Match details Yanam Royals vs Karaikal Knights T20 T20 Pondicherry Premier League 24.07.2026

T20

YAN
YAN

186

KAR
KAR

115

Match Info

Match:T20 Pondicherry Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 07, 2026 - Sunday, July 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 24, 2026 12:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yanam Royals Squad

Players
Bench

Karaikal Knights Squad

Players
BenchBrook Harry

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet