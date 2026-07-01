19.6 W OUT! Run out. Back of a length from Blatherwick, outside off stump. Muqeem goes back and lofts a wild pull. Javed is then run out, following some good fielding by Livingstone and Hurst.

19.5 1 Blatherwick pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump once again. Javed gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.