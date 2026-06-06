19.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Minto gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

18.6 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Minto gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

18.2 4 And another! Full toss, pitching outside off. Minto moves onto the back foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

17.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Rhodes goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

17.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Rhodes moves onto the back foot and edges for four runs back behind square.

17.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Minto moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run over the off side field.

17.2 . Good length, outside off. Minto rocks back and eases a drive

17.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rhodes gets on the back foot and drives over the on side field for a run.

16.5 1lb Good line and length but angling across Rhodes. He rocks back but misses while trying to play a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye. Northamptonshire Steelbacks appeal, however umpire SJO O'Shaughnessy is unmoved.

16.3 2 Back of a length from Sales, pitching outside off. Raine rocks back and finesses a glance for two runs through the on side field.

16.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Rhodes goes back and drives for a run.

16.1 . Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across Rhodes. He moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

15.5 1 Good line and length from Sanderson. Raine gets on the back foot and lifts a drive for one run down the ground.

15.4 1 Sanderson now coming around the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump. Rhodes moves onto the back foot and skies a drive for 1 run.

15.3 1 DROPPED! Full, pitching outside off. Raine gets on the back foot and drives shakily for 1 run over the on side field. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Harrison. A really tough chance for Harrison there.

15.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Raine goes back and punches a drive

14.4 1 On a good line and length from McSweeney. Raine moves onto the back foot and sweeps for 1 run behind square.

13.5 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Raine moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a sweep

13.3 W OUT! Run out. Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across Aldridge. He goes back and tucks a glance for one run on the leg side. The umpire gives Aldridge out run out, but the umpires then ask Aldridge to remain while a review is undertaken. The replay shows Aldridge is short of the popping crease

12.1 2 Full ball, outside off stump. Aldridge gets on the front foot and flicks for two runs. The ball is misfielded.

11.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rhodes rocks back and inside edges

11.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Aldridge moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for 1 run.

11.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Rhodes gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run.

10.6 . Good line and length. Aldridge rocks back and drives

10.4 . McSweeney pitches one up, on line. Aldridge pushes forward and eases a drive

10.3 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Ackermann rocks back and drives poorly, and is caught by Broad on the off side.

10.2 1 McSweeney now coming around the wicket to Rhodes. Full, outside off stump. Rhodes gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

9.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Ackermann shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive for four runs on the off side.

9.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off once more. Ackermann pushes forward and skies a sweep for 6 runs.

9.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Ackermann rocks back and eases a drive

9.2 1 Zaib pitches one up, outside leg and angled across. Rhodes moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

9.1 1 Zaib pitches one up, on a good line. Ackermann pushes forward and drives for a run.

7.5 . Full, pitching on a good line. Rhodes pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Ackermann gets forward and drives for 1 run.

7.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Rhodes gets forward and punches a drive

7.1 W OUT! Zaib breaks through! Zaib pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across McKinney. He moves onto the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Broad on the off side.

6.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Ackermann advances down the pitch and lifts a drive down the ground for a run.

6.3 . Good line and length. Ackermann rocks back and drives

5.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ackermann gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run through point.

5.2 . Full ball, outside off. Ackermann rocks back and eases a drive down the ground.

5.1 . On a good line and length once again. Ackermann gets on the back foot and defends

4.6 . Pitched up, on a good line again. McKinney moves onto the front foot and punches a sloppy drive

4.4 . Good length, outside off. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and defends

4.2 W OUT! Sanderson finds a way through! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Lees. He moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Lees has to depart

4.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Lees moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

3.4 1 McSweeney pitches one up, outside off stump. McKinney moves onto the front foot and edges for a single run on the on side.

3.3 4 FOUR! Full, on line. McKinney gets forward and lifts a drive for four runs over the on side field.

3.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. McKinney goes back and plays a drive on the off side for four runs.

2.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. McKinney moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 4 runs through the on side field.

2.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Lees pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

2.2 . Willey pitches one up, pitching outside off. Lees pushes forward and drives

2.1 2 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Lees gets on the back foot and flicks behind square for a pair of runs.

1.3 . On a good line and length from Sanderson. McKinney rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 1 Good length, outside off. Lees gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

0.6 . Full ball, outside off stump. McKinney pushes forward and eases a drive

0.4 1 Willey pitches one up, outside off. Lees gets forward and drives for a run down the ground.

0.2 . Good length, outside off stump. McKinney goes back and defends

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Full, on line. Sales gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for a run. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but the throw by OG Robinson is fantastic. Durham appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Sales is short of the popping crease, and will have to go

19.3 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Sanderson moves down the pitch and edges for two runs behind square.

18.2 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off again. McManus gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Aldridge

18.1 . Back of a length from Aldridge, pitching outside off stump. McManus gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

17.3 W OUT! Two wickets in a row for Raine! Full, outside off stump once more. Broad gets on the back foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Aldridge down the ground.

17.2 . Pitched up, on a good line but angled across. Broad rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive

16.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Harrison goes back and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

16.2 . Full ball, on a good line. Harrison moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

15.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Broad moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

15.4 . Good length from Aldridge, outside off. Broad advances but misses while attempting to play a ramp

15.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Zaib goes back and slices a late cut for a single run.

14.5 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg. Broad goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick behind square, resulting in a pair of leg byes.

14.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Zaib moves onto the back foot and edges for one run.

14.2 4 And again! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Zaib advances down the pitch and guides a cut back through point for four runs.

14.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Zaib pushes forward and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

13.1 1 Good line and length from Parkinson. Broad goes back and skies a pull for a run.

12.5 1 Ackermann comes over the wicket to Broad. Ackermann pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Broad moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

11.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across. Broad advances down the pitch and glances for 1 run.

11.5 . Parkinson comes around the wicket to Broad. On a good line and length from Parkinson. Broad moves down the pitch and edges

10.6 1 Full, outside off stump once more. Willey gets on the back foot and eases a shaky drive for a single run through the off side.

10.5 1 Full ball, outside off. Broad gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for a single run.

10.4 . Good length, pitching outside leg. Broad moves down the pitch and drives sloppily

10.1 4 FOUR! Sowter pitches one up, on a good line. Broad moves down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side field for four runs.

9.5 1 Aldridge comes over the wicket to Broad. Full, outside off stump. Broad gets forward and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

9.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Broad gets forward and drives through the off side for one run.

9.1 2 Good line and length from Aldridge. Broad moves down the pitch and drives averagely for two runs.

8.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Willey gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

8.4 . Good length from Sowter, pitching outside off. Willey rocks back and punches a drive

8.3 . Full, outside off. Willey goes back but misses while attempting a drive

8.2 . Full, outside off. Willey gets on the back foot and edges

8.1 . Full ball, outside off. Willey gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

7.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Broad moves onto the front foot and drives

7.1 1 On a good line and length from Aldridge. Broad moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

6.6 1 Good length from Sowter, pitching outside off stump. Broad moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut behind point for a run.

6.5 . Full, on a good line. Broad pushes forward and edges back behind square.

6.4 1 Good line and length. Willey goes back and punches a drive for a run.

6.2 1lb Length ball, outside leg and angling across. Willey goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance, resulting in a single leg bye behind square on the leg side.

6.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Willey goes back and defends

5.6 . Raine comes over the wicket to Broad. On a good line and length from Raine. Broad pushes forward and defends

5.4 3 Length ball, outside off. Willey moves onto the back foot and outside edges back behind point for 3 runs.

5.2 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Vasconcelos. He goes back and plays a flick for one run behind square.

5.1 . Raine pitches one up, outside off. Vasconcelos pushes forward and drives averagely through the off side field.

4.6 . Pitched up, on line. Willey moves onto the front foot and defends

4.5 4 FOUR! Ackermann pitches one up, outside off stump. Willey gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

4.4 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Vasconcelos pushes forward and glances for one run on the on side.

4.3 2 Ackermann pitches one up, outside off. Vasconcelos shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a couple of runs.

4.2 1 Full, pitching on leg and angling across. Willey gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

4.1 1 Full ball, on line once more. Vasconcelos pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

3.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Vasconcelos pushes forward and finesses a glance on the on side for a single run.

3.5 1 Parkinson comes over the wicket to Willey. Full, pitching on a good line. Willey pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

3.4 W OUT! Parkinson gets the wicket! Around the wicket, length ball, pitching outside off. McSweeney gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by McKinney on the off side.

3.3 1 Parkinson comes over the wicket to Vasconcelos. Parkinson pitches one up, on line. Vasconcelos gets on the back foot and glances for a run.

3.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for one run.

3.1 . Full ball, on a good line. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and drives

2.6 . On a good line and length from Raine but angling across Vasconcelos. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance

2.5 . On a good line and length. Vasconcelos moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive

2.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Vasconcelos moves onto the front foot and edges

2.3 2 Back of a length, outside off. Vasconcelos rocks back and lifts a pull for 2 runs behind square.

2.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Vasconcelos advances but makes no contact while attempting a cut

2.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Vasconcelos moves onto the back foot and cuts late

1.6 3 Parkinson comes over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Vasconcelos gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for three runs.

1.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. McSweeney gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a run.

1.3 1 Parkinson comes over the wicket to Vasconcelos. On a good line and length once again. Vasconcelos goes back and glances for one run.

1.2 1 On a good line and length from Parkinson once again. Lynn moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for one run through the leg side field.

1.1 . Good line and length. Lynn gets on the back foot and plays a sloppy defensive stroke

0.6 . Good length, outside off. Vasconcelos rocks back but misses while attempting a drive

0.6 5w Wide. Back of a length, on leg stump. Vasconcelos moves onto the back foot and misses while trying a pull, but it beats the wicketkeeper and flies away to the rope for five wides.

0.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Vasconcelos moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for four runs over the off side field.

0.4 . Minto pitches one up, pitching outside off. Vasconcelos pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

0.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Minto, outside off stump. Vasconcelos rocks back and pulls for four runs.

0.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Vasconcelos moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

0.2 . Back of a length from Minto, pitching outside off stump. Vasconcelos moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut