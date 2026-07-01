19.6 W OUT! Run out. Back of a length from Blatherwick, outside off stump. Muqeem goes back and lofts a wild pull. Javed is then run out, following some good fielding by Livingstone and Hurst.

19.5 1 Blatherwick pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump once again. Javed gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

19.5 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Javed gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

19.4 W OUT! Blatherwick gets the wicket! Good length from Blatherwick, pitching outside off. Potts gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Anderson

19.3 2 On a good line and length. Potts gets forward and drives sloppily for 2 runs over the on side field.

19.2 . Back of a length from Blatherwick, pitching outside off stump once again. Potts goes back and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a pull

19.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Potts moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

18.6 1 Short, outside off. Potts rocks back and lofts a pull for a single run.

18.5 1 Short ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Muqeem moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for 1 run.

18.4 1 DROPPED! Back of a length, outside off again. Potts goes back and pulls poorly for one run. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Moores.

18.3 . Anderson drops one in short, outside off. Potts rocks back but misses while attempting to play a pull

18.2 . On a good line and length. Potts gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive

18.1 . Anderson drops one in short, pitching outside off. Potts moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

17.6 1 Good length from Aspinwall, pitching outside off stump. Potts gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for one run.

17.5 2 Full toss, on a good line again. Potts pushes forward and skies a bad drive for two runs over the on side field. The ball is misfielded by Blatherwick costing LANCASHIRE a single run.

17.4 2 Full toss, on a good line once more. Potts pushes forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for a pair of runs.

17.3 4 And another! Good length, outside off stump. Potts gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

17.2 4 FOUR! Aspinwall pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Potts gets on the front foot and plays a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

17.1 . Good length from Aspinwall, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Potts. He moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive

16.6 W OUT! Shadab Khan gets the wicket! Good line and length from Shadab Khan. Aitchison pushes forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Jones down the ground.

16.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. Potts rocks back and cuts sloppily for one run.

16.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on a good line again. Potts moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for 6 runs.

16.3 1 On a good line and length from Shadab Khan. Aitchison gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

16.2 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Potts moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a run.

16.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Potts pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep

16.1 1 Back of a length from Shadab Khan, outside off stump. Aitchison goes back and slices a cut for a single run down the ground.

15.6 1 Full toss, outside leg and angled across. Aitchison pushes forward and drives for a single run.

15.5 . Aspinwall pitches one up, on a good line. Aitchison gets on the front foot and drives

15.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Aitchison gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

15.3 1 Aspinwall pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Potts gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

15.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Aitchison moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

15.1 W OUT! Aspinwall finds a way through! Yorker, on line. Whiteley gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke, and the ball careens into the stumps

14.6 1 On a good line and length. Whiteley rocks back and eases a drive for a single run.

14.5 6 SIX! Livingstone comes around the wicket. Pitched up, outside off stump. Whiteley gets on the front foot and skies a drive over the off side field for a half dozen runs.

14.4 1 Good length from Livingstone, pitching near leg stump and angled across Potts. He pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run.

14.3 . Livingstone now coming over the wicket. Good length from Livingstone, pitching outside leg stump. Potts gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep

14.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Whiteley gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

14.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off. Whiteley gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for six runs.

14.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

13.6 1 Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off. Whiteley moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

13.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Whiteley gets on the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs.

13.4 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Whiteley gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull

13.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Whiteley rocks back and pulls

13.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Whiteley goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut

13.1 4 And another! Good line and length. Whiteley gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

12.6 . Livingstone now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Potts. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull

12.5 1 Full ball, outside off. Whiteley pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

12.4 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Potts moves onto the back foot and glances through the on side field for a single run.

12.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Potts moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

12.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Whiteley gets forward and defends for 1 run on the on side.

12.1 . Length ball, pitching outside leg. Whiteley pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

11.6 W OUT! Shadab Khan gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Basra goes back and pulls, but is caught by Blatherwick

11.5 6 SIX! Length ball, outside leg. Basra creates space and skies a sweep for a half dozen runs.

11.4 . On a good line and length from Shadab Khan once again. Basra moves onto the back foot and defends

11.3 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Whiteley gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for one run.

11.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Basra moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a run.

11.1 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off. Donald gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Hurst

10.6 1 DROPPED! Livingstone now coming over the wicket to Donald. Pitching on a good line and length. Donald moves down the pitch and lifts a drive for 1 run on the leg side. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Moores.

10.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Whiteley gets on the back foot and cuts down the ground for a run.

10.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Whiteley gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

10.3 . Livingstone now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, on line. Whiteley moves onto the back foot and drives

10.2 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Donald. He gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run back behind square.

10.1 6 Back-to-back maximums! Full toss, on line. Donald shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive for 6 runs over the leg side field.

9.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Donald gets on the front foot and pulls straight down the ground for a run.

9.5 6 SIX! Good line and length. Donald moves down the pitch and drives for six runs over the on side field.

9.4 1 Back of a length from Shadab Khan, on a good line once again. Whiteley moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

9.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Donald gets forward and edges for a single run on the leg side.

9.2 1 Good line and length from Shadab Khan again. Whiteley gets forward and flicks for a single run.

9.1 4 And another! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Whiteley gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

8.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short, pitching outside off once more. Donald moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

8.5 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off. Donald goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

8.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Donald moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a flick

8.4 1 Blatherwick drops one in short, outside off. Whiteley moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

8.3 . Blatherwick drops one in short, pitching outside off once again. Whiteley gets on the back foot and guides a cut

8.2 6 SIX MORE! Short, outside leg and angled across. Whiteley rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a half dozen runs.

8.1 4 FOUR MORE! Dropped in short by Blatherwick, on a good line once more. Whiteley goes back and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

7.6 1 Livingstone now coming around the wicket to Whiteley. Good length, outside off stump. Whiteley gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

7.5 1 Full, on a good line. Donald backs away and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

7.4 6 SIX! Livingstone now coming over the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Donald moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs over the on side field.

7.3 1lb Good line and length. Whiteley gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square on the leg side.

7.2 . Livingstone comes around the wicket. Back of a length from Livingstone, outside off stump. Whiteley rocks back and cuts

7.1 1 Good line and length once more. Donald pushes forward and lifts a sweep for 1 run.

6.6 1 Blatherwick drops one in short, on a good line again. Donald gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run behind square.

6.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Whiteley rocks back and drives on the off side for a run.

6.4 W OUT! Two dismissals in a row! Blatherwick drops one in short, outside off again. Montgomery rocks back and pulls, but is caught by Moores

6.3 1lb Good length from Blatherwick, pitching outside leg stump once again. Donald steps away, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

6.2 2 Good length from Blatherwick, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Donald moves onto the front foot and skies a flick for two runs. The ball is misfielded by Aspinwall costing LANCASHIRE one run.

6.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Montgomery goes back and late cuts for one run back behind point.

5.6 4 FOUR! 50 for Donald with a boundary! Full ball, on a good line. Donald moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

5.5 1 Back of a length from Aspinwall, outside off. Montgomery moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a run back through point.

5.4 . DROPPED! On a good line and length from Aspinwall once again. Montgomery pushes forward and flicks. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by McDermott.

5.3 W OUT! Aspinwall gets the wicket! Yorker, on a good line. Madsen steps away but misses while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Madsen is bowled

5.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Donald gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run. Terrific fielding by Jones results in a boundary being saved.

5.1 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump again. Donald goes back and pulls back behind square for four runs.

4.6 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Madsen goes back and cuts averagely

4.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Anderson, on a good line. Madsen moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for four runs.

4.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Madsen gets on the back foot and slices a cut

4.3 4 FOUR! Anderson pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Madsen gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

4.2 . On a good length, outside off again. Madsen pushes forward and eases a drive

4.1 W OUT! Anderson breaks through! Anderson drops one in short, outside off once again. Naeem gets on the front foot and skies a shaky pull, and is caught by McDermott

3.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Donald gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

3.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Donald goes back and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

3.5 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching far outside leg. Donald gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

3.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Aspinwall, pitching outside off stump. Donald rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

3.3 . Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. Donald creates space but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, outside off. Donald rocks back and cuts for a half dozen runs.

3.1 . Short of a length, outside leg. Donald rocks back, and is struck on the body while trying a pull

2.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Naeem gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

2.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Donald moves onto the back foot and plays a bad cut for a single run.

2.4 . Short ball, outside off. Donald goes back and slices a cut

2.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Naeem rocks back and plays a cut for a single run.

2.2 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Anderson, pitching outside off stump once more. Andersson gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Blatherwick

2.1 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Donald gets forward and plays a scoop behind square for a single run.

1.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Donald advances and drives for a single run.

1.5 2 On a good line and length from Hartley. Donald moves onto the front foot and edges for two runs behind square.

1.4 4 And again! Hartley pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Donald moves onto the front foot and plays a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

1.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Donald creates room and skies a drive for four runs down the ground.

1.2 6 Back-to-back maximums! Back of a length, outside off once more. Donald moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

1.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Donald moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for six runs behind square.

0.6 . Back of a length from Anderson, pitching outside off. Andersson advances but swings and misses while attempting a drive

0.5 . Back of a length from Anderson, on line. Andersson gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

0.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Donald moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for a single run.

0.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off once more. Donald moves onto the back foot and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

0.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Donald goes back but makes no contact while trying a drive

0.1 4 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Donald goes back but plays and misses while trying to defend, and the ball runs away from Hurst for four byes.

19.6 W OUT! Run out. On a good line and length. Anderson gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground. He is then run out, as a result of some good fielding by Javed and Montgomery.

19.5 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, pitching on a good line once more. Moores gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Moores has to depart

19.4 2 Full toss, on leg stump and angling across. Moores pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs on the leg side.

19.3 1lb Good length, pitching outside off stump. Aspinwall goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a scoop, resulting in a leg bye.

19.2 W OUT! Consecutive dismissals! Yorker, on a good line once more. Hartley gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot, and the ball careens into the stumps

19.1 W OUT! Bowled. Pitching on a good line and length again. Blatherwick gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

18.6 1 Potts pitches one up, on a good line. Blatherwick gets forward and drives for one run.

18.5 W OUT! Potts gets the wicket! Potts pitches one up, outside off once more. Shadab Khan gets forward and edges, and is caught by Naeem through point.

18.5 1w Wide. Back of a length from Potts, too wide outside off.

18.4 4 FOUR! Potts now coming over the wicket. Short ball, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan goes back and edges for 4 runs back behind square.

18.3 1 Potts comes around the wicket. Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off stump. Moores moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

18.2 1 Potts comes over the wicket to Shadab Khan. Full toss, pitching on a good line. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for one run.

18.1 1 Short ball, outside off stump once more. Moores rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

17.6 4 FOUR! Fifty comes up for Shadab Khan in emphatic style! Full, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and drives for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Montgomery costing DERBYSHIRE 2 runs.

17.5 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Shadab Khan creates space and lifts a drive for 6 runs down the ground.

17.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Moores moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

17.3 W OUT! Stumped. Length ball, outside off. McDermott moves down the pitch but misses while trying to play a drive, Donald swiftly whips the bails off, and McDermott has to go

17.2 1 Muqeem now coming around the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan pushes forward and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

17.1 1 On a good line and length once more. McDermott goes back and pulls for a run.

16.6 4 FOUR! Aitchison drops one in short, pitching outside off again. Shadab Khan rocks back and outside edges for four runs behind square.

16.5 1 Aitchison pitches one up, outside off stump once more. McDermott gets forward and drives for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Javed.

16.4 6 And again! Aitchison pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. McDermott moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.

16.3 6 SIX! Good length from Aitchison, pitching outside off. McDermott gets forward and drives for six runs.

16.2 1 Aitchison pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and skies a drive for a run.

16.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching on a good line. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs behind square.

15.6 1 Javed now coming around the wicket to Shadab Khan. Full, outside off. Shadab Khan gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

15.5 6 And again! Javed pitches one up, outside off stump. Shadab Khan shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for six runs over the off side.

15.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, pitching outside leg once more. Shadab Khan goes back and plays a hook for 6 runs back behind square.

15.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Javed, pitching outside leg. Shadab Khan gets forward and flicks behind square for four runs.

15.2 1 Javed now coming over the wicket. Javed drops one in short, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. McDermott moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

15.1 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

14.6 6 SIX! Fifty up for McDermott with a maximum! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. McDermott gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

14.5 . Full ball, outside off stump. McDermott pushes forward but opts to let it pass through to the wicketkeeper

14.4 1 Back of a length, on line. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the leg side field for a run.

14.4 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg.

14.3 2 Back of a length from Andersson, outside off stump. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the leg side field for a pair of runs.

14.2 . Yorker, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Shadab Khan pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend

14.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Andersson, outside off stump. Shadab Khan rocks back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

13.6 1 Short, outside off. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

13.5 1 Potts pitches one up, on a good line once again. McDermott pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

13.4 1 Short ball, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan advances down the pitch and plays a wild pull for a run.

13.3 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Shadab Khan advances down the pitch and defends back through point.

13.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Potts, outside off. Shadab Khan moves down the pitch and lofts a cut for 4 runs.

13.1 W OUT! Potts gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Potts. Hurst gets forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Muqeem on the off side.

12.6 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Muqeem, on line again. McDermott gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

12.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. McDermott gets forward and lofts a sweep for 4 runs.

12.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. McDermott moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

12.3 1 Full ball, on a good line again. Hurst gets forward and sweeps for a run.

12.2 1 On a good line and length from Muqeem once more. McDermott gets on the front foot and edges for a run.

12.1 1 Full ball, on a good line once more. Hurst gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the leg side field.

11.6 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. McDermott gets forward and plays a flick for 2 runs.

11.5 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Hurst goes back and plays a cut for one run.

11.4 1 Yorker, on line. McDermott gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

11.3 2 Aitchison pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. McDermott moves onto the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.

11.2 1 Good line and length. Hurst pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

11.1 1 Aitchison drops one in short, outside off stump. McDermott goes back and pulls for 1 run.

10.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. McDermott gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

10.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Muqeem, on leg stump and angled across the batter. McDermott rocks back and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

10.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Hurst pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

10.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Hurst moves onto the back foot and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

10.2 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Hurst. He rocks back and edges into their pads while attempting to play a pull

10.1 1 Full toss, on line once again. McDermott pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

9.6 6 SIX! Full, pitching on a good line. Hurst advances down the pitch and lifts a drive for six runs down the ground.

9.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. McDermott rocks back and glances for 1 run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. McDermott moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point for four runs.

9.3 1 Pitched up, on line. Hurst gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

9.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. McDermott rocks back and drives for 1 run.

9.1 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. McDermott shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

8.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. McDermott rocks back and drives for one run.

8.5 . Short of a length, outside off. McDermott gets on the back foot and plays a cut

8.4 2 Back of a length from Muqeem, pitching outside leg and angled across McDermott. He goes back and plays a flick for two runs.

8.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. McDermott gets on the back foot and cuts

8.2 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across McDermott. He moves onto the back foot and defends

8.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Hurst goes back and slices a cut for one run.

7.6 1 Dropped in short by Javed, pitching outside off stump again. Hurst gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

7.5 4 FOUR MORE! Javed now coming around the wicket. Dropped in short by Javed, pitching outside off stump. Hurst gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

7.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Hurst. He gets forward and lofts a flick for 4 runs.

7.3 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across McDermott. He gets forward and flicks for one run.

7.2 . Short, on line. McDermott moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying a pull

7.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Hurst moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for 1 run.

6.6 1 Back of a length, on line. Hurst goes back and flicks for one run.

6.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. McDermott rocks back and guides a cut for 1 run.

6.4 . Good line and length. McDermott moves onto the front foot and defends

6.3 . Good length from Montgomery, pitching outside off again. McDermott moves onto the front foot and defends

6.2 . Back of a length, outside off once again. McDermott rocks back and punches a drive

6.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Hurst goes back and guides a cut for a single run.

5.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump but angling across McDermott. He gets forward and finesses a leg glance behind square.

5.5 . Back of a length from Javed, pitching outside off stump once more. McDermott gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 . Javed comes around the wicket to McDermott. Short, pitching outside off. McDermott moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre pull

5.3 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching on a good line. McDermott goes back and pulls for four runs.

5.2 . Back of a length from Javed, pitching outside off stump once again. McDermott goes back and defends

5.1 W OUT! Javed gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off again. Livingstone goes back and edges, and is brilliantly caught by Donald

4.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Hurst gets on the back foot and guides a cut

4.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Hurst gets forward but misses while attempting to defend

4.4 . Good length from Montgomery, outside off stump. Hurst moves onto the back foot and cuts late

4.3 1 On a good line and length from Montgomery. Livingstone rocks back and drives on the leg side for one run.

4.2 . Length ball, outside off again. Livingstone goes back and guides a late cut

4.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Livingstone pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

3.6 W OUT! Potts breaks through! Back of a length, outside off again. Jones shuffles down the pitch and drives averagely, and is caught by Muqeem on the off side.

3.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Jones goes back and drives through the off side field.

3.4 4 And again! Short, outside off again. Jones gets forward and plays a pull for four runs.

3.4 1w Wide. Very short ball, pitching well outside off stump.

3.3 4 And again! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Jones rocks back and plays a late cut back behind point for four runs.

3.2 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump once again. Jones goes back and plays a pull for four runs down the ground.

3.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Jones moves onto the back foot and drives

2.6 1 Montgomery pitches one up, on a good line once again. Jones pushes forward and flicks for a run.

2.5 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Jones gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

2.4 . Back of a length from Montgomery, outside off stump. Jones moves onto the back foot and drives

2.3 1 Good line and length from Montgomery once again. Livingstone rocks back and glances for a single run.

2.2 . Montgomery comes over the wicket. Pitched up, on line. Livingstone pushes forward and plays a flick

2.1 W OUT! Montgomery finds a way through! On a good line and length from Montgomery. Jennings moves onto the front foot and edges, the ball gets through, and Jennings is bowled

1.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Jennings shuffles down the pitch and cuts down the ground for one run.

1.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Jennings gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

1.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Jones rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.

1.3 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Aitchison, pitching outside off stump. Jones moves onto the front foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

1.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Aitchison again. Jones advances and plays a drive for four runs down the ground.

1.1 1 Good line and length from Aitchison. Jennings gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

0.6 1 Good length from Montgomery, pitching outside off stump. Jennings goes back and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

0.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Jennings rocks back and eases a drive

0.4 . Good length from Montgomery, outside off. Jennings goes back and eases a drive

0.3 . Montgomery now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Jennings gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Jones pushes forward and flicks for a run.