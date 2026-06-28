Squads Worcestershire Rapids vs Sussex Sharks T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Baker-Smith C
no information yet
Adams Mollie
wicket keeper
Beach Jess
no information yet
Beck SA
no information yet
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Buckle Anna
no information yet
Bertwhistle Flora
all rounder
Champion Maya
no information yet
Bishop Meg
no information yet
Collis Izzy
batsman
Bishop Megan
no information yet
Curling Lottie
no information yet
Boycott Clare
all rounder
Doherty Kali-Ann
no information yet
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Gentry Indigo
no information yet
Churms Emily
batsman
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Davies Gwenan
wicket keeper
Green Chiara Marisa
all rounder
Davies Poppy
wicket keeper
Harman Nancy
bowler
Davis Ruby
batsman
Harvey Beth
no information yet
Egerton Daisy
no information yet
Johnson Bella
no information yet
Gillgrass Bryony
no information yet
Joseph Tia
no information yet
Gough Olivia
no information yet
Khan Regina Suddahazai Isabella
all rounder
Griffiths Amy
batsman
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Lee Ava Georgina
all rounder
Harris Lucy
no information yet
Lewis Anna
no information yet
Hill Chloe
batsman
Mullan Daisy
batsman
Hill Imogen
no information yet
Mullins Faye
no information yet
Khurana Sanya
bowler
Mullins Hope
no information yet
Maund Amy
batsman
Noakes Alice
no information yet
Mitchell Sophia
no information yet
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Pollard Elicia
all rounder
O'Neill Eve
bowler
Roberts Charlotte
no information yet
Patil Shristi
no information yet
Samarakoon Samadhi
all rounder
Pedley Georgie
no information yet
Tweats Ebony Jade
bowler
Phillipson EF
no information yet
Wheeler Amy
bowler
Stanley Talitha
no information yet
Windeatt Madison
no information yet
Taylor Maisie
no information yet
Wright Maisie
no information yet
Taylor Mary
all rounder