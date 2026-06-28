Highlights Worcestershire Rapids vs Sussex Sharks T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026
Denman to Gough, 2 runs
Groves to Gough, 1 run
Groves to Boycott, 1 run
Groves to Boycott, 0 runs
Groves to Boycott, 0 runs
Groves to Boycott, 0 runs
Groves to Boycott, 0 runs
Docherty to Windeatt, appeal, wicket (caught - Windeatt)
Docherty to Windeatt, 4 runs
Docherty to Windeatt, 0 runs
Docherty to Windeatt, 0 runs
Docherty to Windeatt, 4 runs
Docherty to Boycott, 1 run
Groves to Boycott, 1 run
Groves to Boycott, wide
Groves to Boycott, 3 wides
Groves to Boycott, 0 runs
Groves to Boycott, 0 runs
Groves to Boycott, 0 runs
Groves to Windeatt, 1 run
Groves to Windeatt, 0 runs
Docherty to Tweats, appeal, wicket (stumped - Tweats)
Docherty to Tweats, 2 runs
Docherty to Tweats, 0 runs
Docherty to Windeatt, 1 run
Docherty to Windeatt, 4 runs
Docherty to Windeatt, 0 runs
Docherty to Windeatt, wide
Groves to Tweats, 0 runs
Groves to Windeatt, 1 run
Groves to Windeatt, 4 runs
Groves to Windeatt, 0 runs
Groves to Windeatt, 0 runs
Groves to Tweats, 1 run
Denman to Windeatt, 0 runs
Denman to Tweats, 1 run
Denman to Tweats, 0 runs
Denman to Windeatt, 1 run
Denman to Tweats, 1 run
Denman to Tweats, 0 runs
Green to Windeatt, 0 runs
Green to Tweats, 1 run
Green to Tweats, 0 runs
Green to Tweats, 0 runs
Green to Tweats, 0 runs
Green to Davies, appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)
Patil to Davies, 1 run
Patil to Davies, 4 runs
Patil to Windeatt, 1 run
Patil to Davies, 1 run
Patil to Davies, 4 runs
Patil to Windeatt, 1 run
Patil to Windeatt, wide
Green to Windeatt, 1 run
Green to Windeatt, 0 runs
Green to Davies, 1 run
Green to Windeatt, 1 run
Green to Davies, 1 run
Green to Davies, 0 runs
O'Neill to Windeatt, 0 runs
O'Neill to Davies, 1 run
O'Neill to Davies, 4 runs
O'Neill to Windeatt, 1 run
O'Neill to Davies, 1 run
O'Neill to Davies, 4 runs
Docherty to Windeatt, 4 leg byes
Docherty to Davies, 1 run
Docherty to Davies, 4 runs
Docherty to Davies, wide
Docherty to Windeatt, 1 run
Docherty to Windeatt, 0 runs
Docherty to Windeatt, 0 runs
Collis to Davies, 4 runs
Collis to Davies, 4 runs
Collis to Windeatt, 1 run
Collis to Davies, 1 run
Collis to Davies, 4 runs
Mullins to Davies, no ball
Mullins to Windeatt, 1 run
Green to Windeatt, 1 run
Green to Windeatt, 0 runs
Green to Windeatt, 0 runs
Green to Davies, 1 run
Green to Davies, 0 runs
Green to Griffiths, appeal, wicket (bowled - Griffiths)
Mullins to Windeatt, 4 runs
Mullins to Windeatt, 0 runs
Mullins to Windeatt, 2 runs
Mullins to Windeatt, 0 runs
Mullins to Windeatt, 0 runs
Mullins to Windeatt, no ball
Mullins to Windeatt, 0 runs
Denman to Griffiths, 0 runs
Denman to Griffiths, 0 runs
Windeatt plays a defensive stroke for one run.
wide
FOUR! Windeatt defends for 4 runs.
0 runs
Denman to Windeatt, 0 runs
Docherty to Windeatt, 1 run
Docherty to Windeatt, 4 runs
Docherty to Griffiths, 1 run
Docherty to Griffiths, wide
Docherty to Griffiths, 4 runs
Docherty to Griffiths, 0 runs
Docherty to Griffiths, 0 runs
Green to Windeatt, 0 runs
Green to Windeatt, 0 runs
Green to Griffiths, 1 run
Green to Windeatt, 1 run
Green to Griffiths, 1 run
Green to Griffiths, 0 runs
Harris to O'Neill, 1 run
Harris to O'Neill, 4 runs
Harris to O'Neill, 0 runs
Harris to Stanley, appeal, wicket (bowled - Stanley)
Harris to Denman, 1 run
Harris to Denman, 2 runs
Bishop to Denman, 1 run
Bishop to Stanley, 1 run
Bishop to Denman, 1 run
Bishop to Stanley, 1 run
Bishop to Stanley, 0 runs
Bishop to Denman, 1 run
Harris to Stanley, 0 runs
Harris to Stanley, 0 runs
Harris to Stanley, 0 runs
Harris to Stanley, 0 runs
Harris to Stanley, 0 runs
Harris to Stanley, 4 runs
1 run
Boycott to Stanley, 0 runs
Boycott to Denman, 1 run
Boycott to Patil, wicket (lbw - Patil)
Boycott to Stanley, 1 run
Boycott to Patil, 1 run
Harris to Patil, 1 run
Harris to Stanley, 2 wides
Harris to Stanley, 4 runs
Harris to Stanley, 0 runs
Harris to Stanley, 0 runs
Harris to Stanley, 0 runs
Harris to Patil, no ball + 1 run
Beach to Patil, 0 runs
Boycott to Wilkinson, wicket (lbw - Wilkinson)
Boycott to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Boycott to Green, appeal, wicket (caught - Green)
Boycott to Green, 0 runs
Boycott to Green, 4 runs
Boycott to Patil, 1 run
Griffiths to Green, 0 runs
Griffiths to Green, 0 runs
Griffiths to Green, 4 runs
Griffiths to Patil, 1 run
Griffiths to Patil, 4 runs
Griffiths to Green, 1 run
Boycott to Patil, 4 runs
Boycott to Green, 1 run
Boycott to Green, 2 runs
Boycott to Patil, 1 run
Boycott to Green, 1 run
Boycott to Patil, 1 run
Griffiths to Green, 0 runs
Griffiths to Green, 0 runs
Griffiths to Green, 0 runs
Griffiths to Green, 0 runs
Griffiths to Collis, appeal, wicket (caught - Collis)
Griffiths to Collis, 0 runs
Boycott to Collis, 1 run
Boycott to Patil, 1 run
Boycott to Collis, 1 run
Boycott to Patil, 1 run
Boycott to Patil, 0 runs
Boycott to Patil, 0 runs
Griffiths to Patil, 1 run
Griffiths to Patil, 4 runs
Griffiths to Patil, 4 runs
Griffiths to Collis, 1 run
Griffiths to Patil, 1 run
Griffiths to Collis, 1 run
Maund to Patil, 0 runs
Maund to Patil, 0 runs
Collis plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.
Maund to Collis, wide
Maund to Patil, 1 run
Maund to Collis, 1 run
Maund to Patil, 1 run
Bishop to Collis, 4 runs
Bishop to Patil, 1 run
Bishop to Collis, 1 run
Bishop to Patil, 1 run
Bishop to Patil, 4 runs
Bishop to Collis, 1 run
Maund to Patil, 0 runs
Maund to Patil, 0 runs
Collis defends for one leg bye.
Maund to Collis, 4 runs
Maund to Patil, 1 run
Maund to Collis, 1 run
Bishop to Patil, 0 runs
Bishop to Collis, 1 run
Bishop to Patil, 1 run
Bishop to Patil, 0 runs
Bishop to Collis, 1 run
Bishop to Collis, 0 runs
Beach to Patil, 0 runs
Beach to Patil, 0 runs
Beach to Patil, 0 runs
Beach to Collis, 0 runs
Beach to Collis, 0 runs
Collis plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Baker-Smith to Collis, appeal, wicket (run out - Adams)
Baker-Smith to Adams, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Collis, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Collis, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Adams, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Collis, 1 run
Beach to Adams, 0 runs
Beach to Collis, leg bye
Beach to Collis, 0 runs
Beach to Collis, 4 runs
Beach to Collis, 2 runs
Beach to Adams, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Adams, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Adams, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Adams, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Collis, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Adams, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Adams, 0 runs
Beach to Collis, 4 runs
Beach to Collis, 0 runs
Beach to Adams, 1 run
Beach to Collis, 1 run
Beach to Collis, 0 runs
Beach to Collis, 0 runs