Match details Yanam Royals vs Karaikal Knights T20 T20 Pondicherry Premier League 24.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Pondicherry Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 07, 2026 - Sunday, July 26, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, July 24, 2026 12:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Yanam Royals Squad
|Players
|Bench
Karaikal Knights Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Brook Harry
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet