Match details Derbyshire vs Lancashire T20 T20 Blast 01.07.2026

T20

County Ground

DER
DER

201

LAN
LAN

205

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Derbyshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, July 01, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersDonald Aneurin, Andersson Martin, Madsen Wayne, Montgomery Matthew, Naeem Muhammed, Whiteley Ross, Singh Basra Amrit, Potts Nicholas James, Aitchison Benjamin William, Muqeem Sufiyan, Javed Akif
BenchCame Harry, Jewell Caleb Paul, Morley Jack, Wagstaff Mitchell David

Lancashire Squad

PlayersJennings Keaton, Jones Michael, Livingstone Liam, Hurst Matthew, McDermott Ben, Khan Shadab, Moores Joe, Blatherwick Jack, Hartley Tom, Aspinwall Tom, Anderson James
BenchBailey Tom, Balderson George Philip, Coughlin Paul, Green Chris, Mahmood Saqib, Singh Harry

Venue Guide

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