Squads Derbyshire vs Lancashire T20 T20 Blast 01.07.2026

T20

County Ground

DER
DER

201

LAN
LAN

205

Playing

DER
DER
LAN
LAN
First TeamSecond Team
Andersson Martin

all rounder

Livingstone Liam

all rounder

Hurst Matthew

wicket keeper

Naeem Muhammed

no information yet

McDermott Ben

wicket keeper

Khan Shadab

all rounder

Singh Basra Amrit

no information yet

Moores Joe

no information yet

Aspinwall Tom

all rounder

Bench

DER
DER
LAN
LAN
First TeamSecond Team
Came Harry

batsman

Coughlin Paul

all rounder