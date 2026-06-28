Match details Worcestershire Rapids vs Sussex Sharks T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026

T20

WOR
WOR

121

SUS
SUS

120

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Worcestershire Rapids won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 28, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Worcestershire Rapids Squad

Players
BenchBaker-Smith C, Beach Jess, Beech Sophie, Bertwhistle Flora, Bishop Meg, Bishop Megan, Boycott Clare, Brett Phoebe, Churms Emily, Davies Gwenan, Davies Poppy, Davis Ruby, Egerton Daisy, Gillgrass Bryony, Gough Olivia, Griffiths Amy, Hardwick Hannah, Harris Lucy, Hill Chloe, Hill Imogen, Khurana Sanya, Maund Amy, Mitchell Sophia, Pollard Elicia, Roberts Charlotte, Samarakoon Samadhi, Tweats Ebony Jade, Wheeler Amy, Windeatt Madison, Wright Maisie

Sussex Sharks Squad

Players
BenchAdams Mollie, Beck SA, Buckle Anna, Champion Maya, Collis Izzy, Curling Lottie, Doherty Kali-Ann, Gentry Indigo, Gibb Daisy, Green Chiara Marisa, Harman Nancy, Harvey Beth, Johnson Bella, Joseph Tia, Khan Regina Suddahazai Isabella, King Rachel, Lee Ava Georgina, Lewis Anna, Mullan Daisy, Mullins Faye, Mullins Hope, Noakes Alice, Norgrove Abigale, O'Neill Eve, Patil Shristi, Pedley Georgie, Phillipson EF, Stanley Talitha, Taylor Maisie, Taylor Mary, Taylor Millie, Tulloch Poppy, Western Lucy, Westley Jasmine, Wilkinson Phoebe

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet