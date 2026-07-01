Squads Derbyshire vs Lancashire T20 T20 Blast 01.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Jennings Keaton
batsman
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Jones Michael
batsman
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
Hurst Matthew
wicket keeper
Naeem Muhammed
no information yet
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Whiteley Ross
batsman
Khan Shadab
all rounder
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Moores Joe
no information yet
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Blatherwick Jack
bowler
Hartley Tom
bowler
Muqeem Sufiyan
bowler
Aspinwall Tom
all rounder
Javed Akif
bowler
Anderson James
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Came Harry
batsman
Bailey Tom
bowler
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Balderson George Philip
all rounder
Morley Jack
bowler
Coughlin Paul
all rounder
Wagstaff Mitchell David
batsman
Green Chris
bowler