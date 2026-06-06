Match details Durham vs Northamptonshire T20 T20 Blast 06.06.2026

T20

Riverside Ground

DUR
DUR

138

NOR
NOR

145

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Durham won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, June 06, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersClark Graham, Lees Alex, Robinson Oliver, Ackermann Colin, McKinney Ben Stewart, Rhodes Will, Aldridge Kasey, Raine Ben, Sowter Nathan, Parkinson Callum, Minto James
BenchBedingham David, Drissell George, Kohli Virat, Mustard Haydon Samuel, Potts Matty, Robinson Luke

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersLynn Chris, Vasconcelos Ricardo, McSweeney Nathan, Willey David, Broad Justin, Zaib Saif, McManus Lewis, Harrison Calvin, Sales James, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George
BenchBartlett George, James Kimber Louis Philip, Miller Angus H, Procter Luke, Weatherall Raphael A

Venue Guide

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