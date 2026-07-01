Results Score Derbyshire vs Lancashire T20 T20 Blast 01.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Donald Aneurinbatsman
|88
|37
|9
|6
|237.84
|Whiteley Rossbatsman
|46
|29
|4
|3
|158.62
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Livingstone Liamall rounder
|4
|0
|37
|0
|9.25
|1
|0
|Anderson Jamesbowler
|4
|0
|19
|2
|4.75
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
W
OUT! Run out. Back of a length from Blatherwick, outside off stump. Muqeem goes back and lofts a wild pull. Javed is then run out, following some good fielding by Livingstone and Hurst.
19.5
1
Blatherwick pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump once again. Javed gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.
19.5
1w
Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Javed gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull