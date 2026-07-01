Results Score Derbyshire vs Lancashire T20 T20 Blast 01.07.2026

T20

County Ground

DER
DER

201

LAN
LAN

205

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Donald Aneurinbatsman883796237.84
Whiteley Rossbatsman462943158.62
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Livingstone Liamall rounder403709.2510
Anderson Jamesbowler401924.7500

Latest Highlights

19.6
W

OUT! Run out. Back of a length from Blatherwick, outside off stump. Muqeem goes back and lofts a wild pull. Javed is then run out, following some good fielding by Livingstone and Hurst.

19.5
1

Blatherwick pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump once again. Javed gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

19.5
1w

Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Javed gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

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