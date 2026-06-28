Squads Worcestershire Rapids vs Sussex Sharks T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026

T20

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WOR

121

SUS
SUS

120

Playing

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WOR
SUS
SUS

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

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WOR
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First TeamSecond Team
Baker-Smith C

no information yet

Adams Mollie

wicket keeper

Beach Jess

no information yet

Beck SA

no information yet

Beech Sophie

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Buckle Anna

no information yet

Champion Maya

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Bishop Meg

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Bishop Megan

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Curling Lottie

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Boycott Clare

all rounder

Doherty Kali-Ann

no information yet

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Gentry Indigo

no information yet

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Davies Gwenan

wicket keeper

Davies Poppy

wicket keeper

Davis Ruby

batsman

Harvey Beth

no information yet

Egerton Daisy

no information yet

Johnson Bella

no information yet

Gillgrass Bryony

no information yet

Joseph Tia

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Gough Olivia

no information yet

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Lee Ava Georgina

all rounder

Harris Lucy

no information yet

Lewis Anna

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Hill Chloe

batsman

Hill Imogen

no information yet

Mullins Faye

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Mullins Hope

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Maund Amy

batsman

Noakes Alice

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Mitchell Sophia

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Pollard Elicia

all rounder

Roberts Charlotte

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Patil Shristi

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Pedley Georgie

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Phillipson EF

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Stanley Talitha

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Windeatt Madison

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Taylor Maisie

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Wright Maisie

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Taylor Mary

all rounder