 4 runs

12.5
1

Boycott to Green, 1 run

12.4
2

Boycott to Green, 2 runs

12.3
1

Boycott to Patil, 1 run

12.2
1

Boycott to Green, 1 run

12.1
1

Boycott to Patil, 1 run

11.6
.

Griffiths to Green, 0 runs

11.5
.

Griffiths to Green, 0 runs

11.4
.

Griffiths to Green, 0 runs

11.3
.

Griffiths to Green, 0 runs

11.2
W

Griffiths to Collis, appeal, wicket (caught - Collis)

11.1
.

Griffiths to Collis, 0 runs

10.6
1

Boycott to Collis, 1 run

10.5
1

Boycott to Patil, 1 run

10.4
1

Boycott to Collis, 1 run

10.3
1

Boycott to Patil, 1 run

10.2
.

Boycott to Patil, 0 runs

10.1
.

Boycott to Patil, 0 runs

9.6
1

Griffiths to Patil, 1 run

9.5
4

Griffiths to Patil, 4 runs

9.4
4

Griffiths to Patil, 4 runs

9.3
1

Griffiths to Collis, 1 run

9.2
1

Griffiths to Patil, 1 run

9.1
1

Griffiths to Collis, 1 run

8.6
.

Maund to Patil, 0 runs

8.5
.

Maund to Patil, 0 runs

8.4
1lb

Collis plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.

8.4
1

Maund to Collis, wide

8.3
1

Maund to Patil, 1 run

8.2
1

Maund to Collis, 1 run

8.1
1

Maund to Patil, 1 run

7.6
4

Bishop to Collis, 4 runs

7.5
1

Bishop to Patil, 1 run

7.4
1

Bishop to Collis, 1 run

7.3
1

Bishop to Patil, 1 run

7.2
4

Bishop to Patil, 4 runs

7.1
1

Bishop to Collis, 1 run

6.6
.

Maund to Patil, 0 runs

6.5
.

Maund to Patil, 0 runs

6.4
1lb

Collis defends for one leg bye.

6.3
4

Maund to Collis, 4 runs

6.2
1

Maund to Patil, 1 run

6.1
1

Maund to Collis, 1 run

5.6
.

Bishop to Patil, 0 runs

5.5
1

Bishop to Collis, 1 run

5.4
1

Bishop to Patil, 1 run

5.3
.

Bishop to Patil, 0 runs

5.2
1

Bishop to Collis, 1 run

5.1
.

Bishop to Collis, 0 runs

4.6
.

Beach to Patil, 0 runs

4.5
.

Beach to Patil, 0 runs

4.4
.

Beach to Patil, 0 runs

4.3
.

Beach to Collis, 0 runs

4.2
.

Beach to Collis, 0 runs

4.1
1

Collis plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.6
W

Baker-Smith to Collis, appeal, wicket (run out - Adams)

3.5
1

Baker-Smith to Adams, 1 run

3.4
1

Baker-Smith to Collis, 1 run

3.3
.

Baker-Smith to Collis, 0 runs

3.2
1

Baker-Smith to Adams, 1 run

3.1
1

Baker-Smith to Collis, 1 run

2.6
.

Beach to Adams, 0 runs

2.5
1

Beach to Collis, leg bye

2.4
.

Beach to Collis, 0 runs

2.3
4

Beach to Collis, 4 runs

2.2
2

Beach to Collis, 2 runs

2.1
1

Beach to Adams, 1 run

1.6
1

Baker-Smith to Adams, 1 run

1.5
.

Baker-Smith to Adams, 0 runs

1.4
.

Baker-Smith to Adams, 0 runs

1.3
1

Baker-Smith to Collis, 1 run

1.2
1

Baker-Smith to Adams, 1 run

1.1
.

Baker-Smith to Adams, 0 runs

0.6
4

Beach to Collis, 4 runs

0.5
.

Beach to Collis, 0 runs

0.4
1

Beach to Adams, 1 run

0.3
1

Beach to Collis, 1 run

0.2
.

Beach to Collis, 0 runs

0.1
.

Beach to Collis, 0 runs